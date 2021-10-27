Superfoods

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Ingredients
Superfoods
Superfoods
Share
Superfoods
Canada Hemp Foods, Natural Hemp Seed Hearts, 16 ounce pouch
featured
Canada Hemp Foods, Natural Hemp Seed Hearts, 16 ounce pouch
$14.49
amazon
Country Farms Country Farms Immune Defense Superfoods Drink Mix Dietary Supplement Berry Flavor, 40 Servings
featured
Country Farms Country Farms Immune Defense Superfoods Drink Mix Dietary Supplement Berry Flavor, 40 Servings
$14.01
($14.97
save 6%)
amazon
BareOrganics Sleep Superfood Water Enhancer - Berry Lemonade 12 Packets
featured
BareOrganics Sleep Superfood Water Enhancer - Berry Lemonade 12 Packets
$9.59
swansonhealth
BareOrganics Immunity Blend Superfood Water Mix Packets, 5 Ct
BareOrganics Immunity Blend Superfood Water Mix Packets, 5 Ct
$4.98
walmartusa
COUNTRY FARMS Greens Chocolate Flavor, 50 Organic Super Foods, USDA Drink Mix, Pack of 2
COUNTRY FARMS Greens Chocolate Flavor, 50 Organic Super Foods, USDA Drink Mix, Pack of 2
$27.61
amazon
BareOrganics Slim Care Tea with Superfoods - 0.18 oz x 12 pack
BareOrganics Slim Care Tea with Superfoods - 0.18 oz x 12 pack
$9.99
walgreens
BareOrganics Energizing Coffee with Superfoods 12 ct
BareOrganics Energizing Coffee with Superfoods 12 ct
$10.39
swansonhealth
Amazing Grass Antioxidant Green Superfood Powder, Sweet Berry, 15 Packets
Amazing Grass Antioxidant Green Superfood Powder, Sweet Berry, 15 Packets
$17.59
($21.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Barney Butter Almond Butter Bare Smooth Snack Pack, 24 Count
Barney Butter Almond Butter Bare Smooth Snack Pack, 24 Count
$21.79
($22.99
save 5%)
amazon
BetterBody Foods Organic Superfood Powder with Protein, Vitamins C, E, and B12 (12.7 oz.)
BetterBody Foods Organic Superfood Powder with Protein, Vitamins C, E, and B12 (12.7 oz.)
$14.48
amazon
BareOrganics Energizing Coffee with Superfoods - 0.4 oz x 12 pack
BareOrganics Energizing Coffee with Superfoods - 0.4 oz x 12 pack
$9.99
walgreens
BARNEY Almond Butter Snack Pack, Chocolate, No Stir, Non-GMO, Skin-Free, Paleo Friendly, KETO, 0.6 Ounce, 24 Count
BARNEY Almond Butter Snack Pack, Chocolate, No Stir, Non-GMO, Skin-Free, Paleo Friendly, KETO, 0.6 Ounce, 24 Count
$18.54
amazon
Advertisement
Chia
Chia
$20.90
amazon
Giara Swing Top Bottles 33 ¾ Ounce/1 Liter (4 Pack) ROUND Clear Glass Grolsch Flip Top Bottle With Stopper, for Beverages, Smoothies, Kefir, Beer.
Giara Swing Top Bottles 33 ¾ Ounce/1 Liter (4 Pack) ROUND Clear Glass Grolsch Flip Top Bottle With Stopper, for Beverages, Smoothies, Kefir, Beer.
$30.66
newegg
Country Farms Acai, Aloe, Goji, Kale, Mushrooms, Raspberry & Superfood Mixture Dietary Supplements, Berry, 20.00 g, 9.88 oz
Country Farms Acai, Aloe, Goji, Kale, Mushrooms, Raspberry & Superfood Mixture Dietary Supplements, Berry, 20.00 g, 9.88 oz
$14.97
($17.83
save 16%)
walmartusa
Navitas Organics Superfood Power Snacks, Blueberry Hemp, 16 oz. Bag, 23 Servings — Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free (Pack of 1)
Navitas Organics Superfood Power Snacks, Blueberry Hemp, 16 oz. Bag, 23 Servings — Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free (Pack of 1)
$13.58
amazon
Nutiva Organic Raw Shelled Hemp Seed, 5 Pound | USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Non-BPA | Whole 30 Approved, Vegan, Gluten-Free & Keto | 10g Protein and 12g Omegas per Serving for Salads, Smoothies & More
Nutiva Organic Raw Shelled Hemp Seed, 5 Pound | USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Non-BPA | Whole 30 Approved, Vegan, Gluten-Free & Keto | 10g Protein and 12g Omegas per Serving for Salads, Smoothies & More
$79.99
amazon
Nutiva Organic Raw Shelled Hemp Seed, USDA, Non-GMO, Non-BPA, Whole 30 Approved, Vegan, Gluten-Free & Keto, 10g Protein and 12g Omegas per Serving for Salads, Smoothies & More, 48 Ounce
Nutiva Organic Raw Shelled Hemp Seed, USDA, Non-GMO, Non-BPA, Whole 30 Approved, Vegan, Gluten-Free & Keto, 10g Protein and 12g Omegas per Serving for Salads, Smoothies & More, 48 Ounce
$45.94
($57.99
save 21%)
amazon
Navitas Organics Organic Essential Superfood Blend - Cacao & Greens 8.8 oz Powder
Navitas Organics Organic Essential Superfood Blend - Cacao & Greens 8.8 oz Powder
$21.99
swansonhealth
Navitas Organics Superfood Power Snacks, Coffe Cacao, 16 oz. Bag, 23 Servings - Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free
Navitas Organics Superfood Power Snacks, Coffe Cacao, 16 oz. Bag, 23 Servings - Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free
$17.99
amazon
Navitas Organics (Camu + Orange + Acerola Cherry), 30 Servings — Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Keto & Paleo, Superfood+ Immunity Blend, 4.2 Ounce
Navitas Organics (Camu + Orange + Acerola Cherry), 30 Servings — Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Keto & Paleo, Superfood+ Immunity Blend, 4.2 Ounce
$13.22
amazon
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts Shelled Hemp Seeds, 16oz; 10g Plant-Based Protein & 12g Omegas per Serving, Whole 30 Approved, Vegan, Keto, Paleo, Non-GMO, Gluten Free
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts Shelled Hemp Seeds, 16oz; 10g Plant-Based Protein & 12g Omegas per Serving, Whole 30 Approved, Vegan, Keto, Paleo, Non-GMO, Gluten Free
$9.88
($12.99
save 24%)
amazon
Seitenbacher Superfood Cookies, Cinnamon, 7.05 oz (Pack of 8)
Seitenbacher Superfood Cookies, Cinnamon, 7.05 oz (Pack of 8)
$21.15
amazon
Qi'a Superfood Organic Gluten Free Superseeds and Grains Instant Oatmeal, 36 Packets, Non-GMO, 35g Whole Grains, 6g Plant Based Protein, with Omega-3 Rich Chia Seeds, by Nature's Path
Qi'a Superfood Organic Gluten Free Superseeds and Grains Instant Oatmeal, 36 Packets, Non-GMO, 35g Whole Grains, 6g Plant Based Protein, with Omega-3 Rich Chia Seeds, by Nature's Path
$29.94
amazon
Advertisement
Orgain Organic Superfoods Berry Flavor All-In-One Super Nutrition, 0.62 lbs
Orgain Organic Superfoods Berry Flavor All-In-One Super Nutrition, 0.62 lbs
$19.99
walmartusa
PROBAR - Nut Butters, Superfood Almond Butter, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, USDA Certified Organic, Healthy, Plant-Based Whole Food Ingredients, Natural Energy (10 Count)
PROBAR - Nut Butters, Superfood Almond Butter, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, USDA Certified Organic, Healthy, Plant-Based Whole Food Ingredients, Natural Energy (10 Count)
$19.00
($19.90
save 5%)
amazon
Nature Valley Cinnamon Biscuits with Almond Butter, 16 ct, 216 oz
Nature Valley Cinnamon Biscuits with Almond Butter, 16 ct, 216 oz
$85.99
amazon
SEEDS OF CHANGE Organic Quinoa, Brown & Red Rice with Flaxseed, Ready to Heat 8.5 Ounce Pouches, 8.5 Ounce (Pack of 6)
SEEDS OF CHANGE Organic Quinoa, Brown & Red Rice with Flaxseed, Ready to Heat 8.5 Ounce Pouches, 8.5 Ounce (Pack of 6)
$14.88
amazon
SeaSnax Organic Olive Oil Roasted Seaweed Nori Sheets, Original, 2.16 Ounce (20 Large Sheets)
SeaSnax Organic Olive Oil Roasted Seaweed Nori Sheets, Original, 2.16 Ounce (20 Large Sheets)
$12.40
amazon
Brown & Red Rice with Chia & Kale, 8.5 oz, 6 Count
Brown & Red Rice with Chia & Kale, 8.5 oz, 6 Count
$28.76
($35.95
save 20%)
macy's
10PK Split Nutrition Almond Butter and Raspberry Squeeze Pouch, Healthy Snacks, Kids Snack, School Snack, 1.34 oz
10PK Split Nutrition Almond Butter and Raspberry Squeeze Pouch, Healthy Snacks, Kids Snack, School Snack, 1.34 oz
$18.72
($24.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
Super Organics Awake Black Tea Pods With Superfoods & Probiotics | Keurig K-Cup Compatible | Energy, Revitalizing, Refreshing Tea | USDA Certified Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO, Natural & Delicious, 72ct
Super Organics Awake Black Tea Pods With Superfoods & Probiotics | Keurig K-Cup Compatible | Energy, Revitalizing, Refreshing Tea | USDA Certified Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO, Natural & Delicious, 72ct
$72.14
amazon
Seitenbacher Super Food Bar, 2.1 Ounce (Pack of 12)
Seitenbacher Super Food Bar, 2.1 Ounce (Pack of 12)
$32.70
amazon
Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein + Superfoods Powder, Vanilla Bean - 2.02 lb & Organic Kids Protein Nutritional Shake, Vanilla - Great for Breakfast, 26 Vitamins & Minerals, 8.25 oz, 12 Count
Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein + Superfoods Powder, Vanilla Bean - 2.02 lb & Organic Kids Protein Nutritional Shake, Vanilla - Great for Breakfast, 26 Vitamins & Minerals, 8.25 oz, 12 Count
$59.97
amazon
TICK TOCK TEAS Organic Rooibos Tea, Green Tea, 40 Bags/Box, 2.5 Oz (Pack Of 4), Naturally Caffeine Free Red Bush Herbal Tea, Rich in Anti-Oxidants, South African, Superfood - Packaging May Vary
TICK TOCK TEAS Organic Rooibos Tea, Green Tea, 40 Bags/Box, 2.5 Oz (Pack Of 4), Naturally Caffeine Free Red Bush Herbal Tea, Rich in Anti-Oxidants, South African, Superfood - Packaging May Vary
$27.96
amazon
Viva naturals organic chia seeds, 2 lb
Viva naturals organic chia seeds, 2 lb
$10.99
walmartusa
Advertisement
Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers, Sundried Tomato & Basil, Gluten Free, Flax Seed, Sunflower Seeds, Corn Free, Good for Snacks, Made with whole foods, 6 Count (Packaging May Vary)
Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers, Sundried Tomato & Basil, Gluten Free, Flax Seed, Sunflower Seeds, Corn Free, Good for Snacks, Made with whole foods, 6 Count (Packaging May Vary)
$26.94
amazon
VitaCup Superfood-Infused Genius Blend, Instant Coffee Sticks, Medium Roast, 10 Ct, On-The-Go Packets
VitaCup Superfood-Infused Genius Blend, Instant Coffee Sticks, Medium Roast, 10 Ct, On-The-Go Packets
$14.95
walmartusa
Yupik Organic Plant Based Protein Powder 90% Superfood, soy 8.8 Ounce
Yupik Organic Plant Based Protein Powder 90% Superfood, soy 8.8 Ounce
$8.49
amazon
Yupik Organic Acai Berry Powder Superfood, 8.8 Ounce
Yupik Organic Acai Berry Powder Superfood, 8.8 Ounce
$29.27
amazon
Wild Friends Foods Almond Butter Variety Pack, 16 oz Jars, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Palm Oil Free, 3 Count
Wild Friends Foods Almond Butter Variety Pack, 16 oz Jars, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Palm Oil Free, 3 Count
$34.82
amazon
Purely Elizabeth Superfood Oats - Gluten-Free Oats & Non-GMO Project Verified | 100% Vegan & Packed with Protein & Fiber | Original - 10oz
Purely Elizabeth Superfood Oats - Gluten-Free Oats & Non-GMO Project Verified | 100% Vegan & Packed with Protein & Fiber | Original - 10oz
$8.58
amazon
gimMe Snacks - Organic Roasted Seaweed - Sea Salt - (.17oz) - (Pack of 12) - non GMO, Gluten Free - Healthy on-the-go snack for kids & adults
gimMe Snacks - Organic Roasted Seaweed - Sea Salt - (.17oz) - (Pack of 12) - non GMO, Gluten Free - Healthy on-the-go snack for kids & adults
$14.49
amazon
Super Organics Awake Black Tea Pods With Superfoods & Probiotics | Keurig K-Cup Compatible | Energy, Revitalizing, Refreshing Tea | USDA Certified Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO, Natural & Delicious, 12ct
Super Organics Awake Black Tea Pods With Superfoods & Probiotics | Keurig K-Cup Compatible | Energy, Revitalizing, Refreshing Tea | USDA Certified Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO, Natural & Delicious, 12ct
$12.02
amazon
UNREAL Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups| 5g Sugar | Certified Vegan, Gluten Free, Fair Trade, Non-GMO | No Sugar Alcohols or Soy | 40ct
UNREAL Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups| 5g Sugar | Certified Vegan, Gluten Free, Fair Trade, Non-GMO | No Sugar Alcohols or Soy | 40ct
$33.99
amazon
BetterBody Foods Superfood Blend Powder, Organic, 12.7 oz
BetterBody Foods Superfood Blend Powder, Organic, 12.7 oz
$12.98
($14.96
save 13%)
walmartusa
Augason Farms 45-Day Super Food Vault (1 person)
Augason Farms 45-Day Super Food Vault (1 person)
$168.00
sam'sclub
BareOrganics Metabolism Superfood Drink Mix, Organic, 12 Sticks
BareOrganics Metabolism Superfood Drink Mix, Organic, 12 Sticks
$11.99
amazon
Advertisement
Badia Organic Chia Seed, 5.5 Pound (Pack of 2)
Badia Organic Chia Seed, 5.5 Pound (Pack of 2)
$67.36
amazon
Europatex Samson, Chia
Europatex Samson, Chia
$11.90
amazon
Amazing grass energy green superfood powder, lemon lime, 30 servings
Amazing grass energy green superfood powder, lemon lime, 30 servings
$22.04
($29.99
save 27%)
walmartusa
Allegro Tea, Green Matcha Powder, 0.5 oz
Allegro Tea, Green Matcha Powder, 0.5 oz
$6.98
amazon
Navitas Organics Organic Superfood+ Berry Blend 5.3 oz Powder
Navitas Organics Organic Superfood+ Berry Blend 5.3 oz Powder
$11.79
swansonhealth
Mamma Chia Grains - Black Chia Seed Pack - Set of 2
Mamma Chia Grains - Black Chia Seed Pack - Set of 2
$11.29
($11.98
save 6%)
zulily
Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts Shelled Hemp Seeds, 18oz; with 10g Protein & 12g Omegas per Serving & Hemp Hearts Shelled Hemp Seeds, 16oz; 10g Protein & 12g Omegas per Serving
Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts Shelled Hemp Seeds, 18oz; with 10g Protein & 12g Omegas per Serving & Hemp Hearts Shelled Hemp Seeds, 16oz; 10g Protein & 12g Omegas per Serving
$24.87
($27.98
save 11%)
amazon
Nature Valley Packed Sustained Energy bar Almond Butter & Blueberry, 4Count
Nature Valley Packed Sustained Energy bar Almond Butter & Blueberry, 4Count
$30.52
amazon
McCormick Garlic Salt, 9.5 oz
McCormick Garlic Salt, 9.5 oz
$3.58
amazon
Irwin Naturals Sun Powered Living Greens Super-Food Liquid Soft-Gels, 60 count
Irwin Naturals Sun Powered Living Greens Super-Food Liquid Soft-Gels, 60 count
$14.99
($19.98
save 25%)
walmartusa
Justin's Classic Almond Butter, Only Two Ingredients, No Stir, Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Keto-friendly, Responsibly Sourced, Pack of 6 Jars, 16 Ounce each
Justin's Classic Almond Butter, Only Two Ingredients, No Stir, Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Keto-friendly, Responsibly Sourced, Pack of 6 Jars, 16 Ounce each
$59.12
amazon
Nature Valley Biscuits, Almond Butter, 6.75 oz, 5 ct (Pack of 12)
Nature Valley Biscuits, Almond Butter, 6.75 oz, 5 ct (Pack of 12)
$30.60
($35.88
save 15%)
amazon
Load More
Superfoods
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.