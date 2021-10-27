Mix & Measure

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Tools Utensils
Mixing Measuring
Mix & Measure
Share
Mix & Measure
Thermometers
Timers
Bowls
Scales
Cups Spoons
Mixing Bowl Set
featured
Mixing Bowl Set
$59.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Nesting Mixing Bowls Set
featured
Nesting Mixing Bowls Set
$82.40
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon
featured
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon
$15.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Craft Kitchen 5-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set
Craft Kitchen 5-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set
$13.12
wayfairnorthamerica
Dapota Stainless Steel Metal Measuring Spoons Complete Set Of 6Pcs Professional Measurer Scoops Ingredients Liquid Or Dry Heavy Duty Solid Measurment Spoon
Dapota Stainless Steel Metal Measuring Spoons Complete Set Of 6Pcs Professional Measurer Scoops Ingredients Liquid Or Dry Heavy Duty Solid Measurment Spoon
$75.09
wayfair
22Pcs Hair Dye Coloring Set Hair Tinting Comb Brush Mixing Bowl Hair Clip Ear Cover Hair Coloring Cape Shower Cap Gloves for At-Home Hair Tint Dying Coloring Hairdressing Salon Bleaching
22Pcs Hair Dye Coloring Set Hair Tinting Comb Brush Mixing Bowl Hair Clip Ear Cover Hair Coloring Cape Shower Cap Gloves for At-Home Hair Tint Dying Coloring Hairdressing Salon Bleaching
$11.92
walmart
Drizzle Bowl Egg Whisking Batter Mixing Pouring Wheelthrown terracotta Handmade pottery hand thrown ceramic
Drizzle Bowl Egg Whisking Batter Mixing Pouring Wheelthrown terracotta Handmade pottery hand thrown ceramic
$28.99
amazon
CLOCKWORK ORANGE LLC 6 in. Stainless Steel Kitchen Wireless Meat Thermometer for Grill Oven BBQ with Free Cooking App
CLOCKWORK ORANGE LLC 6 in. Stainless Steel Kitchen Wireless Meat Thermometer for Grill Oven BBQ with Free Cooking App
$59.00
homedepot
Alcott Hill Moana 4-Pieces Measuring Cup Set
Alcott Hill Moana 4-Pieces Measuring Cup Set
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Classic® 5025 - 12" Fry Thermometer w/ Stem Clip Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair 5020
Bayou Classic® 5025 - 12" Fry Thermometer w/ Stem Clip Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair 5020
$11.99
wayfair
Cathedral Art Abbey & CA Gift Measuring Spoons-Woman of Faith (Set of 4), Multi
Cathedral Art Abbey & CA Gift Measuring Spoons-Woman of Faith (Set of 4), Multi
$17.38
amazon
Bloomingville Set of 4 Stainless Steel Measuring Cups, Gold
Bloomingville Set of 4 Stainless Steel Measuring Cups, Gold
$15.55
($22.99
save 32%)
amazon
Advertisement
BergHOFF International 7-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set
BergHOFF International 7-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cambro 16-Cup Plastic Measuring Cup
Cambro 16-Cup Plastic Measuring Cup
$20.12
wayfairnorthamerica
Box O' Mart Non-contact Infrared Medical Thermometer Smart Temperature Gun Three Color
Box O' Mart Non-contact Infrared Medical Thermometer Smart Temperature Gun Three Color
$15.95
walmart
Blackstone Infrared Thermometer with Probe Attachment
Blackstone Infrared Thermometer with Probe Attachment
$27.97
walmartusa
Creative Co-Op Set of 4 Metal Leather with Copper Finish Measuring Cups, 4
Creative Co-Op Set of 4 Metal Leather with Copper Finish Measuring Cups, 4
$17.96
amazon
Cambro Plastic Measuring Cup Plastic, Size 3.13 H x 3.72 W x 2.75 D in | Wayfair 25MCCW135
Cambro Plastic Measuring Cup Plastic, Size 3.13 H x 3.72 W x 2.75 D in | Wayfair 25MCCW135
$58.49
wayfair
Chef Craft 20161 Measuring Clear Cup, 2 Cup
Chef Craft 20161 Measuring Clear Cup, 2 Cup
$10.38
overstock
Chicago Metallic Stainless Steel Measuring Cups, Set of 5
Chicago Metallic Stainless Steel Measuring Cups, Set of 5
$18.16
amazon
Belwares Dual Probes Meat Thermometer with Lcd Screen for Grill - Gray
Belwares Dual Probes Meat Thermometer with Lcd Screen for Grill - Gray
$70.00
macy's
CookPro 720 Set of 4 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
CookPro 720 Set of 4 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
$19.60
($36.54
save 46%)
walmartusa
CDN TCG400-Candy & Deep Fry Ruler Thermometer, 1, Black
CDN TCG400-Candy & Deep Fry Ruler Thermometer, 1, Black
$8.99
($12.99
save 31%)
amazon
Cosmos Gifts Cow 4-Pieces Measuring Cup Set
Cosmos Gifts Cow 4-Pieces Measuring Cup Set
$33.01
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Cosmos Gifts Rooster 4-Pieces Measuring Cup Set Ceramic in Blue/Brown/Red, Size 4.125 H x 4.0 W x 7.38 D in | Wayfair 31983
Cosmos Gifts Rooster 4-Pieces Measuring Cup Set Ceramic in Blue/Brown/Red, Size 4.125 H x 4.0 W x 7.38 D in | Wayfair 31983
$39.01
($69.99
save 44%)
wayfair
Excelsteel 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
Excelsteel 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
$47.99
buybuybaby
Cook with Color 12 Piece Plastic Mixing Bowl Set
Cook with Color 12 Piece Plastic Mixing Bowl Set
$38.70
wayfairnorthamerica
Cook's Corner 8PC Measuring Cups and Spoons Set, Aqua
Cook's Corner 8PC Measuring Cups and Spoons Set, Aqua
$15.79
amazon
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons | CTG-00-SMP
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons | CTG-00-SMP
$12.95
lowes
Cuisipro 4-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set
Cuisipro 4-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Concord Cookware Stainless Steel Thermometer, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair T300C
Concord Cookware Stainless Steel Thermometer, Size 3.0 H x 3.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair T300C
$24.99
wayfair
DOWAN 4 Piece Ceramic Mixing Bowl Set Ceramic in Brown/Gray/White | Wayfair 11062
DOWAN 4 Piece Ceramic Mixing Bowl Set Ceramic in Brown/Gray/White | Wayfair 11062
$36.97
wayfair
Design Imports Handle Measuring Spoon in Gray | Wayfair LHSP-4
Design Imports Handle Measuring Spoon in Gray | Wayfair LHSP-4
$20.95
wayfair
Cuisinart Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 3, CTG-00-SMB
Cuisinart Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 3, CTG-00-SMB
$32.99
newegg
Cook Pro Magnetic Vault Kitchen Timer
Cook Pro Magnetic Vault Kitchen Timer
$8.40
wayfairnorthamerica
Ayesha Pantryware Mix and Strain Mixing Bowl Set, 2-Piece, Twilight Teal
Ayesha Pantryware Mix and Strain Mixing Bowl Set, 2-Piece, Twilight Teal
$29.99
amazon
Advertisement
Plastic Mixing Bowl Set
Plastic Mixing Bowl Set
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CDN TCH130 Glass Chocolate/Candy Tempering Thermometer
CDN TCH130 Glass Chocolate/Candy Tempering Thermometer
$9.65
($11.62
save 17%)
amazon
Ankola 4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod Egg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring & Cup Bubbler in Gray, Size 25.0 H x 23.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair
Ankola 4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod Egg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring & Cup Bubbler in Gray, Size 25.0 H x 23.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair
$55.99
wayfair
1Pc Simple Practical Creative Useful Oven Thermometer Cooking Thermometer for Home
1Pc Simple Practical Creative Useful Oven Thermometer Cooking Thermometer for Home
$10.38
newegg
Beurer Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Scale, Food Scale, Digital Display with Tare Function, Precise, Measures in g, oz, lb: oz, ml, fl.oz with Auto-Off, KS19, Black
Beurer Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Scale, Food Scale, Digital Display with Tare Function, Precise, Measures in g, oz, lb: oz, ml, fl.oz with Auto-Off, KS19, Black
$21.93
amazon
Anchor Hocking 91858 Glass Mixing Bowls with Lids, Cherry, 4 Quart (Set of 2) -
Anchor Hocking 91858 Glass Mixing Bowls with Lids, Cherry, 4 Quart (Set of 2) -
$33.49
amazon
Emmy Pantry Size Nested 3 Piece Porcelain Mixing Bowl Set
Emmy Pantry Size Nested 3 Piece Porcelain Mixing Bowl Set
$40.00
wayfairnorthamerica
BIOS Kitchen LCD Timer, White
BIOS Kitchen LCD Timer, White
$6.49
amazon
BOOTSTRAP 12 Piece Measuring Cup & Spoon Set Stainless Steel/Plastic in Pink/Gray | Wayfair 18WLJ00067
BOOTSTRAP 12 Piece Measuring Cup & Spoon Set Stainless Steel/Plastic in Pink/Gray | Wayfair 18WLJ00067
$70.99
wayfair
42512 Dual Laser Infrared Thermometer
42512 Dual Laser Infrared Thermometer
$275.27
newegg
Stainless Steel Digital Cooking Thermometer, Instant Read Digital Food, and Meat Thermometer,Blue
Stainless Steel Digital Cooking Thermometer, Instant Read Digital Food, and Meat Thermometer,Blue
$27.49
overstock
Cuisinart Instant Read Digital Thermometer with Probe Cover
Cuisinart Instant Read Digital Thermometer with Probe Cover
$23.89
overstock
Advertisement
Dapota Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowls - Set Of 5 Brushed Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowl Set - Easy To Clean, Nesting Bowls For Space-Saving Storage
Dapota Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowls - Set Of 5 Brushed Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowl Set - Easy To Clean, Nesting Bowls For Space-Saving Storage
$67.56
wayfair
Cdn Professional Candy And Deep Fry Ruler Thermometer Stainless Steel
Cdn Professional Candy And Deep Fry Ruler Thermometer Stainless Steel
$9.99
bedbath&beyond
DecorX Rustic Wall Sconces Mason Jar Sconces Handmade Wall Art Hanging Design with 6 Hours Timer LED Fairy Lights and Warm White,Farmhouse Kitchen Wall Home Decor Living Room Lights Set of 2 Brown
DecorX Rustic Wall Sconces Mason Jar Sconces Handmade Wall Art Hanging Design with 6 Hours Timer LED Fairy Lights and Warm White,Farmhouse Kitchen Wall Home Decor Living Room Lights Set of 2 Brown
$49.75
walmart
Dapota Resistant Glass Measuring Cup, 500Ml Glass, Size 3.75 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair qYSY00011
Dapota Resistant Glass Measuring Cup, 500Ml Glass, Size 3.75 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair qYSY00011
$48.89
wayfair
Cuisinart Nesting Liquid Measuring Cups, Set of 3
Cuisinart Nesting Liquid Measuring Cups, Set of 3
$14.99
($25.00
save 40%)
macys
Corning Shadow Iris (Corelle) 7" Mixing Bowl
Corning Shadow Iris (Corelle) 7" Mixing Bowl
$13.99
replacementsltd
Bluemar Promotions GrillEye Smart Bluetooth Grilling and Smoking Thermometer in Black/red
Bluemar Promotions GrillEye Smart Bluetooth Grilling and Smoking Thermometer in Black/red
$69.99
brookstone
BBQ Dragon Instant-Read H2O Proof Thermometer
BBQ Dragon Instant-Read H2O Proof Thermometer
$29.99
homedepot
Beurer 33 Lbs. XL Stainless Steel Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Food Scale, Measures in 4 Units, Auto-Off, KS34
Beurer 33 Lbs. XL Stainless Steel Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Food Scale, Measures in 4 Units, Auto-Off, KS34
$37.99
overstock
ATS Copper Measuring Cups & Measuring Spoon Set In Stainless Steel Nesting Liquid & Dry Measuring Kitchen Set For Cooking in Pink | Wayfair
ATS Copper Measuring Cups & Measuring Spoon Set In Stainless Steel Nesting Liquid & Dry Measuring Kitchen Set For Cooking in Pink | Wayfair
$90.58
wayfair
AccuWeight Platinum Series - 5 kg Digital Bamboo Kitchen Scale
AccuWeight Platinum Series - 5 kg Digital Bamboo Kitchen Scale
$31.99
overstock
Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Adult and Kids, Premium Non-Contact Medical Temperature Gun for Baby and Child, Fever Digital No Touch.
Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Adult and Kids, Premium Non-Contact Medical Temperature Gun for Baby and Child, Fever Digital No Touch.
$4.99
newegg
Load More
Mix & Measure
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.