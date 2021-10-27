Multi-Pots & Steamers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Cookware
Pots Pans
Multi-Pots Steamers
Multi-Pots & Steamers
Share
Multi-Pots & Steamers
Sunyou 12 qt. Non-stick Stainless Steel Steamer Pot with Lid
featured
Sunyou 12 qt. Non-stick Stainless Steel Steamer Pot with Lid
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Classic® Aluminum Steamer Pot w/ Lid Aluminum in Gray, Size 21.4 H x 24.0 W in | Wayfair 16001600
featured
Bayou Classic® Aluminum Steamer Pot w/ Lid Aluminum in Gray, Size 21.4 H x 24.0 W in | Wayfair 16001600
$280.71
wayfair
Denmark 6 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Red, Size 9.0 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair TTU-U8405-EC
featured
Denmark 6 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Red, Size 9.0 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair TTU-U8405-EC
$49.99
wayfair
Cooks Standard 12 qt. Stainless Steel Multi-Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair 02568
Cooks Standard 12 qt. Stainless Steel Multi-Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair 02568
$60.02
($60.99
save 2%)
wayfair
Chard 60-qt. Aluminum Multi-Pot with Lid
Chard 60-qt. Aluminum Multi-Pot with Lid
$74.84
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Classic Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 18.875 H x 22.25 W in | Wayfair 1082
Bayou Classic Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 18.875 H x 22.25 W in | Wayfair 1082
$146.97
wayfair
Concord Cookware 3 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 6.5 H x 8.5 W in | Wayfair SS500-20
Concord Cookware 3 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 6.5 H x 8.5 W in | Wayfair SS500-20
$29.98
wayfair
Costway 3-tier Steamer Pot 304 Stainless Steel Steaming Cookware W/Glass Lid, Size 10.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair KC52949
Costway 3-tier Steamer Pot 304 Stainless Steel Steaming Cookware W/Glass Lid, Size 10.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair KC52949
$59.99
wayfair
Cook N Home Stainless Steel 4 Piece Pasta Cooker Steamer Multi-Pot
Cook N Home Stainless Steel 4 Piece Pasta Cooker Steamer Multi-Pot
$47.97
wayfairnorthamerica
Cook N Home 4-Piece Stainless Steel Pasta Cooker Steamer Multipots, 12 Quart, Silver
Cook N Home 4-Piece Stainless Steel Pasta Cooker Steamer Multipots, 12 Quart, Silver
$51.00
($59.99
save 15%)
amazon
FRONG 2 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 7.9 H x 10.83 W in | Wayfair A2116
FRONG 2 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 7.9 H x 10.83 W in | Wayfair A2116
$43.32
wayfair
26-0054, 3-Tier Chinese Steamer, 6-Quart
26-0054, 3-Tier Chinese Steamer, 6-Quart
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Universal Steamer with Cover
Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Universal Steamer with Cover
$39.99
($60.00
save 33%)
amazon
Mutia 2-Tier Steamer Pot 304 Stainless Steel Steaming Cookware w/ Glass Lid, Size 10.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair Y29746183
Mutia 2-Tier Steamer Pot 304 Stainless Steel Steaming Cookware w/ Glass Lid, Size 10.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair Y29746183
$138.99
wayfair
Oster 3 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.0 H x 8.5 W in | Wayfair 950100941M
Oster 3 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.0 H x 8.5 W in | Wayfair 950100941M
$26.27
wayfair
Steamer Cooker 3-Tier Steam Pot Set 201 Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware 11.03 Inch US
Steamer Cooker 3-Tier Steam Pot Set 201 Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware 11.03 Inch US
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Prime Cook 6.4 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair WST0324
Prime Cook 6.4 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair WST0324
$41.99
wayfair
SUNNYHOME 3 Tiers Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Glass Lid, Size 9.85 H x 11.03 W in | Wayfair 1574
SUNNYHOME 3 Tiers Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Glass Lid, Size 9.85 H x 11.03 W in | Wayfair 1574
$35.37
wayfair
Fruit Juicer Steamer,Stainless Steel Fruit Vegetables Steamer For Food With Glass Lid Hose With Clamp Loop Handles, Perfect Home Kitchen Stainless Ste
Fruit Juicer Steamer,Stainless Steel Fruit Vegetables Steamer For Food With Glass Lid Hose With Clamp Loop Handles, Perfect Home Kitchen Stainless Ste
$184.99
wayfairnorthamerica
NEW 3-Tier Food-Grade Steamer Set Stainless Steel Steaming Pot Kitchen Cookware Hot
NEW 3-Tier Food-Grade Steamer Set Stainless Steel Steaming Pot Kitchen Cookware Hot
$50.07
wayfairnorthamerica
TianRan Stainless Steel 2-Layer Soup Steamer Pot, Size 3.27 H x 8.19 W in | Wayfair SaD2w72716
TianRan Stainless Steel 2-Layer Soup Steamer Pot, Size 3.27 H x 8.19 W in | Wayfair SaD2w72716
$96.76
wayfair
3 Tiers Stainless Steel Steamer Pot With Glass Lid
3 Tiers Stainless Steel Steamer Pot With Glass Lid
$35.37
wayfairnorthamerica
SpicyMedia Stainless Steel Steamer |2-Tier Double Layer Steamer Cooking Pot|8.5 Qt Cookware Pot w/ Tempered Glass Lid, Dishwasher Safe | Wayfair
SpicyMedia Stainless Steel Steamer |2-Tier Double Layer Steamer Cooking Pot|8.5 Qt Cookware Pot w/ Tempered Glass Lid, Dishwasher Safe | Wayfair
$76.99
wayfair
Starcraft 4 Piece Stainless Steel Steamer Stock Pot w/ Lid Set Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 72349
Starcraft 4 Piece Stainless Steel Steamer Stock Pot w/ Lid Set Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 72349
$49.99
wayfair
Advertisement
2 Tiers Stainless Steel Steamer Pot
2 Tiers Stainless Steel Steamer Pot
$56.17
wayfairnorthamerica
SUNNYHOME Steamer Cooker 3-Tier Steam Pot Set 201 Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware 11.03 Inch US Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 13.4 H x 11.03 W in
SUNNYHOME Steamer Cooker 3-Tier Steam Pot Set 201 Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware 11.03 Inch US Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 13.4 H x 11.03 W in
$47.99
wayfair
TianRan Stainless Steel 2-Layer Soup Steamer Pot in Pink, Size 3.27 H x 8.19 W in | Wayfair SaD2w72715
TianRan Stainless Steel 2-Layer Soup Steamer Pot in Pink, Size 3.27 H x 8.19 W in | Wayfair SaD2w72715
$109.57
wayfair
Tuxton Home Party Pot, 9.8-Quart Triple Clad Pot with Portal Lid and 3-Quart Steamer, PTFE & PFOA Free, Freezer to Oven Safe, Induction Compatible
Tuxton Home Party Pot, 9.8-Quart Triple Clad Pot with Portal Lid and 3-Quart Steamer, PTFE & PFOA Free, Freezer to Oven Safe, Induction Compatible
$175.00
amazon
Velaze Motti Stainless Steel Asparagus Multi-Pot, Silver
Velaze Motti Stainless Steel Asparagus Multi-Pot, Silver
$37.65
homedepot
TFCFL Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 15.75 H x 11.81 W in | Wayfair HG-MLLCR-1868-1
TFCFL Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 15.75 H x 11.81 W in | Wayfair HG-MLLCR-1868-1
$50.65
wayfair
WPENGW Stainless Steel Steamer & Soup Pot，Cookware Great For Boiling & Steaming, Size 16.5 H in | Wayfair WPENGWbe786aa
WPENGW Stainless Steel Steamer & Soup Pot，Cookware Great For Boiling & Steaming, Size 16.5 H in | Wayfair WPENGWbe786aa
$339.99
wayfair
3-Tier Steamer Pot 304 Stainless Steel Steaming Cookware with Glass Lid - 14” x 9.5” x 10” (L x W x H)
3-Tier Steamer Pot 304 Stainless Steel Steaming Cookware with Glass Lid - 14” x 9.5” x 10” (L x W x H)
$94.84
overstock
Update International 3 Piece 8 qt. Stainless Steel Multi-PotCooker Stainless Steel in Gray/White, Size 10.6 H x 11.9 W in | Wayfair SDPC-08
Update International 3 Piece 8 qt. Stainless Steel Multi-PotCooker Stainless Steel in Gray/White, Size 10.6 H x 11.9 W in | Wayfair SDPC-08
$71.26
wayfair
TFCFL 3 Tier 11.03" Steamer Cooker Kitchen Stainless Steel Steaming Pot Noodle Cooker. Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.84 H in | Wayfair 11307
TFCFL 3 Tier 11.03" Steamer Cooker Kitchen Stainless Steel Steaming Pot Noodle Cooker. Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.84 H in | Wayfair 11307
$32.99
wayfair
Velaze 4.2 Quart Vegetable Asparagus Steamer Pot, Stainless Steel
Velaze 4.2 Quart Vegetable Asparagus Steamer Pot, Stainless Steel
$40.99
overstock
Tramontina 5 Qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Multi-pot Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.5 H x 11.8 W in | Wayfair 80120/523DS
Tramontina 5 Qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Multi-pot Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 11.5 H x 11.8 W in | Wayfair 80120/523DS
$44.95
wayfair
Advertisement
Aramco AI14830-6 7 Quart Steamer Pot Set, Large, Aluminum
Aramco AI14830-6 7 Quart Steamer Pot Set, Large, Aluminum
$19.99
amazon
Circulon Elementum Nonstick 3 Qt. Covered Stock Pot And Steamer Set In Graphite
Circulon Elementum Nonstick 3 Qt. Covered Stock Pot And Steamer Set In Graphite
$49.99
buybuybaby
Granite Stone Diamond 3-Pc. 5.5-Qt. Nonstick Multi-Purpose Steamer Pot Set - Light Blue
Granite Stone Diamond 3-Pc. 5.5-Qt. Nonstick Multi-Purpose Steamer Pot Set - Light Blue
$59.99
($119.99
save 50%)
macy's
2 Piece Stainless Steel Stack And Steam Pot Set - And Lid,Steamer Saucepot Double Boiler
2 Piece Stainless Steel Stack And Steam Pot Set - And Lid,Steamer Saucepot Double Boiler
$91.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Tier Stainless Steel Steamer Steaming Pot
2 Tier Stainless Steel Steamer Steaming Pot
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Viking 3-Ply 8 Quart Multi Cooker Pot & Steamer
Viking 3-Ply 8 Quart Multi Cooker Pot & Steamer
$299.99
kirkland'shome
Kenmore Oak Park Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid and Steamer, 5-Quart, Red
Kenmore Oak Park Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid and Steamer, 5-Quart, Red
$73.37
($80.11
save 8%)
amazon
Mutia 3-Tier Steamer Pot 304 Stainless Steel Steaming Cookware w/ Glass Lid, Size 13.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair Y87691435
Mutia 3-Tier Steamer Pot 304 Stainless Steel Steaming Cookware w/ Glass Lid, Size 13.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair Y87691435
$144.99
wayfair
Martha Stewart 16 Quart Turquoise Steel Steamer Pot in Blue/Green, Size 16.0 H x 12.5 W in | Wayfair 950116927M
Martha Stewart 16 Quart Turquoise Steel Steamer Pot in Blue/Green, Size 16.0 H x 12.5 W in | Wayfair 950116927M
$72.99
wayfair
Norpro Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer
Norpro Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer
$11.70
amazon
Mutia 2-Tier Steamer Pot Saucepot Stainless Steel w/ Tempered Glass Lid, Size 13.5 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair Y30576429
Mutia 2-Tier Steamer Pot Saucepot Stainless Steel w/ Tempered Glass Lid, Size 13.5 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair Y30576429
$149.99
wayfair
Norpro 573 Stainless Steel Vertical Cooker/Steamer, 3 Piece Set, 10in/25.5cm, as shown
Norpro 573 Stainless Steel Vertical Cooker/Steamer, 3 Piece Set, 10in/25.5cm, as shown
$25.30
($29.90
save 15%)
amazon
Advertisement
Polar Thick-Bottomed Stainless Steel Steamer Pot, 3 Tier Food Steamer For Cooking, Large Metal Steamer, Work For Induction & Stove in Brown | Wayfair
Polar Thick-Bottomed Stainless Steel Steamer Pot, 3 Tier Food Steamer For Cooking, Large Metal Steamer, Work For Induction & Stove in Brown | Wayfair
$168.67
wayfair
Stainless Steel 3 Tier Steamer Steaming Pot Cookware
Stainless Steel 3 Tier Steamer Steaming Pot Cookware
$112.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Longway5 13 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.84 H x 11.02 W in | Wayfair F0166
Longway5 13 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.84 H x 11.02 W in | Wayfair F0166
$32.99
wayfair
Gourmet Chef 4.5 Quart Non Stick Multi-Pot
Gourmet Chef 4.5 Quart Non Stick Multi-Pot
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
28/30/32cm 2 Tier steamer Cooker Steam Pot Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware Hot Pot - 32cm
28/30/32cm 2 Tier steamer Cooker Steam Pot Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware Hot Pot - 32cm
$64.47
newegg
Fissler USA Original Profi 6.3 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot with Lid
Fissler USA Original Profi 6.3 qt. Stainless Steel Steamer Pot with Lid
$249.95
wayfairnorthamerica
GZMR 3 Tier Stainless Steel Cookware Pot Sauce Pot Steamer | HYCC-49465-LC
GZMR 3 Tier Stainless Steel Cookware Pot Sauce Pot Steamer | HYCC-49465-LC
$93.99
lowes
Stainless Steel All-in-one Steamer Meat Vegetable Cook Steam Pot Kitchen Tool - 28-4-Tier
Stainless Steel All-in-one Steamer Meat Vegetable Cook Steam Pot Kitchen Tool - 28-4-Tier
$33.75
newegg
YANYU 4 qt. Non-Stick Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray/Green, Size 9.4 H x 9.92 W in | Wayfair 2031438
YANYU 4 qt. Non-Stick Stainless Steel Steamer Pot w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray/Green, Size 9.4 H x 9.92 W in | Wayfair 2031438
$48.90
wayfair
Granitestone Multi Pot & Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart Capacity with Nonstick Mineral Coating
Granitestone Multi Pot & Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart Capacity with Nonstick Mineral Coating
$116.49
overstock
Granite Stone Diamond 3-Pc. 5.5-Qt. Nonstick Multi-Purpose Steamer Pot Set - Navy
Granite Stone Diamond 3-Pc. 5.5-Qt. Nonstick Multi-Purpose Steamer Pot Set - Navy
$59.99
($119.99
save 50%)
macy's
Cook Pro 8 qt. Multi-pot Stainless Steel in Black, Size 13.75 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 555
Cook Pro 8 qt. Multi-pot Stainless Steel in Black, Size 13.75 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 555
$63.63
($93.00
save 32%)
wayfair
Load More
Multi-Pots & Steamers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.