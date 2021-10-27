Saute Pans

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Cookware
Pots Pans
Saute
Saute Pans
Share
Saute Pans
All-Clad d5 Brushed Stainless Steel Sauté Pan
featured
All-Clad d5 Brushed Stainless Steel Sauté Pan
$284.95
surlatable
6405 SS Copper Core 5-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Saute Pan / Cookware, 5-Quart, Silver
featured
6405 SS Copper Core 5-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Saute Pan / Cookware, 5-Quart, Silver
$339.67
newegg
All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-qt. Saute Pan with Lid
featured
All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-qt. Saute Pan with Lid
$270.00
belk
Berghoff Gem Stay-Cool Glass-Covered Nonstick Sauté Pan
Berghoff Gem Stay-Cool Glass-Covered Nonstick Sauté Pan
$119.99
($220.00
save 45%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
All-Clad Copper Core Nonstick 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan With Helper Handle Aluminum
All-Clad Copper Core Nonstick 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan With Helper Handle Aluminum
$394.99
bedbath&beyond
All-Clad Copper Core® Non-Stick Saute Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel/Aluminum/Copper in Brown/Gray, Size 4.5 H x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
All-Clad Copper Core® Non-Stick Saute Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel/Aluminum/Copper in Brown/Gray, Size 4.5 H x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
$249.99
wayfair
Oster 3.5 Quart Nonstick Aluminum Saute Pan with Lid in Gray, Black
Oster 3.5 Quart Nonstick Aluminum Saute Pan with Lid in Gray, Black
$43.99
($134.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Crock Pot Artisan Enameled 3.5 Quart Cast Iron Deep SautÃ© Pan With Self Basting Lid, One Size , Blue
Crock Pot Artisan Enameled 3.5 Quart Cast Iron Deep SautÃ© Pan With Self Basting Lid, One Size , Blue
$119.99
($224.99
save 47%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
All Clad Stainless Steel 3 Quart Saute Pan with Lid
All Clad Stainless Steel 3 Quart Saute Pan with Lid
$270.00
bloomingdale's
All-Clad Stainless 5-qt. Copper Core Saute Pan with Lid
All-Clad Stainless 5-qt. Copper Core Saute Pan with Lid
$455.00
belk
All-Clad E7853364 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Saute Pan Cookware, 4-Quart, Black & HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan with Lid, 12 Inch Pan Cookware, Medium Grey -
All-Clad E7853364 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Saute Pan Cookware, 4-Quart, Black & HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan with Lid, 12 Inch Pan Cookware, Medium Grey -
$229.94
($290.00
save 21%)
amazon
Mauviel M'Heritage M'150B Copper Saute Pan 1.1 QT, 6.3", Bronze Handle
Mauviel M'Heritage M'150B Copper Saute Pan 1.1 QT, 6.3", Bronze Handle
$190.00
amazon
Advertisement
Oster Clairborne 12 Inch Aluminum Non Stick Saute Pan with Lid, Grey
Oster Clairborne 12 Inch Aluminum Non Stick Saute Pan with Lid, Grey
$26.99
($28.99
save 7%)
newegg
Hestan ProBond 3.5 Quart Forged Stainless Steel Saute Pan with Lid
Hestan ProBond 3.5 Quart Forged Stainless Steel Saute Pan with Lid
$290.00
bloomingdale's
Imusa USA 11" Chef Nonstick Saute/Fry Pan with Bakelite Handle, Black
Imusa USA 11" Chef Nonstick Saute/Fry Pan with Bakelite Handle, Black
$8.99
amazon
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 3qt Sauté Pan with Glass Lid
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 3qt Sauté Pan with Glass Lid
$69.99
target
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Saute Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 6.0 H x 10.8 D in | Wayfair TNSP5100-26
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Saute Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 6.0 H x 10.8 D in | Wayfair TNSP5100-26
$159.95
wayfair
Outset Cast Iron Sauté Pan with Basting Brush
Outset Cast Iron Sauté Pan with Basting Brush
$22.82
wayfairnorthamerica
4-quart Toscana Sauté Pan
4-quart Toscana Sauté Pan
$505.00
overstock
MasterPan Granite Ultra Non-Stick Cast Aluminum Saute Pan with Glass Lid, 11" - Black
MasterPan Granite Ultra Non-Stick Cast Aluminum Saute Pan with Glass Lid, 11" - Black
$34.99
($101.99
save 66%)
macy's
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Saute Pan With Glass Lid, 3.5 qt.
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Saute Pan With Glass Lid, 3.5 qt.
$144.95
amazon
Mauviel Made In France M'Steel Black Steel Splayed Curved Sauté Pan, 8"/20cm, Steel
Mauviel Made In France M'Steel Black Steel Splayed Curved Sauté Pan, 8"/20cm, Steel
$65.00
amazon
Eurodib Shallow Saute Pan Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 2.7 H x 14.1 D in | Wayfair HOM463607
Eurodib Shallow Saute Pan Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 2.7 H x 14.1 D in | Wayfair HOM463607
$73.95
wayfair
Hawok 0.21 qt Cast Iron Saute Pan
Hawok 0.21 qt Cast Iron Saute Pan
$10.33
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
IMPULSE! Terra Stainless Steel Saute Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.3 H x 11.8 D in | Wayfair 8377
IMPULSE! Terra Stainless Steel Saute Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.3 H x 11.8 D in | Wayfair 8377
$115.00
wayfair
Hestan NanoBond Stainless Steel Saute Pan with Lid
Hestan NanoBond Stainless Steel Saute Pan with Lid
$399.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Nordic Kitchen Saute Pan by Eva Solo - Color: Black (280424)
Nordic Kitchen Saute Pan by Eva Solo - Color: Black (280424)
$149.00
ylighting
6230.24 Prima Matera Straight Saut-Pan by De Buyer With 9.5" Product Diameter Ferro-Magnetic Bottom Cold Riveted Handle and Special Induction
6230.24 Prima Matera Straight Saut-Pan by De Buyer With 9.5" Product Diameter Ferro-Magnetic Bottom Cold Riveted Handle and Special Induction
$488.99
appliancesconnection
greenPan cc000671-001 Valencia Pro Hard Anodized 100% Toxin-Free Healthy ceramic Nonstick Metal Utensil/Dishwasher/Oven Safe covered Saute Pan.
greenPan cc000671-001 Valencia Pro Hard Anodized 100% Toxin-Free Healthy ceramic Nonstick Metal Utensil/Dishwasher/Oven Safe covered Saute Pan.
$99.95
newegg
GreenPan Aluminum Dishwasher Safe Non-Stick Saute Pan, One Size , Black
GreenPan Aluminum Dishwasher Safe Non-Stick Saute Pan, One Size , Black
$59.99
($80.00
save 25%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
GreenPan Venice Pro 5-Quart Ceramic Nonstick Covered Saute Pan
GreenPan Venice Pro 5-Quart Ceramic Nonstick Covered Saute Pan
$194.99
bloomingdale's
Nambé Cookserv Saute Pan with Lid
Nambé Cookserv Saute Pan with Lid
$89.75
wayfairnorthamerica
Mauviel M'Heritage M150C Copper Saute Pan with Lid. 3L/3.5 quart 24 cm./9.5" with Cast Stainless Steel Iron Eletroplated Handle
Mauviel M'Heritage M150C Copper Saute Pan with Lid. 3L/3.5 quart 24 cm./9.5" with Cast Stainless Steel Iron Eletroplated Handle
$400.00
amazon
Rachael Ray Aluminum Non-Stick Saute Pan, One Size , Red
Rachael Ray Aluminum Non-Stick Saute Pan, One Size , Red
$29.99
($40.00
save 25%)
jcpenney
Oster Ashford 5 Quart Aluminum Sauté Pan with Tempered Glass Lid in Black
Oster Ashford 5 Quart Aluminum Sauté Pan with Tempered Glass Lid in Black
$42.49
overstock
Oster Telford Covered Saute Pan, 10.25-Inch, Red
Oster Telford Covered Saute Pan, 10.25-Inch, Red
$21.38
amazon
Advertisement
SCANPAN Maitre D' Copper 0.8 Qt. Saute Pan
SCANPAN Maitre D' Copper 0.8 Qt. Saute Pan
$49.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Sedona Pro Chef Edition 13" Everyday Nonstick Saute Pan
Sedona Pro Chef Edition 13" Everyday Nonstick Saute Pan
$20.99
($59.99
save 65%)
macys
Rachael Ray Brights Hard Anodized Nonstick Saute Pan / Frying Pan / Fry Pan - 5 Quart, Gray
Rachael Ray Brights Hard Anodized Nonstick Saute Pan / Frying Pan / Fry Pan - 5 Quart, Gray
$79.99
amazon
Ninja Foodi Neverstick Premium Hard-Anodized 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan Stainless Steel
Ninja Foodi Neverstick Premium Hard-Anodized 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan Stainless Steel
$99.99
buybuybaby
Cristel Castel’Pro ULTRALU Nonstick Sauté Pans with Glass Lid
Cristel Castel’Pro ULTRALU Nonstick Sauté Pans with Glass Lid
$159.95
surlatable
Cook N Home Nonstick Saute Fry Pan, 8, 9.5, and 11-Inch, Turquoise
Cook N Home Nonstick Saute Fry Pan, 8, 9.5, and 11-Inch, Turquoise
$34.00
($39.99
save 15%)
amazon
Cooks Standard Nonstick Hard Anodized Fry Saute Omelet pan, 10.5-Inch, Black
Cooks Standard Nonstick Hard Anodized Fry Saute Omelet pan, 10.5-Inch, Black
$35.09
($39.99
save 12%)
amazon
Cristel Casteline Saute Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 3.3 D in | Wayfair S26QMPKP
Cristel Casteline Saute Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 3.3 D in | Wayfair S26QMPKP
$329.99
wayfair
Cuisinart 733-24H Chef's Classic Stainless 3-1/2-Quart Saute Pan with Helper Handle & Cover
Cuisinart 733-24H Chef's Classic Stainless 3-1/2-Quart Saute Pan with Helper Handle & Cover
$54.43
amazon
Cooks Standard 5 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Saute Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.5 H x 11.5 D in | Wayfair NC-00346
Cooks Standard 5 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Saute Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.5 H x 11.5 D in | Wayfair NC-00346
$52.87
wayfair
Cuisinart Chefs Classic Assorted Materials 5.5 Qt. SautÃ© Pan with Helper Handle and Cover, Black (63 | Quill
Cuisinart Chefs Classic Assorted Materials 5.5 Qt. SautÃ© Pan with Helper Handle and Cover, Black (63 | Quill
$64.99
quill
De Buyer Prima Matera Saute Pan
De Buyer Prima Matera Saute Pan
$869.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Cuisinart 12 in. Hand-Anodized Aluminum Saute Pan with Lid
Cuisinart 12 in. Hand-Anodized Aluminum Saute Pan with Lid
$64.95
wayfairnorthamerica
3-Qt Stainless Steel Saute Pan - 3-QT
3-Qt Stainless Steel Saute Pan - 3-QT
$169.99
($249.99
save 32%)
verishop
Demeyere Atlantis Stainless Steel Saute Pan with Helper Handle
Demeyere Atlantis Stainless Steel Saute Pan with Helper Handle
$299.99
saksfifthavenue
Copper Pan Cooking Excellence 3.5 Quart Aluminum Nonstick Saute Pan in Copper
Copper Pan Cooking Excellence 3.5 Quart Aluminum Nonstick Saute Pan in Copper
$34.99
walmartusa
Cooks Standard Multi-Ply Clad 3.5 qt. Stainless Steel Deep Saute Pan with Lid
Cooks Standard Multi-Ply Clad 3.5 qt. Stainless Steel Deep Saute Pan with Lid
$64.99
homedepot
BREVILLE Thermo Pro Clad 3.5 Quart Covered Saute Pan in Clad Stainless Steel at Nordstrom Rack
BREVILLE Thermo Pro Clad 3.5 Quart Covered Saute Pan in Clad Stainless Steel at Nordstrom Rack
$134.97
nordstromrack
Demeyere Industry 5-Ply Stainless Steel Saute Pan - Stainless Steel
Demeyere Industry 5-Ply Stainless Steel Saute Pan - Stainless Steel
$169.95
overstock
de Buyer - Inocuivre Tradition Saute Pan with Cast Iron Handle - Copper Cookware with Stainless Steel Lining - Oven Safe - 8"
de Buyer - Inocuivre Tradition Saute Pan with Cast Iron Handle - Copper Cookware with Stainless Steel Lining - Oven Safe - 8"
$249.95
amazon
De Buyer Prima Matera Straight Saute Pan
De Buyer Prima Matera Straight Saute Pan
$359.95
wayfairnorthamerica
De Buyer Inocuivre Saute Pan
De Buyer Inocuivre Saute Pan
$299.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Crock-Pot Artisan 3.5 qt. Cast Iron Nonstick Saute Pan in Teal Ombre with Lid
Crock-Pot Artisan 3.5 qt. Cast Iron Nonstick Saute Pan in Teal Ombre with Lid
$55.61
homedepot
Demeyere Resto 0.37 qt. Saute Pan
Demeyere Resto 0.37 qt. Saute Pan
$69.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Saute Pans
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.