4th of July Tableware

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Holidays
4th of July
Tableware
4th of July Tableware
Share
4th of July Tableware
DII Rectangular Cotton Tablecloth for Independence Day, July 4th Party, Summer BBQ and Outdoor Picnics - 60x84", Red White and Blue Star Check
featured
DII Rectangular Cotton Tablecloth for Independence Day, July 4th Party, Summer BBQ and Outdoor Picnics - 60x84", Red White and Blue Star Check
$31.92
($33.99
save 6%)
amazon
Celebrate the Home Patriotic 3-Ply Paper Luncheon Napkins, 20-Count, Distressed Flag
featured
Celebrate the Home Patriotic 3-Ply Paper Luncheon Napkins, 20-Count, Distressed Flag
$10.56
amazon
Patriotic Stars and Stripes Round Melamine Platter
featured
Patriotic Stars and Stripes Round Melamine Platter
$6.97
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Converting 16 Count Paper Beverage Napkins, Patriotic Symbol
Creative Converting 16 Count Paper Beverage Napkins, Patriotic Symbol
$4.55
amazon
DII Americana Plaid Collection Tabletop, Tablecloth, 60x84
DII Americana Plaid Collection Tabletop, Tablecloth, 60x84
$30.48
($33.99
save 10%)
amazon
Beistle 4th of July Patriotic Round Plates, 9", Red/White/Blue
Beistle 4th of July Patriotic Round Plates, 9", Red/White/Blue
$7.50
amazon
Beistle Patriotic Beverage Napkins, standard, Red/White/Blue
Beistle Patriotic Beverage Napkins, standard, Red/White/Blue
$7.22
amazon
DII Patriotic Stripe Outdoor Tablecloth, 60x120", 100% Polyester
DII Patriotic Stripe Outdoor Tablecloth, 60x120", 100% Polyester
$34.00
($38.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
amscan Patriotic Printed 16oz Plastic Cups (25 ct) Blue,White,Red
amscan Patriotic Printed 16oz Plastic Cups (25 ct) Blue,White,Red
$14.49
amazon
Bulk USA Flag Party Tableware Oval Plate & Lunch Napkin Floor Display, 96 Ct.
Bulk USA Flag Party Tableware Oval Plate & Lunch Napkin Floor Display, 96 Ct.
$315.21
amazon
Bang, Crackle, Boom 4th of July Paper Beverage Napkins, 5 in, 16ct
Bang, Crackle, Boom 4th of July Paper Beverage Napkins, 5 in, 16ct
$2.57
walmartusa
Beistle 16 Piece 2-Ply Texas Lone Star State Flag Luncheon Paper Napkins Western Tableware Party Supplies, 6.5" x 6.5", Red/White/Blue
Beistle 16 Piece 2-Ply Texas Lone Star State Flag Luncheon Paper Napkins Western Tableware Party Supplies, 6.5" x 6.5", Red/White/Blue
$7.99
amazon
Advertisement
Fox Run Patriotic Foil Disposable Bake Cups, 2.75 x 2.75 x 1 inches, Multi
Fox Run Patriotic Foil Disposable Bake Cups, 2.75 x 2.75 x 1 inches, Multi
$8.68
($9.18
save 5%)
amazon
Patriotic Firework Dinner Napkins, Organic Cotton Napkins
Patriotic Firework Dinner Napkins, Organic Cotton Napkins
$25.00
amazon
Creative Converting Waving Flag Fourth of July Plastic Tablecloth, 54" x 102", Multi-color
Creative Converting Waving Flag Fourth of July Plastic Tablecloth, 54" x 102", Multi-color
$6.99
amazon
Custom One of a Kind Serving platter Red, White, Blue, Black or Yellow glass fused nautical flag letter T
Custom One of a Kind Serving platter Red, White, Blue, Black or Yellow glass fused nautical flag letter T
$60.00
amazon
DII 100% Cotton, Machine Washable, Dinner, Summer & Picnic Tablecloth, 70", Red, White and Blue Check, Seats 4 to 6 People
DII 100% Cotton, Machine Washable, Dinner, Summer & Picnic Tablecloth, 70", Red, White and Blue Check, Seats 4 to 6 People
$27.32
amazon
Creative Converting Patriotic Parade Beverage Napkins, 5", Red, White and Blue
Creative Converting Patriotic Parade Beverage Napkins, 5", Red, White and Blue
$6.29
amazon
DII Red, White, & Blue Dobby Stripe Placemat (Set of 6)
DII Red, White, & Blue Dobby Stripe Placemat (Set of 6)
$15.22
($33.74
save 55%)
walmartusa
DII 4th Of July Jute Placemat (Set of 6), 14.25x19.25", 100% Jute
DII 4th Of July Jute Placemat (Set of 6), 14.25x19.25", 100% Jute
$25.03
($35.99
save 30%)
walmartusa
Creative Converting Waving Flag Fourth of July Dessert Plates, 7", Multi-color
Creative Converting Waving Flag Fourth of July Dessert Plates, 7", Multi-color
$4.30
amazon
DII Americana Stars Collection Table Top, Tablecloth, 60x84
DII Americana Stars Collection Table Top, Tablecloth, 60x84
$24.58
($29.99
save 18%)
amazon
Boston International IHR Cocktail Beverage Paper Napkins, 5 x 5-Inches, Easter Greetings Grey
Boston International IHR Cocktail Beverage Paper Napkins, 5 x 5-Inches, Easter Greetings Grey
$5.40
amazon
Patriotic Parade 6.5" Luncheon Napkins 48 Count
Patriotic Parade 6.5" Luncheon Napkins 48 Count
$10.03
($16.05
save 38%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Creative Converting Patriotic Popsicles Beverage Napkins 48 Count Paper | Wayfair DTC349628BNAP
Creative Converting Patriotic Popsicles Beverage Napkins 48 Count Paper | Wayfair DTC349628BNAP
$11.99
wayfair
American Greetings Patriotic 4th of July Party Supplies, Party Cups (8-Count)
American Greetings Patriotic 4th of July Party Supplies, Party Cups (8-Count)
$6.99
amazon
Graphique Burlap Stars Party Napkins—20 Soft Triple-Ply Tissue Napkins With Red, White, and Blue Stars on Brown Burlap, 5" x 5"
Graphique Burlap Stars Party Napkins—20 Soft Triple-Ply Tissue Napkins With Red, White, and Blue Stars on Brown Burlap, 5" x 5"
$9.51
amazon
Simply Daisy 19" x 19" Star Stripes Stripe Print Napkins, Set of 4
Simply Daisy 19" x 19" Star Stripes Stripe Print Napkins, Set of 4
$42.99
($44.00
save 2%)
walmartusa
UPware 12-Piece American Flag Melamine Dinnerware Set
UPware 12-Piece American Flag Melamine Dinnerware Set
$63.99
overstock
US American Flag Paper Oval Plates, 12in, 8ct
US American Flag Paper Oval Plates, 12in, 8ct
$4.57
($7.09
save 36%)
walmartusa
16 Count Hollywood Lights Lunch Napkins, Red/Blue/White - 661607
16 Count Hollywood Lights Lunch Napkins, Red/Blue/White - 661607
$13.99
newegg
US American Flag Paper Luncheon Napkins, 6.5in, 16ct
US American Flag Paper Luncheon Napkins, 6.5in, 16ct
$1.67
($2.99
save 44%)
walmartusa
Stars & Stripes 4th of July Plastic Tablecloth, 84 x 54 in, 1ct
Stars & Stripes 4th of July Plastic Tablecloth, 84 x 54 in, 1ct
$4.22
($7.99
save 47%)
walmartusa
2 Pack 4th of July American Flag Tablecloth, Plastic Stars and Stripes Patriotic Table Cover with 30 Red White and Blue Balloons for July 4th Party.
2 Pack 4th of July American Flag Tablecloth, Plastic Stars and Stripes Patriotic Table Cover with 30 Red White and Blue Balloons for July 4th Party.
$25.48
newegg
amscan Patriotic Party Round Platter, 13.5", 12 Ct.
amscan Patriotic Party Round Platter, 13.5", 12 Ct.
$39.48
amazon
Painted Patriotic Theme 8 1/2" Round Plates
Painted Patriotic Theme 8 1/2" Round Plates
$22.39
amazon
Advertisement
Kingzak Paper Cups - 12 oz | Americana Party Design | Pack of 24, Blue, Red, White, 77730
Kingzak Paper Cups - 12 oz | Americana Party Design | Pack of 24, Blue, Red, White, 77730
$4.67
amazon
Party Essentials Party Supplies Patriotic 9-Ounce Printed Plastic Cups/Tumblers, Stars & Stripes Design, 60 CT
Party Essentials Party Supplies Patriotic 9-Ounce Printed Plastic Cups/Tumblers, Stars & Stripes Design, 60 CT
$15.99
amazon
16-Count Elise Premium Patterned Paper Guest Napkins, Americana-Heritage
16-Count Elise Premium Patterned Paper Guest Napkins, Americana-Heritage
$8.18
amazon
Painless Learning American Flag Placemat
Painless Learning American Flag Placemat
$9.40
amazon
Creative Converting Patriotic Pride Fourth of July Plastic Cups, 16-ounce, Multi-color
Creative Converting Patriotic Pride Fourth of July Plastic Cups, 16-ounce, Multi-color
$17.26
newegg
DII Americana Braided Kitchen Placemat Set, Set of 6, 14.75" Round, 65% Linen; 35% Polyester
DII Americana Braided Kitchen Placemat Set, Set of 6, 14.75" Round, 65% Linen; 35% Polyester
$17.18
($27.92
save 38%)
walmartusa
Patriotic Popsicles Napkins 48 Count
Patriotic Popsicles Napkins 48 Count
$14.04
($16.05
save 13%)
walmartusa
Creative Converting American Flag Beverage Napkins, 5", Red, White and Blue
Creative Converting American Flag Beverage Napkins, 5", Red, White and Blue
$4.35
amazon
Creative Converting Sunkissed Beverage Napkins, 5", Blue, White, Red, and Yellow
Creative Converting Sunkissed Beverage Napkins, 5", Blue, White, Red, and Yellow
$6.29
amazon
Creative Converting Patriotic Popsicles Napkins, 6.5", Red, White and Blue
Creative Converting Patriotic Popsicles Napkins, 6.5", Red, White and Blue
$5.35
amazon
Patriotic Parade Beverage Napkins 48 Count
Patriotic Parade Beverage Napkins 48 Count
$11.42
($13.05
save 12%)
walmartusa
DII 100% Cotton, Machine Washable, Dinner, Summer & Picnic Tablecloth, 60 x 84", Red, White and Blue Check, Seats 6 to 8 People
DII 100% Cotton, Machine Washable, Dinner, Summer & Picnic Tablecloth, 60 x 84", Red, White and Blue Check, Seats 6 to 8 People
$22.50
($30.99
save 27%)
amazon
Advertisement
Fox Run Patriotic Disposable Bake Cups, 3 x 3 x 1 inches, Multicolored
Fox Run Patriotic Disposable Bake Cups, 3 x 3 x 1 inches, Multicolored
$8.33
amazon
Celebrate Patriotic 4th of July Paper Beverage Napkins, 5 in, 16ct
Celebrate Patriotic 4th of July Paper Beverage Napkins, 5 in, 16ct
$2.75
walmartusa
US American Flag Paper Dessert Plates, 7in, 8ct
US American Flag Paper Dessert Plates, 7in, 8ct
$1.67
($2.00
save 17%)
walmartusa
Uncle Sam Patriotic Plastic 22oz Cups, 8ct
Uncle Sam Patriotic Plastic 22oz Cups, 8ct
$7.84
walmartusa
Custom Year, Age Legends Were Born In July 1974 Classic 47Th Birthday Coffee Mugs Gift, July Men Birthday Gift, Legends Were Born In July 1974-47Th Birthday Mug, Vintage Birthday Cups
Custom Year, Age Legends Were Born In July 1974 Classic 47Th Birthday Coffee Mugs Gift, July Men Birthday Gift, Legends Were Born In July 1974-47Th Birthday Mug, Vintage Birthday Cups
$10.99
amazon
Boston International IHR 3-Ply Guest Towel Buffet Paper Napkins, 8.5 x 4.5-Inches, Spring Tulips
Boston International IHR 3-Ply Guest Towel Buffet Paper Napkins, 8.5 x 4.5-Inches, Spring Tulips
$6.83
amazon
Amscan Patriotic Proud and True Luncheon Napkins, 6.5 x 6.5, Paper, 3/Pack, 36 Per Pack (711950) | Quill
Amscan Patriotic Proud and True Luncheon Napkins, 6.5 x 6.5, Paper, 3/Pack, 36 Per Pack (711950) | Quill
$26.99
quill
Patriotic Deluxe Melamine Chips and Dip Platter
Patriotic Deluxe Melamine Chips and Dip Platter
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beistle Plastic Rectangular Nautical Tablecover Cruise Ship Decorations Tableware Bon Voyage Party Supplies, 54" x 108", Blue/Red/Yellow/White/Black
Beistle Plastic Rectangular Nautical Tablecover Cruise Ship Decorations Tableware Bon Voyage Party Supplies, 54" x 108", Blue/Red/Yellow/White/Black
$7.89
($8.78
save 10%)
amazon
Creative Converting Patriotic Parade Paper Plates 24 Count Heavy Duty Paper | Wayfair DTC349623DPLT
Creative Converting Patriotic Parade Paper Plates 24 Count Heavy Duty Paper | Wayfair DTC349623DPLT
$16.05
wayfair
Creative Converting Patriotic Pride Fourth of July Plastic Cups, 1 Count (Pack of 1), Multi-color
Creative Converting Patriotic Pride Fourth of July Plastic Cups, 1 Count (Pack of 1), Multi-color
$10.57
amazon
DII Stars & Stripes Tabletop Collection, Tablecloth, 60x84
DII Stars & Stripes Tabletop Collection, Tablecloth, 60x84
$31.82
($40.99
save 22%)
amazon
Load More
4th of July Tableware
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.