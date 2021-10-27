Recipe Essentials

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Ingredients
Recipe Essentials
Share
Recipe Essentials
Oils
Superfoods
Sugars Sweeteners
Stocks Gravies
Cookbooks
Flours Meals
Vinegars
Grains Pasta
Herbs Spices Seasoning
White Sesame Oil
featured
White Sesame Oil
$16.00
neimanmarcus
Pyure Organic Powdered Confectioners Stevia Sweetener Blend, 2:1 Sugar Substitute, 12 Ounce
featured
Pyure Organic Powdered Confectioners Stevia Sweetener Blend, 2:1 Sugar Substitute, 12 Ounce
$10.49
amazon
Lean and Green Recipes Book: 50 Healthy and Delicious Meals to Enjoy. The Ultimate Lean and Green Diet Cookbook to Lose Weight Without Exercise and Wi
featured
Lean and Green Recipes Book: 50 Healthy and Delicious Meals to Enjoy. The Ultimate Lean and Green Diet Cookbook to Lose Weight Without Exercise and Wi
$26.95
barnes&noble
Keto Vegetarian Side Dishes: Easy Ketogenic Cookbook A.Y. Evelyn Author
Keto Vegetarian Side Dishes: Easy Ketogenic Cookbook A.Y. Evelyn Author
$2.99
barnes&noble
30 Day Whole Foods Cookbook (Approved Healthy Whole Foods Eating Challenge, #1) Abel Adams Author
30 Day Whole Foods Cookbook (Approved Healthy Whole Foods Eating Challenge, #1) Abel Adams Author
$2.95
barnes&noble
Keto Instant Pot Cookbook: 1000 Healthy Low-Carb Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker or Slow Cooker (28-Day Keto Instant Pot Meal Plan) Nicholas
Keto Instant Pot Cookbook: 1000 Healthy Low-Carb Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker or Slow Cooker (28-Day Keto Instant Pot Meal Plan) Nicholas
$28.55
barnes&noble
Friendly Grains - Crunchy Rice Rollers - Gluten Free - Vegan - 3.5 oz Individual Packs (4 Packs of 8 Rollers)
Friendly Grains - Crunchy Rice Rollers - Gluten Free - Vegan - 3.5 oz Individual Packs (4 Packs of 8 Rollers)
$11.50
amazon
BetterBody Foods Superfood Blend Powder, Organic, 12.7 oz
BetterBody Foods Superfood Blend Powder, Organic, 12.7 oz
$12.98
($14.96
save 13%)
walmartusa
13 Inch Handle Flour Coil Mixer Kitchen Baking Tools Beater Flour Mixing Stick
13 Inch Handle Flour Coil Mixer Kitchen Baking Tools Beater Flour Mixing Stick
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Badia Organic Chia Seed, 5.5 Pound (Pack of 2)
Badia Organic Chia Seed, 5.5 Pound (Pack of 2)
$67.36
amazon
Barcel Barcel Wheat Flour Snacks, 2.5 oz
Barcel Barcel Wheat Flour Snacks, 2.5 oz
$1.38
walmartusa
English Muffin Recipes: Quick & Easy Appetizers, Sandwiches, Mini Pizzas, Burgers, Breakfast, Sweets and More! Michelle Brubaker Author
English Muffin Recipes: Quick & Easy Appetizers, Sandwiches, Mini Pizzas, Burgers, Breakfast, Sweets and More! Michelle Brubaker Author
$7.99
barnes&noble
Advertisement
Microwave Dessert Cookbook for Busy People: 34 Microwave Recipes That Are So Easy and Simple (Paperback)
Microwave Dessert Cookbook for Busy People: 34 Microwave Recipes That Are So Easy and Simple (Paperback)
$12.95
walmart
Apple Cookbook for Beginners 2021: Over 150 quick and delicious homemade recipes to celebrate the beauty of apples in all their tasty variety (Hardcover)
Apple Cookbook for Beginners 2021: Over 150 quick and delicious homemade recipes to celebrate the beauty of apples in all their tasty variety (Hardcover)
$40.84
walmart
The Vegetarian Cookbook : 1000 Easy and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes (Paperback)
The Vegetarian Cookbook : 1000 Easy and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes (Paperback)
$30.85
walmart
Barney Butter Almond Butter Bare Smooth Snack Pack, 24 Count
Barney Butter Almond Butter Bare Smooth Snack Pack, 24 Count
$21.79
($22.99
save 5%)
amazon
365 Timeless Vegetarian Recipes : A Vegetarian Cookbook to Fall In Love With (Paperback)
365 Timeless Vegetarian Recipes : A Vegetarian Cookbook to Fall In Love With (Paperback)
$14.99
walmart
Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook: Burn your fat with delicious low carb recipes. Enjoy rich nutrient food cooked at low temperature. Marion Gambini Author
Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook: Burn your fat with delicious low carb recipes. Enjoy rich nutrient food cooked at low temperature. Marion Gambini Author
$25.99
barnes&noble
The Complete 5-Ingredient Diabetic Cookbook: Simple and Easy Recipes for Busy People on Diabetic Diet with 4-Week Meal Plan Mike Smith Author
The Complete 5-Ingredient Diabetic Cookbook: Simple and Easy Recipes for Busy People on Diabetic Diet with 4-Week Meal Plan Mike Smith Author
$9.74
barnes&noble
BareOrganics Energizing Coffee with Superfoods - 0.4 oz x 12 pack
BareOrganics Energizing Coffee with Superfoods - 0.4 oz x 12 pack
$9.99
walgreens
Wanda E. Brunstetter's Amish Friends Healthy Options Cookbook
Wanda E. Brunstetter's Amish Friends Healthy Options Cookbook
$16.99
booksamillion com
Europatex Samson, Chia
Europatex Samson, Chia
$11.90
amazon
Stir Fry Cookbook (2nd Edition): 55 Stir Fry Recipes That Are Healthy, Tasty & Easy to Make! Olivia Rogers Author
Stir Fry Cookbook (2nd Edition): 55 Stir Fry Recipes That Are Healthy, Tasty & Easy to Make! Olivia Rogers Author
$14.95
barnes&noble
Antimo Caputo Italian Superfine "00" Farina Flour 2.2 lb -- Pack of 3
Antimo Caputo Italian Superfine "00" Farina Flour 2.2 lb -- Pack of 3
$17.25
amazon
Advertisement
BareOrganics Metabolism Superfood Drink Mix, Organic, 12 Sticks
BareOrganics Metabolism Superfood Drink Mix, Organic, 12 Sticks
$11.99
amazon
AHA Sparkling Water, Peach Honey Flavored Water, Zero Calories, Sodium Free, No Sweeteners, 12 fl oz, 8 Pack - 96 oz | CVS
AHA Sparkling Water, Peach Honey Flavored Water, Zero Calories, Sodium Free, No Sweeteners, 12 fl oz, 8 Pack - 96 oz | CVS
$4.19
($4.49
save 7%)
cvs
Keto Diet Cookbook for Beginners: A Beginners Guide with Gorgeous Keto Recipes for Burn Fat Fast on a Budget Matthew Buckley Author
Keto Diet Cookbook for Beginners: A Beginners Guide with Gorgeous Keto Recipes for Burn Fat Fast on a Budget Matthew Buckley Author
$27.95
barnes&noble
Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker Cookbook : 600 Quick, Easy and Delicious Instant Pot Recipes for Smart People on a Budget (Hardcover)
Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker Cookbook : 600 Quick, Easy and Delicious Instant Pot Recipes for Smart People on a Budget (Hardcover)
$30.80
walmart
The Complete Ninja Foodi Grill Cookbook: Quick-to-Make and Delicious Recipes For Your Amazing Ninja Foodi Beau Carver Author
The Complete Ninja Foodi Grill Cookbook: Quick-to-Make and Delicious Recipes For Your Amazing Ninja Foodi Beau Carver Author
$49.99
barnes&noble
Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven Cookbook: Delicious and Easy Recipes for Crispy and Quick Meals in Less Time for beginners and advanced users. Easy Cookin
Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven Cookbook: Delicious and Easy Recipes for Crispy and Quick Meals in Less Time for beginners and advanced users. Easy Cookin
$21.99
barnes&noble
Al Dente Carba-Nada Fusilli, Reduced Carb, High Protein Pasta, 72 Ounce, Pack of 6
Al Dente Carba-Nada Fusilli, Reduced Carb, High Protein Pasta, 72 Ounce, Pack of 6
$21.36
amazon
The Healthy Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Nourishing Meals Made Fast Janet A. Zimmerman Author
The Healthy Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Nourishing Meals Made Fast Janet A. Zimmerman Author
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
barnes&noble
Keto Instant Pot Cookbook : 550 Quick and Easy Keto Recipes for People Living a Busy Life to Save Time and Improve the Quality of Life in Fast and Efficient Way (Hardcover)
Keto Instant Pot Cookbook : 550 Quick and Easy Keto Recipes for People Living a Busy Life to Save Time and Improve the Quality of Life in Fast and Efficient Way (Hardcover)
$24.88
walmart
The Everything Healthy Meals in Minutes Cookbook: Quick-and-Easy Recipes for Shedding Pounds Fast Patricia M Butkus Author
The Everything Healthy Meals in Minutes Cookbook: Quick-and-Easy Recipes for Shedding Pounds Fast Patricia M Butkus Author
$10.99
barnes&noble
3 Days RAW with Asa!: A Beginner's Guide to Raw Foods: Easy, Quick and Delicious! Asa Johansson Author
3 Days RAW with Asa!: A Beginner's Guide to Raw Foods: Easy, Quick and Delicious! Asa Johansson Author
$11.95
barnes&noble
Meat Lovers Cookbook for Keto Diet: Delicious Recipes With Meat for Your Ketogenic Diet (Hardcover)
Meat Lovers Cookbook for Keto Diet: Delicious Recipes With Meat for Your Ketogenic Diet (Hardcover)
$28.27
walmart
Advertisement
Amoretti Premium Blanched Almond Flour, 1 Pound
Amoretti Premium Blanched Almond Flour, 1 Pound
$16.55
amazon
Apicoltura Casentinese Acacia Honey, 12.35 Oz
Apicoltura Casentinese Acacia Honey, 12.35 Oz
$16.00
amazon
Ketogenic Cookbook for Breakfast: Start Magnifically the Day With These Quick and Easy to Make Keto Recipes That Taste Delicious. Boost Your Energy Le
Ketogenic Cookbook for Breakfast: Start Magnifically the Day With These Quick and Easy to Make Keto Recipes That Taste Delicious. Boost Your Energy Le
$22.95
barnes&noble
Low Carb: The Most Complete Low Carb Cookbook (200 Plus Delicious Low-carb, Gluten-free Recipes for Eating and Living Healthy) Gary Gross Author
Low Carb: The Most Complete Low Carb Cookbook (200 Plus Delicious Low-carb, Gluten-free Recipes for Eating and Living Healthy) Gary Gross Author
$19.99
barnes&noble
Ketogenic Diet Meal Prep: Weight Loss Cookbook with Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Recipes Sebastian Beach Author
Ketogenic Diet Meal Prep: Weight Loss Cookbook with Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Recipes Sebastian Beach Author
$11.99
barnes&noble
The Kitchen Diva's Diabetic Cookbook: 150 Healthy, Delicious Recipes for Diabetics and Those Who Dine with Them Angela Shelf Medearis Author
The Kitchen Diva's Diabetic Cookbook: 150 Healthy, Delicious Recipes for Diabetics and Those Who Dine with Them Angela Shelf Medearis Author
$2.99
($17.99
save 83%)
barnes&noble
Nature's Recipe Grain Free Cookbook : Many Deliciously Easy Grain Free Recipes that will Keep You Known for Tasty Yet Healthy Treats (Paperback)
Nature's Recipe Grain Free Cookbook : Many Deliciously Easy Grain Free Recipes that will Keep You Known for Tasty Yet Healthy Treats (Paperback)
$9.99
walmart
Amazing Grass Antioxidant Green Superfood Powder, Sweet Berry, 15 Packets
Amazing Grass Antioxidant Green Superfood Powder, Sweet Berry, 15 Packets
$17.59
($21.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Vegetarian Instant Pot Cookbook 2021: 500 Simple, Easy and Delightful Vegetarian Instant Pot Recipes Shawn Anderson Author
Vegetarian Instant Pot Cookbook 2021: 500 Simple, Easy and Delightful Vegetarian Instant Pot Recipes Shawn Anderson Author
$31.49
barnes&noble
The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Beginners on a Budget: Reset your Body, Quick and Easy Mediterranean Recipes That a Pro or a Novice Can Cook To Li
The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Beginners on a Budget: Reset your Body, Quick and Easy Mediterranean Recipes That a Pro or a Novice Can Cook To Li
$23.95
barnes&noble
Ketosis Cookbook: 109 Ketogenic Diet Recipes That Confuse Your Body into BURNING Body Fat as Energy (Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & Snack Recipes Included
Ketosis Cookbook: 109 Ketogenic Diet Recipes That Confuse Your Body into BURNING Body Fat as Energy (Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & Snack Recipes Included
$14.95
barnes&noble
365 by Whole Foods Market, Oil Cooking Canola, 32 Fl Oz
365 by Whole Foods Market, Oil Cooking Canola, 32 Fl Oz
$7.62
amazon
Advertisement
Dinner Dash! : A Dinner Cookbook with Delicious and Quick Dinner Recipes (Paperback)
Dinner Dash! : A Dinner Cookbook with Delicious and Quick Dinner Recipes (Paperback)
$8.99
walmart
Lean and Green Diet Cookbook for Beginners: 50 Lean and Delicious Meals to Enjoy. Quick and Easy Recipes to Lose Weight and Regain Your Body Shape, Su
Lean and Green Diet Cookbook for Beginners: 50 Lean and Delicious Meals to Enjoy. Quick and Easy Recipes to Lose Weight and Regain Your Body Shape, Su
$26.95
barnes&noble
BEN'S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Original Enriched Parboiled Rice, 2 lbs. (18 Pack)
BEN'S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Original Enriched Parboiled Rice, 2 lbs. (18 Pack)
$67.88
amazon
Alkaline Diet Meal Prep Cookbook: 50 Healthy and Delicious Alkaline Diet Recipes to Take Care of Your Body and Achieve Maximum Physical and Mental Wel
Alkaline Diet Meal Prep Cookbook: 50 Healthy and Delicious Alkaline Diet Recipes to Take Care of Your Body and Achieve Maximum Physical and Mental Wel
$26.95
barnes&noble
Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: 4 Books In 1: Discover Over 350 Recipes For Preparing Healthy Food From Italy Turkey And Europe (Paperback)
Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: 4 Books In 1: Discover Over 350 Recipes For Preparing Healthy Food From Italy Turkey And Europe (Paperback)
$35.99
walmart
Keto Diet Cookbook For Beginners 2020: Simplify Your Keto Diet with 30-Day Meal Plan and 600 Delicious Recipes Madeline D. Allan Author
Keto Diet Cookbook For Beginners 2020: Simplify Your Keto Diet with 30-Day Meal Plan and 600 Delicious Recipes Madeline D. Allan Author
$26.88
barnes&noble
Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet Cookbook: 250 Foolproof, Quick & Easy Cast Iron Skillet Recipes to Kick Start A Healthy Lifestyle (Hardcover)
Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet Cookbook: 250 Foolproof, Quick & Easy Cast Iron Skillet Recipes to Kick Start A Healthy Lifestyle (Hardcover)
$34.89
walmart
Ketogenic Vegan Cookbook for Beginners: An Ultimate Plant-Based Cookbook With Over 150 Easy And Delicious Recipes Including a 21- Day Meal Plan (Paperback)
Ketogenic Vegan Cookbook for Beginners: An Ultimate Plant-Based Cookbook With Over 150 Easy And Delicious Recipes Including a 21- Day Meal Plan (Paperback)
$14.97
walmart
Amazing grass energy green superfood powder, lemon lime, 30 servings
Amazing grass energy green superfood powder, lemon lime, 30 servings
$22.04
($29.99
save 27%)
walmartusa
Al Dente Spinach Fettuccine, 12-Ounce Bag (Pack of 6)
Al Dente Spinach Fettuccine, 12-Ounce Bag (Pack of 6)
$28.85
amazon
Camping Cookbook for Beginners: Enjoy this Complete Quick, Easy and Tasty Collection of Recipes for Camping (Hardcover)
Camping Cookbook for Beginners: Enjoy this Complete Quick, Easy and Tasty Collection of Recipes for Camping (Hardcover)
$35.95
walmart
Allegro Tea, Green Matcha Powder, 0.5 oz
Allegro Tea, Green Matcha Powder, 0.5 oz
$6.98
amazon
Load More
Recipe Essentials
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.