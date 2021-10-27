Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Bakeware
Dishes
Bakers
Bakers
Share
Bakers
Ayesha Curry 8 x 8 Stoneware Square Baker - French Vanilla
featured
Ayesha Curry 8 x 8 Stoneware Square Baker - French Vanilla
$20.49
qvc
Calvin Klein Cargo Aqua 11" Rectangular Baker
featured
Calvin Klein Cargo Aqua 11" Rectangular Baker
$19.99
replacementsltd
Casafina Madeira Harvest (Moss Green) Individual Baker
featured
Casafina Madeira Harvest (Moss Green) Individual Baker
$9.99
replacementsltd
Mount Baker - Washington Engraved Topographic Map Hip Flask by Daily Boutik
Mount Baker - Washington Engraved Topographic Map Hip Flask by Daily Boutik
$44.99
overstock
Fattoria Rectangular Baker - 11IN - Also in: 14IN
Fattoria Rectangular Baker - 11IN - Also in: 14IN
$38.00
verishop
Baker's Advantage Ceramic Pie Dish with 'Smile' Design, 9", Pink
Baker's Advantage Ceramic Pie Dish with 'Smile' Design, 9", Pink
$19.99
overstock
Bombay Regency 15" Rectangular Baker
Bombay Regency 15" Rectangular Baker
$9.99
($21.99
save 55%)
replacementsltd
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Ceramic Bakeware-2 Quart Medium Rectangular Baker, Red
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Ceramic Bakeware-2 Quart Medium Rectangular Baker, Red
$27.99
amazon
Pacifica Rectangular Baker - 16IN
Pacifica Rectangular Baker - 16IN
$64.00
verishop
Casafina Forum Prussian Blue 10" Oval Baker
Casafina Forum Prussian Blue 10" Oval Baker
$29.99
($39.99
save 25%)
replacementsltd
Taos Rectangular Baker - White
Taos Rectangular Baker - White
$62.00
macy's
Franciscan Desert Rose (China) 10" Square Baker
Franciscan Desert Rose (China) 10" Square Baker
$39.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Ebern Designs Nazifa Ceramic Rectangular Baker Ceramic in Brown/White, Size 2.7 H x 8.7 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair BDF381AEF64247F09A79627A40D4FFDF
Ebern Designs Nazifa Ceramic Rectangular Baker Ceramic in Brown/White, Size 2.7 H x 8.7 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair BDF381AEF64247F09A79627A40D4FFDF
$41.47
wayfair
Lil' Baker Potholder In White/pink
Lil' Baker Potholder In White/pink
$13.99
buybuybaby
Mikasa Meadow Sun 10" Square Baker
Mikasa Meadow Sun 10" Square Baker
$55.99
($59.99
save 7%)
replacementsltd
Italian Countryside® Square Baker
Italian Countryside® Square Baker
$24.99
mikasa
Omniware Simsbury Rectangular Baker Stoneware in Black, Size 2.75 H x 10.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1072587
Omniware Simsbury Rectangular Baker Stoneware in Black, Size 2.75 H x 10.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1072587
$29.76
wayfair
Mint Pantry® Mint Pantry Wesley Rectangular Baker Stoneware in Yellow, Size 2.5 H x 9.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair MNTP1277 37953510
Mint Pantry® Mint Pantry Wesley Rectangular Baker Stoneware in Yellow, Size 2.5 H x 9.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair MNTP1277 37953510
$32.99
wayfair
Royal Worcester Cafe Fleur Accessories 11" Oval Baker
Royal Worcester Cafe Fleur Accessories 11" Oval Baker
$27.99
($29.99
save 7%)
replacementsltd
Omniware Simsbury Rectangular Traditional Baker in Brown/White, Size 6.75 W x 19.25 D in | Wayfair 1025904
Omniware Simsbury Rectangular Traditional Baker in Brown/White, Size 6.75 W x 19.25 D in | Wayfair 1025904
$53.98
wayfair
Portmeirion Botanic Garden 10" Handled Round Baker
Portmeirion Botanic Garden 10" Handled Round Baker
$35.99
replacementsltd
Rachael Ray 4.5 Qt. Ceramic & Stoneware Rectangular Baker Ceramic in Red, Size 3.5 H x 7.5 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 47860
Rachael Ray 4.5 Qt. Ceramic & Stoneware Rectangular Baker Ceramic in Red, Size 3.5 H x 7.5 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 47860
$33.61
wayfair
Oneida Blue Heather Heart Shaped Baker
Oneida Blue Heather Heart Shaped Baker
$19.99
replacementsltd
Portmeirion Pomona 9" Square Baker
Portmeirion Pomona 9" Square Baker
$39.99
($49.99
save 20%)
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Signature Sorrento Ruby 9" Oval Baker
Signature Sorrento Ruby 9" Oval Baker
$19.99
replacementsltd
Spode Blue Italian (Oven To Table) 11" Rectangular Baker
Spode Blue Italian (Oven To Table) 11" Rectangular Baker
$43.99
replacementsltd
Kitchen Sass Collection:"Baker's. Gonna Bake“ Embroidered Kitchen Towel In Yellow Polka Dot
Kitchen Sass Collection:"Baker's. Gonna Bake“ Embroidered Kitchen Towel In Yellow Polka Dot
$18.00
amazon
Spode Blue Italian (Oven To Table) 10" Square Baker
Spode Blue Italian (Oven To Table) 10" Square Baker
$45.99
replacementsltd
Temp-tations Woodland BakeTake 9x9Baker with Tote
Temp-tations Woodland BakeTake 9x9Baker with Tote
$41.75
qvc
Made In Hr Modern Classics Oval Baker, 14.2 X 9.4', Red
Made In Hr Modern Classics Oval Baker, 14.2 X 9.4', Red
$92.99
newegg
Kanter Best Baker Ever Hand Towel
Kanter Best Baker Ever Hand Towel
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Potholder - personalized potholder - Housewarming Gift - Wedding Gift - Gift for Mom - Gift for Baker - Kitchen Supplies - Teachers gift
Potholder - personalized potholder - Housewarming Gift - Wedding Gift - Gift for Mom - Gift for Baker - Kitchen Supplies - Teachers gift
$8.99
amazon
Portmeirion Sophie Conran Mini Oval Baker Dish - White
Portmeirion Sophie Conran Mini Oval Baker Dish - White
$19.99
($30.00
save 33%)
macy's
Rachael Ray 4.5qt Stoneware Bubble and Brown Oval Baker Blue
Rachael Ray 4.5qt Stoneware Bubble and Brown Oval Baker Blue
$31.99
($39.99
save 20%)
target
Portmeirion Strawberry Fair Oval Baker
Portmeirion Strawberry Fair Oval Baker
$99.95
replacementsltd
Temp-tations Doodle Doo 3 Quart Oval Baker
Temp-tations Doodle Doo 3 Quart Oval Baker
$27.95
qvc
Advertisement
Tara at Home Stoneware Oval Baker
Tara at Home Stoneware Oval Baker
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Waterford China Green Tea 9" Square Baker
Waterford China Green Tea 9" Square Baker
$19.99
replacementsltd
VIETRI Rectangular Baker Stoneware in Brown/Green/White, Size 3.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair OSN-78062
VIETRI Rectangular Baker Stoneware in Brown/Green/White, Size 3.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair OSN-78062
$141.00
wayfair
VIETRI Incanto 3.5 Qt. Earthenware Round Small Striped Baker with Handled
VIETRI Incanto 3.5 Qt. Earthenware Round Small Striped Baker with Handled
$49.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Vietri (Italy) Lastra Holiday 8" Square Baker
Vietri (Italy) Lastra Holiday 8" Square Baker
$136.00
replacementsltd
Vietri (Italy) Bellezza Tomato Red 9" Round Baker
Vietri (Italy) Bellezza Tomato Red 9" Round Baker
$63.95
replacementsltd
Villeroy & Boch Provencal Verdure 9" Round Baker
Villeroy & Boch Provencal Verdure 9" Round Baker
$49.99
($99.95
save 50%)
replacementsltd
VIETRI Incanto 3.5 Qt. Earthenware Round Small Striped Baker w/ Handled in Brown/White, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair INC-11051
VIETRI Incanto 3.5 Qt. Earthenware Round Small Striped Baker w/ Handled in Brown/White, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair INC-11051
$49.00
wayfair
VIETRI Incanto 2.6 Qt. Stoneware Square Baker
VIETRI Incanto 2.6 Qt. Stoneware Square Baker
$133.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Vietri Lastra White Handled Individual Baker -
Vietri Lastra White Handled Individual Baker -
$51.00
belk
Ted Baker London Highgrove Embroidered Trellis Throw Pillow White
Ted Baker London Highgrove Embroidered Trellis Throw Pillow White
$49.99
buybuybaby
VIETRI 0.75 Qt. Stoneware Square Italian Baker Stoneware in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 6.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair ITB-GR2957
VIETRI 0.75 Qt. Stoneware Square Italian Baker Stoneware in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 6.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair ITB-GR2957
$35.00
wayfair
Advertisement
Baker's Advantage Pie Dish
Baker's Advantage Pie Dish
$20.69
wayfairnorthamerica
Mrs. Anderson’s Baking Baker’s Rolling Pin, German Beechwood
Mrs. Anderson’s Baking Baker’s Rolling Pin, German Beechwood
$14.95
amazon
Oneida Hospitality 1.18 Qt. Round Buffalo Rolled Edge Baker
Oneida Hospitality 1.18 Qt. Round Buffalo Rolled Edge Baker
$355.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Martha Stewart 13 Inch x 9.5 Inch Stoneware Oval Baker in Turquoise
Martha Stewart 13 Inch x 9.5 Inch Stoneware Oval Baker in Turquoise
$31.99
overstock
Mikasa Belle Terre 10" Square Baker
Mikasa Belle Terre 10" Square Baker
$169.95
($179.95
save 6%)
replacementsltd
Kitchenaid 9X13-inch Vitrified Stoneware Rectangular Baker in Pistachio Green
Kitchenaid 9X13-inch Vitrified Stoneware Rectangular Baker in Pistachio Green
$49.99
walmartusa
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Slate (Intro 2015) Individual Baker
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Slate (Intro 2015) Individual Baker
$24.99
replacementsltd
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Sunflower (Intro 2001) Individual Baker
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Sunflower (Intro 2001) Individual Baker
$24.99
replacementsltd
Juliska Ceramics Pewter Stoneware 11" Oval Baker
Juliska Ceramics Pewter Stoneware 11" Oval Baker
$72.00
replacementsltd
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Slate (Intro 2015) 10" Square Baker
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Slate (Intro 2015) 10" Square Baker
$47.99
replacementsltd
Libbey Baker's Basics Square Glass Casserole Baking Dish with Plastic Lid, 8-inch by 8-inch
Libbey Baker's Basics Square Glass Casserole Baking Dish with Plastic Lid, 8-inch by 8-inch
$24.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Libbey Baker's Basics 3qt Glass Casserole with Cover
Libbey Baker's Basics 3qt Glass Casserole with Cover
$29.99
target
Load More
Bakers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.