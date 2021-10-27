Kitchen Linens

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Tools Utensils
Linens
Kitchen Linens
Share
Kitchen Linens
Pot Holders
Drying Mats
Aprons
Dish Towels
Oven Mitts
Handmade 100% Cotton Washcloths (Ecru & Black)
featured
Handmade 100% Cotton Washcloths (Ecru & Black)
$17.00
amazon
Famure apron Cotton Canvas Apron Wear-resistant Thickened Coffee Tea Shop Florist Work Clothes
featured
Famure apron Cotton Canvas Apron Wear-resistant Thickened Coffee Tea Shop Florist Work Clothes
$35.01
walmart
ArtVerse Sacramento Basketball Apron in Gray/Indigo, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NBS342-SPA23N
featured
ArtVerse Sacramento Basketball Apron in Gray/Indigo, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NBS342-SPA23N
$67.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Rat Terrier Apron, Size 31.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair 475F6B3432E744999DD397105DFD9308
Red Barrel Studio® Rat Terrier Apron, Size 31.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair 475F6B3432E744999DD397105DFD9308
$24.99
wayfair
Arkwright Server Bistro Aprons (33x30, 12-Pack) with Two Patch Pockets, Poly/Cotton Adjustable Apron for Restaurants, Cafes, , Burgundy
Arkwright Server Bistro Aprons (33x30, 12-Pack) with Two Patch Pockets, Poly/Cotton Adjustable Apron for Restaurants, Cafes, , Burgundy
$29.80
($39.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
ArtVerse Colorado Hockey Apron in Red/Blue, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NHS074-SPA23N
ArtVerse Colorado Hockey Apron in Red/Blue, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NHS074-SPA23N
$68.99
wayfair
Andrew Lee Crosses & Diamonds Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Black/White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-099-Standard
Andrew Lee Crosses & Diamonds Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Black/White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-099-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
Abbott Collection S/2 Gingham Moose Dish Cloth-6.5x8 l, inches long
Abbott Collection S/2 Gingham Moose Dish Cloth-6.5x8 l, inches long
$10.34
amazon
Andrew Lee Watercolour Flowers Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Green/Pink, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-089-Standard
Andrew Lee Watercolour Flowers Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Green/Pink, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-089-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
Achim Buffalo Check Polyester/Cotton Oven Mitt - Taupe - 7-in x 13-in - Set of Two
Achim Buffalo Check Polyester/Cotton Oven Mitt - Taupe - 7-in x 13-in - Set of Two
$10.86
($14.99
save 28%)
walmartusa
ArtVerse Rand Cites City Barhood Districts Apron in Black, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair CIT081-SPA23N
ArtVerse Rand Cites City Barhood Districts Apron in Black, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair CIT081-SPA23N
$69.99
wayfair
Andrew Lee Cyan Peony Flower Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Black/Blue, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-648-Standard
Andrew Lee Cyan Peony Flower Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Black/Blue, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-648-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
Advertisement
August Grove® Shelton Oven Mitt Cotton in Blue, Size 6.0 W in | Wayfair CAMZ36487
August Grove® Shelton Oven Mitt Cotton in Blue, Size 6.0 W in | Wayfair CAMZ36487
$10.89
wayfair
Gold Glitter Pineapples Fruit Black White Stripes Table Runner Cotton Linen Cloth Placemat For Office Kitchen Dining Wedding Party Banquet 16 X 72 Inc
Gold Glitter Pineapples Fruit Black White Stripes Table Runner Cotton Linen Cloth Placemat For Office Kitchen Dining Wedding Party Banquet 16 X 72 Inc
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Backcountry Cast Iron Skillet (12 Inch Large Frying Pan + Cloth Handle Mitt, Pre-Seasoned for Non-Stick Like Surface, Cookware Oven/Broiler/Grill Safe, Kitchen Deep Fryer, Restaurant Chef Quality)
Backcountry Cast Iron Skillet (12 Inch Large Frying Pan + Cloth Handle Mitt, Pre-Seasoned for Non-Stick Like Surface, Cookware Oven/Broiler/Grill Safe, Kitchen Deep Fryer, Restaurant Chef Quality)
$46.99
walmart
Betsy Drake Interiors Macaws Potholder Polyester/Terry/Cotton in Green, Size 9.0 W in | Wayfair PT032
Betsy Drake Interiors Macaws Potholder Polyester/Terry/Cotton in Green, Size 9.0 W in | Wayfair PT032
$19.71
wayfair
12 Pack of Kitchen Towels - 15 x 25 - Tan Windowpane Pattern - 100% Cotton
12 Pack of Kitchen Towels - 15 x 25 - Tan Windowpane Pattern - 100% Cotton
$17.41
walmartusa
Alaska Love Apron - 27 x 30
Alaska Love Apron - 27 x 30
$45.49
overstock
Kitchen Chef Apron
Kitchen Chef Apron
$22.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ArtVerse San Francisco Baseball Apron in Orange/Brown, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair MBS238-SPA23N
ArtVerse San Francisco Baseball Apron in Orange/Brown, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair MBS238-SPA23N
$68.99
wayfair
ArtVerse Atlanta Basketball Apron in Green/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NBS006-SPA23N
ArtVerse Atlanta Basketball Apron in Green/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NBS006-SPA23N
$66.99
wayfair
ArtVerse Washington Baseball Apron in Red/Blue/White, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair MBS319-SPA23N
ArtVerse Washington Baseball Apron in Red/Blue/White, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair MBS319-SPA23N
$68.99
wayfair
ArtVerse Boston Hockey Apron in Yellow/Black, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NHS039-SPA23N
ArtVerse Boston Hockey Apron in Yellow/Black, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NHS039-SPA23N
$67.99
wayfair
Andrew Lee Watercolour Leaf Frame Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Blue, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-273-Standard
Andrew Lee Watercolour Leaf Frame Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Blue, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-273-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Blumengarten Apron - 27 x 30
Blumengarten Apron - 27 x 30
$38.67
($47.99
save 19%)
overstock
Andrew Lee Waves & Fish Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Blue, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-442-Standard
Andrew Lee Waves & Fish Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Blue, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-442-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
Crocheted Christmas Candy Cane Kitchen Towel with White Yarn
Crocheted Christmas Candy Cane Kitchen Towel with White Yarn
$8.00
amazon
ArtVerse Seattle Baseball Apron in Blue/Brown, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair MBS251-SPA23N
ArtVerse Seattle Baseball Apron in Blue/Brown, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair MBS251-SPA23N
$67.99
wayfair
Crocheted Christmas Tree Kitchen Towel with Red Yarn
Crocheted Christmas Tree Kitchen Towel with Red Yarn
$8.00
amazon
2PCS Barbecue Glove with Silicone Particle Practical and Comfortable Heat Resistant Oven Mitt for Microwave Oven
2PCS Barbecue Glove with Silicone Particle Practical and Comfortable Heat Resistant Oven Mitt for Microwave Oven
$14.29
walmart
Bay Isle Home™ Bay Isle Home Engelman Potholder Polyester in Green/Orange/Yellow, Size 7.5 W in | Wayfair 57708DC1AF0C4A77A1D64D885E418616
Bay Isle Home™ Bay Isle Home Engelman Potholder Polyester in Green/Orange/Yellow, Size 7.5 W in | Wayfair 57708DC1AF0C4A77A1D64D885E418616
$19.77
wayfair
ArtVerse Patricia Geoffrey Monochrome Hand Drawn Triangle Apron in Indigo, Size 33.0 H x 30.75 W in | Wayfair GEO132-SPA23N
ArtVerse Patricia Geoffrey Monochrome Hand Drawn Triangle Apron in Indigo, Size 33.0 H x 30.75 W in | Wayfair GEO132-SPA23N
$51.99
wayfair
Florida Flag Apron - 27 x 30
Florida Flag Apron - 27 x 30
$45.49
overstock
Organic Sailboat Apron
Organic Sailboat Apron
$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Betsy Drake Interiors Beach Umbrella Potholder Polyester/Terry/Cotton in Blue, Size 9.0 W in | Wayfair PT380
Betsy Drake Interiors Beach Umbrella Potholder Polyester/Terry/Cotton in Blue, Size 9.0 W in | Wayfair PT380
$19.71
wayfair
Attitude Aprons Fully Adjustable "Not All Superheros Wear Capes, Some Wear Aprons" Apron-Red
Attitude Aprons Fully Adjustable "Not All Superheros Wear Capes, Some Wear Aprons" Apron-Red
$14.32
($16.78
save 15%)
amazon
Advertisement
August Grove® Rotkappe Mushroom on Basketweave Dishcloth Microfiber/Terry, Size 25.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair AGGR6645 39989715
August Grove® Rotkappe Mushroom on Basketweave Dishcloth Microfiber/Terry, Size 25.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair AGGR6645 39989715
$25.99
wayfair
Balems Oven Mitts and Pot Holders 4pcs Set, 500â„‰ Heat Resistant Non-Slip Food Grade Kitchen Mitten Silicone Cooking Gloves s for Kitchen, Cooking, Baking, BBQ-Black
Balems Oven Mitts and Pot Holders 4pcs Set, 500â„‰ Heat Resistant Non-Slip Food Grade Kitchen Mitten Silicone Cooking Gloves s for Kitchen, Cooking, Baking, BBQ-Black
$14.99
walmart
Andrew Lee Egyptian Drawings Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-515-Standard
Andrew Lee Egyptian Drawings Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-515-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
Andrew Lee Wave Lines Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Black/White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-443-Standard
Andrew Lee Wave Lines Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Black/White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-443-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
Parrots Apron
Parrots Apron
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Andrew Lee Tea Towel Cotton in Green, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-668
Andrew Lee Tea Towel Cotton in Green, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-668
$107.99
wayfair
Andrew Lee Egyptian Women On Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Yellow, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-519-Standard
Andrew Lee Egyptian Women On Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Yellow, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-519-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
Andrew Lee Art Deco Black & Gold Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Black/White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-140-Standard
Andrew Lee Art Deco Black & Gold Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Black/White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-140-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
Vina Pattern Dish Cloth
Vina Pattern Dish Cloth
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ArtVerse Orlando Basketball Apron in Blue/White/Black, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NBS293-SPA23N
ArtVerse Orlando Basketball Apron in Blue/White/Black, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NBS293-SPA23N
$67.99
wayfair
Lanterns in Singapore Apron - 27 x 30
Lanterns in Singapore Apron - 27 x 30
$45.49
overstock
Two Color Diamonds Apron - 27 x 30
Two Color Diamonds Apron - 27 x 30
$45.49
overstock
Advertisement
ArtVerse Boston Basketball Apron in Green/White, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NBS009-SPA23N
ArtVerse Boston Basketball Apron in Green/White, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NBS009-SPA23N
$68.99
wayfair
ArtVerse Charlotte Basketball Apron in Blue/Indigo, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NBS026-SPA23N
ArtVerse Charlotte Basketball Apron in Blue/Indigo, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NBS026-SPA23N
$69.99
wayfair
Dragonfly & Lights Apron - 27 x 30
Dragonfly & Lights Apron - 27 x 30
$44.99
overstock
Andrew Lee Flower Border Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Pink/White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-088-Standard
Andrew Lee Flower Border Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Pink/White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-088-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
ArtVerse Vancouver Hockey Apron in Green/Blue, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NHS222-SPA23N
ArtVerse Vancouver Hockey Apron in Green/Blue, Size 30.0 H x 27.0 W in | Wayfair NHS222-SPA23N
$67.99
wayfair
BBQ Grill Apron - Grilling Times - Funny Apron For Dad - 1 Size Fits All Chef Apron Cotton 4 Utility Pockets, Adjustable Neck and Extra Long Waist Ties - Blue Color
BBQ Grill Apron - Grilling Times - Funny Apron For Dad - 1 Size Fits All Chef Apron Cotton 4 Utility Pockets, Adjustable Neck and Extra Long Waist Ties - Blue Color
$22.97
walmart
Andrew Lee Maple Leaves Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Blue/Pink, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-344-Standard
Andrew Lee Maple Leaves Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in Blue/Pink, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-344-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
Better Chef Black Large Metal Dish Drying Rack with Drying Mat
Better Chef Black Large Metal Dish Drying Rack with Drying Mat
$18.49
homedepot
Tumbling Cube Pattern Apron - 27 x 30
Tumbling Cube Pattern Apron - 27 x 30
$45.49
overstock
Mr. Good Looking is Cooking - BBQ Grill Apron - Funny Apron For Dad - 1 Size Fits All Chef Apron High Quality Cotton 4 Utility Pockets, Adjustable Neck and Extra Long Waist Ties
Mr. Good Looking is Cooking - BBQ Grill Apron - Funny Apron For Dad - 1 Size Fits All Chef Apron High Quality Cotton 4 Utility Pockets, Adjustable Neck and Extra Long Waist Ties
$22.97
walmart
Andrew Lee Acient Egyptian Heiroglyphs Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-492-Standard
Andrew Lee Acient Egyptian Heiroglyphs Designer Set Of 6 Coasters Cotton in White, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair KitchenTowel-492-Standard
$109.99
wayfair
Arizona Flag Apron - 27 x 30
Arizona Flag Apron - 27 x 30
$45.99
overstock
Load More
Kitchen Linens
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.