The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Cookware
Pots Pans
Chef
Chef Pans
Share
Chef Pans
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Cookware Twilight Teal 9.75" Open Chef Pan w/Spouts, Twilight Teal
featured
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Cookware Twilight Teal 9.75" Open Chef Pan w/Spouts, Twilight Teal
$34.99
($104.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Anolon Nouvelle Copper Stainless Steel 12.5" Covered Chef's Pan
featured
Anolon Nouvelle Copper Stainless Steel 12.5" Covered Chef's Pan
$89.99
($119.99
save 25%)
macys
Ayesha Home Collection 9.75" Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Chef Pan
featured
Ayesha Home Collection 9.75" Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Chef Pan
$26.99
($54.99
save 51%)
macys
Nonstick Deep Frying Pan Skillet, Saute Pan With Lid, Stay-Cool Handle, Chef Pan Healthy Stone Cookware Cooking Pan, Induction Compatible, PFOA Free
Nonstick Deep Frying Pan Skillet, Saute Pan With Lid, Stay-Cool Handle, Chef Pan Healthy Stone Cookware Cooking Pan, Induction Compatible, PFOA Free
$83.16
wayfairnorthamerica
KATIER Non Stick Frying Pan, Granite Coated Egg Frying Pan, Stone Cooker, Chef's Pan, Excluding PFOA Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 2.4 H in
KATIER Non Stick Frying Pan, Granite Coated Egg Frying Pan, Stone Cooker, Chef's Pan, Excluding PFOA Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 2.4 H in
$102.99
wayfair
Nonstick Skillet,Deep Frying Pan With Glass Lid,Cooking Pan With Soft Bakelite Handle, Saute Pan Chef's Pan Omelet Pans For All Stove Tops,Healthy And
Nonstick Skillet,Deep Frying Pan With Glass Lid,Cooking Pan With Soft Bakelite Handle, Saute Pan Chef's Pan Omelet Pans For All Stove Tops,Healthy And
$91.22
wayfairnorthamerica
SpicyMedia Non Stick Aluminum Frying Pan with Lid
SpicyMedia Non Stick Aluminum Frying Pan with Lid
$117.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart Chef'S Classic Non-Stick Hard Anodized 3 Qt. Chef'S Pan W/Cover
Cuisinart Chef'S Classic Non-Stick Hard Anodized 3 Qt. Chef'S Pan W/Cover
$39.95
($80.00
save 50%)
walmartusa
Cuisinart 3qt Stainless Steel Chef's Pan with Cover - 8335-24
Cuisinart 3qt Stainless Steel Chef's Pan with Cover - 8335-24
$34.99
target
Calphalon Premier Space Saving Hard Anodized Nonstick 4 Qt. Covered Chef's Pan Black
Calphalon Premier Space Saving Hard Anodized Nonstick 4 Qt. Covered Chef's Pan Black
$94.99
bedbath&beyond
Calphalon Premier Space Saving Stainless Steel 4 Qt. Chef's Pan With Lid
Calphalon Premier Space Saving Stainless Steel 4 Qt. Chef's Pan With Lid
$89.99
buybuybaby
Bon Chef Cucina 3.5-qt. Chef's Pan with Lid
Bon Chef Cucina 3.5-qt. Chef's Pan with Lid
$121.38
wayfairnorthamerica
Swiss Diamond Nonstick Clad 12-1/2 Chef Pan w/Lid
Swiss Diamond Nonstick Clad 12-1/2 Chef Pan w/Lid
$369.95
qvc
Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Omelette Pan Cooking Pan With Woodgrain Handle ,Saute Pan Egg Pan Chef's Pans Stir Fry Pans For All Stove Tops,Healthy And
Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Omelette Pan Cooking Pan With Woodgrain Handle ,Saute Pan Egg Pan Chef's Pans Stir Fry Pans For All Stove Tops,Healthy And
$76.44
wayfairnorthamerica
Circulon 3 Piece SteelShield C-Series Tri-Ply Clad Nonstick Chef Pan with Lid and Cooking Utensil Set, Silver
Circulon 3 Piece SteelShield C-Series Tri-Ply Clad Nonstick Chef Pan with Lid and Cooking Utensil Set, Silver
$99.99
($200.00
save 50%)
walmartusa
GreenPan Venice Pro 3.5-Quart Ceramic Non-Stick Chef's Pan
GreenPan Venice Pro 3.5-Quart Ceramic Non-Stick Chef's Pan
$99.99
saksfifthavenue
GreenPan - Craft Chef's Pan - 20cm
GreenPan - Craft Chef's Pan - 20cm
$104.00
amaraus
Terry Chef Pan Handle Covers In Grey (Set Of 3)
Terry Chef Pan Handle Covers In Grey (Set Of 3)
$9.99
bedbath&beyond
TECHEF Art Collection - 5 Quart Chef Pan with Cover
TECHEF Art Collection - 5 Quart Chef Pan with Cover
$48.49
overstock
TECHEF - CeraTerra, 5 Qt / 12-in Ceramic Nonstick All Purpose Chef Pan with Cover, (PTFE and PFOA Free Ceramic Exterior & Interior), Oven & Dishwasher Safe, Made in Korea, Grey/Silver (5 Qt Chef Pan)
TECHEF - CeraTerra, 5 Qt / 12-in Ceramic Nonstick All Purpose Chef Pan with Cover, (PTFE and PFOA Free Ceramic Exterior & Interior), Oven & Dishwasher Safe, Made in Korea, Grey/Silver (5 Qt Chef Pan)
$46.29
amazon
Stonewall Kitchen Lodge Cast Iron Everyday Chef Pan with Lid 12
Stonewall Kitchen Lodge Cast Iron Everyday Chef Pan with Lid 12
$74.95
stonewallkitchen llc
CTX 12-3/4-Inch Covered Chef's Pan SC10102, 12.75 IN, Stainless Steel
CTX 12-3/4-Inch Covered Chef's Pan SC10102, 12.75 IN, Stainless Steel
$395.79
newegg
Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Omelette Pan Cooking Pan With Woodgrain Handle ,Saute Pan Egg Pan Chef's Pans Stir Fry Pans For All Stove Tops,Healthy And
Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Omelette Pan Cooking Pan With Woodgrain Handle ,Saute Pan Egg Pan Chef's Pans Stir Fry Pans For All Stove Tops,Healthy And
$66.97
wayfairnorthamerica
Bon Chef Cucina 3.5-qt. Chef's Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel/Aluminum in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 60015HF
Bon Chef Cucina 3.5-qt. Chef's Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel/Aluminum in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 60015HF
$138.46
wayfair
Blue Diamond Cookware Ceramic Nonstick Triple Stainless Steel Induction Safe Multifunction Wok/Chef's Pan with Lid, 11", Silver
Blue Diamond Cookware Ceramic Nonstick Triple Stainless Steel Induction Safe Multifunction Wok/Chef's Pan with Lid, 11", Silver
$64.91
($69.99
save 7%)
amazon
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 4-Quart Chef's Pan with Helper Handle and Glass Cover
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 4-Quart Chef's Pan with Helper Handle and Glass Cover
$57.81
amazon
Cuisinart 735-24 Chef's Classic Stainless 3-Quart Chef's Pan with Cover
Cuisinart 735-24 Chef's Classic Stainless 3-Quart Chef's Pan with Cover
$29.95
amazon
Cuisinart Assorted Materials 3 Qt. Chefs Pan with Cover, Black/Silver (635-24) | Quill
Cuisinart Assorted Materials 3 Qt. Chefs Pan with Cover, Black/Silver (635-24) | Quill
$34.99
quill
Viking Blue Carbon Steel 12-Inch Wok/Chef's Pan
Viking Blue Carbon Steel 12-Inch Wok/Chef's Pan
$128.16
amazon
TRISTAR PRODUCTS 3 Piece Copper Chef Pan pizza-grilling-stones
TRISTAR PRODUCTS 3 Piece Copper Chef Pan pizza-grilling-stones
$25.97
($34.45
save 25%)
amazon
GreenPan Venice Pro 3.5-Quart Chef's Pan
GreenPan Venice Pro 3.5-Quart Chef's Pan
$129.99
bloomingdale's
JingJiuTrade Nonstick Deep Frying Pan Skillet, Saute Pan w/ Lid, Stay-Cool Handle, Chef Pan Healthy Stone Cookware Cooking Pan, Induction Compatible
JingJiuTrade Nonstick Deep Frying Pan Skillet, Saute Pan w/ Lid, Stay-Cool Handle, Chef Pan Healthy Stone Cookware Cooking Pan, Induction Compatible
$90.01
wayfair
Viking Cast Iron 10.5 Inch Chef's Pan with Spouts
Viking Cast Iron 10.5 Inch Chef's Pan with Spouts
$199.99
kirkland'shome
Scanpan Impact 32 cm Chef Pan with Lid
Scanpan Impact 32 cm Chef Pan with Lid
$77.12
amazon
Oxo Good Grips Stainless Steel Pro 3.5QT Covered Chef's Pan
Oxo Good Grips Stainless Steel Pro 3.5QT Covered Chef's Pan
$79.99
($99.99
save 20%)
macys
Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet, Granite Coating Omelette Pan, 100% PFOA Free Cookware Pan, Healthy Nonstick Stone Frying Chef's Pan Skillet
Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet, Granite Coating Omelette Pan, 100% PFOA Free Cookware Pan, Healthy Nonstick Stone Frying Chef's Pan Skillet
$59.53
wayfairnorthamerica
Lodge Black 12 in Cast Iron Everyday Chef Pan
Lodge Black 12 in Cast Iron Everyday Chef Pan
$80.00
($100.00
save 20%)
belk
Meyer Accent Series Hard Anodized Nonstick Chef Pan with Helper Handle, 4.5 Quart, Matte Black
Meyer Accent Series Hard Anodized Nonstick Chef Pan with Helper Handle, 4.5 Quart, Matte Black
$79.99
amazon
Red Volcano Textured Ceramic Nonstick, Multifunction Wok/Everyday Pan/Chef's Pan with Lid, 11"
Red Volcano Textured Ceramic Nonstick, Multifunction Wok/Everyday Pan/Chef's Pan with Lid, 11"
$34.99
($44.99
save 22%)
amazon
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan with Lid, 12 Inch Pan Cookware, Medium Grey & E7859464 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Chefs Pan / Wok Cookware, 12-Inch, Black
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan with Lid, 12 Inch Pan Cookware, Medium Grey & E7859464 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Chefs Pan / Wok Cookware, 12-Inch, Black
$199.94
($255.00
save 22%)
amazon
All-Clad LTD 12-Inch Chef's Pan
All-Clad LTD 12-Inch Chef's Pan
$128.10
amazon
Circulon SteelShield C-Series Tri-Ply Clad Nonstick Chef Pan with Lid and Cooking Utensil Set, 3-Piece, Silver
Circulon SteelShield C-Series Tri-Ply Clad Nonstick Chef Pan with Lid and Cooking Utensil Set, 3-Piece, Silver
$99.99
($199.99
save 50%)
macys
Chantal Induction 21 Steel 5 qt. Stainless Steel Chef's Pan in Brushed Stainless Steel with Glass Lid
Chantal Induction 21 Steel 5 qt. Stainless Steel Chef's Pan in Brushed Stainless Steel with Glass Lid
$99.95
homedepot
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick Skillet set, 4-Piece, Grey & E7859464 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Chefs Pan/Wok Cookware, 12-Inch, Black
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick Skillet set, 4-Piece, Grey & E7859464 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Chefs Pan/Wok Cookware, 12-Inch, Black
$249.94
($360.00
save 31%)
amazon
3pk Cotton Striped Chef Pan Handles Blue - Design Imports
3pk Cotton Striped Chef Pan Handles Blue - Design Imports
$7.99
target
Barney Lady ChefPan 1 Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack
Barney Lady ChefPan 1 Bottle Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
All-Clad E7951464 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwaher, 13 20-Inch, Black, 13" x 20" & E7859464 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Chefs Pan / Wok Cookware, 12-Inch, Black
All-Clad E7951464 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwaher, 13 20-Inch, Black, 13" x 20" & E7859464 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Chefs Pan / Wok Cookware, 12-Inch, Black
$199.94
amazon
OXO Good Grips 3-qt. Nonstick Chef's Pan, Grey, 3 QT
OXO Good Grips 3-qt. Nonstick Chef's Pan, Grey, 3 QT
$59.49
($69.99
save 15%)
kohl's
Lodge Black 12 in Cast Iron Everyday Chef Pan
Lodge Black 12 in Cast Iron Everyday Chef Pan
$80.00
($100.00
save 20%)
belk
GuangMing Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet, Coating Omelette Pan, Healthy Stone Cookware Chef's Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 1.57 H in
GuangMing Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet, Coating Omelette Pan, Healthy Stone Cookware Chef's Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 1.57 H in
$66.88
wayfair
koent 9.5" Non Stick Aluminum Frying Pan with Lid
koent 9.5" Non Stick Aluminum Frying Pan with Lid
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Circulon SteelShield C-Series Tri-Ply Clad Nonstick Chef Pan with Lid and Cooking Utensil Set, 3-Piece, Silver - Silver
Circulon SteelShield C-Series Tri-Ply Clad Nonstick Chef Pan with Lid and Cooking Utensil Set, 3-Piece, Silver - Silver
$99.99
($199.99
save 50%)
macy's
Cuisinart Chef'S Classic Stainless Steel 3 Qt. Chef'S Pan W/Cover
Cuisinart Chef'S Classic Stainless Steel 3 Qt. Chef'S Pan W/Cover
$29.95
($70.00
save 57%)
walmartusa
GreenPan Venice Pro 3.5-qt. Ceramic Nonstick Chef's Pan, Multicolor, 3 1/2 QT
GreenPan Venice Pro 3.5-qt. Ceramic Nonstick Chef's Pan, Multicolor, 3 1/2 QT
$118.99
($139.99
save 15%)
kohl's
Viking Cast Iron 10.5 inch Chef's Pan with Spouts, Enamel Coated
Viking Cast Iron 10.5 inch Chef's Pan with Spouts, Enamel Coated
$199.99
overstock
Viking Culinary Hard Anodized Nonstick Chef's Pan, 12 Inch, Gray
Viking Culinary Hard Anodized Nonstick Chef's Pan, 12 Inch, Gray
$156.99
($219.99
save 29%)
amazon
Wilton Armetale Chef Pan
Wilton Armetale Chef Pan
$49.99
overstock
Nonstick Skillet,Deep Frying Pan With Glass Lid,Cooking Pan With Soft Bakelite Handle, Saute Pan Chef's Pan Omelette Pans For All Stove Tops,Healthy A
Nonstick Skillet,Deep Frying Pan With Glass Lid,Cooking Pan With Soft Bakelite Handle, Saute Pan Chef's Pan Omelette Pans For All Stove Tops,Healthy A
$116.64
wayfairnorthamerica
Ruffoni Historia Hammered Copper Covered Chef's Pan with Olive Knob
Ruffoni Historia Hammered Copper Covered Chef's Pan with Olive Knob
$320.00
williamssonoma
Bon Chef Cucina 3.5-qt. Chef's Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 21.7 D in | Wayfair 60008
Bon Chef Cucina 3.5-qt. Chef's Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 21.7 D in | Wayfair 60008
$126.47
wayfair
Load More
Chef Pans
