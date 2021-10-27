Skip to content
Real Simple
Shop
Shop
Cookware
Pots Pans
Pots Pans
Saucepans Sauciers
Saucepans & Sauciers
Saucepans & Sauciers
Romeldata 1.5 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
featured
Romeldata 1.5 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
$80.04
wayfairnorthamerica
Recycled Blue Linen Icicle Stripe Napkins, Set of 4 ATELIER SAUCIER
featured
Recycled Blue Linen Icicle Stripe Napkins, Set of 4 ATELIER SAUCIER
$53.00
($66.00
save 20%)
wolf&badgerus
Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Covered Straining Saucepan, 2-Quart, Indigo
featured
Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Covered Straining Saucepan, 2-Quart, Indigo
$39.99
($70.00
save 43%)
walmartusa
BergHOFF International Manhattan Covered 3.2 qt. Stainless Steel Sauce Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair
BergHOFF International Manhattan Covered 3.2 qt. Stainless Steel Sauce Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair
$99.06
wayfair
Bon Chef Stainless Steel Saucepan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 71030-CF2-Y
Bon Chef Stainless Steel Saucepan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 71030-CF2-Y
$145.42
wayfair
Atelier Saucier Denim Linen Napkins, Set of 4
Atelier Saucier Denim Linen Napkins, Set of 4
$66.00
bloomingdale's
Ayesha Curry Ayesha Home Collection Hard-Anodized Nonstick Saucepan w/ Lid, 2-Quart Aluminum in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 5.75 H x 7.5 W in | Wayfair
Ayesha Curry Ayesha Home Collection Hard-Anodized Nonstick Saucepan w/ Lid, 2-Quart Aluminum in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 5.75 H x 7.5 W in | Wayfair
$29.99
wayfair
BergHOFF Ron 1.8 qt. Cast Iron Sauce Pan in Green
BergHOFF Ron 1.8 qt. Cast Iron Sauce Pan in Green
$99.99
homedepot
BergHOFF International Stainless Steel Saucepan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 7.25 W in | Wayfair 2220257
BergHOFF International Stainless Steel Saucepan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 7.25 W in | Wayfair 2220257
$82.32
wayfair
Atelier Saucier After Dark Linen Napkins, Set of 4
Atelier Saucier After Dark Linen Napkins, Set of 4
$78.00
bloomingdale's
Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, Agave Blue Handle, Agave Blue
Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, Agave Blue Handle, Agave Blue
$51.99
($157.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
All-Clad Stainless Steel 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan
All-Clad Stainless Steel 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan
$199.99
($334.99
save 40%)
macys
Oster Ashford 2 Quart Aluminum Nonstick Sauce Pan with Tempered Glass Lid in Black, Black
Oster Ashford 2 Quart Aluminum Nonstick Sauce Pan with Tempered Glass Lid in Black, Black
$34.99
($104.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Anolon Nouvelle Copper Stainless Steel 3.5 qt. Saucepan with Lid
Anolon Nouvelle Copper Stainless Steel 3.5 qt. Saucepan with Lid
$79.86
wayfairnorthamerica
Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 3-Quart Covered Saucepan, Silver
Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 3-Quart Covered Saucepan, Silver
$38.99
($118.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Recycled Blue Fabric Hickory Stripe Centerpiece Table Runner ATELIER SAUCIER
Recycled Blue Fabric Hickory Stripe Centerpiece Table Runner ATELIER SAUCIER
$72.00
wolf&badgerus
Anolon Nouvelle Copper Stainless Steel 3 1/2-quart Covered Saucepan
Anolon Nouvelle Copper Stainless Steel 3 1/2-quart Covered Saucepan
$80.00
overstock
Gibson Home Normandie 3.9 Inch Stainless Steel Mini Saucepan In Silver and Gold, Silver
Gibson Home Normandie 3.9 Inch Stainless Steel Mini Saucepan In Silver and Gold, Silver
$29.99
($84.99
save 65%)
ashleyhomestore
Art of Cooking 3 qt. Non-Stick Anodized Aluminum Saucepan w/ Lid Anodized Aluminum in Red, Size 4.0 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair AOC-SP03-CR
Art of Cooking 3 qt. Non-Stick Anodized Aluminum Saucepan w/ Lid Anodized Aluminum in Red, Size 4.0 H x 9.0 W in | Wayfair AOC-SP03-CR
$29.98
wayfair
AMERCOOK Lava Stone 7 qt. Aluminum Nonstick Sauce Pan in Gray with Glass Lid
AMERCOOK Lava Stone 7 qt. Aluminum Nonstick Sauce Pan in Gray with Glass Lid
$23.54
homedepot
Ballarini Parma Plus Aluminum Dishwasher Safe Non-Stick Sauce Pan, One Size , Gray
Ballarini Parma Plus Aluminum Dishwasher Safe Non-Stick Sauce Pan, One Size , Gray
$69.99
($100.00
save 30%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Mauviel Made In France M'Heritage Copper M150B 1.7-Quart Saucepan with Lid, Bronze Handle
Mauviel Made In France M'Heritage Copper M150B 1.7-Quart Saucepan with Lid, Bronze Handle
$244.58
amazon
Matfer Bourgeat Copper Saucepan
Matfer Bourgeat Copper Saucepan
$247.08
wayfairnorthamerica
Saucepan With Lid,Nonstick Sauce Pan With Lid, Small Pot With Lid,Stone Coating Sauce Pan 3Quart, Small Sauce Pot, Ergonomic Bakelite Handle
Saucepan With Lid,Nonstick Sauce Pan With Lid, Small Pot With Lid,Stone Coating Sauce Pan 3Quart, Small Sauce Pot, Ergonomic Bakelite Handle
$63.60
wayfairnorthamerica
Mauviel Made In France M'Cook 5 Ply Stainless Steel 1.3 Quart Saucepan with Lid, Cast Stainless Steel Handle
Mauviel Made In France M'Cook 5 Ply Stainless Steel 1.3 Quart Saucepan with Lid, Cast Stainless Steel Handle
$164.95
amazon
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 3 1/2-Quart Saucepan with Glass Lid, 3.5 Quart, slate grey, C30235
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 3 1/2-Quart Saucepan with Glass Lid, 3.5 Quart, slate grey, C30235
$63.99
($79.99
save 20%)
amazon
Kuhn Rikon Duromatic Stainless-Steel Saucepan Pressure Cooker - 3.7-Qt
Kuhn Rikon Duromatic Stainless-Steel Saucepan Pressure Cooker - 3.7-Qt
$189.08
($200.00
save 5%)
amazon
The Green Earth All-In-One Sauce Pan by Ozeri, with Ceramic Non-Stick Coating from Germany (100% PFOA & APEO Free)
The Green Earth All-In-One Sauce Pan by Ozeri, with Ceramic Non-Stick Coating from Germany (100% PFOA & APEO Free)
$31.89
($79.99
save 60%)
walmartusa
Oster Derrick 2 Qt Sauce Pan W/Lid - Apple Shape - Silver
Oster Derrick 2 Qt Sauce Pan W/Lid - Apple Shape - Silver
$28.99
($34.99
save 17%)
newegg
Moneta Nova Induction 1.5qt Sauce Pan with Lid - Black
Moneta Nova Induction 1.5qt Sauce Pan with Lid - Black
$74.99
($93.99
save 20%)
macy's
Our Table 1.5 Qt. Stainless Steel Covered Saucier Silver
Our Table 1.5 Qt. Stainless Steel Covered Saucier Silver
$20.00
buybuybaby
Nordic Ware Restaurant 1.5 qt. Aluminum Nonstick Sauce Pan in Silver with Lid
Nordic Ware Restaurant 1.5 qt. Aluminum Nonstick Sauce Pan in Silver with Lid
$44.06
homedepot
KitchenAid® 2 Quart Hard Anodized Non-Stick Saucepan with lid
KitchenAid® 2 Quart Hard Anodized Non-Stick Saucepan with lid
$34.99
shopkitchenaid
Ozeri Stone Earth 5.3 qt. Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Sauce Pan in Lava Black with Glass Lid
Ozeri Stone Earth 5.3 qt. Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Sauce Pan in Lava Black with Glass Lid
$40.50
homedepot
Derrick 2 Qt Sauce Pan W/Lid - Apple Shape - Silver
Derrick 2 Qt Sauce Pan W/Lid - Apple Shape - Silver
$45.49
overstock
Ozeri Stone Earth 5.3 qt. Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Sauce Pan in Granite Gray with Glass Lid
Ozeri Stone Earth 5.3 qt. Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Sauce Pan in Granite Gray with Glass Lid
$40.83
homedepot
RoadPro RoadPro 12-Volt Portable Nonstick Saucepan 14-in Aluminum Cooking Pan with Lid(s) Included in Black | RPSP225NS
RoadPro RoadPro 12-Volt Portable Nonstick Saucepan 14-in Aluminum Cooking Pan with Lid(s) Included in Black | RPSP225NS
$39.99
lowes
Ozeri Stone Earth All-in-One Sauce Pan 100% APEO, GenX, PFBS, PFOS, PFOA, NMP and NEP-Free German-Made Coating, 5 L (5.3 Quart), Coconut Brown
Ozeri Stone Earth All-in-One Sauce Pan 100% APEO, GenX, PFBS, PFOS, PFOA, NMP and NEP-Free German-Made Coating, 5 L (5.3 Quart), Coconut Brown
$40.50
amazon
MingshanAncient Nostick Saucepan,Saucepan w/ Lid,Saucepan Nonstick,Multipurpose Pot in Brown, Size 3.54 H x 15.48 W in | Wayfair LCM781B08CXLH199
MingshanAncient Nostick Saucepan,Saucepan w/ Lid,Saucepan Nonstick,Multipurpose Pot in Brown, Size 3.54 H x 15.48 W in | Wayfair LCM781B08CXLH199
$78.99
wayfair
LOCK & LOCK Minimal Black Aluminum Cookware Sauce Pan, 3 Quart
LOCK & LOCK Minimal Black Aluminum Cookware Sauce Pan, 3 Quart
$50.87
amazon
Le Creuset 3.5qt Stainless Steel Saucier
Le Creuset 3.5qt Stainless Steel Saucier
$275.00
qvc
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 3.5-Qt. Saucepan with Glass Lid - Black
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 3.5-Qt. Saucepan with Glass Lid - Black
$79.99
($134.99
save 41%)
macy's
Mauviel M'Heritage M150C Copper Saucepan with Lid. 1.18L/1.2 quart 14cm/5.5" with Cast Stainless Steel Iron Eletroplated Handle
Mauviel M'Heritage M150C Copper Saucepan with Lid. 1.18L/1.2 quart 14cm/5.5" with Cast Stainless Steel Iron Eletroplated Handle
$219.95
amazon
Oster Echodale 2 Qt. Aluminum Grey Speckle Nonstick Saucepan with Lid
Oster Echodale 2 Qt. Aluminum Grey Speckle Nonstick Saucepan with Lid
$19.13
homedepot
Ozeri Stone Earth All-In-One Sauce Pan with Apeo-Free Non-Stick Coating - Gray
Ozeri Stone Earth All-In-One Sauce Pan with Apeo-Free Non-Stick Coating - Gray
$58.99
($119.99
save 51%)
macy's
NutriChef 2 qt. Non-Stick Stainless Steel Saucepan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray/Green, Size 5.09 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair NC3PSP
NutriChef 2 qt. Non-Stick Stainless Steel Saucepan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray/Green, Size 5.09 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair NC3PSP
$59.40
wayfair
1qt Lima Nonstick Sauce Pan With Cover
1qt Lima Nonstick Sauce Pan With Cover
$12.99
marshalls
KitchenAid® Professional Seven-Ply 1.5-Quart Saucepan with Lid
KitchenAid® Professional Seven-Ply 1.5-Quart Saucepan with Lid
$299.99
shopkitchenaid
Fissler USA Original Profi Stainless Steel Sauce Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.12 H x 9.06 W in | Wayfair FISS-08415320000
Fissler USA Original Profi Stainless Steel Sauce Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.12 H x 9.06 W in | Wayfair FISS-08415320000
$149.95
wayfair
Eva Solo North America 1.9 qt. Aluminum Saucepan
Eva Solo North America 1.9 qt. Aluminum Saucepan
$110.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Kuhn Rikon Peak Oven-Safe Non-Stick Induction Saucepan with Glass Lid, 6.30 inch/16 cm, Silver
Kuhn Rikon Peak Oven-Safe Non-Stick Induction Saucepan with Glass Lid, 6.30 inch/16 cm, Silver
$76.78
amazon
KW QPW24L Ceramic Marble Coated Cast Aluminium Frying / Sauce Pan, 9½ Inches
KW QPW24L Ceramic Marble Coated Cast Aluminium Frying / Sauce Pan, 9½ Inches
$39.99
newegg
Farberware Dishwasher Safe 3 qt. Aluminum Nonstick Sauce Pan in Champagne with Glass Lid
Farberware Dishwasher Safe 3 qt. Aluminum Nonstick Sauce Pan in Champagne with Glass Lid
$24.99
homedepot
Eva Solo North America Nordic 1.58-qt. Saucepan with Lid
Eva Solo North America Nordic 1.58-qt. Saucepan with Lid
$135.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Farberware Cookstart Aluminum DiamondMax 3-qt. Nonstick Straining Saucepan, Black
Farberware Cookstart Aluminum DiamondMax 3-qt. Nonstick Straining Saucepan, Black
$29.99
($39.99
save 25%)
kohl's
Faik's Handmade Wood Fired Terracotta Saucepan
Faik's Handmade Wood Fired Terracotta Saucepan
$49.99
amazon
Calphalon 1932455 Classic Nonstick Sauce Pan with Cover, 3.5 quart, Grey
Calphalon 1932455 Classic Nonstick Sauce Pan with Cover, 3.5 quart, Grey
$59.99
($69.99
save 14%)
amazon
Hard Anodized Sauce Pan With Straining Lid & Pour Spouts For Easy Pour, Small Granite Sauce Pan, Nonstick Sauce Pan, Small Sauce Pot - Saucepan Hard A
Hard Anodized Sauce Pan With Straining Lid & Pour Spouts For Easy Pour, Small Granite Sauce Pan, Nonstick Sauce Pan, Small Sauce Pot - Saucepan Hard A
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LloydPans Kitchenware Hard-Anodized 6 Qt. Saucepan with Lid
LloydPans Kitchenware Hard-Anodized 6 Qt. Saucepan with Lid
$141.44
wayfairnorthamerica
MET-ROT Golden Rooster Enamel on Steel 1.95-quart High-End SaucePan
MET-ROT Golden Rooster Enamel on Steel 1.95-quart High-End SaucePan
$56.99
overstock
Saucepans & Sauciers
