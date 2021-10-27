Kitchen Prep Tools

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Tools Utensils
Prep
Kitchen Prep Tools
Share
Kitchen Prep Tools
Citrus Juicers
Spiralizers
Peelers Zesters
Corers Pitters
Mortars Pestles
Can Openers
Graters
Garlic Presses Peelers
Tenderizers
Food Choppers Slicers
Ontel Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter, Makes Veggie Pasta
featured
Ontel Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter, Makes Veggie Pasta
$9.99
($14.99
save 33%)
amazon
Mandoline Slicer
featured
Mandoline Slicer
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Adjustable Vegetable Mandoline Slicer
featured
Adjustable Vegetable Mandoline Slicer
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cook Pro Mini Twist Chopper
Cook Pro Mini Twist Chopper
$9.30
amazon
Chroma Type 301 12" Ham / Salmon Slicer
Chroma Type 301 12" Ham / Salmon Slicer
$104.33
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart CPT-435 Countdown 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster & SCO-60 Deluxe Stainless Steel Can Opener
Cuisinart CPT-435 Countdown 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster & SCO-60 Deluxe Stainless Steel Can Opener
$110.71
($129.91
save 15%)
amazon
Cole & Mason 5.5" Granite Mortar & Pestle Stoneware in Black, Size 6.69 H in | Wayfair H100279USA
Cole & Mason 5.5" Granite Mortar & Pestle Stoneware in Black, Size 6.69 H in | Wayfair H100279USA
$45.58
wayfair
Camco 51041 Can Opener - Pack of 2
Camco 51041 Can Opener - Pack of 2
$8.58
amazon
Cuisinox Stainless Steel Rotary Cheese Grater Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 3.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair GRADLX
Cuisinox Stainless Steel Rotary Cheese Grater Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 3.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair GRADLX
$20.59
($22.99
save 10%)
wayfair
Ginger Garlic Presser Crusher Cooking Tool Utensils Grater Garlic Rocker Stainless Steel - 4 * 3 inch
Ginger Garlic Presser Crusher Cooking Tool Utensils Grater Garlic Rocker Stainless Steel - 4 * 3 inch
$17.99
overstock
Cuisinox Zucchini Peeler
Cuisinox Zucchini Peeler
$13.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Berghoff 2-Piece Hand Juicer Set Silver
Berghoff 2-Piece Hand Juicer Set Silver
$39.99
buybuybaby
Advertisement
Brentwood Extra Tall Electric Can Opener in Black, Size 7.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 950102227M
Brentwood Extra Tall Electric Can Opener in Black, Size 7.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 950102227M
$24.64
wayfair
Cooler Kitchen Silicone & Porcelain Mortar & Pestle Set Silicone in Red, Size 4.8 H in | Wayfair X002IIW6MN
Cooler Kitchen Silicone & Porcelain Mortar & Pestle Set Silicone in Red, Size 4.8 H in | Wayfair X002IIW6MN
$22.99
wayfair
Brushtech Cheese Grater & Citrus Zester Cleaning Brush B147C
Brushtech Cheese Grater & Citrus Zester Cleaning Brush B147C
$11.73
amazon
1 Piece Of Stainless Steel Garlic Press Set, Anti-Rust, Easy To Squeeze (Garlic Press + Brush + Garlic Peeler Set)7.67Inch
1 Piece Of Stainless Steel Garlic Press Set, Anti-Rust, Easy To Squeeze (Garlic Press + Brush + Garlic Peeler Set)7.67Inch
$33.27
wayfairnorthamerica
Biyori Can Opener Manual Smooth Edge, Soda Can Opener Remover Cuts Through The Top Of The Can in Green, Size 3.66 W x 0.55 D in | Wayfair 9040303GN
Biyori Can Opener Manual Smooth Edge, Soda Can Opener Remover Cuts Through The Top Of The Can in Green, Size 3.66 W x 0.55 D in | Wayfair 9040303GN
$27.99
wayfair
Berard Olive-Wood Handcrafted Lemon Reamer
Berard Olive-Wood Handcrafted Lemon Reamer
$11.50
amazon
BergHOFF CooknCo Stainless Steel 10 in. 3-Sided Grater, Red
BergHOFF CooknCo Stainless Steel 10 in. 3-Sided Grater, Red
$24.99
homedepot
Bluelans Hammer Exquisite Wear-Resistant Alloy Steak Meat Hammer For Home, Size 0.6234 H x 0.1476 W in | Wayfair 1966715@MT
Bluelans Hammer Exquisite Wear-Resistant Alloy Steak Meat Hammer For Home, Size 0.6234 H x 0.1476 W in | Wayfair 1966715@MT
$20.99
wayfair
Nostalgia LJS-401 1-Quart Citrus-Juicer Pitcher
Nostalgia LJS-401 1-Quart Citrus-Juicer Pitcher
$23.23
amazon
Black + Decker Easycut Can Opener In Black
Black + Decker Easycut Can Opener In Black
$22.99
buybuybaby
BergHOFF International Salmon/Ham Slicer
BergHOFF International Salmon/Ham Slicer
$14.14
wayfairnorthamerica
BERGHOFF INTERNATIONAL Leo 4-Sided Box Grater - Pink in Pink/Silver at Nordstrom Rack
BERGHOFF INTERNATIONAL Leo 4-Sided Box Grater - Pink in Pink/Silver at Nordstrom Rack
$34.97
nordstromrack
Advertisement
goodcook Can Opener
goodcook Can Opener
$5.44
($9.04
save 40%)
walmartusa
Good Cook Can Opener, Safe Cut Manual Can Opener, no Sharp Can Edges, Black
Good Cook Can Opener, Safe Cut Manual Can Opener, no Sharp Can Edges, Black
$13.88
amazon
BergHOFF International Leo Ultra-Coarse Paddle Grater Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 1.75 H x 3.25 W x 10.75 D in | Wayfair 3950203
BergHOFF International Leo Ultra-Coarse Paddle Grater Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 1.75 H x 3.25 W x 10.75 D in | Wayfair 3950203
$16.99
wayfair
Cook's Choice (151) Onion Blossom Maker Set, White All-in-One Blooming Onion Set with Corer
Cook's Choice (151) Onion Blossom Maker Set, White All-in-One Blooming Onion Set with Corer
$9.95
amazon
Chef'N Mortar & Pestle Set Silicone/Granite in Gray, Size 6.45 H in | Wayfair 103-988-354
Chef'N Mortar & Pestle Set Silicone/Granite in Gray, Size 6.45 H in | Wayfair 103-988-354
$33.14
wayfair
Berard Olive Wood Mortar And Pestle Set - REGULAR
Berard Olive Wood Mortar And Pestle Set - REGULAR
$31.00
verishop
Chef'N Vegetable Chopper Stainless Steel/Plastic in Gray/Green, Size 5.5 H x 5.6 W x 5.1 D in | Wayfair 222-525-123
Chef'N Vegetable Chopper Stainless Steel/Plastic in Gray/Green, Size 5.5 H x 5.6 W x 5.1 D in | Wayfair 222-525-123
$23.61
wayfair
De Buyer Viper Mandoline Slider Plastic in Black, Size 0.5 H x 4.72 W x 4.72 D in | Wayfair 2016.9
De Buyer Viper Mandoline Slider Plastic in Black, Size 0.5 H x 4.72 W x 4.72 D in | Wayfair 2016.9
$149.95
wayfair
BergHOFF Leo 4.25 in. Gray Stainless Steel Vegetable Knife with Zester
BergHOFF Leo 4.25 in. Gray Stainless Steel Vegetable Knife with Zester
$13.00
homedepot
Berghoff International Leo Hand Juicer
Berghoff International Leo Hand Juicer
$20.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef'n FreshForce Compact Can Opener, Stainless Steel, Blue
Chef'n FreshForce Compact Can Opener, Stainless Steel, Blue
$14.99
amazon
Black + Decker Slice'N Dice Food Chopper with Grating Attachments
Black + Decker Slice'N Dice Food Chopper with Grating Attachments
$99.99
overstock
Advertisement
Boska - Monaco Cheese Slicer - Black Edition
Boska - Monaco Cheese Slicer - Black Edition
$35.00
amaraus
CybrTrayd R&M Tab Can Openers (Bucket of 96), Multicolor
CybrTrayd R&M Tab Can Openers (Bucket of 96), Multicolor
$104.65
amazon
Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer in Lime
Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer in Lime
$19.54
($25.00
save 22%)
walmartusa
Cute Cheddar Grating Food Pun Witty Quote Designs Cool Gratest Friends | Funny Cheese And Grater Fan Chef Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Cute Cheddar Grating Food Pun Witty Quote Designs Cool Gratest Friends | Funny Cheese And Grater Fan Chef Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$23.99
amazon
Dexas Mortar and Pestle
Dexas Mortar and Pestle
$14.99
amazon
Cuisipro Ultra Coarse V Grater Stainless Steel
Cuisipro Ultra Coarse V Grater Stainless Steel
$35.99
buybuybaby
Electric Mini Household Garlic Masher Electric Small Pull Cut Press Garlic Blender Garlic Puree Machine Garlic Puree Maker Practical Power Tool Kitchen Gadget(built in battery, 150/230ml opt
Electric Mini Household Garlic Masher Electric Small Pull Cut Press Garlic Blender Garlic Puree Machine Garlic Puree Maker Practical Power Tool Kitchen Gadget(built in battery, 150/230ml opt
$24.33
walmart
Multifunction Stainless Steel Safety Side Cut Manual Can Tin Bottle Can Opener
Multifunction Stainless Steel Safety Side Cut Manual Can Tin Bottle Can Opener
$13.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef'n StemGem Strawberry Huller in Red
Chef'n StemGem Strawberry Huller in Red
$8.98
($15.00
save 40%)
walmartusa
Barfly Y Swiss Peeler, Red
Barfly Y Swiss Peeler, Red
$4.00
amazon
BANKSY HAPPY CHOPPERS Picture Photo Roller Blind - Custom Made Printed Window Blind - Custom Made Window Blind/Shade
BANKSY HAPPY CHOPPERS Picture Photo Roller Blind - Custom Made Printed Window Blind - Custom Made Window Blind/Shade
$81.00
amazon
Art and Cook Citrus Zester Chrome Dreams Collection, Green
Art and Cook Citrus Zester Chrome Dreams Collection, Green
$10.15
amazon
Advertisement
Vegetable Mandoline Slicer
Vegetable Mandoline Slicer
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alessi Alba Truffle Slicer
Alessi Alba Truffle Slicer
$125.00
lumens
OXINGO Rotary Cheese Grater Plastic in Gray, Size 11.5 H x 7.72 W x 5.83 D in | Wayfair AACBB503234
OXINGO Rotary Cheese Grater Plastic in Gray, Size 11.5 H x 7.72 W x 5.83 D in | Wayfair AACBB503234
$67.98
wayfair
FITNATE Vegetable Chopper Slicer Dicer 13 Pack Spiralizer Mandoline Veggie Shredder Dishwasher Safe Cutter with Brush - S
FITNATE Vegetable Chopper Slicer Dicer 13 Pack Spiralizer Mandoline Veggie Shredder Dishwasher Safe Cutter with Brush - S
$41.99
overstock
BERGHOFF INTERNATIONAL Leo Bakeware Set with Slicer in Multi at Nordstrom Rack
BERGHOFF INTERNATIONAL Leo Bakeware Set with Slicer in Multi at Nordstrom Rack
$36.97
nordstromrack
"BergHOFF Cook & Co. Nonstick Grater, Multicolor, 10""
"BergHOFF Cook & Co. Nonstick Grater, Multicolor, 10""
$27.74
($36.99
save 25%)
kohl's
Meat Tenderizer Hammer/Pounder , Double-Sided Mallet Kitchen Tool For Tenderizing Steak, Beef, Chicken, Pork
Meat Tenderizer Hammer/Pounder , Double-Sided Mallet Kitchen Tool For Tenderizing Steak, Beef, Chicken, Pork
$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ancient Cookware Stoneware Mortar and Pestle Set
Ancient Cookware Stoneware Mortar and Pestle Set
$46.38
wayfairnorthamerica
Kitchen Elegant Bread Slicers Guide For Homemade Bread With Crumb Catcher | Recipe Ebook | Convenient Bread Loaf Slicer | Time Saving Slicing Guide |
Kitchen Elegant Bread Slicers Guide For Homemade Bread With Crumb Catcher | Recipe Ebook | Convenient Bread Loaf Slicer | Time Saving Slicing Guide |
$37.81
wayfairnorthamerica
Rotary Cheese Grater Shredder Chopper Round Tumbling Box Mandoline Slicer Nut Grinder Vegetable Slicer, Hash Brown, Potato With Strong Suction Base
Rotary Cheese Grater Shredder Chopper Round Tumbling Box Mandoline Slicer Nut Grinder Vegetable Slicer, Hash Brown, Potato With Strong Suction Base
$72.24
wayfairnorthamerica
Todo Cheese Grater by Alessi - Color: Metallics - Finish: Stainless Steel - (RS08)
Todo Cheese Grater by Alessi - Color: Metallics - Finish: Stainless Steel - (RS08)
$110.00
ylighting
Amco Houseworks Corn Desilker Corer in Yellow, Size 0.05 H x 5.0 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair 8877
Amco Houseworks Corn Desilker Corer in Yellow, Size 0.05 H x 5.0 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair 8877
$13.96
wayfair
Load More
Kitchen Prep Tools
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.