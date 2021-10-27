Cups & Liners

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Tools Utensils
Baking
Cups Liners
Cups & Liners
Share
Cups & Liners
CupcakeCreations BKCUP-8981 Standard Cupcake Baking Cup, Basketball, 32-Pack
featured
CupcakeCreations BKCUP-8981 Standard Cupcake Baking Cup, Basketball, 32-Pack
$7.89
amazon
BRENTWOOD APPLIANCES Jumbo 24-Cup Hot-Air Popcorn Maker w/ Nonstick Electric Mini Cupcake Maker, Size 7.1 H x 11.5 W x 17.1 D in | Wayfair
featured
BRENTWOOD APPLIANCES Jumbo 24-Cup Hot-Air Popcorn Maker w/ Nonstick Electric Mini Cupcake Maker, Size 7.1 H x 11.5 W x 17.1 D in | Wayfair
$65.98
wayfair
Polka Dot Grease-Resistant Baking Cups by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
featured
Polka Dot Grease-Resistant Baking Cups by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$2.99
michaelsstores
Multicolor Polka Dot Grease Resistant Baking Cups by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
Multicolor Polka Dot Grease Resistant Baking Cups by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$2.99
michaelsstores
Duobla 50Pcs Baking Cups Cupcake Liners Cake Cup Holder Aluminum Party Wedding
Duobla 50Pcs Baking Cups Cupcake Liners Cake Cup Holder Aluminum Party Wedding
$11.39
walmart
AMONIDA 100pcs Plastic Cupcake Case Muffin Pods Dome Cups Cake Boxes
AMONIDA 100pcs Plastic Cupcake Case Muffin Pods Dome Cups Cake Boxes
$15.58
walmart
Creative Converting 144 Count Striped Square Baking Cups, Pastel Blue
Creative Converting 144 Count Striped Square Baking Cups, Pastel Blue
$36.80
amazon
Fox Run Plaid Bake Cup Set, 3 x 3 x 1.25 inches, Multicolored
Fox Run Plaid Bake Cup Set, 3 x 3 x 1.25 inches, Multicolored
$8.00
amazon
Freshware Silicone Mini Rectangle Reusable Cupcake & Muffin Baking Cup Silicone | Wayfair CB-308RB
Freshware Silicone Mini Rectangle Reusable Cupcake & Muffin Baking Cup Silicone | Wayfair CB-308RB
$14.99
wayfair
Mrs. Anderson's Baking Batter Dispenser, 4-Cup Capacity
Mrs. Anderson's Baking Batter Dispenser, 4-Cup Capacity
$13.85
amazon
Oasis Supply 500 Count Baking Cups, Standard, Blue Star
Oasis Supply 500 Count Baking Cups, Standard, Blue Star
$6.66
amazon
Mrs. Anderson's Baking Loaf Pans - Rattan Oval Bread Proofing Basket & Liner
Mrs. Anderson's Baking Loaf Pans - Rattan Oval Bread Proofing Basket & Liner
$17.79
($29.99
save 41%)
zulily
Advertisement
Oasis Supply Oasis Supply Polka Dot Baking Cups, Mini 100-Count,
Oasis Supply Oasis Supply Polka Dot Baking Cups, Mini 100-Count,
$8.84
amazon
Prep & Savour 8 Cups/63 Oz 4 Piece (2 Containers + 2 Lids) Large Glass Food Storage/Baking Containers w/ Locking Lids Ideal For Storing Food Wayfair
Prep & Savour 8 Cups/63 Oz 4 Piece (2 Containers + 2 Lids) Large Glass Food Storage/Baking Containers w/ Locking Lids Ideal For Storing Food Wayfair
$89.99
wayfair
Restaurantware Cow Lines Aluminum Baking Cup
Restaurantware Cow Lines Aluminum Baking Cup
$53.09
wayfairnorthamerica
Regency Wraps Wraps Foil Baking Cups, Standard, 128-Count, Red
Regency Wraps Wraps Foil Baking Cups, Standard, 128-Count, Red
$10.96
amazon
10 Ounce Disposable Ramekins, 100 Square Creme Brulee Disposable Cups - Oven-Safe, For Desserts, Pistachio Green Aluminum Disposable Baking Cups, Freezer-Safe, Lids Sold Separately - Restaurantware
10 Ounce Disposable Ramekins, 100 Square Creme Brulee Disposable Cups - Oven-Safe, For Desserts, Pistachio Green Aluminum Disposable Baking Cups, Freezer-Safe, Lids Sold Separately - Restaurantware
$94.99
amazon
PME Red Football Foil Lined Baking Cups for Cupcakes, Standard Size with Deeper Fill
PME Red Football Foil Lined Baking Cups for Cupcakes, Standard Size with Deeper Fill
$6.46
amazon
OTVIAP Disposable Plastic Cupcake Box, 100pcs Plastic Cupcake Case Muffin Pods Dome Cups Cake Boxes
OTVIAP Disposable Plastic Cupcake Box, 100pcs Plastic Cupcake Case Muffin Pods Dome Cups Cake Boxes
$18.34
walmart
Panificio Premium 5-oz Baking Cups: Large-Pleated Ridge Cups Perfect for Muffins, Cupcakes or Mini Snacks - Black and White Press Print Design - Disposable and Recyclable - 200-CT - Restaurantware
Panificio Premium 5-oz Baking Cups: Large-Pleated Ridge Cups Perfect for Muffins, Cupcakes or Mini Snacks - Black and White Press Print Design - Disposable and Recyclable - 200-CT - Restaurantware
$35.70
amazon
100 Pcs Cupcake Wrappers Christmas Paper Muffin Box Baking Cup Kitchen Tool
100 Pcs Cupcake Wrappers Christmas Paper Muffin Box Baking Cup Kitchen Tool
$8.07
walmart
Restaurantware Panificio Floral Paper Baking Cup | Wayfair RWA0207
Restaurantware Panificio Floral Paper Baking Cup | Wayfair RWA0207
$21.51
wayfair
Rachael Ray Yum-o! Nonstick 24-Cup Mini Muffin Tin With Grips / Nonstick 24-Cup Mini Cupcake Tin With Grips - 24 Cup, Gray with Marine Blue Grips
Rachael Ray Yum-o! Nonstick 24-Cup Mini Muffin Tin With Grips / Nonstick 24-Cup Mini Cupcake Tin With Grips - 24 Cup, Gray with Marine Blue Grips
$16.99
amazon
Restaurantware Panificio Polka-Dotted Paper Baking Cup | Wayfair RWA0236
Restaurantware Panificio Polka-Dotted Paper Baking Cup | Wayfair RWA0236
$18.14
wayfair
Advertisement
Aluminum Foil Baking Cups, Disposable Foil Cupcake Cups, Foil Muffin Liners, Non-Stick Cupcake Liners For Shortcake/ Cheesecake/ Pudding/ Egg Tart An
Aluminum Foil Baking Cups, Disposable Foil Cupcake Cups, Foil Muffin Liners, Non-Stick Cupcake Liners For Shortcake/ Cheesecake/ Pudding/ Egg Tart An
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sweet Creations 24 Count Christmas Holiday Santa Reindeer Tree Baking Cup Cupcake Papers with Toppers, White
Sweet Creations 24 Count Christmas Holiday Santa Reindeer Tree Baking Cup Cupcake Papers with Toppers, White
$4.72
amazon
Silicone Standard Size Cupcake Holders, Cupcake Liners, Baking Cups, 12 Pack by Soimos
Silicone Standard Size Cupcake Holders, Cupcake Liners, Baking Cups, 12 Pack by Soimos
$36.39
amazon
Baking Cups White Petite Loaf 50 Pack (6-Pack)
Baking Cups White Petite Loaf 50 Pack (6-Pack)
$23.48
newegg
Sweet Tooth Fairy Decorating Tools - 36-Ct. Colored Baking Cups - Set of Three
Sweet Tooth Fairy Decorating Tools - 36-Ct. Colored Baking Cups - Set of Three
$10.49
($11.97
save 12%)
zulily
Tebru Disposable Plastic Box,Cake Box 100pcs Plastic Cupcake Case Muffin Pods Dome Cups Cake Boxes Gifts Container
Tebru Disposable Plastic Box,Cake Box 100pcs Plastic Cupcake Case Muffin Pods Dome Cups Cake Boxes Gifts Container
$18.81
walmart
Restaurantware Aluminum Baking Cup Aluminum in Gray, Size 1.26 H x 2.95 W in | Wayfair RWM0015G
Restaurantware Aluminum Baking Cup Aluminum in Gray, Size 1.26 H x 2.95 W in | Wayfair RWM0015G
$55.74
wayfair
Restaurantware Panificio Paper Baking Cup, Size 3.5 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair RWA0231
Restaurantware Panificio Paper Baking Cup, Size 3.5 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair RWA0231
$28.60
wayfair
Rachael Ray 55673 Nonstick Bakeware Set with Grips - 5 Piece, Gray with Orange Grips & Ray Yum -o Nonstick Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Tin With Grips/Nonstick 12-Cup Cupcake Tin With Grips - 12 Cup, Gray
Rachael Ray 55673 Nonstick Bakeware Set with Grips - 5 Piece, Gray with Orange Grips & Ray Yum -o Nonstick Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Tin With Grips/Nonstick 12-Cup Cupcake Tin With Grips - 12 Cup, Gray
$56.98
($66.94
save 15%)
amazon
Restaurantware Paper Baking Cup | Wayfair RWA0227
Restaurantware Paper Baking Cup | Wayfair RWA0227
$21.51
wayfair
SpicyMedia 12 Cup Non-Stick Baking Molds
SpicyMedia 12 Cup Non-Stick Baking Molds
$46.72
wayfairnorthamerica
Regency Wraps RW1116STSBK Greaseproof Baking Cup, Striped, Standard, Black
Regency Wraps RW1116STSBK Greaseproof Baking Cup, Striped, Standard, Black
$15.64
amazon
Advertisement
Restaurantware Panificio Paper Tulip Baking Cup, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair RWA0518BR
Restaurantware Panificio Paper Tulip Baking Cup, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair RWA0518BR
$25.00
wayfair
Philips Kitchen Appliances Party Master Accessory Kit with Double Layer Rack and Silicone Muffin Cups-for Philips Compact Airfryer models HD9904/01, Silver/Red
Philips Kitchen Appliances Party Master Accessory Kit with Double Layer Rack and Silicone Muffin Cups-for Philips Compact Airfryer models HD9904/01, Silver/Red
$29.95
amazon
Way to Celebrate Mini Baking Cups, 100 Count
Way to Celebrate Mini Baking Cups, 100 Count
$1.78
walmartusa
Silicone Muffin Cups Liners - Reusable Non Stick Baking Cupcake, Dessert & Keto Snacks Mold Holders - Small Size - Set Of 10
Silicone Muffin Cups Liners - Reusable Non Stick Baking Cupcake, Dessert & Keto Snacks Mold Holders - Small Size - Set Of 10
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
honer 600 Piece Buffalo Plaid Cupcake Wrappers Christmas Cupcake Cups Xmas Cupcake Cups Disposable Plaid Baking Cups Liners Christmas Muffin Case Trays For
honer 600 Piece Buffalo Plaid Cupcake Wrappers Christmas Cupcake Cups Xmas Cupcake Cups Disposable Plaid Baking Cups Liners Christmas Muffin Case Trays For
$71.99
wayfair
honer Gold Foil Cupcake Liners, Muffin Baking Cups (1.96 X 1.8 In, 60 Pack) | Wayfair honerb62362a
honer Gold Foil Cupcake Liners, Muffin Baking Cups (1.96 X 1.8 In, 60 Pack) | Wayfair honerb62362a
$49.02
wayfair
honer 12 Pack Silicone Baking Cups, Non-Stick Cupcake Liners, Food Grade Reusable Muffin Liners Cup Cake Molds Set Great For Weddings,Birthdays
honer 12 Pack Silicone Baking Cups, Non-Stick Cupcake Liners, Food Grade Reusable Muffin Liners Cup Cake Molds Set Great For Weddings,Birthdays
$57.99
wayfair
honer 100Pcs Paper Cupcake Liner Standard Wrappers Nonstick Muffin Molds Greaseproof Cupcake Holders For Wedding,Birthday | Wayfair honer78d5327
honer 100Pcs Paper Cupcake Liner Standard Wrappers Nonstick Muffin Molds Greaseproof Cupcake Holders For Wedding,Birthday | Wayfair honer78d5327
$61.99
wayfair
honer Tulip Petal Baking Cups: Small 0.4-Oz Grease Proof Paper Baking Cup - Perfect For Muffins in White | Wayfair honer4cecb0d
honer Tulip Petal Baking Cups: Small 0.4-Oz Grease Proof Paper Baking Cup - Perfect For Muffins in White | Wayfair honer4cecb0d
$88.99
wayfair
Aluminum Foil Baking Cups, Disposable Foil Cupcake Cups, Foil Muffin Liners, Non-Stick Cupcake Liners For Shortcake/ Cheesecake/ Pudding/ Egg Tart An
Aluminum Foil Baking Cups, Disposable Foil Cupcake Cups, Foil Muffin Liners, Non-Stick Cupcake Liners For Shortcake/ Cheesecake/ Pudding/ Egg Tart An
$50.47
wayfairnorthamerica
Cupcake Liners Standard Size, No Smell Rainbow Cupcake Wrappers, Paper Grease Proof Baking Cups, Pack Of 192 (Rainbow)
Cupcake Liners Standard Size, No Smell Rainbow Cupcake Wrappers, Paper Grease Proof Baking Cups, Pack Of 192 (Rainbow)
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Trudeau 24ct Mini Muffin Cups Blueberry/Marble
Trudeau 24ct Mini Muffin Cups Blueberry/Marble
$6.99
target
Advertisement
Beistle 48 Piece Hero Theme Cupcake Decorative Wrappers and Toppers Pow Bam Bang Comic Book Birthday Party Supplies Muffin Paper Holders Dessert Cups, 8" x 1.75" & 4" x 3.5", Multicolored
Beistle 48 Piece Hero Theme Cupcake Decorative Wrappers and Toppers Pow Bam Bang Comic Book Birthday Party Supplies Muffin Paper Holders Dessert Cups, 8" x 1.75" & 4" x 3.5", Multicolored
$10.50
amazon
Fox Run Party Disposable Bake Cups, Standard, White
Fox Run Party Disposable Bake Cups, Standard, White
$6.66
amazon
CK Products Wraps Greaseproof Baking Cups, 9" x 6", Clear
CK Products Wraps Greaseproof Baking Cups, 9" x 6", Clear
$6.57
amazon
Golda's Kitchen 100 Count Solid Baking Cups, Standard Sized, Blue
Golda's Kitchen 100 Count Solid Baking Cups, Standard Sized, Blue
$9.38
amazon
Hoffmaster Fluted White Bake Cups, 500 count, (Pack of 20)
Hoffmaster Fluted White Bake Cups, 500 count, (Pack of 20)
$50.59
($56.28
save 10%)
walmartusa
Jetfoil Large Size Disposable Aluminum Foil Broiler Baking Pans Grill Liners (25 PANS)
Jetfoil Large Size Disposable Aluminum Foil Broiler Baking Pans Grill Liners (25 PANS)
$27.99
walmart
Knifun Plastic Cupcake Box,100Pcs Plastic Cupcake Case Muffin Pods Dome Cups Cake Boxes Single Individual Cupcake Box
Knifun Plastic Cupcake Box,100Pcs Plastic Cupcake Case Muffin Pods Dome Cups Cake Boxes Single Individual Cupcake Box
$18.14
walmart
3 Pack Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Set With Trigger Cookie Dough And Water Melon Scoops Cup Cake Muffin Scoopers Small Medium Large Size Included
3 Pack Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Set With Trigger Cookie Dough And Water Melon Scoops Cup Cake Muffin Scoopers Small Medium Large Size Included
$47.16
wayfairnorthamerica
Chocolate Molds&Candy Molds Silicone Molds Silicone Baking Mold Cupcakes for Muffins,Brownies-Red Soap Mold Silicone Muffin Cups Cake Mold, Light Color
Chocolate Molds&Candy Molds Silicone Molds Silicone Baking Mold Cupcakes for Muffins,Brownies-Red Soap Mold Silicone Muffin Cups Cake Mold, Light Color
$7.36
walmart
Jubilee Sweet Arts Baking Cup, Standard Size
Jubilee Sweet Arts Baking Cup, Standard Size
$2.78
amazon
NUZYZ 100 Pcs/Bag Baking Cup Lightweight Space-saving Eco-friendly Kitchen Baking Cup
NUZYZ 100 Pcs/Bag Baking Cup Lightweight Space-saving Eco-friendly Kitchen Baking Cup
$8.63
walmart
Porcelain Ramekin Bowls, Our 5Oz Ceramic Ramekins Oven Safe Ice Creme Souffle Cups Dessert Bowls For Baking-Set Of 4, Colorful
Porcelain Ramekin Bowls, Our 5Oz Ceramic Ramekins Oven Safe Ice Creme Souffle Cups Dessert Bowls For Baking-Set Of 4, Colorful
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Cups & Liners
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.