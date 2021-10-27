Crepe Pans

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Cookware
Specialty
Crepe Pans
Crepe Pans
Share
Crepe Pans
Berndes Specialty 11.5 in. Round Crepe Pan without Lid Black
featured
Berndes Specialty 11.5 in. Round Crepe Pan without Lid Black
$63.31
homedepot
BergHOFF International Leo 9.75 in. Non-Stick Stainless Steel Crepe Pan
featured
BergHOFF International Leo 9.75 in. Non-Stick Stainless Steel Crepe Pan
$44.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Le Creuset Cast Iron 10.75" Crepe Pan Non Stick/Cast Iron in Red, Size 0.3 H in | Wayfair L2036-2767
featured
Le Creuset Cast Iron 10.75" Crepe Pan Non Stick/Cast Iron in Red, Size 0.3 H in | Wayfair L2036-2767
$159.95
wayfair
de Buyer - Mineral B Crepe & Tortilla Pan - Nonstick Frying and Pancake Pan - Carbon and Stainless Steel - Induction-ready - 9.5"
de Buyer - Mineral B Crepe & Tortilla Pan - Nonstick Frying and Pancake Pan - Carbon and Stainless Steel - Induction-ready - 9.5"
$39.99
($44.95
save 11%)
amazon
Bk Black Carbon Steel Crepe Pan, 10"
Bk Black Carbon Steel Crepe Pan, 10"
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shengxuan Mini Pancakes Maker Pancake Pan Mold Non-stick Pancake Griddle Grill Pan Mini Crepe Maker in Black, Size 19.0 H in | Wayfair SX-PCake01
Shengxuan Mini Pancakes Maker Pancake Pan Mold Non-stick Pancake Griddle Grill Pan Mini Crepe Maker in Black, Size 19.0 H in | Wayfair SX-PCake01
$56.46
wayfair
SpicyMedia 10" Non Stick Stainless Steel Crepe Pan
SpicyMedia 10" Non Stick Stainless Steel Crepe Pan
$60.60
wayfairnorthamerica
Worallymy Waffle Cone Maker Non-stick Crepe Pan Multifunctional Double-sided Ice Cream Crepe Egg Roll Maker
Worallymy Waffle Cone Maker Non-stick Crepe Pan Multifunctional Double-sided Ice Cream Crepe Egg Roll Maker
$29.89
walmart
zhong_hua Pancake Pan Maker,10.5 Inch 7 Molds Mini Pancake Non Stick Silver Dollar Grill Blini Griddle Crepe Pan in Black, Size 2.2 H in | Wayfair
zhong_hua Pancake Pan Maker,10.5 Inch 7 Molds Mini Pancake Non Stick Silver Dollar Grill Blini Griddle Crepe Pan in Black, Size 2.2 H in | Wayfair
$71.99
wayfair
CHOC Round Non-stick Crepe/Tortilla Pan 10.25-Inch
CHOC Round Non-stick Crepe/Tortilla Pan 10.25-Inch
$52.35
newegg
CONTEXT 11 in. Titanium Coated Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Frying Pan in Gray
CONTEXT 11 in. Titanium Coated Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Frying Pan in Gray
$35.18
homedepot
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Non-Stick Hard Anodized Crepe Pan - 10 Inch Pan, 1.0 CT
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Non-Stick Hard Anodized Crepe Pan - 10 Inch Pan, 1.0 CT
$24.95
($50.00
save 50%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Le Creuset Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick 11" Crepe Pan - Black
Le Creuset Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick 11" Crepe Pan - Black
$142.99
macy's
Alpine Cuisine Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 1.7 H in | Wayfair AB-FP7
Alpine Cuisine Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 1.7 H in | Wayfair AB-FP7
$18.99
wayfair
Alpine Cuisine Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 1.7 H in | Wayfair AG-FP8
Alpine Cuisine Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 1.7 H in | Wayfair AG-FP8
$20.99
wayfair
Specialty Induction Crepe Pan - Black
Specialty Induction Crepe Pan - Black
$104.99
($149.99
save 30%)
macy's
Berndes Specialty Crepe Pan 11.5" with tools
Berndes Specialty Crepe Pan 11.5" with tools
$79.49
overstock
BK Black Steel Crêpe Pan
BK Black Steel Crêpe Pan
$39.95
surlatable
Berndes Specialty 11.5" Non-Stick Interior Crepe pan with Tool
Berndes Specialty 11.5" Non-Stick Interior Crepe pan with Tool
$88.99
homedepot
Berlinger Haus Crepe Pan 10 inches with Protector, Aquamarine Collection
Berlinger Haus Crepe Pan 10 inches with Protector, Aquamarine Collection
$38.99
overstock
De Buyer Mineral B Element Non-Stick Crepe Pan
De Buyer Mineral B Element Non-Stick Crepe Pan
$44.95
wayfairnorthamerica
De Buyer Mineral B Element Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Carbon Steel in Black/Gray, Size 0.5 H in | Wayfair 5615.24A
De Buyer Mineral B Element Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Carbon Steel in Black/Gray, Size 0.5 H in | Wayfair 5615.24A
$44.95
wayfair
TianRan Professional Nonstick Frying Pan Fast Heat Conduction Dishwasher Safe Aluminum Skillet For Baking Cooking Eggs Crepe Grilling Iling Braising Fish Meat
TianRan Professional Nonstick Frying Pan Fast Heat Conduction Dishwasher Safe Aluminum Skillet For Baking Cooking Eggs Crepe Grilling Iling Braising Fish Meat
$69.99
wayfair
lameishuju Cup Egg Frying Pan Non Stick Swedish Pancake, Plett, Crepe, Multi Egg Frying Pan in Black | Wayfair N1TE0X07XC5G9VJ
lameishuju Cup Egg Frying Pan Non Stick Swedish Pancake, Plett, Crepe, Multi Egg Frying Pan in Black | Wayfair N1TE0X07XC5G9VJ
$59.57
wayfair
Advertisement
chiloyal Crepe Pan Nonstick 9.5 Inch, Nonstick Flat Frying Skillet Pan For Pizza, Omelette, Tortillas, Induction Compatible in Gray, Size 3.7 H in
chiloyal Crepe Pan Nonstick 9.5 Inch, Nonstick Flat Frying Skillet Pan For Pizza, Omelette, Tortillas, Induction Compatible in Gray, Size 3.7 H in
$86.99
wayfair
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Crepe Pan with Spreader and Spatula
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Crepe Pan with Spreader and Spatula
$160.00
williamssonoma
Frieling Woll 10.25 in. Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair W226DPS
Frieling Woll 10.25 in. Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair W226DPS
$139.95
wayfair
Frieling 10.25 in. Non-Stick Aluminum Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair W226DPI
Frieling 10.25 in. Non-Stick Aluminum Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair W226DPI
$149.95
wayfair
Frieling Woll 10.3 in. Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair W2226DLP
Frieling Woll 10.3 in. Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair W2226DLP
$139.95
wayfair
BergHOFF International Eurocast Non Stick Ceramic Crepe Pan Non Stick/Ceramic in Black, Size 2.75 H in | Wayfair 2212024
BergHOFF International Eurocast Non Stick Ceramic Crepe Pan Non Stick/Ceramic in Black, Size 2.75 H in | Wayfair 2212024
$140.49
wayfair
Ballarini cookin'Italy 10.5" Aluminum Crepe Pan Set
Ballarini cookin'Italy 10.5" Aluminum Crepe Pan Set
$49.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Berndes Specialty 9.5 Inch Crepe Pan
Berndes Specialty 9.5 Inch Crepe Pan
$49.95
overstock
Staub 11" Crepe Pan, Spreader & Spatula Set
Staub 11" Crepe Pan, Spreader & Spatula Set
$99.99
($159.99
save 38%)
saksfifthavenue
Swiss Diamond 10.25" Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 0.5 H in | Wayfair 6226
Swiss Diamond 10.25" Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 0.5 H in | Wayfair 6226
$102.80
wayfair
Nordic Ware Nonstick Traditional French Crepe Pan, Grey
Nordic Ware Nonstick Traditional French Crepe Pan, Grey
$44.50
kohl's
Nordic Ware Traditional French Steel Crepe Pan, 10-Inch
Nordic Ware Traditional French Steel Crepe Pan, 10-Inch
$32.25
($44.00
save 27%)
amazon
Advertisement
Matfer Bourgeat Ceramic 11" Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum/Ceramic in Brown/Gray, Size 11.0 H in | Wayfair 666228
Matfer Bourgeat Ceramic 11" Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum/Ceramic in Brown/Gray, Size 11.0 H in | Wayfair 666228
$134.53
wayfair
Le Creuset Cast Iron 10.75" Crepe Pan
Le Creuset Cast Iron 10.75" Crepe Pan
$159.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Cup Egg Frying Pan Non Stick Swedish Pancake, Plett, Crepe, Multi Egg Frying Pan
Cup Egg Frying Pan Non Stick Swedish Pancake, Plett, Crepe, Multi Egg Frying Pan
$57.51
wayfairnorthamerica
Berndes Signocast Specialty Crepe Pan Black
Berndes Signocast Specialty Crepe Pan Black
$89.99
bedbath&beyond
Alpine Cuisine Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 2.2 H in | Wayfair AB-FP11
Alpine Cuisine Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 2.2 H in | Wayfair AB-FP11
$22.99
wayfair
Ballarini cookin'Italy 10.5" Aluminum Crepe Pan Set Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair 75000-663
Ballarini cookin'Italy 10.5" Aluminum Crepe Pan Set Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair 75000-663
$49.95
wayfair
Berlinger Haus 10" Non Stick Aluminum Crepe Pan Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair BH-7441
Berlinger Haus 10" Non Stick Aluminum Crepe Pan Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair BH-7441
$72.99
wayfair
Cuisinox Non-Stick Granite Finish Crepe Pan, 28cm/ 11", Black
Cuisinox Non-Stick Granite Finish Crepe Pan, 28cm/ 11", Black
$29.99
amazon
Cuisinart 623-24 Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 10-Inch Crepe Pan,Black
Cuisinart 623-24 Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 10-Inch Crepe Pan,Black
$24.95
($29.95
save 17%)
amazon
Perfect Small Bake & Serve Double Sided Pancake Maker Pan - 4 Decorative Designs For Eggs, French Toast, Omelette, Flip Jack & Crepes Pan
Perfect Small Bake & Serve Double Sided Pancake Maker Pan - 4 Decorative Designs For Eggs, French Toast, Omelette, Flip Jack & Crepes Pan
$38.04
wayfairnorthamerica
De Buyer Restro Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 0.7 H in | Wayfair 8485.26
De Buyer Restro Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 0.7 H in | Wayfair 8485.26
$59.95
wayfair
Cuisinox Non Stick Aluminum Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 3.0 H in | Wayfair PAN28CGR
Cuisinox Non Stick Aluminum Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 3.0 H in | Wayfair PAN28CGR
$44.78
wayfair
Advertisement
Cuisinart 10 in. Non Stick Stainless Steel Crepe Pan
Cuisinart 10 in. Non Stick Stainless Steel Crepe Pan
$64.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart Cuisinart Chef's Classic Hard-Anodized 10" Non-Stick Crepe Pan
Cuisinart Cuisinart Chef's Classic Hard-Anodized 10" Non-Stick Crepe Pan
$29.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart 10 in. Non Stick Stainless Steel Crepe Pan Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.46 H in | Wayfair FCT23-24NS
Cuisinart 10 in. Non Stick Stainless Steel Crepe Pan Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.46 H in | Wayfair FCT23-24NS
$64.95
wayfair
Woll Diamond Lite Diamond Reinforced Nonstick Scratch Resistant Cast Aluminum Cookware Crepe Pan, 10 1/4" Diameter, Gray
Woll Diamond Lite Diamond Reinforced Nonstick Scratch Resistant Cast Aluminum Cookware Crepe Pan, 10 1/4" Diameter, Gray
$139.95
amazon
wisdomfurnitureco Frying Egg Pan Non Stick Sandwich Pan 2 Holes Burger Eggs Pan Pot Flat Skillet Breakfast Omelette Mold Maker w/ Non Slip Handle For Pancake Crepe Pl
wisdomfurnitureco Frying Egg Pan Non Stick Sandwich Pan 2 Holes Burger Eggs Pan Pot Flat Skillet Breakfast Omelette Mold Maker w/ Non Slip Handle For Pancake Crepe Pl
$70.82
wayfair
chiloyal Frying Egg Pan Non Stick Sandwich Pan 2 Holes Burger Eggs Pan Pot Flat Skillet Breakfast Omelette Mold Maker w/ Non Slip Handle For Pancake Crepe Pl
chiloyal Frying Egg Pan Non Stick Sandwich Pan 2 Holes Burger Eggs Pan Pot Flat Skillet Breakfast Omelette Mold Maker w/ Non Slip Handle For Pancake Crepe Pl
$91.99
wayfair
Cristel Castel’Pro ULTRALU Nonstick Crêpe Pan
Cristel Castel’Pro ULTRALU Nonstick Crêpe Pan
$139.95
surlatable
Cuisinart Cuisinart Chef's Classic Hard-Anodized 10" Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Hard-Anodized Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 0.9 H in | Wayfair
Cuisinart Cuisinart Chef's Classic Hard-Anodized 10" Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Hard-Anodized Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 0.9 H in | Wayfair
$29.95
($50.00
save 40%)
wayfair
Berlinger Haus 10" Non Stick Aluminum Crepe Pan
Berlinger Haus 10" Non Stick Aluminum Crepe Pan
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
De Buyer Restro Non-Stick Crepe Pan
De Buyer Restro Non-Stick Crepe Pan
$59.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized 9.5" Nonstick Crepe Pan
Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized 9.5" Nonstick Crepe Pan
$29.99
($59.99
save 50%)
macys
Alpine Cuisine Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 1.7 H in | Wayfair AB-FP8
Alpine Cuisine Aluminum Non-Stick Crepe Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 1.7 H in | Wayfair AB-FP8
$16.08
wayfair
Load More
Crepe Pans
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.