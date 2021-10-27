Sous Vide Machines

featured

All-Clad Electrics Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Nutrichef Sous-Vide Immersion Circulator White (PKPC120WT) | Quill

$119.99
quill
featured

Caso 1305 Sousvide Center, Black

$276.34
amazon

SOFTCOOKER 230 Sous-Vide Soft Cooker Thermal Circulator

$1,033.72
appliancesconnection

AUGIENB Sous Vide Precision Cooker Immersion Circulator Temperature Control LCD - Blue Gray

$155.19
newegg

AUGIENB 1200W Sous Vide Cooker 15L Powerful Immersion Circulator Max Accurate Time & Temperature control With LCD Control Display- EU PLUG -

$110.76
newegg

Precision Cooker Bluetooth & Wifi Culinary Sous Vide#US Plug - 100v-120v American Standard

$127.65
newegg

Electric Pressure Cooker 4 Qt Slow Cook Programmable 18 Kinds of Cooking Option with Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Sous Vide, Rice Cooker, Egg Cooker, Hot.

$109.99
newegg

Tayama Ele-01 Sous Vide Immersion Circulator in Black - Black

$83.99
($120.00 save 30%)
macy's

Sous Vide Cookbook, Easy

$18.78
($19.91 save 6%)
amazon

Williams Sonoma Sous Vide Bitelets, Set of 2

$39.95
williamssonoma

Breville Joule Sous Vide, Stainless Steel

$249.95
williamssonoma
Advertisement

Goodful by Cuisinart OT1500GF One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker, Induction Cooktop, White

$122.36
($149.95 save 18%)
amazon

Inkbird Sous Vide WI-FI Culinary Cooker 1000W Precise Temperature & Timer, Stainless Steel Thermal Immersion Circulator for Kitchen

$80.99
newegg

Bolomix 1500W Precision Sous Vide Cooker LCD Digital Timer Display Powerful Immersion Circulator -

$120.95
newegg

AUGIENB 1100W Sous Vide Cooker Controls Thermal Cooker Digital LCD Display Time & Temperature Control Powerful Immersion Circulator - Black

$112.81
newegg

GAOPAN New Sous Vide Cooker, 1000 Watts Instant Pot Slim Water Cooker Suvee vide Machine Precision Cooker and Immersion Circulator (Black)

$61.85
amazon

SV-120 Sous-Vide Thermo Circulator with Intelligent Control Direct Heat Cycling Dry Run Protection Self-Diagnosis Precise Temperature Rapid

$218.99
appliancesconnection

Inkbird ITC-106VH PID Temperature Thermostat Controllers F and C 100 to 240ACV K Sensor 40DA SSR Solid State Relay for Sous Vide Home Brewing

$35.99
walmart

Hard EVA Zipper Case Bag for Anova Culinary Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker Z15 Drop ship

$33.99
newegg

2000W Sous Vide Cooker, Thermal Immersion Circulator Machine Precision Cooker with LEDPanel Time&Temperature Control for Meat Beef Cooking Kitchen Easy to Use Clean

$72.99
walmart

Rastelli's (1)3.5-4-lb Fully Cooked Sous VidePremium Rib

$137.86
qvc

SAKI 5 Qt. Sous Vide Cooker in Red

$69.90
brookstone

Instant Accu Slim™ Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, 800W

$99.95
amazon
Advertisement

Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker 800W - Black/Silver With Adjustable Clamp And Digital LED Touch Screen, Easy To Clean - From Strata Home Collection

$66.49
amazon

AnchorChef Sous Vide Cooker

$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Anova Sous Vide Lid - Black

$19.99
target

AnchorChef Sous Vide Cooker in Gray/White, Size 15.0 H x 3.63 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair AC-S-BLK

$89.99
wayfair

BLACK+DECKER SCD7007SSD 7-Quart Digital Slow Cooker with Temperature Probe + Precision Sous-Vide, Capacity, Stainless Steel

$65.31
($69.99 save 7%)
amazon

CRUX Sous Vide Precision Cooker, Healthy Professional Style Slow Cooking, Quiet 360 Degree Pump, Backlit Touchscreen Display, Matte Back/Copper

$89.76
amazon

OT1500GF Goodful One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker in

$149.95
appliancesconnection

Cuisinart Goodful OT1500GF One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker Bundle

$159.95
overstock

Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen Sous Vide

$14.95
williamssonoma

Biolomix IPX7 Waterproof Sous Vide Cooker Thermal Immersion Circulator 2100W LED Digital Timer Temperature Display - Silver

$129.09
newegg

Tribest Sousvant Sous Vide Water Oven Stainless Steel

$299.99
bedbath&beyond

Oliso 11 Qt. Smarthub Sous Vide in Gray, Size 16.9 H x 18.3 W x 14.2 D in | Wayfair Smarthub Combo

$499.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Luby Electric Pressure Cooker 6 Qt,17 Smart Programmable,Slow Cooker Yogurt Maker Rice Cooker Saute Steamer Egg Cooker Sous Vide Warmer,Red (GT606)

$79.99
amazon

WestonSupply 36200 Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

$92.99
newegg

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano

$129.00
overstock

Anova Culinary Black Sous Vide Controller | AN600-US00

$358.96
lowes

Breville CS10001 Joule Sous Vide, Stainless Steel

$244.95
amazon

Breville Joule Sous Vide

$249.95
bloomingdale's

MY-101 My Sous Vide Immersion Precision Cooker within 0.1F Temperature Control with 100 Hr Timer

$115.00
appliancesconnection

Anova Culinary APCS02 Stand Sous Vide, Fits Precision Cooker 3.0, Silver/Black

$23.76
($24.99 save 5%)
amazon

Anova Culinary Black Sous Vide Controller | AN500-US00

$199.00
lowes

Anova Sous Vide Kit with Precision Cooker Nano and 12L Container

$149.98
sam'sclub

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts, Anova App Included

$199.99
newegg

ANOVA Precision Cooker (WiFi) Black and Silver Sous Vide with App

$199.00
homedepot
Advertisement

Nutrichef Sous-Vide Immersion Circulator Gold (PKPC120GD) | Quill

$186.99
quill

Oliso 60001000 SmartTop and SmartHub Induction Cooktop Sous Vide Cooking System, 11 Quart Capacity

$404.99
($449.99 save 10%)
overstock

Sous Vide Apparel For Hobbycooks And Steam Chefs Real Men Sous Vide Rare Steam Cooking Hobby Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
amazon

Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker 1100W - Black/Silver with Adjustable Clamp, Quite Motor, & Simple Controls - from Strata Home Collection

$64.79
amazon

NutriChef 10 Qt. Royal Sous-Vide

$100.39
wayfairnorthamerica

AUGIENB Sous Vide Precision Cooker Thermal Immersion Circulator Machine 800W - USG 110-120V

$123.80
newegg

Sous Vide Immersion Circulator Precision Cooker Machine With LED Display Quiet#EU Plug - Eurocode

$98.29
newegg

2000W Sous Vide Cooker Immersion Cooker Circulator with Accurate Time emperature Control

$72.88
walmart

Precision Cooker Bluetooth & Wifi Culinary Sous Vide#US Plug - 210v-240v European gauge

$127.89
newegg

Sous Vide Cooker by Vesta Precision - Imersa Powerful Pump Design Accurate, Stable Temperature Control Wi-Fi App Control Touch Panel.

$129.00
newegg

Whyitsme Design Funny Sous Vide Design, Chef Cook Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
amazon

Sous Vide Apparel For Hobbycooks And Steam Chefs Real Men Sous Vide Well Done Steam Cooking Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com