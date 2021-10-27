Complete Meals

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
gourmet
prepared
Complete Meals
Complete Meals
Share
Complete Meals
Filet Mignon Dinner For Two
featured
Filet Mignon Dinner For Two
$179.99
harry&david
Pick Four Relishes
featured
Pick Four Relishes
$31.99
harry&david
Fruitful Assortment with Honeybells
featured
Fruitful Assortment with Honeybells
$39.99
halegroves
Omaha Steaks - Easy Meals Sampler
Omaha Steaks - Easy Meals Sampler
$142.45
($284.91
save 50%)
omahasteaks
4 - 6 oz. Icelandic Cod Fillets from Omaha Steaks
4 - 6 oz. Icelandic Cod Fillets from Omaha Steaks
$34.99
($69.99
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Omaha Steaks - Tops & Lobster Steakhouse Dinner
Omaha Steaks - Tops & Lobster Steakhouse Dinner
$146.96
($293.92
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Auto Re-Stock Combo: Butcher's Choice from Omaha Steaks
Auto Re-Stock Combo: Butcher's Choice from Omaha Steaks
$169.00
omahasteaks
Ultimate Meals Pack
Ultimate Meals Pack
$157.45
($314.91
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Chicken Fajita Kit from Omaha Steaks
Chicken Fajita Kit from Omaha Steaks
$20.49
($40.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
La Maison du Chocolat Plain Chococlate Truffles
La Maison du Chocolat Plain Chococlate Truffles
$77.00
saksfifthavenue
Steaks & More Grill Pack from Omaha Steaks
Steaks & More Grill Pack from Omaha Steaks
$159.99
($321.93
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Omaha Steaks Meats - Backyard Griller
Omaha Steaks Meats - Backyard Griller
$119.99
($221.00
save 46%)
zulily
Advertisement
Kevin Garvin Whole Turkey Meal
Kevin Garvin Whole Turkey Meal
$525.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Omaha Steaks - Family Protein Pack
Omaha Steaks - Family Protein Pack
$152.45
($304.91
save 50%)
omahasteaks
8 - 8 oz. Chicken in Pastry from Omaha Steaks
8 - 8 oz. Chicken in Pastry from Omaha Steaks
$49.99
($99.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Brown Sugar Sweet Potatoes
Brown Sugar Sweet Potatoes
$39.99
harry&david
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 3-Month (Begins In September)
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 3-Month (Begins In September)
$119.99
harry&david
Pumpkin Bisque Soup Mix
Pumpkin Bisque Soup Mix
$8.99
harry&david
Nature's Garden Omega-3 Deluxe Mix, 1.2 oz, 7 Count, 6 Pack
Nature's Garden Omega-3 Deluxe Mix, 1.2 oz, 7 Count, 6 Pack
$38.36
($47.95
save 20%)
macy's
Ribeye Turf and Surf Meal
Ribeye Turf and Surf Meal
$112.98
($225.95
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Omaha Steaks - Great Grill Pack
Omaha Steaks - Great Grill Pack
$162.46
($324.92
save 50%)
omahasteaks
2 - 63 oz. Slow Cooker Meal: Three Meat Jambalaya with Rice from Omaha Steaks
2 - 63 oz. Slow Cooker Meal: Three Meat Jambalaya with Rice from Omaha Steaks
$49.99
($99.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Omaha Steaks - Deluxe T-Bone Dinner
Omaha Steaks - Deluxe T-Bone Dinner
$166.47
($332.93
save 50%)
omahasteaks
2 - 51 oz. Slow Cooker Meal: BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese from Omaha Steaks
2 - 51 oz. Slow Cooker Meal: BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese from Omaha Steaks
$49.99
($99.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Advertisement
Feed Your Soul Thinking Of You 24-Piece Cookie & Bar Tin
Feed Your Soul Thinking Of You 24-Piece Cookie & Bar Tin
$47.00
saksfifthavenue
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 6-Month (Begins In August)
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 6-Month (Begins In August)
$229.99
harry&david
Spring Snack Basket
Spring Snack Basket
$49.99
halegroves
Holiday Deluxe Navels & Grapefruit, 2 tray
Holiday Deluxe Navels & Grapefruit, 2 tray
$69.99
halegroves
Beef, Veal, And Pork Meatballs In Sauce
Beef, Veal, And Pork Meatballs In Sauce
$44.99
harry&david
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 3-Month (Begins In August)
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 3-Month (Begins In August)
$119.99
harry&david
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 12-Month (Begins In March)
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 12-Month (Begins In March)
$349.99
harry&david
Cilantro Olive Salsa
Cilantro Olive Salsa
$7.99
harry&david
Comforting Sympathy Meal
Comforting Sympathy Meal
$179.99
harry&david
Steak And Lobster Feast
Steak And Lobster Feast
$199.99
harry&david
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 9-Month (Begins In February)
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 9-Month (Begins In February)
$299.99
harry&david
Triple Treat Organic Deluxe Fruit
Triple Treat Organic Deluxe Fruit
$69.99
harry&david
Advertisement
Hershey's Hershey Chocolate Mix Assortment, 35.9 oz, 2 Count
Hershey's Hershey Chocolate Mix Assortment, 35.9 oz, 2 Count
$42.36
($52.95
save 20%)
macy's
Omaha Steaks - Private Reserve Chateaubriand Feast
Omaha Steaks - Private Reserve Chateaubriand Feast
$228.95
($457.91
save 50%)
omahasteaks
2 - 52 oz. Slow Cooker Meal: Chicken and Dumplings from Omaha Steaks
2 - 52 oz. Slow Cooker Meal: Chicken and Dumplings from Omaha Steaks
$49.99
($99.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
18 Jalapenos Stuffed with Crabmeat
18 Jalapenos Stuffed with Crabmeat
$85.00
horchow neimanmarcus
2 - 51 oz. Slow Cooker Meal: White Chicken Chili w/ Beans from Omaha Steaks
2 - 51 oz. Slow Cooker Meal: White Chicken Chili w/ Beans from Omaha Steaks
$49.99
($99.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
TurDucHen with Rice and Cornbread Dressing
TurDucHen with Rice and Cornbread Dressing
$215.00
neimanmarcus
Tiberino One Pot Dish - Risotto Carnaroli with Porcini Mushrooms and White Truffle Oil - 7oz 200 Grams, Pack of 3 - Neutral
Tiberino One Pot Dish - Risotto Carnaroli with Porcini Mushrooms and White Truffle Oil - 7oz 200 Grams, Pack of 3 - Neutral
$23.99
macy's
TurDucHen with Shrimp and Crawfish
TurDucHen with Shrimp and Crawfish
$215.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Chicken Stuffed with Crawfish Jambalaya
Chicken Stuffed with Crawfish Jambalaya
$90.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Breakfast Club 12-Month (Begins In September)
Breakfast Club 12-Month (Begins In September)
$389.99
wolfermans
Breakfast Club 3-Month (Begins In July)
Breakfast Club 3-Month (Begins In July)
$129.99
wolfermans
Breakfast Club 6-Month (Begins In January)
Breakfast Club 6-Month (Begins In January)
$239.99
wolfermans
Advertisement
Tiberino One Pot Dish - Orecchiette Pasta with Vegan Bolognese Sauce - 7oz 200 Grams, Pack of 3
Tiberino One Pot Dish - Orecchiette Pasta with Vegan Bolognese Sauce - 7oz 200 Grams, Pack of 3
$23.99
macys
Four Star Seafood Crab Feed Box
Four Star Seafood Crab Feed Box
$359.95
williamssonoma
Williams Sonoma Pizza Night Stocking
Williams Sonoma Pizza Night Stocking
$79.95
williamssonoma
Pack of 6, Buckeye Bean Soup 12oz
Pack of 6, Buckeye Bean Soup 12oz
$36.00
macy's
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 9-Month (Begins In April)
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 9-Month (Begins In April)
$299.99
harry&david
Quarterly Meal Club (Begins In December)
Quarterly Meal Club (Begins In December)
$619.99
harry&david
Black Truffle And Almond Green Beans
Black Truffle And Almond Green Beans
$39.99
harry&david
Royal Riviera™ Pear Balsamic Vinaigrette
Royal Riviera™ Pear Balsamic Vinaigrette
$8.99
harry&david
Good Morning Breakfast Meal
Good Morning Breakfast Meal
$129.99
harry&david
Stuffed Pork Loin
Stuffed Pork Loin
$99.99
harry&david
Quarterly Meal Club (Begins In June)
Quarterly Meal Club (Begins In June)
$619.99
harry&david
Orange Rum Fruitcake
Orange Rum Fruitcake
$29.99
harry&david
Load More
Complete Meals
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.