Cooking Tools

The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Tools Utensils
Cooking
Cooking Tools
Share
Cooking Tools
Food Mills
Salt Pepper Mills
Colanders Strainers
Utensils
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth Accessories
featured
Cleaning Sponge Dish Cloth Accessories
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinox Salt & Pepper Grinder Set Porcelain in Blue, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair SALBL
featured
Cuisinox Salt & Pepper Grinder Set Porcelain in Blue, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair SALBL
$10.03
wayfair
Crow Canyon Home Pacifica Cooking Ladle in Gray | Wayfair S52GRY
featured
Crow Canyon Home Pacifica Cooking Ladle in Gray | Wayfair S52GRY
$10.10
wayfair
de Buyer Java Pepper Mill - Matte White Beechwood - French Stainless Steel Mechanism - Black Pepper or Spice Grinder - Adjustable Grind - 2.25" x 8.25"
de Buyer Java Pepper Mill - Matte White Beechwood - French Stainless Steel Mechanism - Black Pepper or Spice Grinder - Adjustable Grind - 2.25" x 8.25"
$41.30
amazon
Chinatera 16 Pieces Caulking Tool Kit, Silicone Sealant Finishing Grout Scraper Tool
Chinatera 16 Pieces Caulking Tool Kit, Silicone Sealant Finishing Grout Scraper Tool
$19.88
walmart
Cuispro 9-1/2-Inch Tempo Locking Tongs
Cuispro 9-1/2-Inch Tempo Locking Tongs
$21.11
amazon
Cuisinart Green Gourmet Bamboo Solid and Slotted Spoons, 2-Pack
Cuisinart Green Gourmet Bamboo Solid and Slotted Spoons, 2-Pack
$6.99
amazon
Crow Canyon Home Pacifica Cooking Ladle in White | Wayfair S52WHT
Crow Canyon Home Pacifica Cooking Ladle in White | Wayfair S52WHT
$10.10
wayfair
Christofle Silver Plated Albi Sugar Ladle 0021-089
Christofle Silver Plated Albi Sugar Ladle 0021-089
$172.25
($210.00
save 18%)
jomashop
Chef Craft Cooking Ladle, 10.5 Inch, Black
Chef Craft Cooking Ladle, 10.5 Inch, Black
$6.51
amazon
Christofle Silver Plated America Sugar Tongs 0001-062
Christofle Silver Plated America Sugar Tongs 0001-062
$172.25
($311.00
save 45%)
jomashop
Chef Craft Solid Cookie Spatula Wooden Handle, 8 Inch, Natural
Chef Craft Solid Cookie Spatula Wooden Handle, 8 Inch, Natural
$3.25
amazon
Cooking Light Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Masher, Broad and Ergonomic Horizontal, Fine Plate for Smooth Mashed Potatoes, Soft Grip and Non-Slip Handle, Black
Cooking Light Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Masher, Broad and Ergonomic Horizontal, Fine Plate for Smooth Mashed Potatoes, Soft Grip and Non-Slip Handle, Black
$9.99
amazon
Cuisinox Professional Stainless Steel 18" Whisk, 1
Cuisinox Professional Stainless Steel 18" Whisk, 1
$14.30
amazon
Cook Pro Stainless Steel Colander Stainless Steel/Mesh/Metal in Green/Blue, Size 10.0 H x 6.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 458
Cook Pro Stainless Steel Colander Stainless Steel/Mesh/Metal in Green/Blue, Size 10.0 H x 6.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 458
$9.49
wayfair
Cuisipro Bamboo Handle 12" Balloon Whisk, Caramel
Cuisipro Bamboo Handle 12" Balloon Whisk, Caramel
$14.00
amazon
Cuisinart Barrell Handle Silicone Spatula
Cuisinart Barrell Handle Silicone Spatula
$9.99
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Silicone with Wood Handle Brush, Red
CybrTrayd R&M Silicone with Wood Handle Brush, Red
$3.00
amazon
BoostWaves 6-Piece Kitchen Gadget Utensils Set in Nylon with Hanging Hole Gray
BoostWaves 6-Piece Kitchen Gadget Utensils Set in Nylon with Hanging Hole Gray
$30.00
homedepot
Cuisinart CTG-22-LSB Slotted Spoon, One Size, Deep Blue
Cuisinart CTG-22-LSB Slotted Spoon, One Size, Deep Blue
$5.99
amazon
Creative Co-Op Serving Utensils Red - Red Splatter Enameled Ladle
Creative Co-Op Serving Utensils Red - Red Splatter Enameled Ladle
$13.99
($22.49
save 38%)
zulily
Cuisipro Soft-grip Silicone Balloon Whisks-Red, 10-Inch
Cuisipro Soft-grip Silicone Balloon Whisks-Red, 10-Inch
$13.62
amazon
Cutipol Athena (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
Cutipol Athena (Stainless) Solid Gravy Ladle
$17.99
($19.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
Christofle Silver Plated Cluny Soup Ladle 0016-005
Christofle Silver Plated Cluny Soup Ladle 0016-005
$189.80
($470.00
save 60%)
jomashop
Cuisinart GreenGourmet Beechwood Basting Brush
Cuisinart GreenGourmet Beechwood Basting Brush
$4.99
amazon
Cuisipro Silicone Spatula Silicone in Red | Wayfair 74683305
Cuisipro Silicone Spatula Silicone in Red | Wayfair 74683305
$17.95
wayfair
Cuisinox Food Mill, Stainless Steel
Cuisinox Food Mill, Stainless Steel
$38.63
amazon
ChefRight Brushed Stainless Kitchen Tongs
ChefRight Brushed Stainless Kitchen Tongs
$9.29
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef Craft Basic Melamine Basting Spoon, 11.25", White
Chef Craft Basic Melamine Basting Spoon, 11.25", White
$3.88
amazon
Chef Specialties 19th Hole Salt Mill Wood in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 2.38 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 10522
Chef Specialties 19th Hole Salt Mill Wood in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 2.38 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 10522
$40.99
wayfair
Cole & Mason Regent Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
Cole & Mason Regent Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlies Kitchen Whisk Taker Baking Pun Cake Cookie Pink Vintage Womens Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Charlies Kitchen Whisk Taker Baking Pun Cake Cookie Pink Vintage Womens Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$26.99
amazon
Chef Specialties Cubic 2-in-1 Salt & Pepper Combination Mill
Chef Specialties Cubic 2-in-1 Salt & Pepper Combination Mill
$14.44
wayfairnorthamerica
Salt/Condiment Spoon
Salt/Condiment Spoon
$26.80
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef Robert Irvine 3-Piece Silicone Utensil Set
Chef Robert Irvine 3-Piece Silicone Utensil Set
$20.63
qvc
Creative Co-Op Hand-Carved Acacia Wood Cooking Spoon, Long Handle Cutlery, 9", Natural
Creative Co-Op Hand-Carved Acacia Wood Cooking Spoon, Long Handle Cutlery, 9", Natural
$7.88
amazon
Christofle Silver Plated Galea Sugar Tongs 0047-062
Christofle Silver Plated Galea Sugar Tongs 0047-062
$206.70
($470.00
save 56%)
jomashop
Chef Specialties Chateau Wine Bottle Pepper Grinder Wood in White, Size 14.5 H x 2.9 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 16005
Chef Specialties Chateau Wine Bottle Pepper Grinder Wood in White, Size 14.5 H x 2.9 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 16005
$59.53
wayfair
Chef Specialties Windsor Pepper Mill Wood in Red, Size 8.0 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 8651
Chef Specialties Windsor Pepper Mill Wood in Red, Size 8.0 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 8651
$44.40
wayfair
Cuisinart Curve 15-Pc. Kitchen Tool Set
Cuisinart Curve 15-Pc. Kitchen Tool Set
$13.93
($40.00
save 65%)
macys
BeldiNest Olive Wood Soup Ladle
BeldiNest Olive Wood Soup Ladle
$32.99
($55.00
save 40%)
macy's
Art and Cook Mini Scraper Spatula, Purple
Art and Cook Mini Scraper Spatula, Purple
$9.00
amazon
BergHOFF Garnish Tool Set
BergHOFF Garnish Tool Set
$34.95
surlatable
BergHOFF Essentials 10 Stainless Steel Round Colander
BergHOFF Essentials 10 Stainless Steel Round Colander
$44.99
qvc
BergHOFF Cook N' Co 6-pc. Bamboo Utensil Set, One Size , Multiple Colors
BergHOFF Cook N' Co 6-pc. Bamboo Utensil Set, One Size , Multiple Colors
$24.99
($35.00
save 29%)
jcpenney
Cambridge Chef Robert Irvine's 6-Piece Jumbo Utensil Set with Wood Decal Handles, Brown
Cambridge Chef Robert Irvine's 6-Piece Jumbo Utensil Set with Wood Decal Handles, Brown
$24.78
homedepot
BergHOFF International Geminis Silicone Salad Slotted Spoon, Orange Silicone in Indigo | Wayfair 1100891P
BergHOFF International Geminis Silicone Salad Slotted Spoon, Orange Silicone in Indigo | Wayfair 1100891P
$14.15
($15.00
save 6%)
wayfair
Bugatti Italy Oxford Tong Stainless Steel in Red | Wayfair OXB3M-070
Bugatti Italy Oxford Tong Stainless Steel in Red | Wayfair OXB3M-070
$59.99
wayfair
Kitchen Tongs with Lock, Great Grips Cooking Tongs with Non-Stick Silicone Tips,High Heat Resistant to 480Â°F for Food Grill Salad Baking Serving Barbecue (BBQ Turners) (Black Set of 3-7/9/12 inch)
Kitchen Tongs with Lock, Great Grips Cooking Tongs with Non-Stick Silicone Tips,High Heat Resistant to 480Â°F for Food Grill Salad Baking Serving Barbecue (BBQ Turners) (Black Set of 3-7/9/12 inch)
$36.94
walmart
BergHOFF International Geminis Silicone Salad Serving Spoon in Indigo | Wayfair 1100892P
BergHOFF International Geminis Silicone Salad Serving Spoon in Indigo | Wayfair 1100892P
$11.18
wayfair
BergHOFF International Essentials 8pc Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 1308055
BergHOFF International Essentials 8pc Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 1308055
$129.99
wayfair
Gibson Home Rembrant 5.7 Inch Stainless Steel Mini Colander in Copper, Copper
Gibson Home Rembrant 5.7 Inch Stainless Steel Mini Colander in Copper, Copper
$33.99
($104.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
Alessi Caccia by Luigi Caccia Dominioni Cooking Ladle Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair LCD01/13
Alessi Caccia by Luigi Caccia Dominioni Cooking Ladle Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair LCD01/13
$70.00
wayfair
Ateco Silicone Pastry and Baking Bench Brush, 12-Inch
Ateco Silicone Pastry and Baking Bench Brush, 12-Inch
$22.00
amazon
BALLARINI Nero Silicone Soup Ladle, Black
BALLARINI Nero Silicone Soup Ladle, Black
$17.00
amazon
EZ Use Banquet Ladle
EZ Use Banquet Ladle
$25.75
wayfairnorthamerica
Better Houseware 5Piece Silicone Cooking Utensil Set, Blue
Better Houseware 5Piece Silicone Cooking Utensil Set, Blue
$30.98
amazon
BergHOFF Leo Pink and Gray Whisk, Orange
BergHOFF Leo Pink and Gray Whisk, Orange
$18.74
($24.99
save 25%)
kohl's
Berghoff Patterned Bamboo 6-Piece Utensil Set In Blue/orange/natural
Berghoff Patterned Bamboo 6-Piece Utensil Set In Blue/orange/natural
$17.99
buybuybaby
Copper Colander 9" With Brass Handles Amoretti Brothers
Copper Colander 9" With Brass Handles Amoretti Brothers
$390.00
wolf&badgerus
Cooking Tools
