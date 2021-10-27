Skip to content
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
holiday deals
lighting
Lighting Under $200
Share
Lighting Under $200
Pendants
Floor Lamps
chandeliers
Flush Mounts
Sconces
Table Lamps
Dainolite Ltd C33F-PC Contemporary Modern One Light Floor Lamp from Crystal Collection in Chrome Finish, 16.00 inches
featured
Dainolite Ltd C33F-PC Contemporary Modern One Light Floor Lamp from Crystal Collection in Chrome Finish, 16.00 inches
$187.92
($358.00
save 48%)
amazon
Craftmade Centric 10 Inch 1 Light LED Flush Mount Centric - 55180-SB-LED - Modern Contemporary
featured
Craftmade Centric 10 Inch 1 Light LED Flush Mount Centric - 55180-SB-LED - Modern Contemporary
$91.20
1800lighting
Design House Mason 1-Light Wall Light in Rustic Red
featured
Design House Mason 1-Light Wall Light in Rustic Red
$30.78
($41.62
save 26%)
walmartusa
Craftmade Grace 17 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier Grace - 41913-ESP - Modern Contemporary
Craftmade Grace 17 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier Grace - 41913-ESP - Modern Contemporary
$180.20
1800lighting
Craftmade Linked 14 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount Linked - 48552-ABZ - Modern Contemporary
Craftmade Linked 14 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount Linked - 48552-ABZ - Modern Contemporary
$119.80
1800lighting
Catalina Lighting 21406-000 Modern 3 Floor Lamp with Adjustable Ribbed Glass Shades & Reading Light, 68 in, Brushed Nickel
Catalina Lighting 21406-000 Modern 3 Floor Lamp with Adjustable Ribbed Glass Shades & Reading Light, 68 in, Brushed Nickel
$140.99
($162.14
save 13%)
amazon
Carson Carrington Hansford Modern Vintage Copper Semi-Flush Mount Light
Carson Carrington Hansford Modern Vintage Copper Semi-Flush Mount Light
$73.09
($85.99
save 15%)
overstock
Artcraft Lighting AC7661CB Contemporary Modern One Light Bath from Newbury Collection in Polished Nickel Finish, 5.00 inches
Artcraft Lighting AC7661CB Contemporary Modern One Light Bath from Newbury Collection in Polished Nickel Finish, 5.00 inches
$109.00
amazon
Carbon Loft Modern Drum Mini Chandelier 3-light Ceiling Pendant lights - W 15.7"x H 6.3"
Carbon Loft Modern Drum Mini Chandelier 3-light Ceiling Pendant lights - W 15.7"x H 6.3"
$139.99
overstock
Craftmade State House 6 Inch 1 Light Semi Flush Mount State House - X8317-VB - Modern Contemporary
Craftmade State House 6 Inch 1 Light Semi Flush Mount State House - X8317-VB - Modern Contemporary
$220.40
1800lighting
Carbon Loft Ghaffari Farmhouse 4-light Drum Chandelier Faux Wood for Dining Room - W16"x H23.8"
Carbon Loft Ghaffari Farmhouse 4-light Drum Chandelier Faux Wood for Dining Room - W16"x H23.8"
$179.99
($199.99
save 10%)
overstock
CO-Z 5-Light Modern Farmhouse Chandelier Pendant Light with Opal Glass Shades
CO-Z 5-Light Modern Farmhouse Chandelier Pendant Light with Opal Glass Shades
$113.99
($167.99
save 32%)
overstock
Craftmade Pill 31 Inch 4 Light Bath Vanity Light Pill - 55004-FB - Modern Contemporary
Craftmade Pill 31 Inch 4 Light Bath Vanity Light Pill - 55004-FB - Modern Contemporary
$173.80
1800lighting
Craftmade Celeste 19 Inch 3 Light Bath Vanity Light Celeste - 16720ESP3 - Modern Contemporary
Craftmade Celeste 19 Inch 3 Light Bath Vanity Light Celeste - 16720ESP3 - Modern Contemporary
$156.80
1800lighting
Bromi Design Lenox 1-light Modern Pendant
Bromi Design Lenox 1-light Modern Pendant
$92.64
overstock
Artcraft Lighting AC9171BK Contemporary Modern One Light Wall Sconce from Innovation Collection in Black Finish, 6.00 inches, 13.50x8.00x6.00
Artcraft Lighting AC9171BK Contemporary Modern One Light Wall Sconce from Innovation Collection in Black Finish, 6.00 inches, 13.50x8.00x6.00
$208.64
amazon
Cresswell Lighting 5.5" Modern Brushed Nickel Metal 1-Light Bath Vanity Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade
Cresswell Lighting 5.5" Modern Brushed Nickel Metal 1-Light Bath Vanity Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade
$62.74
($79.99
save 22%)
walmartusa
Craftmade Grace 21 Inch 3 Light Bath Vanity Light Grace - 41903-ESP - Modern Contemporary
Craftmade Grace 21 Inch 3 Light Bath Vanity Light Grace - 41903-ESP - Modern Contemporary
$114.00
1800lighting
Craftmade Celeste 11 Inch 2 Light Bath Vanity Light Celeste - 16712ESP2 - Modern Contemporary
Craftmade Celeste 11 Inch 2 Light Bath Vanity Light Celeste - 16712ESP2 - Modern Contemporary
$110.20
1800lighting
Elegant Designs 4 Light Hexagon Industrial Rustic Pendant Light - Silver
Elegant Designs 4 Light Hexagon Industrial Rustic Pendant Light - Silver
$189.00
($340.00
save 44%)
macy's
ALOA DECOR 6-Light Black Farmhouse Candlestick Chandelier 35 in. Ceiling Lights Fixture with Crystal Beads
ALOA DECOR 6-Light Black Farmhouse Candlestick Chandelier 35 in. Ceiling Lights Fixture with Crystal Beads
$106.63
($112.25
save 5%)
homedepot
CO-Z 52-ich Modern 3-Blade Reversible LED Ceiling Fan with Light Kit and Remote Control
CO-Z 52-ich Modern 3-Blade Reversible LED Ceiling Fan with Light Kit and Remote Control
$156.74
($219.99
save 29%)
overstock
Craftmade Centric 12 Inch 1 Light LED Flush Mount Centric - 55181-BNK-LED - Modern Contemporary
Craftmade Centric 12 Inch 1 Light LED Flush Mount Centric - 55181-BNK-LED - Modern Contemporary
$108.20
1800lighting
ET2 Lighting Alumilux Line 24 Inch Tall 2 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Alumilux Line - E41343-BK - Modern Contemporary
ET2 Lighting Alumilux Line 24 Inch Tall 2 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Alumilux Line - E41343-BK - Modern Contemporary
$153.00
($170.00
save 10%)
1800lighting
Dolan Designs Horizon 16 Inch 2 Light Bath Vanity Light Horizon - 3952-09 - Modern Contemporary
Dolan Designs Horizon 16 Inch 2 Light Bath Vanity Light Horizon - 3952-09 - Modern Contemporary
$189.00
1800lighting
Casamotion 7 in. W x 7 in. H 1-Light Nickel Rustic Seeded Hand Blown Glass Pendant Light with Blue Glass Shade
Casamotion 7 in. W x 7 in. H 1-Light Nickel Rustic Seeded Hand Blown Glass Pendant Light with Blue Glass Shade
$49.99
($69.99
save 29%)
homedepot
Carson Carrington Wisbia White Midcentury Modern Pendant Light
Carson Carrington Wisbia White Midcentury Modern Pendant Light
$44.99
($49.99
save 10%)
overstock
Elegant Designs Brushed Nickel 4 Light Hexagon Industrial Rustic Pendant Light, Brushed Nickel
Elegant Designs Brushed Nickel 4 Light Hexagon Industrial Rustic Pendant Light, Brushed Nickel
$82.40
($206.00
save 60%)
belk
GetLedel 1-Light Retro Farmhouse Wall Sconce
GetLedel 1-Light Retro Farmhouse Wall Sconce
$56.51
($59.49
save 5%)
overstock
Flint Garden Farmhouse 4-Light Black Wood Orb Candle Chandelier
Flint Garden Farmhouse 4-Light Black Wood Orb Candle Chandelier
$184.98
($215.10
save 14%)
homedepot
ET2 Lighting Alumilux Pathway 3 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Alumilux Pathway - E41404-BZ - Modern Contemporary
ET2 Lighting Alumilux Pathway 3 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Alumilux Pathway - E41404-BZ - Modern Contemporary
$82.80
($92.00
save 10%)
1800lighting
ET2 Lighting Wand Led 24 Inch 1 Light LED Bath Vanity Light Wand Led - E22392-10PC - Modern Contemporary
ET2 Lighting Wand Led 24 Inch 1 Light LED Bath Vanity Light Wand Led - E22392-10PC - Modern Contemporary
$133.26
($254.00
save 48%)
1800lighting
Design House 519678 Ajax Industrial Modern 1-Light Indoor Pendant with Metal Wire Cage for Dining Room Kitchen Foyer, Coffee Bronze
Design House 519678 Ajax Industrial Modern 1-Light Indoor Pendant with Metal Wire Cage for Dining Room Kitchen Foyer, Coffee Bronze
$130.99
($197.82
save 34%)
walmartusa
Golden Lighting Colson 14 Inch 3 Light Flush Mount Colson - 3167-FM15 EB - Modern Contemporary
Golden Lighting Colson 14 Inch 3 Light Flush Mount Colson - 3167-FM15 EB - Modern Contemporary
$119.00
1800lighting
Eurofase Lighting 15 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light - 35890-010 - Modern Contemporary
Eurofase Lighting 15 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light - 35890-010 - Modern Contemporary
$151.20
($189.00
save 20%)
1800lighting
Golden Lighting Duncan 14 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount Duncan - 3602-14 PW-SF - Modern Contemporary
Golden Lighting Duncan 14 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount Duncan - 3602-14 PW-SF - Modern Contemporary
$99.00
1800lighting
Elk 19031/1 Modern Organics-1-Light Pendant in White Saw Grass Material in Polished Chrome
Elk 19031/1 Modern Organics-1-Light Pendant in White Saw Grass Material in Polished Chrome
$158.67
($255.00
save 38%)
amazon
ET2 Lighting Alumilux Pathway 3 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Alumilux Pathway - E41403-WT - Modern Contemporary
ET2 Lighting Alumilux Pathway 3 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Alumilux Pathway - E41403-WT - Modern Contemporary
$82.80
($92.00
save 10%)
1800lighting
Modern 1-light Metal Wire Woven Pendant Cage Ceiling Lights for Dining Room - D10" x H73"
Modern 1-light Metal Wire Woven Pendant Cage Ceiling Lights for Dining Room - D10" x H73"
$117.49
overstock
Progress Lighting Cylinder Collection 5" Antique Bronze Modern Outdoor Wall Lantern Light
Progress Lighting Cylinder Collection 5" Antique Bronze Modern Outdoor Wall Lantern Light
$74.80
($88.00
save 15%)
homedepot
OYIPRO-Modern Minimalist LED Round Shaped Ceiling Light
OYIPRO-Modern Minimalist LED Round Shaped Ceiling Light
$71.99
overstock
Modern Black LED Slender Strip Pendant Light - 0.78 Inch
Modern Black LED Slender Strip Pendant Light - 0.78 Inch
$143.49
overstock
Maxim Lighting Moon Ray 12 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Moon Ray - 55571WTBZ - Modern Contemporary
Maxim Lighting Moon Ray 12 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Moon Ray - 55571WTBZ - Modern Contemporary
$162.00
($180.00
save 10%)
1800lighting
Modern Gold 3-Light Bathroom Vanity Lights Glass Wall Sconces - L22"x H8"x E7"
Modern Gold 3-Light Bathroom Vanity Lights Glass Wall Sconces - L22"x H8"x E7"
$159.99
overstock
Mid-century Modern Gold 3-light Sputnik Semi-flush Light Frosted Glass - W23.6"xH22.8"
Mid-century Modern Gold 3-light Sputnik Semi-flush Light Frosted Glass - W23.6"xH22.8"
$177.29
($196.99
save 10%)
overstock
Modern 3-light Glass Bathroom Vanity Lights Sconces Up/ Down - L20.5" x W7.87" x H6.3"
Modern 3-light Glass Bathroom Vanity Lights Sconces Up/ Down - L20.5" x W7.87" x H6.3"
$159.99
overstock
Maxim Lighting View Led E26 10 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light View Led E26 - 64332WTBZ - Modern Contemporary
Maxim Lighting View Led E26 10 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light View Led E26 - 64332WTBZ - Modern Contemporary
$50.40
($56.00
save 10%)
1800lighting
Maxim Lighting Stackhouse Vx 10 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Stackhouse Vx - 55222CLBZ - Modern Contemporary
Maxim Lighting Stackhouse Vx 10 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Stackhouse Vx - 55222CLBZ - Modern Contemporary
$165.60
($184.00
save 10%)
1800lighting
ALOA DECOR 5-Light Industrial Rectangle Island Chandeliers Matte Black Farmhouse Chandelier
ALOA DECOR 5-Light Industrial Rectangle Island Chandeliers Matte Black Farmhouse Chandelier
$174.42
($205.21
save 15%)
homedepot
Modern Globe Pendant Light with Gold Foil Glass Shade, Brushed Nickel
Modern Globe Pendant Light with Gold Foil Glass Shade, Brushed Nickel
$49.00
walmart
Artcraft Lighting Artcraft SC13121SB Contemporary Modern One Light Wall Sconce from Hamilton Collection Finish, 9.00 inches, Size, Satin Brass
Artcraft Lighting Artcraft SC13121SB Contemporary Modern One Light Wall Sconce from Hamilton Collection Finish, 9.00 inches, Size, Satin Brass
$123.00
amazon
Aspen Creative 21504-4 Modern Light Fixture Canopy Kit, 5" Diameter with Collar Loop, 7/16" Center Hole (4 Pack), Brushed Pewter
Aspen Creative 21504-4 Modern Light Fixture Canopy Kit, 5" Diameter with Collar Loop, 7/16" Center Hole (4 Pack), Brushed Pewter
$18.16
($23.99
save 24%)
amazon
ALOA DECOR 1-Light Modern Glass Ball Antique Brass Candlestick Wall Sconce
ALOA DECOR 1-Light Modern Glass Ball Antique Brass Candlestick Wall Sconce
$55.68
($92.80
save 40%)
homedepot
Artcraft Aurora 11 Inch 3 Light LED Mini Chandelier Aurora - AC7553 - Modern Contemporary
Artcraft Aurora 11 Inch 3 Light LED Mini Chandelier Aurora - AC7553 - Modern Contemporary
$154.00
($596.00
save 74%)
1800lighting
Farmhouse 3-light Mason Jar Bathroom Vanity Lights Wall Sconces - W18.9"x H6.7"x E8.7"
Farmhouse 3-light Mason Jar Bathroom Vanity Lights Wall Sconces - W18.9"x H6.7"x E8.7"
$129.14
($143.49
save 10%)
overstock
4-light Modern Gold Wall Sconces Fabric Shade Bathroom Vanity Lights - L26.5" x W6" x H8.5"
4-light Modern Gold Wall Sconces Fabric Shade Bathroom Vanity Lights - L26.5" x W6" x H8.5"
$201.99
overstock
Farmhouse 3-light Transitional Bathroom Vanity Lights Wall Sconces - W24.2"x H7.5"x E5.5"
Farmhouse 3-light Transitional Bathroom Vanity Lights Wall Sconces - W24.2"x H7.5"x E5.5"
$212.49
overstock
Bella Modern 3-light Gold Drum Metal Frame Fabric Shade Chandelier - D 16'' * H 67''
Bella Modern 3-light Gold Drum Metal Frame Fabric Shade Chandelier - D 16'' * H 67''
$195.99
overstock
Maxim Lighting Coldwater 12 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Coldwater - 4055WTBK - Modern Contemporary
Maxim Lighting Coldwater 12 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Coldwater - 4055WTBK - Modern Contemporary
$102.60
($114.00
save 10%)
1800lighting
Modern Forms Mini Vogue 24 Inch LED Bath Vanity Light Mini Vogue - WS-21724-30-BN - Modern Contemporary
Modern Forms Mini Vogue 24 Inch LED Bath Vanity Light Mini Vogue - WS-21724-30-BN - Modern Contemporary
$229.00
1800lighting
Lighting Under $200
