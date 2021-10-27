Stock & Soup Pots

Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
Shop
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Cookware
Pots Pans
Stock Soup
Stock & Soup Pots
Stock & Soup Pots
SpicyMedia 3 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Soup Pot with Lid
featured
SpicyMedia 3 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Soup Pot with Lid
$84.82
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef Pro Aluminum Soup Pot w/ Lid Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.5 H x 12.8 W in | Wayfair 6318-7
featured
Chef Pro Aluminum Soup Pot w/ Lid Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.5 H x 12.8 W in | Wayfair 6318-7
$27.99
wayfair
Chard 30 qt. Aluminum Stock Pot in Silver
featured
Chard 30 qt. Aluminum Stock Pot in Silver
$42.99
($59.99
save 28%)
homedepot
Cook N Home 8 qt. Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
Cook N Home 8 qt. Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
$31.29
wayfairnorthamerica
Bon Chef Cucina Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 16.38 W in | Wayfair 60030WAVE
Bon Chef Cucina Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 16.38 W in | Wayfair 60030WAVE
$135.99
wayfair
Cristel Casteline Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel/Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.3 H x 7.9 W in | Wayfair C20QMPKP
Cristel Casteline Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel/Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.3 H x 7.9 W in | Wayfair C20QMPKP
$162.76
wayfair
Cook N Home Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 7.0 W in | Wayfair 2417
Cook N Home Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 7.0 W in | Wayfair 2417
$24.99
wayfair
Chantal Induction 21 Steel® 5 qt. Soup Pot with Lid
Chantal Induction 21 Steel® 5 qt. Soup Pot with Lid
$119.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Cook Pro 35-Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot
Cook Pro 35-Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot
$83.59
($98.00
save 15%)
walmartusa
Chantal 6 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
Chantal 6 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
$59.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Bene Casa 5.2 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Soup Pot with Lid
Bene Casa 5.2 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Soup Pot with Lid
$45.48
wayfairnorthamerica
BergHOFF GEM 5.2-qt. Nonstick Covered Stock Pot, Black, 5 QT
BergHOFF GEM 5.2-qt. Nonstick Covered Stock Pot, Black, 5 QT
$99.99
($184.99
save 46%)
kohl's
Bayou Classic Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 14.17 H x 13.6 W in | Wayfair 1136
Bayou Classic Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 14.17 H x 13.6 W in | Wayfair 1136
$98.29
($126.00
save 22%)
wayfair
62 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
62 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
$160.86
walmart
BergHOFF International Leo qt. Non-Stick Covered Stock Pot Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 9.75 W in | Wayfair 3950168
BergHOFF International Leo qt. Non-Stick Covered Stock Pot Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 9.75 W in | Wayfair 3950168
$99.99
wayfair
Concord Cookware Beer Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 80 Quart | Wayfair S4548S_DIYKIT_WY
Concord Cookware Beer Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 80 Quart | Wayfair S4548S_DIYKIT_WY
$166.74
wayfair
Concord Cookware Beer Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 40 Quart | Wayfair S3539S_DIYKIT_WY
Concord Cookware Beer Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 40 Quart | Wayfair S3539S_DIYKIT_WY
$135.50
wayfair
Berlinger Haus 6.3 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Stock Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Pink, Size 6.25 H x 9.5 W in | Wayfair BH-1520N
Berlinger Haus 6.3 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Stock Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Pink, Size 6.25 H x 9.5 W in | Wayfair BH-1520N
$57.87
wayfair
Bon Chef Cucina Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 16.38 W in | Wayfair 60030FREEWAY
Bon Chef Cucina Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 16.38 W in | Wayfair 60030FREEWAY
$135.99
wayfair
Chef Pro Aluminum Stock Pot w/ Lid Aluminum in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 19.5 W in | Wayfair 6318-20
Chef Pro Aluminum Stock Pot w/ Lid Aluminum in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 19.5 W in | Wayfair 6318-20
$59.99
wayfair
Cristel Casteline Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel/Aluminum in Gray, Size 5.3 H x 6.3 W in | Wayfair C16QMPKP
Cristel Casteline Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel/Aluminum in Gray, Size 5.3 H x 6.3 W in | Wayfair C16QMPKP
$157.99
wayfair
Cuisinox Gourmet 11 Quart Covered Stock Pot
Cuisinox Gourmet 11 Quart Covered Stock Pot
$71.89
amazon
Cook N Home 16 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Glass Lid
Cook N Home 16 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Glass Lid
$39.91
homedepot
Arlmont & Co. Multi-Tier Bamboo Plant Stand Planter Rack Flower Pots Holder Display US Stock Wood in Brown, Size 39.37 H x 32.67 W x 9.48 D in
Arlmont & Co. Multi-Tier Bamboo Plant Stand Planter Rack Flower Pots Holder Display US Stock Wood in Brown, Size 39.37 H x 32.67 W x 9.48 D in
$58.99
wayfair
Ayesha Curry Professional Hard Anodized Nonstick Stock Pot/Stockpot with Lid, 10 Quart, Charcoal
Ayesha Curry Professional Hard Anodized Nonstick Stock Pot/Stockpot with Lid, 10 Quart, Charcoal
$74.76
amazon
Arzezum Non-Stick Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray/Red, Size 6.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair ARZ-K99-D4334
Arzezum Non-Stick Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray/Red, Size 6.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair ARZ-K99-D4334
$72.99
wayfair
Arzezum Non-Stick Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray/Red, Size 6.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair ARZ-K99-D4333
Arzezum Non-Stick Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray/Red, Size 6.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair ARZ-K99-D4333
$68.99
wayfair
Cancooker 8 qt. Aluminum Stock Pot with Lid
Cancooker 8 qt. Aluminum Stock Pot with Lid
$49.02
wayfairnorthamerica
DENYO Non-Stick Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.9 W in | Wayfair 11122
DENYO Non-Stick Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.9 W in | Wayfair 11122
$50.77
wayfair
Arc Aluminum Stock Pot w/ Lid Aluminum in Gray, Size 12.5 H x 18.5 W in | Wayfair H3212BB
Arc Aluminum Stock Pot w/ Lid Aluminum in Gray, Size 12.5 H x 18.5 W in | Wayfair H3212BB
$53.76
wayfair
All-Clad 8-Qt. Copper Core Stock Pot -
All-Clad 8-Qt. Copper Core Stock Pot -
$535.00
belk
BergHOFF International Gem Non-Stick Aluminum Stock Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair 2307419
BergHOFF International Gem Non-Stick Aluminum Stock Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair 2307419
$188.93
wayfair
BergHOFF Leo 4.6 qt. Aluminum Nonstick Stock Pot in Grey with Glass Lid
BergHOFF Leo 4.6 qt. Aluminum Nonstick Stock Pot in Grey with Glass Lid
$99.99
homedepot
Bayou Classic Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 23.0 H x 21.375 W in | Wayfair 1142
Bayou Classic Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 23.0 H x 21.375 W in | Wayfair 1142
$415.38
wayfair
BergHOFF Ron 6.8 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
BergHOFF Ron 6.8 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
$129.99
homedepot
Berlinger Haus 2.4 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Soup Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 2.5 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair BH-1739
Berlinger Haus 2.4 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Soup Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 2.5 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair BH-1739
$47.69
wayfair
Bon Chef Cucina Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 16.38 W in | Wayfair 60030BELLISSIMO
Bon Chef Cucina Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 16.38 W in | Wayfair 60030BELLISSIMO
$164.99
($183.90
save 10%)
wayfair
DAVYLINE 8 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair 1380
DAVYLINE 8 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair 1380
$60.15
wayfair
DENYO Non-Stick Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ L:id Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.2 W in | Wayfair 11120
DENYO Non-Stick Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ L:id Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.2 W in | Wayfair 11120
$35.99
wayfair
Cook's Choice Aluminum 5 Quart Stock Pot, Red
Cook's Choice Aluminum 5 Quart Stock Pot, Red
$69.39
amazon
20cm Large Stainless Steel Stock Pot Cooking Milk Noodles Soup Glass Lid Durable
20cm Large Stainless Steel Stock Pot Cooking Milk Noodles Soup Glass Lid Durable
$50.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bene Casa Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.0 H in | Wayfair BC-16470
Bene Casa Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.0 H in | Wayfair BC-16470
$34.75
wayfair
24cm Stainless Steel Deep Stock Cooking Pot W/ Lid Cater Stew Casserole Boiling
24cm Stainless Steel Deep Stock Cooking Pot W/ Lid Cater Stew Casserole Boiling
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart Chefs Classic Stainless Steel 12 Qt. Stock Pot with Cover, Silver (766-26) | Quill
Cuisinart Chefs Classic Stainless Steel 12 Qt. Stock Pot with Cover, Silver (766-26) | Quill
$74.99
quill
Eva Solo North America Nordic Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair 281230
Eva Solo North America Nordic Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair 281230
$170.00
wayfair
OUKANING 197.8 qt. Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.7 H x 10.23 W in | Wayfair 11400
OUKANING 197.8 qt. Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.7 H x 10.23 W in | Wayfair 11400
$36.79
wayfair
MingshanAncient Mingshan Ancient 2 qt. Non-Stick Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 12.6 W in | Wayfair L2CM781B08G4F1QT3-01
MingshanAncient Mingshan Ancient 2 qt. Non-Stick Stainless Steel Stock Pot w/ Lid in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 12.6 W in | Wayfair L2CM781B08G4F1QT3-01
$65.18
wayfair
Neoflam Retro 2-qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Stock Pot Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 2.99 H x 11.61 W in | Wayfair 52414
Neoflam Retro 2-qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Stock Pot Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 2.99 H x 11.61 W in | Wayfair 52414
$46.05
wayfair
Nambé Cookserv 5-qt. Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 14.0 W in | Wayfair MT0566
Nambé Cookserv 5-qt. Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 14.0 W in | Wayfair MT0566
$164.18
wayfair
Norpro KRONA 20 Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid, Silver
Norpro KRONA 20 Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid, Silver
$125.90
($134.99
save 7%)
amazon
Ninja C20480 Foodi Neverstick Vivid 8-Quart Stock Pot With Glass Lid, Nonstick, Oven Safe To 400°F, Cool-Touch Handles, Crimson Red
Ninja C20480 Foodi Neverstick Vivid 8-Quart Stock Pot With Glass Lid, Nonstick, Oven Safe To 400°F, Cool-Touch Handles, Crimson Red
$95.99
amazon
Pensofal Platino Stock Pot
Pensofal Platino Stock Pot
$38.89
wayfairnorthamerica
STP-Goods Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 5.0 H x 8.5 W in | Wayfair 193586
STP-Goods Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 5.0 H x 8.5 W in | Wayfair 193586
$29.99
wayfair
Ruffoni Symphonia Prima Stainless Steel Triply Sauce Pot/Saucepot/Soup Pot with Lid - 3.5 Quart, Silver
Ruffoni Symphonia Prima Stainless Steel Triply Sauce Pot/Saucepot/Soup Pot with Lid - 3.5 Quart, Silver
$279.99
amazon
Prep & Savour Adame Stock Pot w/ Lid Carbon Steel in Orange, Size 6.5 H x 8.4 W in | Wayfair 64BD4D9B6DA54307B13188380497BDA2
Prep & Savour Adame Stock Pot w/ Lid Carbon Steel in Orange, Size 6.5 H x 8.4 W in | Wayfair 64BD4D9B6DA54307B13188380497BDA2
$48.27
wayfair
STP-Goods Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Red, Size 5.4 H x 8.4 W in | Wayfair 193587
STP-Goods Stainless Steel Soup Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Red, Size 5.4 H x 8.4 W in | Wayfair 193587
$29.74
wayfair
Oster Adenmore 12 Quarts Stock Pot with Tempered Glass Lid
Oster Adenmore 12 Quarts Stock Pot with Tempered Glass Lid
$45.99
($47.99
save 4%)
newegg
Prime Pacific Prime Pecific Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 15.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair BA76-32
Prime Pacific Prime Pecific Stock Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 15.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair BA76-32
$78.14
wayfair
T-fal Soup, Stock, Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Pot, 8 Quart, Charcoal, Black
T-fal Soup, Stock, Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Pot, 8 Quart, Charcoal, Black
$48.36
($59.99
save 19%)
amazon
Saveur Selects Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
Saveur Selects Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
$149.90
wayfairnorthamerica
