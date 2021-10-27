Thermometers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Tools Utensils
Mixing Measuring
Thermometers
Thermometers
Share
Thermometers
Barton 18 in. Portable Vertical Round Charcoal Smoker with Built-In Thermometer
featured
Barton 18 in. Portable Vertical Round Charcoal Smoker with Built-In Thermometer
$188.63
homedepot
BIOS Professional Digital Meat Thermometer | Wayfair BMDPS100
featured
BIOS Professional Digital Meat Thermometer | Wayfair BMDPS100
$36.68
wayfair
Bluemar Promotions GrillEye Smart Bluetooth Grilling and Smoking Thermometer in Black/red
featured
Bluemar Promotions GrillEye Smart Bluetooth Grilling and Smoking Thermometer in Black/red
$69.99
brookstone
Bios Professional Wireless Meat Thermometer, Silver
Bios Professional Wireless Meat Thermometer, Silver
$42.99
($149.99
save 71%)
ashleyhomestore
BBQ Dragon Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer in Green | Wayfair BBQD365
BBQ Dragon Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer in Green | Wayfair BBQD365
$44.28
wayfair
All-Clad Digital Oven Probe Cooking Thermometer Stainless Steel
All-Clad Digital Oven Probe Cooking Thermometer Stainless Steel
$49.99
buybuybaby
Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Adult and Kids, Premium Non-Contact Medical Temperature Gun for Baby and Child, Fever Digital No Touch.
Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Adult and Kids, Premium Non-Contact Medical Temperature Gun for Baby and Child, Fever Digital No Touch.
$4.99
newegg
HONGGE Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer with 4.7” Folding Probe Calibration Function for Cooking Food Candy, BBQ Grill, Smokers
HONGGE Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer with 4.7” Folding Probe Calibration Function for Cooking Food Candy, BBQ Grill, Smokers
$14.95
($28.95
save 48%)
walmartusa
Mr. Bar-B-Q Grilling Dial Meat Thermometers | Wayfair 183788
Mr. Bar-B-Q Grilling Dial Meat Thermometers | Wayfair 183788
$11.45
wayfair
Mr BBQ Mr. Bar-B-Q - Digital Meat Thermometer Home, Multi
Mr BBQ Mr. Bar-B-Q - Digital Meat Thermometer Home, Multi
$16.99
amazon
Martha Stewart Collection Meat Thermometer, Created for Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection Meat Thermometer, Created for Macy's
$11.99
($17.00
save 29%)
macy's
LavaLock Digital Thermometer Holder - Universal BBQ Controller Mount Grill Accessory (Steel - Curved Base), Size 5.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair
LavaLock Digital Thermometer Holder - Universal BBQ Controller Mount Grill Accessory (Steel - Curved Base), Size 5.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair
$20.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Ozeri Maestro Electric Wine Opener with Infrared Wine Thermometer and Digital LCD
Ozeri Maestro Electric Wine Opener with Infrared Wine Thermometer and Digital LCD
$33.74
wayfairnorthamerica
Professional Digital Thermometer
Professional Digital Thermometer
$28.52
wayfairnorthamerica
Mastrad Digital Thermometer | Wayfair MeatItBL
Mastrad Digital Thermometer | Wayfair MeatItBL
$77.30
wayfair
42570 Dual Laser Infrared Thermometer
42570 Dual Laser Infrared Thermometer
$686.97
newegg
Norpro Candy Thermometer
Norpro Candy Thermometer
$22.85
newegg
Polder Products LLC Dial Meat Thermometer Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair KTH-5911RM
Polder Products LLC Dial Meat Thermometer Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair KTH-5911RM
$19.99
wayfair
1 X Precision LCD Screen Digital Kitchen Scale ，Food Scale Grams And Ounces 3Kg/ 6Lbs Max With 2 X Digital Food Meat Thermometer For Kitchen Cooking I
1 X Precision LCD Screen Digital Kitchen Scale ，Food Scale Grams And Ounces 3Kg/ 6Lbs Max With 2 X Digital Food Meat Thermometer For Kitchen Cooking I
$53.01
wayfairnorthamerica
Mr. Bar-B-Q Grilling Dial Meat Thermometers
Mr. Bar-B-Q Grilling Dial Meat Thermometers
$11.45
wayfairnorthamerica
Pure Garden, Wall Clock Thermometer, 5.5 in. Steel, Bronze Finish
Pure Garden, Wall Clock Thermometer, 5.5 in. Steel, Bronze Finish
$19.46
($27.93
save 30%)
walmartusa
KitchenAid Rapid Response Digital Thermometer, TEMPERATURE RANGE: -4F to 482F/-20C to 250C, Black
KitchenAid Rapid Response Digital Thermometer, TEMPERATURE RANGE: -4F to 482F/-20C to 250C, Black
$22.57
($24.67
save 9%)
amazon
Kenmore PA-20537-AM Digital Cooking Thermometer with Stainless Steel Probe, 11.81" x 1.4", Black
Kenmore PA-20537-AM Digital Cooking Thermometer with Stainless Steel Probe, 11.81" x 1.4", Black
$19.99
amazon
ESTONE 3" Gas Charcoal Smoker Pit Grill BBQ Thermometer Termp Gauge Heavy Duty 1/2" NPT
ESTONE 3" Gas Charcoal Smoker Pit Grill BBQ Thermometer Termp Gauge Heavy Duty 1/2" NPT
$24.04
walmart
Advertisement
Fox Run Stainless Steel Meat Thermometer with Internal Temperature Guide, 2.5 x 2.5 x 5.25 inches, Metallic
Fox Run Stainless Steel Meat Thermometer with Internal Temperature Guide, 2.5 x 2.5 x 5.25 inches, Metallic
$17.18
amazon
Home Basics Cooking Dial Thermometer | Wayfair KT44748
Home Basics Cooking Dial Thermometer | Wayfair KT44748
$20.68
wayfair
Meat Thermometer for Grilling and Smoking
Meat Thermometer for Grilling and Smoking
$88.77
wayfairnorthamerica
Barbecue Gloves, Ovens Gloves 1472 ℉ 4 In 1 Barbecue Set With 1 Meat Thermometer 2 Bear Claw Meat Cleaner And 14 "Silicone Paint For Barbecue, Cooking
Barbecue Gloves, Ovens Gloves 1472 ℉ 4 In 1 Barbecue Set With 1 Meat Thermometer 2 Bear Claw Meat Cleaner And 14 "Silicone Paint For Barbecue, Cooking
$56.76
wayfairnorthamerica
Symple Stuff Phyllis Cooking Digital Thermometer Plastic in Black | Wayfair WYF59989
Symple Stuff Phyllis Cooking Digital Thermometer Plastic in Black | Wayfair WYF59989
$17.16
wayfair
Park Supply of America MA-OVN1 Oven Thermometer
Park Supply of America MA-OVN1 Oven Thermometer
$17.24
amazon
CDN TCG400-Candy & Deep Fry Ruler Thermometer, 1, Black
CDN TCG400-Candy & Deep Fry Ruler Thermometer, 1, Black
$8.99
($12.99
save 31%)
amazon
42512 Dual Laser Infrared Thermometer
42512 Dual Laser Infrared Thermometer
$275.27
newegg
Stainless Steel Digital Cooking Thermometer, Instant Read Digital Food, and Meat Thermometer,Blue
Stainless Steel Digital Cooking Thermometer, Instant Read Digital Food, and Meat Thermometer,Blue
$27.49
overstock
Cdn Professional Candy And Deep Fry Ruler Thermometer Stainless Steel
Cdn Professional Candy And Deep Fry Ruler Thermometer Stainless Steel
$9.99
bedbath&beyond
CDN TCH130 Glass Chocolate/Candy Tempering Thermometer
CDN TCH130 Glass Chocolate/Candy Tempering Thermometer
$9.65
($11.62
save 17%)
amazon
Concord Cookware Stainless Steel Thermometer, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair T300C
Concord Cookware Stainless Steel Thermometer, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair T300C
$24.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Chaney Instrument 03168A3 Digital Meat Thermometer & Timer with Wireless Pager
Chaney Instrument 03168A3 Digital Meat Thermometer & Timer with Wireless Pager
$35.99
($39.99
save 10%)
newegg
Busted Knuckle Garage Cooking Thermometers Black, - The Busted Knuckle Tin Thermometer
Busted Knuckle Garage Cooking Thermometers Black, - The Busted Knuckle Tin Thermometer
$13.99
($18.00
save 22%)
zulily
Cuisinart Digital Meat Thermometer
Cuisinart Digital Meat Thermometer
$15.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart Instant Read Digital Thermometer with Probe Cover
Cuisinart Instant Read Digital Thermometer with Probe Cover
$23.89
overstock
BBQ Dragon Instant-Read H2O Proof Thermometer
BBQ Dragon Instant-Read H2O Proof Thermometer
$29.99
homedepot
CLOCKWORK ORANGE LLC 6 in. Stainless Steel Kitchen Wireless Meat Thermometer for Grill Oven BBQ with Free Cooking App
CLOCKWORK ORANGE LLC 6 in. Stainless Steel Kitchen Wireless Meat Thermometer for Grill Oven BBQ with Free Cooking App
$59.00
homedepot
Belwares Dual Probes Meat Thermometer with Lcd Screen for Grill - Gray
Belwares Dual Probes Meat Thermometer with Lcd Screen for Grill - Gray
$70.00
macy's
Blackstone Infrared Thermometer with Probe Attachment
Blackstone Infrared Thermometer with Probe Attachment
$27.97
walmartusa
Bayou Classic® 5025 - 12" Fry Thermometer w/ Stem Clip Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair 5020
Bayou Classic® 5025 - 12" Fry Thermometer w/ Stem Clip Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair 5020
$11.99
wayfair
Box O' Mart Non-contact Infrared Medical Thermometer Smart Temperature Gun Three Color
Box O' Mart Non-contact Infrared Medical Thermometer Smart Temperature Gun Three Color
$15.95
walmart
Chef Craft 3pc Pop-Up Plastic Disposable Poultry / Turkey Thermometer Set
Chef Craft 3pc Pop-Up Plastic Disposable Poultry / Turkey Thermometer Set
$8.79
overstock
Bbluv Thermo 4-in-1 Digital Thermometer - White
Bbluv Thermo 4-in-1 Digital Thermometer - White
$49.99
macy's
Advertisement
1Pc Simple Practical Creative Useful Oven Thermometer Cooking Thermometer for Home
1Pc Simple Practical Creative Useful Oven Thermometer Cooking Thermometer for Home
$10.38
newegg
Belmint Belwares Digital Meat Thermometer
Belmint Belwares Digital Meat Thermometer
$15.16
wayfairnorthamerica
Escali AHC4 Deep Fry/Candy Thermometer, Silver
Escali AHC4 Deep Fry/Candy Thermometer, Silver
$12.99
($14.95
save 13%)
walmartusa
Escali Corp Deep Fry/Candy Thermometer Paddle Style
Escali Corp Deep Fry/Candy Thermometer Paddle Style
$13.99
($18.99
save 26%)
macy's
Escali Digital Touch Screen Stainless Steel Probe Thermometer & Timer, Red
Escali Digital Touch Screen Stainless Steel Probe Thermometer & Timer, Red
$19.95
($29.95
save 33%)
amazon
Etekcity Infrared Thermometer 800 (Not for Human) Non-Contact Digital Temperature Gun,16:1 DTS Ratio, 58℉ to 1382℉(-50℃ to 750℃), Yellow and Black
Etekcity Infrared Thermometer 800 (Not for Human) Non-Contact Digital Temperature Gun,16:1 DTS Ratio, 58℉ to 1382℉(-50℃ to 750℃), Yellow and Black
$33.99
amazon
Genkent Digital Meat Thermometer
Genkent Digital Meat Thermometer
$32.75
wayfairnorthamerica
Escali DH1-R Gourmet Digital Stainless Steel Probe Meat Thermometer, Quick Read Measurements, Pocket Sheath w/Cooking Temperatures, -49/392F Degree Range, Red
Escali DH1-R Gourmet Digital Stainless Steel Probe Meat Thermometer, Quick Read Measurements, Pocket Sheath w/Cooking Temperatures, -49/392F Degree Range, Red
$14.95
($19.95
save 25%)
walmartusa
Oxo Analog Meat Thermometer
Oxo Analog Meat Thermometer
$16.99
bloomingdale's
Henning Lee Gas Gauge & Grill Thermometer Set
Henning Lee Gas Gauge & Grill Thermometer Set
$28.08
qvc
Taylor Instant-Read Analog Thermometer
Taylor Instant-Read Analog Thermometer
$14.95
surlatable
Taylor Digital Instant Read Pocket Thermometer Black
Taylor Digital Instant Read Pocket Thermometer Black
$10.99
target
Load More
Thermometers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.