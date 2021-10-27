Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Shop
holiday deals
hair tools
Hair Tools Sales
Hair Tools Sales
curling irons
hair dryers
brushes
flat irons
IZUTECHTM Hair Dryers & Diffusers Dryer - Pink Izutech Toro 2400 Mini Dryer
featured
IZUTECHTM Hair Dryers & Diffusers Dryer - Pink Izutech Toro 2400 Mini Dryer
$21.99
($29.99
save 27%)
zulily
It's a 10 Miracle Professional Hair Dryer, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa
featured
It's a 10 Miracle Professional Hair Dryer, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa
$153.00
($180.00
save 15%)
macys
Paul Mitchell Neuro Curl Xl 1.75" Curling Iron, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa
featured
Paul Mitchell Neuro Curl Xl 1.75" Curling Iron, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa
$106.25
($125.00
save 15%)
macys
Hot Tools Blue Midsize Hair Dryer, One Size , Blue
Hot Tools Blue Midsize Hair Dryer, One Size , Blue
$64.99
($74.99
save 13%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
KIPOZI Professional 1.75 inch Hair Straightener Flat Iron Instant Heat Dual Voltage Pink
KIPOZI Professional 1.75 inch Hair Straightener Flat Iron Instant Heat Dual Voltage Pink
$25.99
($45.99
save 43%)
walmartusa
Kipozi Hair Dryer Brush,4 in 1 Hot Air Brush with Cleaning Claw,Blow Dryer Brush for Straightening, Curling, Fast Drying
Kipozi Hair Dryer Brush,4 in 1 Hot Air Brush with Cleaning Claw,Blow Dryer Brush for Straightening, Curling, Fast Drying
$37.06
($60.99
save 39%)
walmartusa
My Brush Set Hair Ties NA - Red & Navy Scrunchie - Set of Three
My Brush Set Hair Ties NA - Red & Navy Scrunchie - Set of Three
$7.29
($13.00
save 44%)
zulily
Remington CI41T1 Professional 2 In 1 Plate Guided Hair Curler & Touch Up Straightener, 1 Inch, Black/Purple
Remington CI41T1 Professional 2 In 1 Plate Guided Hair Curler & Touch Up Straightener, 1 Inch, Black/Purple
$36.99
amazon
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ XL Flat Iron
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ XL Flat Iron
$135.00
amazon
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Unclipped 3-in-1 Ceramic Interchangeable Curling Wand, 3 Barrels for Multiple Hairstyles
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Unclipped 3-in-1 Ceramic Interchangeable Curling Wand, 3 Barrels for Multiple Hairstyles
$105.00
amazon
T3 SinglePass Compact Straightening Iron
T3 SinglePass Compact Straightening Iron
$69.99
($89.00
save 21%)
walmartusa
Hair Dryer One Step Hair Dryer and Styler Volumizer Salon Hair Straightener Brush Hot Air Brush for All Hair Type((110V 1000W))
Hair Dryer One Step Hair Dryer and Styler Volumizer Salon Hair Straightener Brush Hot Air Brush for All Hair Type((110V 1000W))
$43.59
($49.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Revlon Mint Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Mint
Revlon Mint Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Mint
$59.99
belk
Robinair 18403 Fin Straightener
Robinair 18403 Fin Straightener
$16.95
($20.74
save 18%)
amazon
Remington AC Color Care Hair Dryer, Gold
Remington AC Color Care Hair Dryer, Gold
$35.99
($44.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Sultra After Hours ThermaLite Style, Wave & Straighten Iron, One Size
Sultra After Hours ThermaLite Style, Wave & Straighten Iron, One Size
$189.00
jcpenney
Fit Compact Hair Dryer - White
Fit Compact Hair Dryer - White
$149.99
macy's
Shark HD100AWA IQ AirWave Auto Preset Attachment for HyperAIR Blow Dryers, Styling Tool, Touchless Waver for Straight and Wavy Hair, Long-Lasting Beach Waves, No Extreme Heat, Slate, Stone
Shark HD100AWA IQ AirWave Auto Preset Attachment for HyperAIR Blow Dryers, Styling Tool, Touchless Waver for Straight and Wavy Hair, Long-Lasting Beach Waves, No Extreme Heat, Slate, Stone
$46.56
($49.99
save 7%)
amazon
Revlon Hair Dryer And Volumizer, Blue
Revlon Hair Dryer And Volumizer, Blue
$47.99
($59.99
save 20%)
kohl's
REMINGTON High Speed Hair Dryer with Diffuser, D3193
REMINGTON High Speed Hair Dryer with Diffuser, D3193
$17.84
($19.96
save 11%)
walmartusa
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer, Pink
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer, Pink
$34.99
($59.99
save 42%)
kohl's
Wet Brush Smooth and Shine Round Brush - for Fine to Medium Hair - A Perfect Blow Out with Less Pain, Effort and Breakage - Spiral Bristle Design Creates Smoother Styles
Wet Brush Smooth and Shine Round Brush - for Fine to Medium Hair - A Perfect Blow Out with Less Pain, Effort and Breakage - Spiral Bristle Design Creates Smoother Styles
$10.14
($11.88
save 15%)
amazon
Prospera ML003 Ceramic Hair Straightener - Black
Prospera ML003 Ceramic Hair Straightener - Black
$49.99
($83.99
save 40%)
macy's
Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Tourmaline Ionic Hair Dryers, White with Concentrator and Diffuser
Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Tourmaline Ionic Hair Dryers, White with Concentrator and Diffuser
$23.82
($29.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
Revlon Revlon Blow Dryer Brush - Green
Revlon Revlon Blow Dryer Brush - Green
$49.99
($59.99
save 17%)
hsn
Sutra Black Styler Set Ceramic Straightener & Curling Wand Combo
Sutra Black Styler Set Ceramic Straightener & Curling Wand Combo
$129.99
belk
Tigi - Bed Head - Straighten Out - 4.0 Oz
Tigi - Bed Head - Straighten Out - 4.0 Oz
$13.66
($25.75
save 47%)
walmartusa
Sultra Bombshell Clipless 1-1/2" Curling Wand, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa
Sultra Bombshell Clipless 1-1/2" Curling Wand, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa
$84.15
($99.00
save 15%)
macys
Pretty Young Thing Women's Mermaid-Print 1.25" Ceramic Flat Iron
Pretty Young Thing Women's Mermaid-Print 1.25" Ceramic Flat Iron
$49.99
($300.00
save 83%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Wigo Glossy Finish Boar Blend Bristles Cushion Hair Brush
Wigo Glossy Finish Boar Blend Bristles Cushion Hair Brush
$11.99
ulta
Sutra Beauty Straightening Brush 3.0
Sutra Beauty Straightening Brush 3.0
$120.00
macy's
"CHI Air Expert Classic Tourmaline Ceramic Onyx Black 1.5" Flat Iron + Thermal Mat, One Size"
"CHI Air Expert Classic Tourmaline Ceramic Onyx Black 1.5" Flat Iron + Thermal Mat, One Size"
$99.99
jcpenney
Cricket Technique Barrel Hair Brush, X-Large
Cricket Technique Barrel Hair Brush, X-Large
$13.55
($16.95
save 20%)
amazon
InfinitiPRO by Conair Rainbow Titanium Curling Iron, 1" CD350
InfinitiPRO by Conair Rainbow Titanium Curling Iron, 1" CD350
$23.12
($29.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Bed Head Tourmaline Ceramic 2-in-1 Hair Waver Iron, Pink
Bed Head Tourmaline Ceramic 2-in-1 Hair Waver Iron, Pink
$24.99
($39.99
save 38%)
walmartusa
Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Violet
Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Violet
$59.99
amazon
Andis Pro Dry Elite AC-6 Hair Dryer
Andis Pro Dry Elite AC-6 Hair Dryer
$34.33
($42.91
save 20%)
overstock
"CHI Tie Dye Ceramic Hairstyling Iron 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
"CHI Tie Dye Ceramic Hairstyling Iron 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
$89.99
jcpenney
Conair Bordeaux Ceramic 1 Inch Straightener Instant Heat
Conair Bordeaux Ceramic 1 Inch Straightener Instant Heat
$33.74
($44.99
save 25%)
belk
Cortex Hair Brush for Women and Men | Wheat Straw Brushes Made With 100% Bio-Based Materials for Wet and Dry Hair
Cortex Hair Brush for Women and Men | Wheat Straw Brushes Made With 100% Bio-Based Materials for Wet and Dry Hair
$17.76
($19.49
save 9%)
overstock
"CHI Peace And Love 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
"CHI Peace And Love 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
$69.99
($79.99
save 13%)
jcpenney
InfinitiPro by Conair Rose Gold Titanium 1 1/4-in. Curling Wand, Pink Gold
InfinitiPro by Conair Rose Gold Titanium 1 1/4-in. Curling Wand, Pink Gold
$22.39
($27.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Bed Head Swerve Curve Hair Waver & Wand In 1
Bed Head Swerve Curve Hair Waver & Wand In 1
$24.99
($39.99
save 38%)
amazon
Chi Air Ceramic Mini Travel 1000W Hair Dryer with Diffuer & Nozzle, Black
Chi Air Ceramic Mini Travel 1000W Hair Dryer with Diffuer & Nozzle, Black
$71.15
($78.99
save 10%)
walmartusa
CHI Lava 1 Inch Curling Iron, One Size
CHI Lava 1 Inch Curling Iron, One Size
$54.99
($64.99
save 15%)
jcpenney
($44.95 value) BaBylissPro Ceramic Tools Spring Curling Iron, 1.25"
($44.95 value) BaBylissPro Ceramic Tools Spring Curling Iron, 1.25"
$29.99
($58.99
save 49%)
walmartusa
"Miss Universe Style Illumination by CHI Titanium 1-in. Flat Iron, Size: 1", Pink"
"Miss Universe Style Illumination by CHI Titanium 1-in. Flat Iron, Size: 1", Pink"
$59.99
($99.99
save 40%)
kohl's
BaBylissPRO ceramic tools 1" spring curling iron
BaBylissPRO ceramic tools 1" spring curling iron
$30.56
($39.99
save 24%)
walmartusa
Brilliance New York Women's Hair Flat Irons TURQOUISE - Turquoise 1'' Diamond Iron Style Setter Flat Iron
Brilliance New York Women's Hair Flat Irons TURQOUISE - Turquoise 1'' Diamond Iron Style Setter Flat Iron
$18.99
($45.00
save 58%)
zulily
CHI Air Turbo 1-in. Digital Ceramic Flat Iron with Thermal Mat, Black
CHI Air Turbo 1-in. Digital Ceramic Flat Iron with Thermal Mat, Black
$64.99
($129.99
save 50%)
kohl's
Andis High Heat Gold Ceramic Conical Curling Wand, 1-Inch
Andis High Heat Gold Ceramic Conical Curling Wand, 1-Inch
$18.46
($20.55
save 10%)
walmartusa
Tangle Pets Sparkle The Unicorn Detangling Hair Brush White
Tangle Pets Sparkle The Unicorn Detangling Hair Brush White
$7.99
($10.99
save 27%)
bedbath&beyond
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron ,1.5"
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron ,1.5"
$39.97
($49.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Babyliss Pro Porcelain Ceramic 1.5" Straightening Flat Iron
Babyliss Pro Porcelain Ceramic 1.5" Straightening Flat Iron
$38.23
($49.99
save 24%)
walmartusa
CHI Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, 1"
CHI Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, 1"
$68.26
($99.99
save 32%)
walmartusa
($49.99 value) BaBylissPro Porcelain Ceramic Spring Curling Iron, .75"
($49.99 value) BaBylissPro Porcelain Ceramic Spring Curling Iron, .75"
$40.00
($40.75
save 2%)
walmartusa
Cortex International Hair Straightener Solo 450 Flat Iron 1" Ceramic Analog Adjustable Temperature Settings
Cortex International Hair Straightener Solo 450 Flat Iron 1" Ceramic Analog Adjustable Temperature Settings
$45.89
($53.99
save 15%)
overstock
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Frizz Free Titanium Ceramic Flat Iron, 1 Inch
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Frizz Free Titanium Ceramic Flat Iron, 1 Inch
$19.99
($39.99
save 50%)
amazon
CHI Air 1 1/2-in. Tourmaline Curling Iron, Black
CHI Air 1 1/2-in. Tourmaline Curling Iron, Black
$47.99
($59.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Conair Youcordless Cordless Ceramic Curling Iron. 75"
Conair Youcordless Cordless Ceramic Curling Iron. 75"
$22.12
($28.99
save 24%)
walmartusa
Hair Tools Sales
