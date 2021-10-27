Hair Tools Sales

featured

IZUTECHTM Hair Dryers & Diffusers Dryer - Pink Izutech Toro 2400 Mini Dryer

$21.99
($29.99 save 27%)
zulily
featured

It's a 10 Miracle Professional Hair Dryer, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa

$153.00
($180.00 save 15%)
macys
featured

Paul Mitchell Neuro Curl Xl 1.75" Curling Iron, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa

$106.25
($125.00 save 15%)
macys

Hot Tools Blue Midsize Hair Dryer, One Size , Blue

$64.99
($74.99 save 13%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

KIPOZI Professional 1.75 inch Hair Straightener Flat Iron Instant Heat Dual Voltage Pink

$25.99
($45.99 save 43%)
walmartusa

Kipozi Hair Dryer Brush,4 in 1 Hot Air Brush with Cleaning Claw,Blow Dryer Brush for Straightening, Curling, Fast Drying

$37.06
($60.99 save 39%)
walmartusa

My Brush Set Hair Ties NA - Red & Navy Scrunchie - Set of Three

$7.29
($13.00 save 44%)
zulily

Remington CI41T1 Professional 2 In 1 Plate Guided Hair Curler & Touch Up Straightener, 1 Inch, Black/Purple

$36.99
amazon

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ XL Flat Iron

$135.00
amazon

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Unclipped 3-in-1 Ceramic Interchangeable Curling Wand, 3 Barrels for Multiple Hairstyles

$105.00
amazon

T3 SinglePass Compact Straightening Iron

$69.99
($89.00 save 21%)
walmartusa

Hair Dryer One Step Hair Dryer and Styler Volumizer Salon Hair Straightener Brush Hot Air Brush for All Hair Type((110V 1000W))

$43.59
($49.99 save 13%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

Revlon Mint Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Mint

$59.99
belk

Robinair 18403 Fin Straightener

$16.95
($20.74 save 18%)
amazon

Remington AC Color Care Hair Dryer, Gold

$35.99
($44.99 save 20%)
kohl's

Sultra After Hours ThermaLite Style, Wave & Straighten Iron, One Size

$189.00
jcpenney

Fit Compact Hair Dryer - White

$149.99
macy's

Shark HD100AWA IQ AirWave Auto Preset Attachment for HyperAIR Blow Dryers, Styling Tool, Touchless Waver for Straight and Wavy Hair, Long-Lasting Beach Waves, No Extreme Heat, Slate, Stone

$46.56
($49.99 save 7%)
amazon

Revlon Hair Dryer And Volumizer, Blue

$47.99
($59.99 save 20%)
kohl's

REMINGTON High Speed Hair Dryer with Diffuser, D3193

$17.84
($19.96 save 11%)
walmartusa

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer, Pink

$34.99
($59.99 save 42%)
kohl's

Wet Brush Smooth and Shine Round Brush - for Fine to Medium Hair - A Perfect Blow Out with Less Pain, Effort and Breakage - Spiral Bristle Design Creates Smoother Styles

$10.14
($11.88 save 15%)
amazon

Prospera ML003 Ceramic Hair Straightener - Black

$49.99
($83.99 save 40%)
macy's

Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Tourmaline Ionic Hair Dryers, White with Concentrator and Diffuser

$23.82
($29.99 save 21%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

Revlon Revlon Blow Dryer Brush - Green

$49.99
($59.99 save 17%)
hsn

Sutra Black Styler Set Ceramic Straightener & Curling Wand Combo

$129.99
belk

Tigi - Bed Head - Straighten Out - 4.0 Oz

$13.66
($25.75 save 47%)
walmartusa

Sultra Bombshell Clipless 1-1/2" Curling Wand, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa

$84.15
($99.00 save 15%)
macys

Pretty Young Thing Women's Mermaid-Print 1.25" Ceramic Flat Iron

$49.99
($300.00 save 83%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th

Wigo Glossy Finish Boar Blend Bristles Cushion Hair Brush

$11.99
ulta

Sutra Beauty Straightening Brush 3.0

$120.00
macy's

"CHI Air Expert Classic Tourmaline Ceramic Onyx Black 1.5" Flat Iron + Thermal Mat, One Size"

$99.99
jcpenney

Cricket Technique Barrel Hair Brush, X-Large

$13.55
($16.95 save 20%)
amazon

InfinitiPRO by Conair Rainbow Titanium Curling Iron, 1" CD350

$23.12
($29.99 save 23%)
walmartusa

Bed Head Tourmaline Ceramic 2-in-1 Hair Waver Iron, Pink

$24.99
($39.99 save 38%)
walmartusa

Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Violet

$59.99
amazon
Advertisement

Andis Pro Dry Elite AC-6 Hair Dryer

$34.33
($42.91 save 20%)
overstock

"CHI Tie Dye Ceramic Hairstyling Iron 1" Flat Iron, One Size"

$89.99
jcpenney

Conair Bordeaux Ceramic 1 Inch Straightener Instant Heat

$33.74
($44.99 save 25%)
belk

Cortex Hair Brush for Women and Men | Wheat Straw Brushes Made With 100% Bio-Based Materials for Wet and Dry Hair

$17.76
($19.49 save 9%)
overstock

"CHI Peace And Love 1" Flat Iron, One Size"

$69.99
($79.99 save 13%)
jcpenney

InfinitiPro by Conair Rose Gold Titanium 1 1/4-in. Curling Wand, Pink Gold

$22.39
($27.99 save 20%)
kohl's

Bed Head Swerve Curve Hair Waver & Wand In 1

$24.99
($39.99 save 38%)
amazon

Chi Air Ceramic Mini Travel 1000W Hair Dryer with Diffuer & Nozzle, Black

$71.15
($78.99 save 10%)
walmartusa

CHI Lava 1 Inch Curling Iron, One Size

$54.99
($64.99 save 15%)
jcpenney

($44.95 value) BaBylissPro Ceramic Tools Spring Curling Iron, 1.25"

$29.99
($58.99 save 49%)
walmartusa

"Miss Universe Style Illumination by CHI Titanium 1-in. Flat Iron, Size: 1", Pink"

$59.99
($99.99 save 40%)
kohl's

BaBylissPRO ceramic tools 1" spring curling iron

$30.56
($39.99 save 24%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

Brilliance New York Women's Hair Flat Irons TURQOUISE - Turquoise 1'' Diamond Iron Style Setter Flat Iron

$18.99
($45.00 save 58%)
zulily

CHI Air Turbo 1-in. Digital Ceramic Flat Iron with Thermal Mat, Black

$64.99
($129.99 save 50%)
kohl's

Andis High Heat Gold Ceramic Conical Curling Wand, 1-Inch

$18.46
($20.55 save 10%)
walmartusa

Tangle Pets Sparkle The Unicorn Detangling Hair Brush White

$7.99
($10.99 save 27%)
bedbath&beyond

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron ,1.5"

$39.97
($49.99 save 20%)
walmartusa

Babyliss Pro Porcelain Ceramic 1.5" Straightening Flat Iron

$38.23
($49.99 save 24%)
walmartusa

CHI Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, 1"

$68.26
($99.99 save 32%)
walmartusa

($49.99 value) BaBylissPro Porcelain Ceramic Spring Curling Iron, .75"

$40.00
($40.75 save 2%)
walmartusa

Cortex International Hair Straightener Solo 450 Flat Iron 1" Ceramic Analog Adjustable Temperature Settings

$45.89
($53.99 save 15%)
overstock

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Frizz Free Titanium Ceramic Flat Iron, 1 Inch

$19.99
($39.99 save 50%)
amazon

CHI Air 1 1/2-in. Tourmaline Curling Iron, Black

$47.99
($59.99 save 20%)
kohl's

Conair Youcordless Cordless Ceramic Curling Iron. 75"

$22.12
($28.99 save 24%)
walmartusa
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com