Food Storage

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
There’s plenty of entertainment here to be thankful for.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Storage
Food Storage
Share
Food Storage
Spice Racks Jars
Canisters
Bread Boxes
Fruit Bowls Baskets
Cookie Jars
Containers
Bags
Mason Jars
Food Dispensers
Fruit Bowl Storage And Bread Detachable Basket For Kitchen 2 Tier
featured
Fruit Bowl Storage And Bread Detachable Basket For Kitchen 2 Tier
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Hanging Fruit Basket 3 Tier - Free Up Countertop - Wicker Vegetable Storage & Fruit Organizer - Saves Space | Wayfair
featured
Bayou Breeze Hanging Fruit Basket 3 Tier - Free Up Countertop - Wicker Vegetable Storage & Fruit Organizer - Saves Space | Wayfair
$109.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant 3 Tier Spice Rack Metal in Gray, Size 3.9 H x 10.6 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair REBR4656 43475410
featured
Rebrilliant 3 Tier Spice Rack Metal in Gray, Size 3.9 H x 10.6 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair REBR4656 43475410
$11.94
($18.99
save 37%)
wayfair
30 Pcs Cupcake Boxes,Food Grade Cupcake Gift Boxes With Windows, Portable Cupcake Containers For Bakery And Parties
30 Pcs Cupcake Boxes,Food Grade Cupcake Gift Boxes With Windows, Portable Cupcake Containers For Bakery And Parties
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arthur Court Designs Grape Kitchen Canister Glass in Brown/Gray, Size 6.5 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 15MLG1
Arthur Court Designs Grape Kitchen Canister Glass in Brown/Gray, Size 6.5 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 15MLG1
$43.99
wayfair
Vintage Inspired Bread Box
Vintage Inspired Bread Box
$98.04
theapollobox
Amici Newport Galvanized Metal Storage Canister, 30 Ounce
Amici Newport Galvanized Metal Storage Canister, 30 Ounce
$13.99
overstock
Badash Crystal Monaco Fruit Bowl Glass/Crystal in Blue, Size 7.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair K893
Badash Crystal Monaco Fruit Bowl Glass/Crystal in Blue, Size 7.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair K893
$125.00
wayfair
Bee's Wrap Food Storage Containers - Cream & Blue Bees & Bears Reusable Lunch Wrap Set
Bee's Wrap Food Storage Containers - Cream & Blue Bees & Bears Reusable Lunch Wrap Set
$14.79
($21.00
save 30%)
zulily
Appletree Design Be Paws You're My Friend Cookie Jar, 12-Inch, You're Never Too Busy To Listen
Appletree Design Be Paws You're My Friend Cookie Jar, 12-Inch, You're Never Too Busy To Listen
$30.00
amazon
Alessi - Mediterraneo Fruit Bowl
Alessi - Mediterraneo Fruit Bowl
$145.00
amaraus
BergHOFF Essentials Food Storage Container, Grey
BergHOFF Essentials Food Storage Container, Grey
$52.49
($69.99
save 25%)
kohl's
Advertisement
Ball 1-Gallon Super Wide Mouth Glass Jar Clear
Ball 1-Gallon Super Wide Mouth Glass Jar Clear
$21.99
buybuybaby
Bento Box, Bento Lunch Box For Adults, Lunch Container, BPA-Free And Food-Safe Materials, Leak-Proof Divided Stainless Steel Food Container - 54 Oz
Bento Box, Bento Lunch Box For Adults, Lunch Container, BPA-Free And Food-Safe Materials, Leak-Proof Divided Stainless Steel Food Container - 54 Oz
$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3-D 72 qt. Cookie Jar
3-D 72 qt. Cookie Jar
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Frutta Fondo Miele Kitchen Canister
Frutta Fondo Miele Kitchen Canister
$184.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Wood & Metal Enamel Bread Box w/ Lid & Handles Metal in Brown, Size 5.91 H x 14.76 W x 7.09 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Wood & Metal Enamel Bread Box w/ Lid & Handles Metal in Brown, Size 5.91 H x 14.76 W x 7.09 D in | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Berlinger Haus 2 Jar Spice Jar & Rack Set in Black, Size 5.0 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair BH-1994
Berlinger Haus 2 Jar Spice Jar & Rack Set in Black, Size 5.0 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair BH-1994
$33.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Glass Kitchen 2.21 qt. Storage Jar in Orange, Size 9.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 5866CEB3418A45718D0C3A89A4AC0B00
Bayou Breeze Glass Kitchen 2.21 qt. Storage Jar in Orange, Size 9.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 5866CEB3418A45718D0C3A89A4AC0B00
$95.99
wayfair
August Grove® Metal 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set Metal in Red, Size 11.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 24988
August Grove® Metal 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set Metal in Red, Size 11.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 24988
$61.99
wayfair
Anchor Hocking 4-Cup Round Food Storage Containers with Red TrueSeal Airtight Lids, Set of 4
Anchor Hocking 4-Cup Round Food Storage Containers with Red TrueSeal Airtight Lids, Set of 4
$33.60
amazon
Double Wall Wide Neck 1-Liter Food Storage Container
Double Wall Wide Neck 1-Liter Food Storage Container
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Home Basics Owl Fruit Bowl, Bronze
Home Basics Owl Fruit Bowl, Bronze
$24.99
($72.99
save 66%)
ashleyhomestore
Soft Color Mix Jar Topper Sets, One Dozen (12) Fabric Circles (Light)
Soft Color Mix Jar Topper Sets, One Dozen (12) Fabric Circles (Light)
$7.00
amazon
Advertisement
Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Round Food Storage Containers Clear glass with Blue Plastic Lids, Set of 6 -
Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Round Food Storage Containers Clear glass with Blue Plastic Lids, Set of 6 -
$19.99
amazon
Bene Casa 10-piece glass food storage container set, air tight led containers, oven safe, microwave safe - 10pc Glass Storage
Bene Casa 10-piece glass food storage container set, air tight led containers, oven safe, microwave safe - 10pc Glass Storage
$46.99
overstock
Decorative Kitchen Home Bread Box
Decorative Kitchen Home Bread Box
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Groveport Beach Flamingos Porcelain 2 Container Food Storage Set Porcelain/China in Pink/White | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Groveport Beach Flamingos Porcelain 2 Container Food Storage Set Porcelain/China in Pink/White | Wayfair
$19.99
wayfair
3-Tier Hanging Fruit Basket, Paper Rope Woven Vegetable Storage And Fruit Organizer - Kitchen Countertop Space Saver - Chain Adjustable In Height
3-Tier Hanging Fruit Basket, Paper Rope Woven Vegetable Storage And Fruit Organizer - Kitchen Countertop Space Saver - Chain Adjustable In Height
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bormioli Rocco Evolution Food Container, 8-Piece Set, Gray
Bormioli Rocco Evolution Food Container, 8-Piece Set, Gray
$43.00
amazon
Bon Chef Diamond Cold Wave 323.2 Oz. Food Storage Container Metal in White, Size 7.25 H x 13.88 W x 13.88 D in | Wayfair 9320DI
Bon Chef Diamond Cold Wave 323.2 Oz. Food Storage Container Metal in White, Size 7.25 H x 13.88 W x 13.88 D in | Wayfair 9320DI
$163.63
wayfair
Damask 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Damask 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alchemy Daily 4Pcs Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags,Super Thick Leak-Proof Ziplock Bags,BPA Free Silicone Bags,Silicone Bags For Food Storage
Alchemy Daily 4Pcs Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags,Super Thick Leak-Proof Ziplock Bags,BPA Free Silicone Bags,Silicone Bags For Food Storage
$66.99
wayfair
BergHOFF Clear Leo Glass Food Container 3-Piece Set
BergHOFF Clear Leo Glass Food Container 3-Piece Set
$66.40
($83.00
save 20%)
belk
4 Container Food Storage Set
4 Container Food Storage Set
$37.80
wayfairnorthamerica
Boston Warehouse Udderly Cow Non-Skid Silicone Feet Ceramic Mug, 1 Count (Pack of 1), White, Black, Pink
Boston Warehouse Udderly Cow Non-Skid Silicone Feet Ceramic Mug, 1 Count (Pack of 1), White, Black, Pink
$12.00
amazon
Advertisement
Bodum Presso Shatterproof 12 Piece Kitchen Canister Set Plastic in Black, Size 8.0 H x 4.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair K11830-01SA-1
Bodum Presso Shatterproof 12 Piece Kitchen Canister Set Plastic in Black, Size 8.0 H x 4.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair K11830-01SA-1
$52.10
wayfair
Bentgo 3-pc. Food Container, One Size , Blue
Bentgo 3-pc. Food Container, One Size , Blue
$39.99
($54.00
save 26%)
jcpenney
Astoria Grand Nathaly Scene Porcelain 1 qt. Kitchen Canister Porcelain/China in Red, Size 6.75 H x 5.25 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair
Astoria Grand Nathaly Scene Porcelain 1 qt. Kitchen Canister Porcelain/China in Red, Size 6.75 H x 5.25 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair
$29.99
wayfair
Leo Smart Seal 0.42 Qt Food Storage Container
Leo Smart Seal 0.42 Qt Food Storage Container
$18.37
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Feel Decorative Tray,Rustic Coffee Table Tray,Wooden Ottoman Tray,Food Tray For Eating On Couch,Desktop Storage in Brown
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Feel Decorative Tray,Rustic Coffee Table Tray,Wooden Ottoman Tray,Food Tray For Eating On Couch,Desktop Storage in Brown
$65.02
wayfair
Arthur Court Designs Fleur De Lis Fruit Bowl Aluminum/Acrylic in Gray, Size 12.5 H in | Wayfair 50322
Arthur Court Designs Fleur De Lis Fruit Bowl Aluminum/Acrylic in Gray, Size 12.5 H in | Wayfair 50322
$125.00
wayfair
Brabantia Roll Top Bread Box with Flat Top, Brilliant Steel
Brabantia Roll Top Bread Box with Flat Top, Brilliant Steel
$47.57
($54.00
save 12%)
walmartusa
Gourmet Bento Food Storage Container
Gourmet Bento Food Storage Container
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alchemy Daily Reusable Food Storage Bags - 10 Pack EXTRA THICK BPA FREE Reusable Freezer Bags, Size 10.63 H x 11.02 W in | Wayfair
Alchemy Daily Reusable Food Storage Bags - 10 Pack EXTRA THICK BPA FREE Reusable Freezer Bags, Size 10.63 H x 11.02 W in | Wayfair
$69.99
wayfair
Cal-Mil 507.21 Oz. Triple Canister Cylinder Cereal Dispenser Plastic/Metal in Gray, Size 19.75 H x 8.5 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair 3518-3-39
Cal-Mil 507.21 Oz. Triple Canister Cylinder Cereal Dispenser Plastic/Metal in Gray, Size 19.75 H x 8.5 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair 3518-3-39
$416.68
wayfair
Cambro Camwear Food Pans 13.7 Qt. Square Plastic Food Storage Container Set of 6 Plastic in Black, Size 4.04 H x 20.88 W x 12.82 D in | Wayfair
Cambro Camwear Food Pans 13.7 Qt. Square Plastic Food Storage Container Set of 6 Plastic in Black, Size 4.04 H x 20.88 W x 12.82 D in | Wayfair
$87.19
wayfair
Cambro Camwear Food Pans 13.7 Qt. Square Plastic Food Storage Container Set of 6 Plastic, Size 4.04 H x 20.88 W x 12.82 D in | Wayfair 14CW135
Cambro Camwear Food Pans 13.7 Qt. Square Plastic Food Storage Container Set of 6 Plastic, Size 4.04 H x 20.88 W x 12.82 D in | Wayfair 14CW135
$87.19
wayfair
Advertisement
24 Jar Spice Rack
24 Jar Spice Rack
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3-Tier-Door/Wall Mounted 30 Jar Spice Rack
3-Tier-Door/Wall Mounted 30 Jar Spice Rack
$124.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Easy Essentials Twist 11-Ounce Food Storage Container, Set of 6
Easy Essentials Twist 11-Ounce Food Storage Container, Set of 6
$16.97
($34.00
save 50%)
walmartusa
Easy Essentials Food Storage Container Set, 42pc
Easy Essentials Food Storage Container Set, 42pc
$61.49
overstock
LocknLock Tritan Purely Better Square Food Storage Containers, 44-Ounce, Set of 2
LocknLock Tritan Purely Better Square Food Storage Containers, 44-Ounce, Set of 2
$19.97
($40.00
save 50%)
walmartusa
Happy Holly Days Snowman Cookie Jar
Happy Holly Days Snowman Cookie Jar
$49.99
($100.00
save 50%)
macys
Lock n Lock Purely Better Square Food Storage Container, Set of 2
Lock n Lock Purely Better Square Food Storage Container, Set of 2
$28.00
macys
Inspired Living by Mesa Inspired Living Pantry Clear Plastic CONTAINERS in 10 Piece Set Rectangular Click-N-Lock Collection FOOD STORAGE, Pc Rect
Inspired Living by Mesa Inspired Living Pantry Clear Plastic CONTAINERS in 10 Piece Set Rectangular Click-N-Lock Collection FOOD STORAGE, Pc Rect
$14.83
amazon
Purely Better 4 Container Food Storage Set
Purely Better 4 Container Food Storage Set
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
12 Set Glass Food Canisters, 8 Oz Glass Jars With Bamboo Lids For Home Kitchen, Tea, Herbs, Sugar, Salt, Coffee, Weed, Flour, Candy, Cookie, Herbs, Gr
12 Set Glass Food Canisters, 8 Oz Glass Jars With Bamboo Lids For Home Kitchen, Tea, Herbs, Sugar, Salt, Coffee, Weed, Flour, Candy, Cookie, Herbs, Gr
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ivy Bronx 1 Clean Ceramic Bowl, Bamboo Wood Tray,Fruits,Condiments,Appetizer Tray & Desserts Serving Tray All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in White
Ivy Bronx 1 Clean Ceramic Bowl, Bamboo Wood Tray,Fruits,Condiments,Appetizer Tray & Desserts Serving Tray All Ceramic/Earthenware/Stoneware in White
$64.66
wayfair
Tokyo Porcelain 1.125 qt. Kitchen Canister
Tokyo Porcelain 1.125 qt. Kitchen Canister
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Food Storage
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.