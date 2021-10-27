Skip to content
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Appliances
Toasters
Toasters
Share
Toasters
Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer Electric for Whipping + Mixing Cookies, 3 speed, Aqua & DEZT001AQ 2 Slice Extra Wide Slot Easy Toaster with Cool Touch + Defrost Feature
featured
Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer Electric for Whipping + Mixing Cookies, 3 speed, Aqua & DEZT001AQ 2 Slice Extra Wide Slot Easy Toaster with Cool Touch + Defrost Feature
$49.98
amazon
Cuisinart CPT-142P1 4-Slice Compact Toaster
featured
Cuisinart CPT-142P1 4-Slice Compact Toaster
$49.99
newegg
Costway Stainless Steel 4 Slice Toaster Extra-wide Slot 6 Shade Setting W/ Warming Rack
featured
Costway Stainless Steel 4 Slice Toaster Extra-wide Slot 6 Shade Setting W/ Warming Rack
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart CPT-435 Countdown 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster & SCO-60 Deluxe Stainless Steel Can Opener
Cuisinart CPT-435 Countdown 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster & SCO-60 Deluxe Stainless Steel Can Opener
$110.71
($129.91
save 15%)
amazon
Better Chef 2-Slice Toaster - IM-209B
Better Chef 2-Slice Toaster - IM-209B
$19.99
($23.99
save 17%)
walmartusa
Betty Crocker RA28687 4-slice Toaster, Black
Betty Crocker RA28687 4-slice Toaster, Black
$33.02
amazon
Breville A Bit More 2-Slice Toaster
Breville A Bit More 2-Slice Toaster
$79.99
bloomingdale's
TR2200WSD 2 Slice Toaster with extra wide slots, Medium, White
TR2200WSD 2 Slice Toaster with extra wide slots, Medium, White
$37.48
newegg
Brentwood TS-292R Red and Stainless Steel 2 Slice Cool Touch Toaster
Brentwood TS-292R Red and Stainless Steel 2 Slice Cool Touch Toaster
$21.99
($26.99
save 19%)
newegg
Better Chef 2-Slice Toaster in Black, Size 7.0 H x 9.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 95080183M
Better Chef 2-Slice Toaster in Black, Size 7.0 H x 9.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 95080183M
$19.99
wayfair
CRUX Stainless Steel 2-Slice Toaster
CRUX Stainless Steel 2-Slice Toaster
$38.91
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster, Grey, 4 SLICE
Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster, Grey, 4 SLICE
$79.99
($89.99
save 11%)
kohl's
Cuisinart CPT-640 Stainless Steel Custom Select 4-Slice Toaster Bundle
Cuisinart CPT-640 Stainless Steel Custom Select 4-Slice Toaster Bundle
$89.95
overstock
Brentwood Appliances Silver Extra Wide Slot 4 Slice Toaster
Brentwood Appliances Silver Extra Wide Slot 4 Slice Toaster
$103.20
($129.00
save 20%)
belk
Café™ 4 Slice Toaster in Gray, Size 7.64 H x 12.1702 W x 11.18 D in | Wayfair G9TMA4SSPSS
Café™ 4 Slice Toaster in Gray, Size 7.64 H x 12.1702 W x 11.18 D in | Wayfair G9TMA4SSPSS
$59.00
wayfair
Black + Decker 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slots Stainless Steel Toaster black, Size 6.69 H x 5.905 W x 9.055 D in | Wayfair TR1300BD
Black + Decker 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slots Stainless Steel Toaster black, Size 6.69 H x 5.905 W x 9.055 D in | Wayfair TR1300BD
$25.89
wayfair
Cuisinart Metal Classic 2-Slice Toaster - Cpt160 -
Cuisinart Metal Classic 2-Slice Toaster - Cpt160 -
$79.99
belk
Cuisinart CPT-420 Touch to Toast Leverless 2-Slice Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
Cuisinart CPT-420 Touch to Toast Leverless 2-Slice Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
$79.95
amazon
Dualit Classic Four-Slice Toaster
Dualit Classic Four-Slice Toaster
$339.95
surlatable
Cuisinart 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster in Black, Size 7.2 H x 10.35 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair CPT-T20
Cuisinart 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster in Black, Size 7.2 H x 10.35 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair CPT-T20
$49.95
wayfair
CRUX 2 Slice Stainless Steel Toaster, Extra Wide Slots, Quick & Precise 6-Setting Shade Control, Reheat, Bagel and Gluten Free Function, Slide-Out Crumb Tray for Easy Clean Up, Silver/Copper Accents
CRUX 2 Slice Stainless Steel Toaster, Extra Wide Slots, Quick & Precise 6-Setting Shade Control, Reheat, Bagel and Gluten Free Function, Slide-Out Crumb Tray for Easy Clean Up, Silver/Copper Accents
$29.99
($39.99
save 25%)
amazon
Brentwood Appliances TS-284 4-Slice Toaster
Brentwood Appliances TS-284 4-Slice Toaster
$29.99
($34.99
save 14%)
newegg
Caso Design Two Slice Wide Slot Toaster, Stainless Steel
Caso Design Two Slice Wide Slot Toaster, Stainless Steel
$34.99
walmartusa
Baywell Automatic Toaster 4 Slice w/ 6 Browning Settings,Silver in Gray, Size 7.09 H x 10.87 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair RMGQW19911002GTS4A
Baywell Automatic Toaster 4 Slice w/ 6 Browning Settings,Silver in Gray, Size 7.09 H x 10.87 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair RMGQW19911002GTS4A
$96.99
wayfair
Dualit 4 Slice NewGen Toaster, One Size , Red
Dualit 4 Slice NewGen Toaster, One Size , Red
$379.99
($750.00
save 49%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Cuisinart Compact 4-Slice Toaster, White
Cuisinart Compact 4-Slice Toaster, White
$49.99
($69.99
save 29%)
kohl's
Crux CRX14544 2-Slice Toaster, Created for Macy's
Crux CRX14544 2-Slice Toaster, Created for Macy's
$35.99
($59.99
save 40%)
macys
Brentwood Appliances TS-270BL Cool-Touch 2-Slice Retro Toaster with Extra-Wide Slots (Blue)
Brentwood Appliances TS-270BL Cool-Touch 2-Slice Retro Toaster with Extra-Wide Slots (Blue)
$27.92
newegg
Cuisinart 4-Slice Pop-Up Toaster, White (CPT-142P1) | Quill
Cuisinart 4-Slice Pop-Up Toaster, White (CPT-142P1) | Quill
$54.99
quill
4 Slice Toaster
4 Slice Toaster
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart Brushed Stainless Hybrid Toaster
Cuisinart Brushed Stainless Hybrid Toaster
$50.49
overstock
Cuisinart Classic Series 4-Slice Black Stainless Steel Toaster
Cuisinart Classic Series 4-Slice Black Stainless Steel Toaster
$69.99
homedepot
Dash 2 Slice, Extra Wide Slot Easy Toaster with Cool Touch + Defrost Feature, for Bagels, Specialty Breads & other Baked Goods - Aqua
Dash 2 Slice, Extra Wide Slot Easy Toaster with Cool Touch + Defrost Feature, for Bagels, Specialty Breads & other Baked Goods - Aqua
$29.99
amazon
DASH Safe Slice Mandoline for Vegetables, Meal Prep & More with Thickness Adjuster, Aqua & DVTS501AQ Toaster, 2 Slice, Aqua
DASH Safe Slice Mandoline for Vegetables, Meal Prep & More with Thickness Adjuster, Aqua & DVTS501AQ Toaster, 2 Slice, Aqua
$89.94
($99.98
save 10%)
amazon
4 Slice Toaster,Anysun Stainless Steel Toaster with Bagel,Defrost,Cancel Function,Extra Wide Slots,6 Bread Shade Settings,Auto Pop-up,1500W,Silver
4 Slice Toaster,Anysun Stainless Steel Toaster with Bagel,Defrost,Cancel Function,Extra Wide Slots,6 Bread Shade Settings,Auto Pop-up,1500W,Silver
$56.90
walmartusa
Toaster 4 slices, geek chef stainless steel ultra-wide slot toaster
Toaster 4 slices, geek chef stainless steel ultra-wide slot toaster
$85.99
overstock
Plisse Toaster Rack by Alessi - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (MDL08RACKW)
Plisse Toaster Rack by Alessi - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (MDL08RACKW)
$24.00
ylighting
Breville BTA830XL Die-Cast Smart Toaster 4-Slice Long Slot Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
Breville BTA830XL Die-Cast Smart Toaster 4-Slice Long Slot Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
$199.95
amazon
Watterson 2 Slice Toaster Cover
Watterson 2 Slice Toaster Cover
$36.88
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart 4-Slice Classic Toaster - Black Stainless Steel - CPT-180BKSTG
Cuisinart 4-Slice Classic Toaster - Black Stainless Steel - CPT-180BKSTG
$69.99
target
DC Batman 2-Slice Toaster
DC Batman 2-Slice Toaster
$19.99
walmartusa
CRUX 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster, Grey, 2 SLICE
CRUX 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster, Grey, 2 SLICE
$50.99
($59.99
save 15%)
kohl's
Dualit NewGen Toaster in Pink, Size 9.0 H x 8.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 20299
Dualit NewGen Toaster in Pink, Size 9.0 H x 8.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 20299
$235.39
($300.00
save 22%)
wayfair
Cuisinart CPT-740 4-Slice Digital Toaster w/ MemorySet Feature, Silver
Cuisinart CPT-740 4-Slice Digital Toaster w/ MemorySet Feature, Silver
$94.95
($99.95
save 5%)
overstock
Cuisinart CPT-122 2-Slice Compact Plastic Toaster (White) & CCO-50BKN Deluxe Electric Can Opener, Black
Cuisinart CPT-122 2-Slice Compact Plastic Toaster (White) & CCO-50BKN Deluxe Electric Can Opener, Black
$54.90
($79.95
save 31%)
amazon
Cuisinart 4-Slice Black and Stainless Steel Wide Slot Toaster
Cuisinart 4-Slice Black and Stainless Steel Wide Slot Toaster
$69.95
homedepot
Dualit 4-Slice Studio Toaster in Black, Size 7.8 H x 10.7 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair 46430
Dualit 4-Slice Studio Toaster in Black, Size 7.8 H x 10.7 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair 46430
$154.99
wayfair
Cuisinart Two-Slice Metal Classic Toaster -
Cuisinart Two-Slice Metal Classic Toaster -
$49.95
belk
Cuisinart (CPT-320UC) 2-Slice Compact Stainless Toaster, Black/Silver
Cuisinart (CPT-320UC) 2-Slice Compact Stainless Toaster, Black/Silver
$69.44
wayfairnorthamerica
CRUX 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster w/ 6 Setting Shade Ctrl
CRUX 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster w/ 6 Setting Shade Ctrl
$39.99
qvc
Dualit 2 Slice NewGen Toaster, One Size , Stainless Steel
Dualit 2 Slice NewGen Toaster, One Size , Stainless Steel
$289.99
($425.00
save 32%)
jcpenney
Seren Toaster-Main unit plus White/Cream Panel
Seren Toaster-Main unit plus White/Cream Panel
$99.99
overstock
Cuisinart Cpt-122BK 2 Slice Compact Toaster - Black
Cuisinart Cpt-122BK 2 Slice Compact Toaster - Black
$29.99
($37.99
save 21%)
macy's
Cuisinart CPT-340 Compact Stainless 4-Slice Toaster, Brushed Stainless & C77SS-15PK 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set
Cuisinart CPT-340 Compact Stainless 4-Slice Toaster, Brushed Stainless & C77SS-15PK 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set
$146.83
amazon
Cuisinart CPT-142P1 4-Slice Compact Plastic Toaster, White
Cuisinart CPT-142P1 4-Slice Compact Plastic Toaster, White
$49.95
amazon
Cooks 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster, One Size , Stainless Steel
Cooks 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster, One Size , Stainless Steel
$17.88
($40.00
save 55%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Cuisinart Touch to Toast Leverless 2 Slice Toaster in Gray, Size 7.75 H x 11.18 W x 10.15 D in | Wayfair CPT-420P1
Cuisinart Touch to Toast Leverless 2 Slice Toaster in Gray, Size 7.75 H x 11.18 W x 10.15 D in | Wayfair CPT-420P1
$79.95
wayfair
Breville BTA720XL Bit More 2-Slice Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
Breville BTA720XL Bit More 2-Slice Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
$79.95
($119.99
save 33%)
amazon
Elite Gourmet ECT-3100 4 Slice Long Toaster
Elite Gourmet ECT-3100 4 Slice Long Toaster
$39.99
($49.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
GOTHAM STEEL Sandwich Maker, Toaster and Electric Panini Grill with Ultra Nonstick Copper Surface & GOTHAM STEEL 5 Quart Multipurpose Pasta Pot with Strainer Lid & Twist and Lock Handles
GOTHAM STEEL Sandwich Maker, Toaster and Electric Panini Grill with Ultra Nonstick Copper Surface & GOTHAM STEEL 5 Quart Multipurpose Pasta Pot with Strainer Lid & Twist and Lock Handles
$55.95
($59.94
save 7%)
amazon
