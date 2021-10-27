Baking Tools & Utensils

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Tools Utensils
Baking
Baking Tools & Utensils
Share
Baking Tools & Utensils
Cookie Cutters
Mats
Cooling Racks
Pastry
Cups Liners
Rolling Pins
Sifters Seives
SpicyMedia Toaster Oven Tray & Rack Set, Stainless Steel Baking Pan w/ Cooling Rack, Fit Your Small Oven & Single Person Use, Non Toxic & Easy Clean
featured
SpicyMedia Toaster Oven Tray & Rack Set, Stainless Steel Baking Pan w/ Cooling Rack, Fit Your Small Oven & Single Person Use, Non Toxic & Easy Clean
$47.58
wayfair
SpicyMedia 2 Piece Stainless Steel Baking Sheet Set
featured
SpicyMedia 2 Piece Stainless Steel Baking Sheet Set
$62.24
wayfairnorthamerica
SpicyMedia 4 Piece Stainless Steel Baking Sheet Set
featured
SpicyMedia 4 Piece Stainless Steel Baking Sheet Set
$77.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Stainless Steel Cookie Pan For Baking With Cooling Rack
Stainless Steel Cookie Pan For Baking With Cooling Rack
$50.61
wayfairnorthamerica
R&M Tree 4" Cookie Cutter White With Brightly Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
R&M Tree 4" Cookie Cutter White With Brightly Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
$8.00
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Basket Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter and Cookie Recipe, 3-Inch, Silver, Lot of 12
CybrTrayd R&M Basket Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter and Cookie Recipe, 3-Inch, Silver, Lot of 12
$20.96
amazon
Chef Craft Non-Stick Parchment Baking Mat
Chef Craft Non-Stick Parchment Baking Mat
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Desert Cactus Fondant Cookie Cutter #1360
Desert Cactus Fondant Cookie Cutter #1360
$3.99
amazon
Casino Slots 7 Fondant Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1491
Casino Slots 7 Fondant Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1491
$3.99
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Folk Moon Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter, 3.25-Inch, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
CybrTrayd R&M Folk Moon Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter, 3.25-Inch, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
$20.96
amazon
Sober Medallion Shaped Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1270
Sober Medallion Shaped Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1270
$3.99
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Fire Helmet 3" Cookie Cutter, Yellow
CybrTrayd R&M Fire Helmet 3" Cookie Cutter, Yellow
$6.89
amazon
Advertisement
CybrTrayd R&M Delivery Truck Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter, 4-Inch, Silver, Lot of 12
CybrTrayd R&M Delivery Truck Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter, 4-Inch, Silver, Lot of 12
$6.07
amazon
CybrTrayd Thumbs Up Cookie Cutter (Lot of 12), Silver
CybrTrayd Thumbs Up Cookie Cutter (Lot of 12), Silver
$17.80
amazon
Thanksgiving Turkey Fondant Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1330
Thanksgiving Turkey Fondant Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1330
$3.99
amazon
Sunday School Angel Shape Cookie Cutter #1063
Sunday School Angel Shape Cookie Cutter #1063
$3.99
amazon
Smile Emoji Shaped Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1109
Smile Emoji Shaped Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1109
$3.99
amazon
R&M Apple 2.5" Cookie Cutter Mint With Brightly Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
R&M Apple 2.5" Cookie Cutter Mint With Brightly Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
$8.00
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Candle Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter and Cookie Recipe, 4-Inch, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
CybrTrayd R&M Candle Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter and Cookie Recipe, 4-Inch, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
$19.12
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Star Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter and Cookie Recipe, 2.75-Inch, Silver, Lot of 12
CybrTrayd R&M Star Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter and Cookie Recipe, 2.75-Inch, Silver, Lot of 12
$19.51
amazon
R&M Football Player 4.5" Cookie Cutter in Durable, Economical, Tinplated Steel
R&M Football Player 4.5" Cookie Cutter in Durable, Economical, Tinplated Steel
$7.06
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter and Cookie Recipe, Monogrammed Letter N, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
CybrTrayd R&M Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter and Cookie Recipe, Monogrammed Letter N, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
$20.96
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Caboose Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter, 4.5-Inch, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
CybrTrayd R&M Caboose Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter, 4.5-Inch, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
$20.96
amazon
Western Cowboy Hat on Boot Shaped Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1182
Western Cowboy Hat on Boot Shaped Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1182
$3.99
amazon
Advertisement
CybrTrayd R&M Mitten Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter, 3.5-Inch, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
CybrTrayd R&M Mitten Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter, 3.5-Inch, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
$20.92
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Butterfly Fanciful Cookie Cutter (Set of 12), 3.25", Mint Green
CybrTrayd R&M Butterfly Fanciful Cookie Cutter (Set of 12), 3.25", Mint Green
$17.28
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Spider Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter and Cookie Recipe, 3-Inch, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
CybrTrayd R&M Spider Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter and Cookie Recipe, 3-Inch, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
$19.48
amazon
Cybrtrayd Parent/Child Cookie Cutter Set, 3.25-Inch, Holly Leaf
Cybrtrayd Parent/Child Cookie Cutter Set, 3.25-Inch, Holly Leaf
$9.17
amazon
CTTRIGO Classic Rolling Pin, Wood Rolling Pin For Pastries, Cookie & Pizza Kitchen Essential Tool,17.73-Inch in Brown, Size 2.21 H x 17.73 W in 111
CTTRIGO Classic Rolling Pin, Wood Rolling Pin For Pastries, Cookie & Pizza Kitchen Essential Tool,17.73-Inch in Brown, Size 2.21 H x 17.73 W in 111
$20.96
wayfair
6 Pack: Wilton® Cooling Rack by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
6 Pack: Wilton® Cooling Rack by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$39.36
michaelsstores
R&M Flying Dove 4.5" Cookie Cutter White With Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
R&M Flying Dove 4.5" Cookie Cutter White With Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
$3.00
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Mini Football Cookie Cutter (Set of 12), Metallic
CybrTrayd R&M Mini Football Cookie Cutter (Set of 12), Metallic
$18.23
amazon
R&M Cowgirl 4.25" Cookie Cutter in Durable, Economical, Tinplated Steel
R&M Cowgirl 4.25" Cookie Cutter in Durable, Economical, Tinplated Steel
$7.54
amazon
R&M Duck 3.25" Cookie Cutter Daffodil With Brightly Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
R&M Duck 3.25" Cookie Cutter Daffodil With Brightly Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
$1.59
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Teardrop Tinplate Steel Cookie Cutter, 3.25-Inch, Silver, Lot of 12
CybrTrayd R&M Teardrop Tinplate Steel Cookie Cutter, 3.25-Inch, Silver, Lot of 12
$5.14
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Tinplate Steel Cookie Cutter, 2.75-Inch, Star, Tin
CybrTrayd R&M Tinplate Steel Cookie Cutter, 2.75-Inch, Star, Tin
$7.49
amazon
Advertisement
CybrTrayd R&M Oak Leaf Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter, Mini, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
CybrTrayd R&M Oak Leaf Tinplated Steel Cookie Cutter, Mini, Silver, Bulk Lot of 12
$20.96
amazon
R&M Man In Moon 3" Cookie Cutter White With Brightly Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
R&M Man In Moon 3" Cookie Cutter White With Brightly Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
$7.92
amazon
Cybrtrayd R&M Parent/Child Cookie Cutter Set, 3.5-Inch and 1 to 1.5-Inch, Star, Tin
Cybrtrayd R&M Parent/Child Cookie Cutter Set, 3.5-Inch and 1 to 1.5-Inch, Star, Tin
$8.23
amazon
CybrTrayd Neck Tie Cookie Cutter (Lot of 12), Silver
CybrTrayd Neck Tie Cookie Cutter (Lot of 12), Silver
$24.03
amazon
R&M Number 7 Cookie Cutter Purple With Brightly Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
R&M Number 7 Cookie Cutter Purple With Brightly Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
$8.13
amazon
Cybrtrayd R and M Aspen Leaf 3.25-Inch Cookie Cutter in Durable, Economical, Tinplated Steel
Cybrtrayd R and M Aspen Leaf 3.25-Inch Cookie Cutter in Durable, Economical, Tinplated Steel
$6.95
amazon
R&M Wedding Cake 4" Cookie Cutter White With Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
R&M Wedding Cake 4" Cookie Cutter White With Colored, Durable, Baked-on Polyresin Finish
$7.24
amazon
Fairy Pixie Shaped Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1218
Fairy Pixie Shaped Cookie Cutter and Stamp #1218
$3.99
amazon
Zodiac Astrology Sign Capricorn Shape Cookie Cutter and Stamp Set #1172
Zodiac Astrology Sign Capricorn Shape Cookie Cutter and Stamp Set #1172
$3.99
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Tinplate Steel Cookie Cutter, 4-Inch, Gown, Princess, Tin
CybrTrayd R&M Tinplate Steel Cookie Cutter, 4-Inch, Gown, Princess, Tin
$6.34
amazon
Sunglasses Cookie Cutter by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
Sunglasses Cookie Cutter by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$1.99
michaelsstores
CybrTrayd R&M Assorted Colorful Christmas Cookie Cutters (Bucket of 36), Multicolor
CybrTrayd R&M Assorted Colorful Christmas Cookie Cutters (Bucket of 36), Multicolor
$70.02
amazon
Advertisement
FORD VINTAGE Embossing Rolling Pin Laser engraved rolling pin with FORD cars Gift for dad boy Antiquarian
FORD VINTAGE Embossing Rolling Pin Laser engraved rolling pin with FORD cars Gift for dad boy Antiquarian
$24.90
amazon
Digital Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Food Scale, Precise Cooking Scale and Baking Scale Accuracy with LCD Display Function,3000g/0.1g Silver, Stainless
Digital Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Food Scale, Precise Cooking Scale and Baking Scale Accuracy with LCD Display Function,3000g/0.1g Silver, Stainless
$17.15
newegg
German Shepherd Cookie Cutter
German Shepherd Cookie Cutter
$3.00
surlatable
AOWA 1PC Silicone Baking Mat Bbq Cooking Kitchen Accessories Reusable Nonstick Sheet
AOWA 1PC Silicone Baking Mat Bbq Cooking Kitchen Accessories Reusable Nonstick Sheet
$8.29
walmart
AMONIDA 100pcs Plastic Cupcake Case Muffin Pods Dome Cups Cake Boxes
AMONIDA 100pcs Plastic Cupcake Case Muffin Pods Dome Cups Cake Boxes
$15.58
walmart
Stamp For The Holy Bread Orthodox Liturgy. Wooden Hand Carved Traditional Prosphora. Cookie Cutters Stamps. Bakeware Baking Molds (Diameter: 1.57-7.09 inches / 40-180 mm) (Stamp #122-2)
Stamp For The Holy Bread Orthodox Liturgy. Wooden Hand Carved Traditional Prosphora. Cookie Cutters Stamps. Bakeware Baking Molds (Diameter: 1.57-7.09 inches / 40-180 mm) (Stamp #122-2)
$24.99
amazon
ALLIED HOME Tempa Sleep Standard Cooling Cotton Down Alternative Gusseted Pillow, Size Jumbo in White at Nordstrom Rack
ALLIED HOME Tempa Sleep Standard Cooling Cotton Down Alternative Gusseted Pillow, Size Jumbo in White at Nordstrom Rack
$19.97
nordstromrack
Bethany Housewares Wood Rolling Pin Corrugated Bulk
Bethany Housewares Wood Rolling Pin Corrugated Bulk
$23.92
($26.99
save 11%)
amazon
A&B Home White Marble Rolling Pin, Wihte, Gold
A&B Home White Marble Rolling Pin, Wihte, Gold
$68.36
amazon
Adjustable Silicone Pastry Mat for Baking Pizza Dough Pie Pastries Cookies Pasta Kitchen Utensils Kitchen Gadgets
Adjustable Silicone Pastry Mat for Baking Pizza Dough Pie Pastries Cookies Pasta Kitchen Utensils Kitchen Gadgets
$23.18
newegg
Winter Hat Cookie Cutter
Winter Hat Cookie Cutter
$3.00
surlatable
Ateco Lily Shaped Sugar Paste Plunger Cutter, white
Ateco Lily Shaped Sugar Paste Plunger Cutter, white
$6.65
amazon
Load More
Baking Tools & Utensils
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.