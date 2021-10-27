Appetizers & Sides

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
gourmet
prepared
appetizers
Appetizers & Sides
Share
Appetizers & Sides
4 - 7.75 oz. Stuffed Chicken with Wild Rice from Omaha Steaks
featured
4 - 7.75 oz. Stuffed Chicken with Wild Rice from Omaha Steaks
$29.99
($59.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Omaha Steaks - Seafood Favorites Assortment
featured
Omaha Steaks - Seafood Favorites Assortment
$128.46
($256.93
save 50%)
omahasteaks
8 - 14 oz. pkg. Split Lobster Tail Skewers from Omaha Steaks
featured
8 - 14 oz. pkg. Split Lobster Tail Skewers from Omaha Steaks
$79.99
($159.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
4 - 16 oz. pkgs. Lobster Bisque from Omaha Steaks
4 - 16 oz. pkgs. Lobster Bisque from Omaha Steaks
$49.99
($99.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
18 Jalapenos Stuffed with Crabmeat
18 Jalapenos Stuffed with Crabmeat
$85.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Stonewall Kitchen Maple Bacon Onion Jam
Stonewall Kitchen Maple Bacon Onion Jam
$8.25
stonewallkitchen llc
TurDucHen with Rice and Cornbread Dressing
TurDucHen with Rice and Cornbread Dressing
$215.00
neimanmarcus
Stonewall Kitchen Pepper Jelly Collection Holiday 2021
Stonewall Kitchen Pepper Jelly Collection Holiday 2021
$19.95
stonewallkitchen llc
Stonewall Kitchen Dual Action Potato Masher
Stonewall Kitchen Dual Action Potato Masher
$16.95
stonewallkitchen llc
Stonewall Kitchen Hot Pepper Peach Jam
Stonewall Kitchen Hot Pepper Peach Jam
$8.25
stonewallkitchen llc
Urban Accents Plant Based Hearty Chili
Urban Accents Plant Based Hearty Chili
$5.95
stonewallkitchen llc
Harry & David Gourmet Cheese Collection
Harry & David Gourmet Cheese Collection
$34.99
harry&david
Advertisement
Tortilla Soup Mix
Tortilla Soup Mix
$8.99
harry&david
4 - 7.75 oz. Stuffed Chicken with Spinach and Artichoke from Omaha Steaks
4 - 7.75 oz. Stuffed Chicken with Spinach and Artichoke from Omaha Steaks
$29.99
($59.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Entertaining Appetizer Assortment
Entertaining Appetizer Assortment
$49.99
harry&david
Chili Herb Wreath
Chili Herb Wreath
$84.99
harry&david
Black Bean & Tomatillo Rice
Black Bean & Tomatillo Rice
$39.99
harry&david
2 - 12 oz. pkgs. Mini Lobster Grilled Cheese from Omaha Steaks
2 - 12 oz. pkgs. Mini Lobster Grilled Cheese from Omaha Steaks
$44.99
($89.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
8 - 4 oz. Country-Style White Gravy from Omaha Steaks
8 - 4 oz. Country-Style White Gravy from Omaha Steaks
$17.99
($35.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Lobster Risotto
Lobster Risotto
$119.95
williamssonoma
Sweet Yam Casserole
Sweet Yam Casserole
$69.95
williamssonoma
Saga White Rice
Saga White Rice
$15.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Allen Brothers Bacon-Wrapped Quail Appetizers
Allen Brothers Bacon-Wrapped Quail Appetizers
$59.95
saksfifthavenue
Pork And Chicken Mini Pot Pies
Pork And Chicken Mini Pot Pies
$39.99
harry&david
Advertisement
Create Your Own Appetizer Assortment - Pick 2
Create Your Own Appetizer Assortment - Pick 2
$89.99
harry&david
Omaha Steaks - Family Seafood Favorites
Omaha Steaks - Family Seafood Favorites
$117.48
($234.96
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Mini Lobster Grilled Cheese from Omaha Steaks
Mini Lobster Grilled Cheese from Omaha Steaks
$22.49
($44.99
save 50%)
omahasteaks
2 - 32 oz. pkgs. Family-Size Smashed Red Potatoes from Omaha Steaks
2 - 32 oz. pkgs. Family-Size Smashed Red Potatoes from Omaha Steaks
$19.99
($39.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
2 - 16 oz. pkg. Omaha Steakhouse Fries from Omaha Steaks
2 - 16 oz. pkg. Omaha Steakhouse Fries from Omaha Steaks
$14.99
($29.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Beef Sirloin Stew from Omaha Steaks
Beef Sirloin Stew from Omaha Steaks
$19.99
($39.99
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Omaha Steaks - Mega Starters Pack
Omaha Steaks - Mega Starters Pack
$219.96
($439.92
save 50%)
omahasteaks
12 - 7.5 oz. Teriyaki Two-Bone Ribs from Omaha Steaks
12 - 7.5 oz. Teriyaki Two-Bone Ribs from Omaha Steaks
$74.99
($149.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
4 - 9.5 oz. pkgs. Brussels Sprouts with Shallots and Bacon from Omaha Steaks
4 - 9.5 oz. pkgs. Brussels Sprouts with Shallots and Bacon from Omaha Steaks
$29.99
($59.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Black Truffle And Almond Green Beans
Black Truffle And Almond Green Beans
$39.99
harry&david
Savory Swirl Appetizer Trio
Savory Swirl Appetizer Trio
$59.99
harry&david
Harvest Vegetable With Pasta Soup Mix
Harvest Vegetable With Pasta Soup Mix
$8.99
harry&david
Advertisement
Lobster Grilled Cheese, 18 Servings
Lobster Grilled Cheese, 18 Servings
$87.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Savory Gourmet Soup Collection
Savory Gourmet Soup Collection
$26.99
harry&david
12 Crab Cakes
12 Crab Cakes
$115.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Cauliflower Risotto
Cauliflower Risotto
$69.95
williamssonoma
Williams Sonoma Soup Starter, Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Chowder
Williams Sonoma Soup Starter, Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Chowder
$12.95
williamssonoma
Galaxy Spinach & Feta Croissants, Set of 8
Galaxy Spinach & Feta Croissants, Set of 8
$49.95
williamssonoma
Williams Sonoma Vegan Roasted Mushroom Gravy, Set of 2
Williams Sonoma Vegan Roasted Mushroom Gravy, Set of 2
$16.95
williamssonoma
Sweet Potato Pie
Sweet Potato Pie
$59.95
williamssonoma
Allen Brothers Lollipop Lamb Chops
Allen Brothers Lollipop Lamb Chops
$124.95
saksfifthavenue
16 - 2.88 oz. oz. Potatoes au Gratin from Omaha Steaks
16 - 2.88 oz. oz. Potatoes au Gratin from Omaha Steaks
$23.98
($47.96
save 50%)
omahasteaks
2 - 22 oz. Steakhouse Broccoli and Cauliflower Gratin from Omaha Steaks
2 - 22 oz. Steakhouse Broccoli and Cauliflower Gratin from Omaha Steaks
$19.99
($39.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
1 (32 oz. pkg.) Short Rib Mac & Cheese
1 (32 oz. pkg.) Short Rib Mac & Cheese
$24.99
($49.99
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Advertisement
Broccoli Cheddar Soup Mix
Broccoli Cheddar Soup Mix
$8.99
harry&david
Croquette Appetizer Assortment
Croquette Appetizer Assortment
$59.99
harry&david
Pick Four Soups
Pick Four Soups
$34.99
harry&david
Classic Cheese Crate
Classic Cheese Crate
$59.99
harry&david
Favorite Flavors Appetizer Assortment
Favorite Flavors Appetizer Assortment
$49.99
harry&david
Napa Valley Naturals Private Reserve Organic Balsamic Vinegar (12 Star)
Napa Valley Naturals Private Reserve Organic Balsamic Vinegar (12 Star)
$12.95
stonewallkitchen llc
6 - 7.75 oz. Stuffed Chicken with Wild Rice from Omaha Steaks
6 - 7.75 oz. Stuffed Chicken with Wild Rice from Omaha Steaks
$44.98
($89.97
save 50%)
omahasteaks
2 - 16 oz. pkgs. Steakhouse Sweet Potato Fries from Omaha Steaks
2 - 16 oz. pkgs. Steakhouse Sweet Potato Fries from Omaha Steaks
$19.99
($39.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Soups and Stews Kit
Soups and Stews Kit
$60.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Sausage And Cheese Casserole
Sausage And Cheese Casserole
$44.99
($49.99
save 10%)
wolfermans
Smoked Salmon
Smoked Salmon
$49.95
williamssonoma
Instant Pot Lemon Parmesan Leek Risotto, Set of 2
Instant Pot Lemon Parmesan Leek Risotto, Set of 2
$25.90
williamssonoma
Load More
Appetizers & Sides
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.