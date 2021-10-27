Sugars & Sweeteners

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Ingredients
Sugars Sweeteners
Sugars & Sweeteners
Share
Sugars & Sweeteners
Nature Nates Sweetener - Nature Nate's 40-Oz. 100% Pure Raw & Unfiltered Honey
featured
Nature Nates Sweetener - Nature Nate's 40-Oz. 100% Pure Raw & Unfiltered Honey
$14.19
($14.29
save 1%)
zulily
Coombs Family Farms Organic Maple Syrup, Grade A Amber Color, Rich Taste, 16 Fl Oz
featured
Coombs Family Farms Organic Maple Syrup, Grade A Amber Color, Rich Taste, 16 Fl Oz
$17.91
amazon
Crown Maple® Dark Color Robust Taste organic maple syrup 750ML (25 FL OZ)
featured
Crown Maple® Dark Color Robust Taste organic maple syrup 750ML (25 FL OZ)
$25.50
amazon
CC Pollen Company Fresh Royal Jelly in Raw Honey 13 oz Jar
CC Pollen Company Fresh Royal Jelly in Raw Honey 13 oz Jar
$17.10
swansonhealth
AHA Sparkling Water, Peach Honey Flavored Water, Zero Calories, Sodium Free, No Sweeteners, 12 fl oz, 8 Pack - 96 oz | CVS
AHA Sparkling Water, Peach Honey Flavored Water, Zero Calories, Sodium Free, No Sweeteners, 12 fl oz, 8 Pack - 96 oz | CVS
$4.19
($4.49
save 7%)
cvs
Coombs Family Farms Maple Syrup, Organic Grade A, Amber Color, Rich Taste, 32 Fl Oz
Coombs Family Farms Maple Syrup, Organic Grade A, Amber Color, Rich Taste, 32 Fl Oz
$34.34
amazon
NOW Foods, Certified Organic Light Agave Nectar, Blue Agave, Certified Non-GMO, Low-Glycemic Sweetener, Kosher, 23.2-Ounce
NOW Foods, Certified Organic Light Agave Nectar, Blue Agave, Certified Non-GMO, Low-Glycemic Sweetener, Kosher, 23.2-Ounce
$6.99
amazon
NuNaturals Nustevia White Stevia Powder 100 Packets
NuNaturals Nustevia White Stevia Powder 100 Packets
$7.99
swansonhealth
Rigoni di Asiago Mielbio Organic Italian Raw Chestnut Honey, 10.58oz (Pack of 6)”
Rigoni di Asiago Mielbio Organic Italian Raw Chestnut Honey, 10.58oz (Pack of 6)”
$77.00
amazon
SPLENDA Naturals Zero Calorie All Natural Granulated Sweetener - Jar, Monk Fruit, 9.8 Oz
SPLENDA Naturals Zero Calorie All Natural Granulated Sweetener - Jar, Monk Fruit, 9.8 Oz
$6.99
amazon
Torani Sugar Free Syrup, Sweetener, 25.4 Ounces (Pack of 4)
Torani Sugar Free Syrup, Sweetener, 25.4 Ounces (Pack of 4)
$31.29
($34.36
save 9%)
amazon
Sweet Nature Sugarless Erythritol and Stevia Blend Sweetener 40 packets (pack of 1)
Sweet Nature Sugarless Erythritol and Stevia Blend Sweetener 40 packets (pack of 1)
$7.03
amazon
Advertisement
The Spicy Shark Hot Honey 12 oz Bottle 100% pure Spicy Hot Honey, Made in the USA, Gluten-Free & Paleo
The Spicy Shark Hot Honey 12 oz Bottle 100% pure Spicy Hot Honey, Made in the USA, Gluten-Free & Paleo
$12.29
($12.99
save 5%)
amazon
SweetLeaf Better Than Sugar! Stevia Blend for Baking Granular Sweetener, 12.7 Oz
SweetLeaf Better Than Sugar! Stevia Blend for Baking Granular Sweetener, 12.7 Oz
$8.09
amazon
Orange Blossom Honey with Orange Peel
Orange Blossom Honey with Orange Peel
$22.00
terrain
Sweet Nature, Sugarless Erythritol and Stevia Blend Sweetener 3 LB 48 ounces
Sweet Nature, Sugarless Erythritol and Stevia Blend Sweetener 3 LB 48 ounces
$22.49
amazon
Truvia Natural Stevia Sweetener, 9.8 oz
Truvia Natural Stevia Sweetener, 9.8 oz
$5.00
amazon
Torani Syrup, Cane Sugar Sweetener, 25.4 Ounces (Pack of 4)
Torani Syrup, Cane Sugar Sweetener, 25.4 Ounces (Pack of 4)
$29.99
($34.36
save 13%)
amazon
SweetLeaf Better Than Sugar! Stevia Blend for Frosting Powdered Sweetener, 12.7 Oz
SweetLeaf Better Than Sugar! Stevia Blend for Frosting Powdered Sweetener, 12.7 Oz
$7.99
($8.79
save 9%)
amazon
Zero Calorie Sweetener, 800 Packets
Zero Calorie Sweetener, 800 Packets
$33.56
($41.95
save 20%)
macy's
SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia, Lemon Drop 2 fl oz (60 ml)
SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia, Lemon Drop 2 fl oz (60 ml)
$10.07
amazon
Stevita Spoonable Stevia 50 Packets
Stevita Spoonable Stevia 50 Packets
$4.19
swansonhealth
SWEETLEAF STEVIA Sweetener - Sweet Drops Cola Flavored Stevia Sweetener - Set of Three
SWEETLEAF STEVIA Sweetener - Sweet Drops Cola Flavored Stevia Sweetener - Set of Three
$25.99
($30.57
save 15%)
zulily
Peet's True Iced Espresso Black & White 8 oz Cans (12Count) Lightly Sweetened Single-Origin Colombian Espresso Milk & Cane Sugar 100 Calorie
Peet's True Iced Espresso Black & White 8 oz Cans (12Count) Lightly Sweetened Single-Origin Colombian Espresso Milk & Cane Sugar 100 Calorie
$34.99
amazon
Advertisement
Nice! Pure Honey - 24.0 oz
Nice! Pure Honey - 24.0 oz
$7.49
walgreens
SweetLeaf Organic Stevia Sweetener, 35 Packets (Pack Of 12)
SweetLeaf Organic Stevia Sweetener, 35 Packets (Pack Of 12)
$44.99
amazon
Stevia In The Raw Natural Sweeteners, 200/Box (4480076014) | Quill
Stevia In The Raw Natural Sweeteners, 200/Box (4480076014) | Quill
$18.29
quill
SweetLeaf Sweet Drops Liquid Stevia Sweetener, Berry, 2 Ounce & Sweet Drops Liquid Stevia Sweetener, Vanilla Creme, 2 Ounce
SweetLeaf Sweet Drops Liquid Stevia Sweetener, Berry, 2 Ounce & Sweet Drops Liquid Stevia Sweetener, Vanilla Creme, 2 Ounce
$19.36
amazon
SWEETMATE Sweetener, Blue, Sugar Substitute, Zero Calorie Sugar Substitute Sweetener Packets, 100 Count (Pack of 12)
SWEETMATE Sweetener, Blue, Sugar Substitute, Zero Calorie Sugar Substitute Sweetener Packets, 100 Count (Pack of 12)
$23.88
amazon
ecoStick Zero Calorie Sweetener Packets | Green Stevia | 200 Count | Gluten Free
ecoStick Zero Calorie Sweetener Packets | Green Stevia | 200 Count | Gluten Free
$13.13
amazon
Woodstock Foods Organic Powdered Sugar 16 oz Package
Woodstock Foods Organic Powdered Sugar 16 oz Package
$5.09
swansonhealth
Zero Cal Sweetener Drops 6.6oz - Zero Cal Adoçante Dietético Liquido 200ml
Zero Cal Sweetener Drops 6.6oz - Zero Cal Adoçante Dietético Liquido 200ml
$5.39
($6.49
save 17%)
amazon
Wisdom Natural Sweetleaf Sweet Drops Liquid Stevia - Coconut 1.7 oz Liquid
Wisdom Natural Sweetleaf Sweet Drops Liquid Stevia - Coconut 1.7 oz Liquid
$4.41
swansonhealth
Wholesome Organic Stevia, Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend, Non GMO (75 packet box)
Wholesome Organic Stevia, Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend, Non GMO (75 packet box)
$10.52
amazon
ecoStick Sweetener Packets | Organic Raw Sugar | 120 Count, Pack of 4 | Sustainably Harvested
ecoStick Sweetener Packets | Organic Raw Sugar | 120 Count, Pack of 4 | Sustainably Harvested
$23.99
amazon
Wedderspoon Raw Organic Manuka Honey KFactor 16+, Unpasteurized, Organic KFactor 16, 8.8 Ounce
Wedderspoon Raw Organic Manuka Honey KFactor 16+, Unpasteurized, Organic KFactor 16, 8.8 Ounce
$56.39
amazon
Advertisement
TruffleHunter White Truffle Honey with Dipper, 8.46 oz
TruffleHunter White Truffle Honey with Dipper, 8.46 oz
$27.75
macy's
Torani Puremade Cane Sugar Syrup, 750 ml (Pack of 4)
Torani Puremade Cane Sugar Syrup, 750 ml (Pack of 4)
$34.99
amazon
Wholesome Sweeteners Organic Raw Blue Agave Nectar, Natural Low Glycemic Sweetener, Non GMO, Fair Trade & Gluten Free, (Pack of 2), 44 Oz
Wholesome Sweeteners Organic Raw Blue Agave Nectar, Natural Low Glycemic Sweetener, Non GMO, Fair Trade & Gluten Free, (Pack of 2), 44 Oz
$21.98
amazon
Pyure Organic Powdered Confectioners Stevia Sweetener Blend, 2:1 Sugar Substitute, 12 Ounce
Pyure Organic Powdered Confectioners Stevia Sweetener Blend, 2:1 Sugar Substitute, 12 Ounce
$10.49
amazon
Apicoltura Casentinese Acacia Honey, 12.35 Oz
Apicoltura Casentinese Acacia Honey, 12.35 Oz
$16.00
amazon
Apicoltura Casentinese Acacia Honey SQUEEZER, 8.82 Oz
Apicoltura Casentinese Acacia Honey SQUEEZER, 8.82 Oz
$12.00
amazon
Member's Mark Light Brown Sugar (7 lbs.)
Member's Mark Light Brown Sugar (7 lbs.)
$5.54
sam'sclub
Lee Kum Kee Panda Brand Spicy Fried Rice with Chili & Sichuan Powder, Zero High Fructose Corn Syrup or Artificial Flavors, 8.9 Ounces (Pack of 6)
Lee Kum Kee Panda Brand Spicy Fried Rice with Chili & Sichuan Powder, Zero High Fructose Corn Syrup or Artificial Flavors, 8.9 Ounces (Pack of 6)
$23.51
amazon
NOW Foods BetterStevia Liquid, Clear, 8 Fl Oz (P26582)
NOW Foods BetterStevia Liquid, Clear, 8 Fl Oz (P26582)
$17.18
($17.99
save 5%)
amazon
NOW Foods Organic Maple Syrup - Grade A 64 fl oz Liquid
NOW Foods Organic Maple Syrup - Grade A 64 fl oz Liquid
$47.39
swansonhealth
NuNaturals Premium Plant Based Simple Syrup, Sugar-Free, Stevia Sweetened, 16 Ounce
NuNaturals Premium Plant Based Simple Syrup, Sugar-Free, Stevia Sweetened, 16 Ounce
$15.98
amazon
Nature Nate’s 100% Pure Raw & Unfiltered Honey; 32-oz. Squeeze Bottle - 6 Pack; Certified Gluten Free and OU Kosher Certified; Enjoy Honey’s Balanced Flavors and Sweet Natural Goodness
Nature Nate’s 100% Pure Raw & Unfiltered Honey; 32-oz. Squeeze Bottle - 6 Pack; Certified Gluten Free and OU Kosher Certified; Enjoy Honey’s Balanced Flavors and Sweet Natural Goodness
$63.53
amazon
Advertisement
Madhava Naturally Sweet Organic Blue Agave Low-Glycemic Sweetener, Amber, 23.5 Ounce (Pack of 6) - PACKAGING MAY VARY
Madhava Naturally Sweet Organic Blue Agave Low-Glycemic Sweetener, Amber, 23.5 Ounce (Pack of 6) - PACKAGING MAY VARY
$56.24
amazon
Health Garden All Natural Stevia (12 oz.)
Health Garden All Natural Stevia (12 oz.)
$12.98
sam'sclub
MONK FRUIT IN THE RAW, Keto-Certified Zero Calorie Sweetener Packets 40 Count Box (1 Pack)
MONK FRUIT IN THE RAW, Keto-Certified Zero Calorie Sweetener Packets 40 Count Box (1 Pack)
$6.48
amazon
Miss Jones Baking SmartSugar - Cane Sugar Blend, 24 oz
Miss Jones Baking SmartSugar - Cane Sugar Blend, 24 oz
$8.99
amazon
Health Garden Erythritol Sweetener (5 lb.)
Health Garden Erythritol Sweetener (5 lb.)
$24.98
sam'sclub
Health Garden Monk Fruit Sweetener (1 lb.)
Health Garden Monk Fruit Sweetener (1 lb.)
$7.48
sam'sclub
Florida Crystals Organic Pure Cane Sugar 2 lbs Package
Florida Crystals Organic Pure Cane Sugar 2 lbs Package
$4.59
swansonhealth
Forti-Diet Treat Stick Honey Flavor Parakeet Value Pack 3.5 oz
Forti-Diet Treat Stick Honey Flavor Parakeet Value Pack 3.5 oz
$2.46
($41.99
save 94%)
walmartusa
STEVIA IN THE RAW, Zero Calorie Sweetener Packets 200 Count Box (1 Pack)
STEVIA IN THE RAW, Zero Calorie Sweetener Packets 200 Count Box (1 Pack)
$16.28
amazon
Health Garden Organic Raw Agave Sweetener (46 oz.)
Health Garden Organic Raw Agave Sweetener (46 oz.)
$10.98
sam'sclub
Health Garden Monk Fruit Golden Sweetener (1 lb.)
Health Garden Monk Fruit Golden Sweetener (1 lb.)
$7.48
sam'sclub
Amazon Brand - Happy Belly Zero Calorie Yellow Sucralose Sweetener, 200 Count (Previously Sugarly Sweet)
Amazon Brand - Happy Belly Zero Calorie Yellow Sucralose Sweetener, 200 Count (Previously Sugarly Sweet)
$6.12
($6.64
save 8%)
amazon
Load More
Sugars & Sweeteners
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.