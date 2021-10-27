Spoons & Ladles

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Tools Utensils
Cooking
Utensils
Spoons Ladles
Spoons & Ladles
Share
Spoons & Ladles
BergHOFF International Geminis Silicone Salad Serving Spoon in Indigo | Wayfair 1100892P
featured
BergHOFF International Geminis Silicone Salad Serving Spoon in Indigo | Wayfair 1100892P
$11.18
wayfair
Alessi Caccia by Luigi Caccia Dominioni Cooking Ladle Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair LCD01/13
featured
Alessi Caccia by Luigi Caccia Dominioni Cooking Ladle Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair LCD01/13
$70.00
wayfair
BALLARINI Nero Silicone Soup Ladle, Black
featured
BALLARINI Nero Silicone Soup Ladle, Black
$17.00
amazon
EZ Use Banquet Ladle
EZ Use Banquet Ladle
$25.75
wayfairnorthamerica
All-Clad E86199 Stainless Steel Tea Kettle, 2-Quart, Silver & Ladle, 1-Pack, Stainless Steel
All-Clad E86199 Stainless Steel Tea Kettle, 2-Quart, Silver & Ladle, 1-Pack, Stainless Steel
$123.95
($173.99
save 29%)
amazon
BeldiNest Olive Wood Long Serving Spoon
BeldiNest Olive Wood Long Serving Spoon
$29.99
($50.00
save 40%)
macy's
Fleur-De-Lis Ladle
Fleur-De-Lis Ladle
$32.00
verishop
Anolon Suregrip Nylon Nonstick 13.25" Slotted Spoon In Bronze
Anolon Suregrip Nylon Nonstick 13.25" Slotted Spoon In Bronze
$7.99
buybuybaby
Alessi Dressed Ladle, Silver
Alessi Dressed Ladle, Silver
$45.08
amazon
BergHOFF International Leo 12.5" Silicone Serving Ladle
BergHOFF International Leo 12.5" Silicone Serving Ladle
$17.34
wayfairnorthamerica
Artyea Skimmer, Stainless Steel Spider Strainer, Ladle for Pasta, Spaghetti, Noodles and Frying in Kitchen – 6 Inches Bowl, 16.4 x 1.2 x 0.6 inches, silver
Artyea Skimmer, Stainless Steel Spider Strainer, Ladle for Pasta, Spaghetti, Noodles and Frying in Kitchen – 6 Inches Bowl, 16.4 x 1.2 x 0.6 inches, silver
$6.99
amazon
Mepra AZC10401109 Ladle Mediterranea Ice, Stainless Steel
Mepra AZC10401109 Ladle Mediterranea Ice, Stainless Steel
$3,459.75
amazon
Advertisement
Wooden Spoons, 5 Pieces 9.25In Japanese Style Kitchen Utensil Oval Scoop For Eating Mixing Stirring Cooking Coffee Table Bowl Nonstick Pots Kitchen
Wooden Spoons, 5 Pieces 9.25In Japanese Style Kitchen Utensil Oval Scoop For Eating Mixing Stirring Cooking Coffee Table Bowl Nonstick Pots Kitchen
$50.28
wayfairnorthamerica
Michael C Fina Inglese (Silverplate) Solid Gravy Ladle
Michael C Fina Inglese (Silverplate) Solid Gravy Ladle
$25.99
($29.99
save 13%)
replacementsltd
Martha Stewart Stainless Steel Cooking Ladle in Gray | Wayfair 950116469M
Martha Stewart Stainless Steel Cooking Ladle in Gray | Wayfair 950116469M
$18.99
wayfair
Mikasa Lyons (Stainless,Gold Accent) Solid Gravy Ladle
Mikasa Lyons (Stainless,Gold Accent) Solid Gravy Ladle
$9.99
replacementsltd
Handmade Cedar Wood 'Nature's Cuisine' Ladle (Guatemala)
Handmade Cedar Wood 'Nature's Cuisine' Ladle (Guatemala)
$36.99
overstock
Martha Stewart Nylon Slotted Spoon in Grey
Martha Stewart Nylon Slotted Spoon in Grey
$16.46
($25.29
save 35%)
overstock
Our Table Stainless Steel Ladle
Our Table Stainless Steel Ladle
$5.00
bedbath&beyond
Mikasa Maritime Solid Gravy Ladle
Mikasa Maritime Solid Gravy Ladle
$8.99
($11.99
save 25%)
replacementsltd
Stainless Steel Solid Cooking Spoon - Made By Design
Stainless Steel Solid Cooking Spoon - Made By Design
$6.00
target
Oneida Silver Prescott (Stainless,Betty Crocker) Solid Gravy Ladle
Oneida Silver Prescott (Stainless,Betty Crocker) Solid Gravy Ladle
$9.99
replacementsltd
LADLE DUE - Mepra 10441109
LADLE DUE - Mepra 10441109
$92.00
totallyfurniture
Harold Import Co. French Beechwood Spoon
Harold Import Co. French Beechwood Spoon
$5.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
Teak Cooking Spoon, Wooden Spoon, Mixing Spoon Handcraft From Teak | Healthy And High Moist Resistance For Non Stick Cookware
Teak Cooking Spoon, Wooden Spoon, Mixing Spoon Handcraft From Teak | Healthy And High Moist Resistance For Non Stick Cookware
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Koyal Wholesale Taking My Thyme Cooking Spoon Wood in Brown | Wayfair APP91379
Koyal Wholesale Taking My Thyme Cooking Spoon Wood in Brown | Wayfair APP91379
$13.43
wayfair
Oneida Silver Aquarius (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
Oneida Silver Aquarius (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
$15.99
replacementsltd
Mepra AZB10901109 Ladle Due Bronzo, Copper
Mepra AZB10901109 Ladle Due Bronzo, Copper
$2,740.56
amazon
Glass Copper Serving Spoon Kitchen Utensil Cooking Culinary Christmas Tree Ornament By On Holiday Ship from US
Glass Copper Serving Spoon Kitchen Utensil Cooking Culinary Christmas Tree Ornament By On Holiday Ship from US
$17.67
walmart
Oussum Wooden Cooking Spoon in Brown | Wayfair KWS-003
Oussum Wooden Cooking Spoon in Brown | Wayfair KWS-003
$24.87
wayfair
Martha Stewart Nylon Pasta Spoon in Grey
Martha Stewart Nylon Pasta Spoon in Grey
$23.29
overstock
Oneida Silver Stave (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
Oneida Silver Stave (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
$6.99
replacementsltd
Mikasa Maritime Satin (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
Mikasa Maritime Satin (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
$6.99
replacementsltd
Oneida Silver Damask Rose (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
Oneida Silver Damask Rose (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
$15.99
replacementsltd
Norpro Grip-Ez Slotted Spoon
Norpro Grip-Ez Slotted Spoon
$11.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Personalized Mixed with Love Wooden Spoon
Personalized Mixed with Love Wooden Spoon
$16.08
walmartusa
Advertisement
Mepra AZC10N61140 Gravy Ladle Black
Mepra AZC10N61140 Gravy Ladle Black
$1,744.94
amazon
Mepra AZB10491140 Gravy Ladle Forma, Stainless Steel
Mepra AZB10491140 Gravy Ladle Forma, Stainless Steel
$1,334.20
amazon
Norpro Stainless Steel Gravy Ladle, 11in/28cm
Norpro Stainless Steel Gravy Ladle, 11in/28cm
$16.72
amazon
Norpro Grip-Ez Ladle Dishwasher Safe, One Size, Black
Norpro Grip-Ez Ladle Dishwasher Safe, One Size, Black
$5.99
amazon
Lenox Williamsburg Mandarin (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
Lenox Williamsburg Mandarin (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
$11.99
($15.99
save 25%)
replacementsltd
Mepra Ladle, Set of 12
Mepra Ladle, Set of 12
$780.89
amazon
Mepra AZB1026VI1109 Ladle Vintage, Stainless Steel
Mepra AZB1026VI1109 Ladle Vintage, Stainless Steel
$1,960.08
amazon
Mepra AZC1095V1109 Ladle Venere Ice Oro, Gold
Mepra AZC1095V1109 Ladle Venere Ice Oro, Gold
$6,133.45
amazon
Oussum Corner Spoons Wooden Cooking Spoon For Kitchen in Brown | Wayfair KWS-001
Oussum Corner Spoons Wooden Cooking Spoon For Kitchen in Brown | Wayfair KWS-001
$21.86
wayfair
Ricci (Argentieri) Cellini (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
Ricci (Argentieri) Cellini (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
$35.99
replacementsltd
Reed & Barton French Antique (Sterling,1901) Solid Gravy Ladle
Reed & Barton French Antique (Sterling,1901) Solid Gravy Ladle
$99.95
replacementsltd
Oneida Silver Falkirk (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
Oneida Silver Falkirk (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
$9.99
($11.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Crow Canyon Home Pacifica Cooking Ladle in Gray | Wayfair S52GRY
Crow Canyon Home Pacifica Cooking Ladle in Gray | Wayfair S52GRY
$10.10
wayfair
Cuisinart Green Gourmet Bamboo Solid and Slotted Spoons, 2-Pack
Cuisinart Green Gourmet Bamboo Solid and Slotted Spoons, 2-Pack
$6.99
amazon
Crow Canyon Home Pacifica Cooking Ladle in White | Wayfair S52WHT
Crow Canyon Home Pacifica Cooking Ladle in White | Wayfair S52WHT
$10.10
wayfair
Christofle Silver Plated Albi Sugar Ladle 0021-089
Christofle Silver Plated Albi Sugar Ladle 0021-089
$172.25
($210.00
save 18%)
jomashop
Chef Craft Cooking Ladle, 10.5 Inch, Black
Chef Craft Cooking Ladle, 10.5 Inch, Black
$6.51
amazon
Cuisinart CTG-22-LSB Slotted Spoon, One Size, Deep Blue
Cuisinart CTG-22-LSB Slotted Spoon, One Size, Deep Blue
$5.99
amazon
Creative Co-Op Serving Utensils Red - Red Splatter Enameled Ladle
Creative Co-Op Serving Utensils Red - Red Splatter Enameled Ladle
$13.99
($22.49
save 38%)
zulily
Cutipol Athena (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
Cutipol Athena (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
$17.99
($19.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
Christofle Silver Plated Cluny Soup Ladle 0016-005
Christofle Silver Plated Cluny Soup Ladle 0016-005
$189.80
($470.00
save 60%)
jomashop
Chef Craft Basic Melamine Basting Spoon, 11.25", White
Chef Craft Basic Melamine Basting Spoon, 11.25", White
$3.88
amazon
Salt/Condiment Spoon
Salt/Condiment Spoon
$26.80
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Hand-Carved Acacia Wood Cooking Spoon, Long Handle Cutlery, 9", Natural
Creative Co-Op Hand-Carved Acacia Wood Cooking Spoon, Long Handle Cutlery, 9", Natural
$7.88
amazon
Load More
Spoons & Ladles
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.