Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Tools Utensils
Cooking
Utensils
Tongs
Tongs
Share
Tongs
Kitchen Tongs with Lock, Great Grips Cooking Tongs with Non-Stick Silicone Tips,High Heat Resistant to 480Â°F for Food Grill Salad Baking Serving Barbecue (BBQ Turners) (Black Set of 3-7/9/12 inch)
featured
Kitchen Tongs with Lock, Great Grips Cooking Tongs with Non-Stick Silicone Tips,High Heat Resistant to 480Â°F for Food Grill Salad Baking Serving Barbecue (BBQ Turners) (Black Set of 3-7/9/12 inch)
$36.94
walmart
Abbott Collection 36 Loop Handle Salad Tongs, Gold
featured
Abbott Collection 36 Loop Handle Salad Tongs, Gold
$29.98
amazon
6 Pcs Torch Melting Silver Graphite Crucible Kit Graphite Crucible Cup Tongs Melting Bowl Graphite Stirring Rod Trough Cylinder Graphite Crucible Ingot Mold Casting Tools Square Graphite And Quartz M
featured
6 Pcs Torch Melting Silver Graphite Crucible Kit Graphite Crucible Cup Tongs Melting Bowl Graphite Stirring Rod Trough Cylinder Graphite Crucible Ingot Mold Casting Tools Square Graphite And Quartz M
$27.77
walmart
Alessi Pastry Tongs, Silver
Alessi Pastry Tongs, Silver
$33.67
amazon
All-Clad Professional Tools Salad/Serving Tong Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 1.0 W in | Wayfair 8701003879
All-Clad Professional Tools Salad/Serving Tong Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 1.0 W in | Wayfair 8701003879
$22.00
wayfair
OXO 12" Tongs, kitchen utensils
OXO 12" Tongs, kitchen utensils
$12.99
target
Mercer Culinary Straight Precision Plus Chef Plating Tong, 11-3/4 Inch, Stainless
Mercer Culinary Straight Precision Plus Chef Plating Tong, 11-3/4 Inch, Stainless
$12.79
amazon
Salad Kitchen Tong Set
Salad Kitchen Tong Set
$51.60
wayfairnorthamerica
Kitchen Tongs,BBQ Tongs, 7, 9, 12 Inches Set Of 3, Heavy Duty Tongs, Non-Stick, Stainless Steel Silicone Handle, For Food Grill, Salad, BBQ, Frying, S
Kitchen Tongs,BBQ Tongs, 7, 9, 12 Inches Set Of 3, Heavy Duty Tongs, Non-Stick, Stainless Steel Silicone Handle, For Food Grill, Salad, BBQ, Frying, S
$48.46
wayfairnorthamerica
Artisan 2-Piece Professional Grade Stainless Steel, Spring-Loaded Tong Set with 9 and 12-Inch Tongs
Artisan 2-Piece Professional Grade Stainless Steel, Spring-Loaded Tong Set with 9 and 12-Inch Tongs
$12.99
amazon
Kitchenaid 3-piece Stainless Steel Tong Set
Kitchenaid 3-piece Stainless Steel Tong Set
$29.99
($37.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
OXO Softworks 9" Locking Tongs
OXO Softworks 9" Locking Tongs
$11.99
target
Advertisement
Kenyon A70009 Square BBQ Tongs
Kenyon A70009 Square BBQ Tongs
$29.38
amazon
KALUNS 4-Piece Kitchen Tong Set Nylon/Stainless Steel in Green | Wayfair K-TSG
KALUNS 4-Piece Kitchen Tong Set Nylon/Stainless Steel in Green | Wayfair K-TSG
$18.99
wayfair
Prep & Savour Buffet Tongs, Size 2.0 W in | Wayfair 5698E734C0D241A5B31D86A9C1A96AD7
Prep & Savour Buffet Tongs, Size 2.0 W in | Wayfair 5698E734C0D241A5B31D86A9C1A96AD7
$74.99
wayfair
R & M International Green Slotted & Flat Tongs, One Size
R & M International Green Slotted & Flat Tongs, One Size
$4.30
amazon
Reed & Barton Renaissance (Stainless) 1-Piece Salad Tongs
Reed & Barton Renaissance (Stainless) 1-Piece Salad Tongs
$14.99
($17.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
Party Essentials Hard Plastic 6-1/2" Serving Tongs, Black, 4 Count
Party Essentials Hard Plastic 6-1/2" Serving Tongs, Black, 4 Count
$4.99
amazon
Locking Tongs - 11/8IN - Also in: 9/1IN
Locking Tongs - 11/8IN - Also in: 9/1IN
$32.00
verishop
4 Inch Bamboo Tongs, 100 Compostable Wooden Tongs - Sturdy, Crack-Resistant, Natural Bamboo Compostable Tongs, Small, For Catering Or Buffets - Restaurantware
4 Inch Bamboo Tongs, 100 Compostable Wooden Tongs - Sturdy, Crack-Resistant, Natural Bamboo Compostable Tongs, Small, For Catering Or Buffets - Restaurantware
$28.30
($33.40
save 15%)
amazon
Martha Stewart Collection 9" Silicone-Tip Tongs, Created for Macy's - Gray
Martha Stewart Collection 9" Silicone-Tip Tongs, Created for Macy's - Gray
$14.99
($22.00
save 32%)
macy's
Salad Tongs, 2.25 X 2.25 X 12 Inches
Salad Tongs, 2.25 X 2.25 X 12 Inches
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Silicone Kitchen Tongs, Serving Tongs For Cooking, High Heat Resistant To 480°F, Stainless Steel Metal Food Tongs With Non-Stick Silicone Tips
Silicone Kitchen Tongs, Serving Tongs For Cooking, High Heat Resistant To 480°F, Stainless Steel Metal Food Tongs With Non-Stick Silicone Tips
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tongs
Tongs
$58.32
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Oxo "Good Grips" Nylon Tongs, 9"
Oxo "Good Grips" Nylon Tongs, 9"
$12.99
($19.99
save 35%)
macy's
Reed & Barton Kings (Stainless,18-10,Select,China) 1-Piece Salad Tongs
Reed & Barton Kings (Stainless,18-10,Select,China) 1-Piece Salad Tongs
$13.99
($19.99
save 30%)
replacementsltd
Luro 5 Piece Salad Serving Tong
Luro 5 Piece Salad Serving Tong
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kitchen Tongs For Cooking, 2 Pieces Cooking Tong 12 Inch 9 Inch And Basting Brush, Nonstick Silicone Round Tips And Stainless Steel Handle Silicone To
Kitchen Tongs For Cooking, 2 Pieces Cooking Tong 12 Inch 9 Inch And Basting Brush, Nonstick Silicone Round Tips And Stainless Steel Handle Silicone To
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
"OXO Good Grips 12-in. Nylon Head Tongs, Grey, 11""
"OXO Good Grips 12-in. Nylon Head Tongs, Grey, 11""
$16.99
($19.99
save 15%)
kohl's
Plastic Tongs | Clear | 1 Pc.
Plastic Tongs | Clear | 1 Pc.
$1.38
amazon
Loon Peak® Salad Hands Tosser Salad Servers Tongs Bamboo Pack Of 2 Wood Flatware in Brown, Size 4.0 W in | Wayfair 14603E97BDCC49AD8F225AC530050893
Loon Peak® Salad Hands Tosser Salad Servers Tongs Bamboo Pack Of 2 Wood Flatware in Brown, Size 4.0 W in | Wayfair 14603E97BDCC49AD8F225AC530050893
$45.81
wayfair
Plastic Serving Tong - 8.5" | Silver | 1 Pc.
Plastic Serving Tong - 8.5" | Silver | 1 Pc.
$1.65
amazon
Le Chef Salad/Serving Tong, Size 12.0 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair WA012
Le Chef Salad/Serving Tong, Size 12.0 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair WA012
$12.24
wayfair
Ergo Chef 3 Piece DUO Tong Set
Ergo Chef 3 Piece DUO Tong Set
$32.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Farberware Classic Nylon and Stainless Steel Tongs, Set Of 2, Assorted
Farberware Classic Nylon and Stainless Steel Tongs, Set Of 2, Assorted
$11.99
amazon
IMPULSE! Zurich 1 Piece Serving Tongs Stainless Steel/Stainless Steel Flatware in Gray, Size 2.1 W in | Wayfair 8088-1
IMPULSE! Zurich 1 Piece Serving Tongs Stainless Steel/Stainless Steel Flatware in Gray, Size 2.1 W in | Wayfair 8088-1
$18.26
wayfair
Advertisement
Fineline Settings, Inc Symple Stuff 48-Piece Tiny Temptations Kitchen Tong Set | Wayfair 6503-CL
Fineline Settings, Inc Symple Stuff 48-Piece Tiny Temptations Kitchen Tong Set | Wayfair 6503-CL
$53.46
wayfair
Farberware 11-inch Silicone Tip Locking Tongs in Black and Stainless Steel
Farberware 11-inch Silicone Tip Locking Tongs in Black and Stainless Steel
$7.97
($8.99
save 11%)
walmartusa
Ergo Chef 2 Piece Kitchen Tongs Set
Ergo Chef 2 Piece Kitchen Tongs Set
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Food Network 10-in. Stainless Steel Barbeque Tongs, Silver
Food Network 10-in. Stainless Steel Barbeque Tongs, Silver
$8.39
($11.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Stainless Steel Kitchen Food Clamp Serving Tongs For Cooking,Toast Bread,Salad,Barbecue,Grilling,Baking,Frying
Stainless Steel Kitchen Food Clamp Serving Tongs For Cooking,Toast Bread,Salad,Barbecue,Grilling,Baking,Frying
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef'n ErgoSphere Salad Tongs
Chef'n ErgoSphere Salad Tongs
$9.99
amazon
Christofle Silver Plated America Sugar Tongs 0001-062
Christofle Silver Plated America Sugar Tongs 0001-062
$172.25
($311.00
save 45%)
jomashop
Christofle Silver Plated Galea Sugar Tongs 0047-062
Christofle Silver Plated Galea Sugar Tongs 0047-062
$206.70
($470.00
save 56%)
jomashop
Plastic Serving Scissor Tong - 11.25" | Clear | 1 Pc.
Plastic Serving Scissor Tong - 11.25" | Clear | 1 Pc.
$2.25
amazon
Latitude Run® Kitchen Tongs, Premium Stainless Steel Locking Cooking Tongs w/ Silicone Tips, Heat Resistant Food Tongs For Barbecue, Serving, Salad
Latitude Run® Kitchen Tongs, Premium Stainless Steel Locking Cooking Tongs w/ Silicone Tips, Heat Resistant Food Tongs For Barbecue, Serving, Salad
$44.60
wayfair
Mercer Culinary 18-8 Stainless Steel Precision Tongs Curved Tip, 11-3/4 Inch
Mercer Culinary 18-8 Stainless Steel Precision Tongs Curved Tip, 11-3/4 Inch
$11.00
amazon
Loftin Oysters Loftin Oyster Grilling Tong Tool
Loftin Oysters Loftin Oyster Grilling Tong Tool
$16.99
bbqguys
Advertisement
Cuispro 9-1/2-Inch Tempo Locking Tongs
Cuispro 9-1/2-Inch Tempo Locking Tongs
$21.11
amazon
ChefRight Brushed Stainless Kitchen Tongs
ChefRight Brushed Stainless Kitchen Tongs
$9.29
wayfairnorthamerica
Bugatti Italy Oxford Tong Stainless Steel in Red | Wayfair OXB3M-070
Bugatti Italy Oxford Tong Stainless Steel in Red | Wayfair OXB3M-070
$59.99
wayfair
Buccellati Milano (Sterling) Sugar Tongs
Buccellati Milano (Sterling) Sugar Tongs
$219.95
replacementsltd
Bon Chef Hammered Salad Tongs Stainless Steel in Black, Size 1.0 W in | Wayfair 9468HFB
Bon Chef Hammered Salad Tongs Stainless Steel in Black, Size 1.0 W in | Wayfair 9468HFB
$48.99
wayfair
Christofle Silver Plated Malmaison Sugar Tongs 0018-062
Christofle Silver Plated Malmaison Sugar Tongs 0018-062
$206.70
($245.00
save 16%)
jomashop
Cuispro 12-Inch Tempo Locking Tongs
Cuispro 12-Inch Tempo Locking Tongs
$25.95
amazon
ESHOO Multi-Functional Household Egg-Beater, Nylon Egg Whisk, Spaghetti Noodle Food Tongs, Food Mixer, Gray Plastic in Black, Size 11.81 H in
ESHOO Multi-Functional Household Egg-Beater, Nylon Egg Whisk, Spaghetti Noodle Food Tongs, Food Mixer, Gray Plastic in Black, Size 11.81 H in
$5.39
wayfair
Cuisinox Stainless Steel 6" Hand Hammered Serving Tongs, 6 inch
Cuisinox Stainless Steel 6" Hand Hammered Serving Tongs, 6 inch
$6.00
amazon
ChefRight Quick Scoop Spatula Kitchen Tongs
ChefRight Quick Scoop Spatula Kitchen Tongs
$20.21
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisipro Stainless Steel Narrow Grill/Fry Tongs, 12-1/2-Inch
Cuisipro Stainless Steel Narrow Grill/Fry Tongs, 12-1/2-Inch
$18.95
amazon
9 Inch Tong With Cradle
9 Inch Tong With Cradle
$159.50
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Tongs
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.