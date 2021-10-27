Woks & Stir Fry Pans

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Cookware
Specialty
Woks Stir Fry Pans
Woks & Stir Fry Pans
Share
Woks & Stir Fry Pans
Anolon Allure Hard Anodized Nonstick Wok/Stir Fry Pan, 12 Inch, Dark Gray
featured
Anolon Allure Hard Anodized Nonstick Wok/Stir Fry Pan, 12 Inch, Dark Gray
$79.99
amazon
Traditional Carbon Steel Wok, Hand Hammered Wok Pan With Wooden And Steel Helper Handle, Chinese Woks And Stir Fry Pans
featured
Traditional Carbon Steel Wok, Hand Hammered Wok Pan With Wooden And Steel Helper Handle, Chinese Woks And Stir Fry Pans
$108.15
wayfairnorthamerica
BergHOFF International Leo 12.5" Non-Stick Aluminum Wok w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 13.0 H in | Wayfair 3950172
featured
BergHOFF International Leo 12.5" Non-Stick Aluminum Wok w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 13.0 H in | Wayfair 3950172
$119.99
wayfair
Aroma 23.25" The Ultimate Aluminum Wok w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 7.25 H x 13.25 W in | Wayfair ACA-021
Aroma 23.25" The Ultimate Aluminum Wok w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 7.25 H x 13.25 W in | Wayfair ACA-021
$172.10
wayfair
"Anolon Advanced Home 14-in. Wok with Side Handles, Black, 14""
"Anolon Advanced Home 14-in. Wok with Side Handles, Black, 14""
$99.99
($119.99
save 17%)
kohl's
Ajinomoto Cook Do Eggplant Stir-Fry Szechwan Style, 3.17 Ounce
Ajinomoto Cook Do Eggplant Stir-Fry Szechwan Style, 3.17 Ounce
$9.99
amazon
Nordic Ware 10" Non-Stick Aluminum Wok
Nordic Ware 10" Non-Stick Aluminum Wok
$36.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Neoflam PerfecToss 11'' Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan for Skillet, Omelette with Soft Touch Handle PFOA-Free Dishwasher Safe Chef's Wok, 2 lb, Corn Yellow
Neoflam PerfecToss 11'' Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan for Skillet, Omelette with Soft Touch Handle PFOA-Free Dishwasher Safe Chef's Wok, 2 lb, Corn Yellow
$37.39
($39.99
save 7%)
amazon
Our Table Nonstick 12" Carbon Steel Wok Black
Our Table Nonstick 12" Carbon Steel Wok Black
$20.00
bedbath&beyond
IMUSA USA Wok, 9.5", Brown
IMUSA USA Wok, 9.5", Brown
$16.66
amazon
Kenmore Hammond Nonstick 14" Carbon Steel Wok Black
Kenmore Hammond Nonstick 14" Carbon Steel Wok Black
$29.99
buybuybaby
Nordic Ware 14" Non-Stick Aluminized Steel Asian Spun Wok Non Stick, Size 4.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair 16700M
Nordic Ware 14" Non-Stick Aluminized Steel Asian Spun Wok Non Stick, Size 4.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair 16700M
$47.00
wayfair
Advertisement
Oster Findley 13.7 in. Carbon Steel Wok
Oster Findley 13.7 in. Carbon Steel Wok
$59.99
overstock
Ninja Foodi 11 NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodize d Wok
Ninja Foodi 11 NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodize d Wok
$102.14
qvc
Nonstick Frying Pan With Lid - Octagonal Shape Design Woks & Stir-Fry Pans, Bakelite Handle, Saute Pan, Non-Stick Wok
Nonstick Frying Pan With Lid - Octagonal Shape Design Woks & Stir-Fry Pans, Bakelite Handle, Saute Pan, Non-Stick Wok
$67.48
wayfairnorthamerica
12" Green Earth Wok by Ozeri, with Smooth Ceramic Non-Stick Coating (100% PTFE and PFOA Free)
12" Green Earth Wok by Ozeri, with Smooth Ceramic Non-Stick Coating (100% PTFE and PFOA Free)
$28.82
($50.45
save 43%)
walmartusa
Rachael Ray Cityscapes Nonstick 11" Covered Stir Fry Pan In Turquoise
Rachael Ray Cityscapes Nonstick 11" Covered Stir Fry Pan In Turquoise
$39.99
($49.99
save 20%)
buybuybaby
Mepra Fantasia Pan-28cm, Stainless Steel Stir Fry Pan with Eterna Stone Coating, Bakelite Handle | Kitchen Cookware, 28 CM Skillet, Carrot Orange
Mepra Fantasia Pan-28cm, Stainless Steel Stir Fry Pan with Eterna Stone Coating, Bakelite Handle | Kitchen Cookware, 28 CM Skillet, Carrot Orange
$138.19
amazon
MingshanAncient Wok Pan w/ Lid, 12-Inch Nonstick Stir Fry Pan, Granite Stone Coating Scratch-Resistant, 100% Free Of APEO PFOA | Wayfair
MingshanAncient Wok Pan w/ Lid, 12-Inch Nonstick Stir Fry Pan, Granite Stone Coating Scratch-Resistant, 100% Free Of APEO PFOA | Wayfair
$103.99
wayfair
Kitchen Collective Traditional Nonstick 12" Spun Wok - Wood
Kitchen Collective Traditional Nonstick 12" Spun Wok - Wood
$19.99
($39.99
save 50%)
macy's
Frieling Woll 12.5 in. Non-Stick Aluminum Wok Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 5.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair W1032DPI
Frieling Woll 12.5 in. Non-Stick Aluminum Wok Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 5.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair W1032DPI
$189.95
wayfair
IMUSA USA 12" Nonstick Traditional Carbon Steel Wok with Red Handle
IMUSA USA 12" Nonstick Traditional Carbon Steel Wok with Red Handle
$13.49
($16.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
Carbon Steel Wok Pan, Chinese Woks And Stir Fry Pans,14 Inch Large Craft Hand Hammered Traditional Round Bottom Wok
Carbon Steel Wok Pan, Chinese Woks And Stir Fry Pans,14 Inch Large Craft Hand Hammered Traditional Round Bottom Wok
$173.99
wayfairnorthamerica
12" Carbon Steel Nonstick Wok - Made By Design
12" Carbon Steel Nonstick Wok - Made By Design
$20.00
target
Advertisement
Mepra Fantasia Stone Frying Pan - 24cm, Stainless Steel, Stir Fry Pan with Eterna Stone Coating, Bakelite Handle | Kitchen Cookware
Mepra Fantasia Stone Frying Pan - 24cm, Stainless Steel, Stir Fry Pan with Eterna Stone Coating, Bakelite Handle | Kitchen Cookware
$105.89
($135.00
save 22%)
amazon
MingshanAncient 12.5" Nonstick Stone Deep Frying Pan w/ Bak Handle & Glass Lid Stir Fry Pan w/ Stone Derived Coating Suitable For All Stoves in Black
MingshanAncient 12.5" Nonstick Stone Deep Frying Pan w/ Bak Handle & Glass Lid Stir Fry Pan w/ Stone Derived Coating Suitable For All Stoves in Black
$105.99
wayfair
Mepra AZ30217828 Wok With Non-Stick Coating And Lid, Large, Stainless Steel
Mepra AZ30217828 Wok With Non-Stick Coating And Lid, Large, Stainless Steel
$1,353.48
amazon
Nordic Ware Medium 10 Spun Wok
Nordic Ware Medium 10 Spun Wok
$40.00
qvc
12" Nonstick Wok, Cream
12" Nonstick Wok, Cream
$179.95
neimanmarcus
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick 14.25" Wok
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick 14.25" Wok
$79.99
macys
Chasseur Enameled Cast Iron 7" Covered Wok In Red
Chasseur Enameled Cast Iron 7" Covered Wok In Red
$132.99
buybuybaby
Cuisinart Greengourmet Hard Anodized Eco Friendly Non-Stick 12" Stir Fry Wok W/Glass Cover
Cuisinart Greengourmet Hard Anodized Eco Friendly Non-Stick 12" Stir Fry Wok W/Glass Cover
$79.95
($150.00
save 47%)
walmartusa
Circulon Symmetry Hard Anodized Nonstick Wok/Stir Fry Pan with Lid, 12 Inch, Chocolate
Circulon Symmetry Hard Anodized Nonstick Wok/Stir Fry Pan with Lid, 12 Inch, Chocolate
$79.99
amazon
Cuisinart Chefs Classic Anodized 12.5 Stir-Fry Pan with Cover and Helper Handle, Black (626-32H) | Quill
Cuisinart Chefs Classic Anodized 12.5 Stir-Fry Pan with Cover and Helper Handle, Black (626-32H) | Quill
$49.99
quill
Cristel Casteline Stainless Steel Wok Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 6.1 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair WOKT28QKP
Cristel Casteline Stainless Steel Wok Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 6.1 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair WOKT28QKP
$307.99
wayfair
Classic Cuisine 14 in. Cast Iron Wok Cast Iron in Black/Gray, Size 3.75 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair M030293
Classic Cuisine 14 in. Cast Iron Wok Cast Iron in Black/Gray, Size 3.75 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair M030293
$35.95
wayfair
Advertisement
Ballarini Rialto Forged Aluminum Nonstick 11-inch Stir Fry Pan - Black
Ballarini Rialto Forged Aluminum Nonstick 11-inch Stir Fry Pan - Black
$49.95
overstock
Ballarini Parma 11-inch Forged Aluminum Nonstick Stir Fry Pan w/ Lid | Wayfair 1010560
Ballarini Parma 11-inch Forged Aluminum Nonstick Stir Fry Pan w/ Lid | Wayfair 1010560
$61.98
wayfair
Battle Cow Nonstick Frying Pan w/ Lid - Octagonal Shape Design Woks & Stir-Fry Pans, Bak Handle, Saute Pan, Non-Stick Wok Non Stick/Aluminum Wayfair
Battle Cow Nonstick Frying Pan w/ Lid - Octagonal Shape Design Woks & Stir-Fry Pans, Bak Handle, Saute Pan, Non-Stick Wok Non Stick/Aluminum Wayfair
$70.31
wayfair
Berlinger Haus Wok 11 inches with Protector, Ebony Maple Collection
Berlinger Haus Wok 11 inches with Protector, Ebony Maple Collection
$55.99
overstock
Circulon Symmetry Hard-Anodized Covered Stir Fry, 9.5-Inch, Merlot
Circulon Symmetry Hard-Anodized Covered Stir Fry, 9.5-Inch, Merlot
$49.99
overstock
EasyGoProducts Marble Flip 11” – Stir Fry Pan W/3 Layer Non-Stick Coating – PFOA Free-Patent Pending
EasyGoProducts Marble Flip 11” – Stir Fry Pan W/3 Layer Non-Stick Coating – PFOA Free-Patent Pending
$19.99
amazon
BergHOFF Leo Collection 12.5" Covered Wok - Gray
BergHOFF Leo Collection 12.5" Covered Wok - Gray
$99.99
($204.99
save 51%)
macy's
Circulon Symmetry 5.25-Qt Covered Stir Fry Pan
Circulon Symmetry 5.25-Qt Covered Stir Fry Pan
$70.49
qvc
Berlinger Haus Wok 11 inches with ETERNA coating, Eternal Collection
Berlinger Haus Wok 11 inches with ETERNA coating, Eternal Collection
$96.99
overstock
Ballarini Rialto Forged Non-Stick Aluminum Wok Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray | Wayfair 75000-604
Ballarini Rialto Forged Non-Stick Aluminum Wok Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray | Wayfair 75000-604
$49.95
wayfair
Ballarini Parma Plus 11-inch Aluminum Nonstick Stir Fry Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray/Green, Size 4.1 H in | Wayfair 75003-100-0
Ballarini Parma Plus 11-inch Aluminum Nonstick Stir Fry Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray/Green, Size 4.1 H in | Wayfair 75003-100-0
$64.95
wayfair
Frieling Black Cube 12.5" Non-Stick Stainless Steel Wok
Frieling Black Cube 12.5" Non-Stick Stainless Steel Wok
$139.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Wok Pan With Lid, Nonstick Frying Pan With Ergonomic Handle And Flat Bottom
Wok Pan With Lid, Nonstick Frying Pan With Ergonomic Handle And Flat Bottom
$112.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Cast Aluminum Nonstick Wok With Lid, 14 Inch
Cast Aluminum Nonstick Wok With Lid, 14 Inch
$179.95
verishop
Staub Cast Iron Wok w/ Lid Cast Iron in Black, Size 3.4 H x 15.25 W in | Wayfair 1312923
Staub Cast Iron Wok w/ Lid Cast Iron in Black, Size 3.4 H x 15.25 W in | Wayfair 1312923
$289.95
wayfair
TECHEF Art Collection - 12 Inch Wok/Stir-Fry Pan with Cover
TECHEF Art Collection - 12 Inch Wok/Stir-Fry Pan with Cover
$44.99
overstock
Staub Cast Iron Wok w/ Lid Cast Iron in Gray, Size 3.4 H x 15.25 W in | Wayfair 1312906
Staub Cast Iron Wok w/ Lid Cast Iron in Gray, Size 3.4 H x 15.25 W in | Wayfair 1312906
$289.95
wayfair
Typhoon World Foods Non-Stick Carbon Steel Wok Non Stick/Carbon Steel in Black/Gray, Size 4.3 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair 1401.108U
Typhoon World Foods Non-Stick Carbon Steel Wok Non Stick/Carbon Steel in Black/Gray, Size 4.3 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair 1401.108U
$29.99
wayfair
Stir-Fry-Pans, 24Cm, Stainless Steel
Stir-Fry-Pans, 24Cm, Stainless Steel
$149.99
newegg
Victoria Cast Iron Wok with Stability Base 14" Black
Victoria Cast Iron Wok with Stability Base 14" Black
$55.99
target
HARMONYY Wok with Lid 11.8"
HARMONYY Wok with Lid 11.8"
$115.99
overstock
2Pcs Stainless Steel Everyday Pan Cold Noodle Plate Chef Stir Fry Pan Steamer Pot Saucepot Casserole Pot Tray Dish With Handles For Home Kitchen Food
2Pcs Stainless Steel Everyday Pan Cold Noodle Plate Chef Stir Fry Pan Steamer Pot Saucepot Casserole Pot Tray Dish With Handles For Home Kitchen Food
$63.11
wayfairnorthamerica
Winco Carbon Steel Wok
Winco Carbon Steel Wok
$24.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Wonderchef Die Cast Stir Fry Wok Skillet with Wooden Handle
Wonderchef Die Cast Stir Fry Wok Skillet with Wooden Handle
$41.49
overstock
Load More
Woks & Stir Fry Pans
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.