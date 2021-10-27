Lighting Under $200

featured

Dainolite Ltd C33F-PC Contemporary Modern One Light Floor Lamp from Crystal Collection in Chrome Finish, 16.00 inches

$187.92
($358.00 save 48%)
amazon
featured

Craftmade Centric 10 Inch 1 Light LED Flush Mount Centric - 55180-SB-LED - Modern Contemporary

$91.20
1800lighting
featured

Design House Mason 1-Light Wall Light in Rustic Red

$30.78
($41.62 save 26%)
walmartusa

Craftmade Grace 17 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier Grace - 41913-ESP - Modern Contemporary

$180.20
1800lighting

Craftmade Linked 14 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount Linked - 48552-ABZ - Modern Contemporary

$119.80
1800lighting

Catalina Lighting 21406-000 Modern 3 Floor Lamp with Adjustable Ribbed Glass Shades & Reading Light, 68 in, Brushed Nickel

$140.99
($162.14 save 13%)
amazon

Carson Carrington Hansford Modern Vintage Copper Semi-Flush Mount Light

$73.09
($85.99 save 15%)
overstock

Artcraft Lighting AC7661CB Contemporary Modern One Light Bath from Newbury Collection in Polished Nickel Finish, 5.00 inches

$109.00
amazon

Carbon Loft Modern Drum Mini Chandelier 3-light Ceiling Pendant lights - W 15.7"x H 6.3"

$139.99
overstock

Craftmade State House 6 Inch 1 Light Semi Flush Mount State House - X8317-VB - Modern Contemporary

$220.40
1800lighting

Carbon Loft Ghaffari Farmhouse 4-light Drum Chandelier Faux Wood for Dining Room - W16"x H23.8"

$179.99
($199.99 save 10%)
overstock

CO-Z 5-Light Modern Farmhouse Chandelier Pendant Light with Opal Glass Shades

$113.99
($167.99 save 32%)
overstock
Advertisement

Craftmade Pill 31 Inch 4 Light Bath Vanity Light Pill - 55004-FB - Modern Contemporary

$173.80
1800lighting

Craftmade Celeste 19 Inch 3 Light Bath Vanity Light Celeste - 16720ESP3 - Modern Contemporary

$156.80
1800lighting

Bromi Design Lenox 1-light Modern Pendant

$92.64
overstock

Artcraft Lighting AC9171BK Contemporary Modern One Light Wall Sconce from Innovation Collection in Black Finish, 6.00 inches, 13.50x8.00x6.00

$208.64
amazon

Cresswell Lighting 5.5" Modern Brushed Nickel Metal 1-Light Bath Vanity Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade

$62.74
($79.99 save 22%)
walmartusa

Craftmade Grace 21 Inch 3 Light Bath Vanity Light Grace - 41903-ESP - Modern Contemporary

$114.00
1800lighting

Craftmade Celeste 11 Inch 2 Light Bath Vanity Light Celeste - 16712ESP2 - Modern Contemporary

$110.20
1800lighting

Elegant Designs 4 Light Hexagon Industrial Rustic Pendant Light - Silver

$189.00
($340.00 save 44%)
macy's

ALOA DECOR 6-Light Black Farmhouse Candlestick Chandelier 35 in. Ceiling Lights Fixture with Crystal Beads

$106.63
($112.25 save 5%)
homedepot

CO-Z 52-ich Modern 3-Blade Reversible LED Ceiling Fan with Light Kit and Remote Control

$156.74
($219.99 save 29%)
overstock

Craftmade Centric 12 Inch 1 Light LED Flush Mount Centric - 55181-BNK-LED - Modern Contemporary

$108.20
1800lighting

ET2 Lighting Alumilux Line 24 Inch Tall 2 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Alumilux Line - E41343-BK - Modern Contemporary

$153.00
($170.00 save 10%)
1800lighting
Advertisement

Dolan Designs Horizon 16 Inch 2 Light Bath Vanity Light Horizon - 3952-09 - Modern Contemporary

$189.00
1800lighting

Casamotion 7 in. W x 7 in. H 1-Light Nickel Rustic Seeded Hand Blown Glass Pendant Light with Blue Glass Shade

$49.99
($69.99 save 29%)
homedepot

Carson Carrington Wisbia White Midcentury Modern Pendant Light

$44.99
($49.99 save 10%)
overstock

Elegant Designs Brushed Nickel 4 Light Hexagon Industrial Rustic Pendant Light, Brushed Nickel

$82.40
($206.00 save 60%)
belk

GetLedel 1-Light Retro Farmhouse Wall Sconce

$56.51
($59.49 save 5%)
overstock

Flint Garden Farmhouse 4-Light Black Wood Orb Candle Chandelier

$184.98
($215.10 save 14%)
homedepot

ET2 Lighting Alumilux Pathway 3 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Alumilux Pathway - E41404-BZ - Modern Contemporary

$82.80
($92.00 save 10%)
1800lighting

ET2 Lighting Wand Led 24 Inch 1 Light LED Bath Vanity Light Wand Led - E22392-10PC - Modern Contemporary

$133.26
($254.00 save 48%)
1800lighting

Design House 519678 Ajax Industrial Modern 1-Light Indoor Pendant with Metal Wire Cage for Dining Room Kitchen Foyer, Coffee Bronze

$130.99
($197.82 save 34%)
walmartusa

Golden Lighting Colson 14 Inch 3 Light Flush Mount Colson - 3167-FM15 EB - Modern Contemporary

$119.00
1800lighting

Eurofase Lighting 15 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light - 35890-010 - Modern Contemporary

$151.20
($189.00 save 20%)
1800lighting

Golden Lighting Duncan 14 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount Duncan - 3602-14 PW-SF - Modern Contemporary

$99.00
1800lighting
Advertisement

Elk 19031/1 Modern Organics-1-Light Pendant in White Saw Grass Material in Polished Chrome

$158.67
($255.00 save 38%)
amazon

ET2 Lighting Alumilux Pathway 3 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Alumilux Pathway - E41403-WT - Modern Contemporary

$82.80
($92.00 save 10%)
1800lighting

Modern 1-light Metal Wire Woven Pendant Cage Ceiling Lights for Dining Room - D10" x H73"

$117.49
overstock

Progress Lighting Cylinder Collection 5" Antique Bronze Modern Outdoor Wall Lantern Light

$74.80
($88.00 save 15%)
homedepot

OYIPRO-Modern Minimalist LED Round Shaped Ceiling Light

$71.99
overstock

Modern Black LED Slender Strip Pendant Light - 0.78 Inch

$143.49
overstock

Maxim Lighting Moon Ray 12 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Moon Ray - 55571WTBZ - Modern Contemporary

$162.00
($180.00 save 10%)
1800lighting

Modern Gold 3-Light Bathroom Vanity Lights Glass Wall Sconces - L22"x H8"x E7"

$159.99
overstock

Mid-century Modern Gold 3-light Sputnik Semi-flush Light Frosted Glass - W23.6"xH22.8"

$177.29
($196.99 save 10%)
overstock

Modern 3-light Glass Bathroom Vanity Lights Sconces Up/ Down - L20.5" x W7.87" x H6.3"

$159.99
overstock

Maxim Lighting View Led E26 10 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light View Led E26 - 64332WTBZ - Modern Contemporary

$50.40
($56.00 save 10%)
1800lighting

Maxim Lighting Stackhouse Vx 10 Inch Tall 1 Light LED Outdoor Wall Light Stackhouse Vx - 55222CLBZ - Modern Contemporary

$165.60
($184.00 save 10%)
1800lighting
Advertisement

ALOA DECOR 5-Light Industrial Rectangle Island Chandeliers Matte Black Farmhouse Chandelier

$174.42
($205.21 save 15%)
homedepot

Modern Globe Pendant Light with Gold Foil Glass Shade, Brushed Nickel

$49.00
walmart

Artcraft Lighting Artcraft SC13121SB Contemporary Modern One Light Wall Sconce from Hamilton Collection Finish, 9.00 inches, Size, Satin Brass

$123.00
amazon

Aspen Creative 21504-4 Modern Light Fixture Canopy Kit, 5" Diameter with Collar Loop, 7/16" Center Hole (4 Pack), Brushed Pewter

$18.16
($23.99 save 24%)
amazon

ALOA DECOR 1-Light Modern Glass Ball Antique Brass Candlestick Wall Sconce

$55.68
($92.80 save 40%)
homedepot

Artcraft Aurora 11 Inch 3 Light LED Mini Chandelier Aurora - AC7553 - Modern Contemporary

$154.00
($596.00 save 74%)
1800lighting

Farmhouse 3-light Mason Jar Bathroom Vanity Lights Wall Sconces - W18.9"x H6.7"x E8.7"

$129.14
($143.49 save 10%)
overstock

4-light Modern Gold Wall Sconces Fabric Shade Bathroom Vanity Lights - L26.5" x W6" x H8.5"

$201.99
overstock

Farmhouse 3-light Transitional Bathroom Vanity Lights Wall Sconces - W24.2"x H7.5"x E5.5"

$212.49
overstock

Bella Modern 3-light Gold Drum Metal Frame Fabric Shade Chandelier - D 16'' * H 67''

$195.99
overstock

Maxim Lighting Coldwater 12 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Coldwater - 4055WTBK - Modern Contemporary

$102.60
($114.00 save 10%)
1800lighting

Modern Forms Mini Vogue 24 Inch LED Bath Vanity Light Mini Vogue - WS-21724-30-BN - Modern Contemporary

$229.00
1800lighting
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com