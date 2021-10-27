Gourmet Desserts

Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
gourmet
desserts
Gourmet Desserts
Gourmet Desserts
Fabulous Flowers Artisan Iced Cookies - Set Of 5
featured
Fabulous Flowers Artisan Iced Cookies - Set Of 5
$36.99
1800basketscom
Feel Better Soon! Artisan Iced Cookies - Set Of 5
featured
Feel Better Soon! Artisan Iced Cookies - Set Of 5
$36.99
1800basketscom
Happy Birthday 8Pc Cookie Arrangement
featured
Happy Birthday 8Pc Cookie Arrangement
$54.99
1800basketscom
Sweet Chocolate Covered Donut & Cake Pop Bouquet
Sweet Chocolate Covered Donut & Cake Pop Bouquet
$54.99
1800basketscom
Happy Birthday Fortune Cookie
Happy Birthday Fortune Cookie
$37.99
1800basketscom
Holiday Tin With Assorted Cookies
Holiday Tin With Assorted Cookies
$32.99
1800basketscom
Holiday 8Pc Cookie Arrangement
Holiday 8Pc Cookie Arrangement
$54.99
1800basketscom
We Take The Cake Pink Rose Chocolate 2 Layer
We Take The Cake Pink Rose Chocolate 2 Layer
$59.99
1800basketscom
Get Well 8Pc Cookie Arrangement
Get Well 8Pc Cookie Arrangement
$54.99
1800basketscom
We Take The Cake Pumpkin Caramel Layer The
We Take The Cake Pumpkin Caramel Layer The
$79.99
1800basketscom
Bake Me A Wish! Classic Southern Pecan Pie
Bake Me A Wish! Classic Southern Pecan Pie
$59.99
1800basketscom
Apple Pie Caramel 4Ct
Apple Pie Caramel 4Ct
$39.99
1800basketscom
Bake Me A Wish! Happy Birthday Red Velvet Cake
Bake Me A Wish! Happy Birthday Red Velvet Cake
$62.99
1800basketscom
Mrs. Fields Flower Cookies Box
Mrs. Fields Flower Cookies Box
$59.99
macy's
The Cheesecake Factory Celebration - 10"
The Cheesecake Factory Celebration - 10"
$99.99
harry&david
Palais des Th s Limited Edition Vive P ques Chocolate & Cookies Rooibos Easter Loose Tea
Palais des Th s Limited Edition Vive P ques Chocolate & Cookies Rooibos Easter Loose Tea
$23.00
saksfifthavenue
Celebration Pound Cake
Celebration Pound Cake
$65.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Italian Wedding Oversized Cookies, 1 Dozen
Italian Wedding Oversized Cookies, 1 Dozen
$80.00
neimanmarcus
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
$120.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Caramel Fudge Brownies
Caramel Fudge Brownies
$120.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Red Velvet Cake
Red Velvet Cake
$120.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Allen Brothers Grandmas Chocolate Cake
Allen Brothers Grandmas Chocolate Cake
$59.95
saksfifthavenue
Italian Rum Cake
Italian Rum Cake
$120.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Naturally Gluten Free Cranberry Chocolate Cookies
Naturally Gluten Free Cranberry Chocolate Cookies
$40.00
neimanmarcus
Cappuccino Oversized Cookies, 1 Dozen
Cappuccino Oversized Cookies, 1 Dozen
$80.00
neimanmarcus
Sleigh Rides Crate - Grand 80 Cutout Cookies
Sleigh Rides Crate - Grand 80 Cutout Cookies
$109.99
cheryl'scookies
Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Oversized Cookies, 1 Dozen
Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Oversized Cookies, 1 Dozen
$70.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Belgian Chocolate Dipped Cookie Tower
Belgian Chocolate Dipped Cookie Tower
$72.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Hope & Health Fortune Cookie
Hope & Health Fortune Cookie
$37.99
1800basketscom
Feed Your Soul Thinking Of You 24-Piece Cookie & Bar Tin
Feed Your Soul Thinking Of You 24-Piece Cookie & Bar Tin
$47.00
saksfifthavenue
Hummingbird Cake
Hummingbird Cake
$59.99
harry&david
Signature New York-Style Cheesecake
Signature New York-Style Cheesecake
$34.99
harry&david
Peach And Berry Pie
Peach And Berry Pie
$39.99
harry&david
Coconut Supreme Pie
Coconut Supreme Pie
$70.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Happy Birthday Golden Butter Vanilla 4-Layer Cake, Serves 8-10
Happy Birthday Golden Butter Vanilla 4-Layer Cake, Serves 8-10
$65.00
neimanmarcus
Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, 8-Pack
Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, 8-Pack
$35.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
The Cake Bake Shop's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cake
The Cake Bake Shop's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cake
$149.95
williamssonoma
Key Lime White Chocolate Cream Pie
Key Lime White Chocolate Cream Pie
$90.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Tres Leches Cake
Tres Leches Cake
$50.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Key Lime Bundt Cake, Serves 8
Key Lime Bundt Cake, Serves 8
$45.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Lemon Vodka Cheesecake
Lemon Vodka Cheesecake
$90.00
neimanmarcus
Georgetown Cupcake Thanksgiving Cupcakes
Georgetown Cupcake Thanksgiving Cupcakes
$69.95
williamssonoma
Philip R's Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream Cake
Philip R's Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream Cake
$79.95
williamssonoma
NM Shortbread Cookies
NM Shortbread Cookies
$50.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Apple Pie
Apple Pie
$49.99
wolfermans
The Cake Bake Shop's Apple Crumble Cake
The Cake Bake Shop's Apple Crumble Cake
$149.95
williamssonoma
Flour Shop Halloween Explosion Cake
Flour Shop Halloween Explosion Cake
$189.95
williamssonoma
No Kid Hungry Georgetown Cupcake Fall Cupcake Sampler
No Kid Hungry Georgetown Cupcake Fall Cupcake Sampler
$79.95
williamssonoma
Holiday Mini Cookies, Set of 24
Holiday Mini Cookies, Set of 24
$99.95
williamssonoma
We Take the Cake Pink Rose Chocolate Layer Cake
We Take the Cake Pink Rose Chocolate Layer Cake
$79.95
williamssonoma
Galette Cookie Box
Galette Cookie Box
$24.99
($29.99
save 17%)
wolfermans
Assorted Holiday Cookies, Set of 8
Assorted Holiday Cookies, Set of 8
$44.95
williamssonoma
Pumpkin Shaped Cake
Pumpkin Shaped Cake
$189.95
williamssonoma
Flour Shop Cake Balls, Set of 12
Flour Shop Cake Balls, Set of 12
$49.95
williamssonoma
Ultimate Oreo Cookies
Ultimate Oreo Cookies
$30.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Happy Pride Cookies 2021
Happy Pride Cookies 2021
$49.95
williamssonoma
The Cake Bake Shop's Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
The Cake Bake Shop's Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
$149.95
williamssonoma
Williams Sonoma Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark Cookies
Williams Sonoma Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark Cookies
$29.95
williamssonoma
Shugg's Raspberry Lemon Meringue Pound Cake
Shugg's Raspberry Lemon Meringue Pound Cake
$119.95
williamssonoma
Gluten-Free Coffee Cake
Gluten-Free Coffee Cake
$54.95
williamssonoma
Gourmet Desserts
