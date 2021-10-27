Stand Mixers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Appliances
Mixers Attachments
Stand
Stand Mixers
Share
Stand Mixers
ANMINY 180W 7-Speed Detachable Stand Mixer in Black/White/Yellow, Size 11.6 H x 10.6 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair 06OSK0038AWT
featured
ANMINY 180W 7-Speed Detachable Stand Mixer in Black/White/Yellow, Size 11.6 H x 10.6 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair 06OSK0038AWT
$29.06
wayfair
ANGELES HOME 6 Speed 7.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
featured
ANGELES HOME 6 Speed 7.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$139.44
wayfairnorthamerica
Artisan 4.8 L Tilt Head Stand Mixer 5KSM125
featured
Artisan 4.8 L Tilt Head Stand Mixer 5KSM125
$379.99
shopkitchenaid
Hamilton Beach 4 Qt. Stand Mixer In Black
Hamilton Beach 4 Qt. Stand Mixer In Black
$99.99
buybuybaby
Kunpeng Kitchen Electric Mixer, Stand Mixer, 5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 15.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WY210618150051003
Kunpeng Kitchen Electric Mixer, Stand Mixer, 5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 15.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WY210618150051003
$97.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XCE
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XCE
$529.99
wayfair
KSM6521XCA Professional 6500 Design Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in Candy Apple
KSM6521XCA Professional 6500 Design Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in Candy Apple
$629.99
appliancesconnection
KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$279.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid 5-qt Stand Mixer Glass Bowl
KitchenAid 5-qt Stand Mixer Glass Bowl
$79.99
qvc
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer in White, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XWH
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer in White, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XWH
$529.99
wayfair
KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$199.99
($499.99
save 60%)
shopkitchenaid
380W 4.5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer
380W 4.5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer
$111.08
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 6 Speed 6.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 6 Speed 6.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$118.99
wayfairnorthamerica
10 Speed 4 Qt. Stand Mixer
10 Speed 4 Qt. Stand Mixer
$111.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Electric Food Stand Mixer 6Speed 5QT 1000W Tilt-Head Stainless Steel Bowl Silver - U.S. regulations
Electric Food Stand Mixer 6Speed 5QT 1000W Tilt-Head Stainless Steel Bowl Silver - U.S. regulations
$234.52
newegg
Kenmore Elite Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer Burgundy in Red | KKEOVSMR
Kenmore Elite Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer Burgundy in Red | KKEOVSMR
$449.99
lowes
GZMR 6.3 Quart Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer 6 Speed 660W Stainless Steel in Red | HYCC-24664RE-LC
GZMR 6.3 Quart Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer 6 Speed 660W Stainless Steel in Red | HYCC-24664RE-LC
$273.60
lowes
Felix 30000 Speed Stand Mixer in Black, Size 37.0 H x 35.2 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair 2H1014I01WSZ210121345BK
Felix 30000 Speed Stand Mixer in Black, Size 37.0 H x 35.2 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair 2H1014I01WSZ210121345BK
$122.99
wayfair
Everly Quinn Bartender Kit With Bar Tools Set Decor And Cocktail Set For Drink Mixer, Bar Set Cocktail Shaker Set With Stand (ROSE GOLD 14+1 PIECE)
Everly Quinn Bartender Kit With Bar Tools Set Decor And Cocktail Set For Drink Mixer, Bar Set Cocktail Shaker Set With Stand (ROSE GOLD 14+1 PIECE)
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
220V 7 Speed Electric Stand Mixer Hand Countertop Kitchen Homemade Cakes Muffins white - White (white)
220V 7 Speed Electric Stand Mixer Hand Countertop Kitchen Homemade Cakes Muffins white - White (white)
$50.67
newegg
Hamilton Beach 63325 Black 6 Speed Stand Mixer
Hamilton Beach 63325 Black 6 Speed Stand Mixer
$99.99
overstock
Lidexin Tilt-Head 6 Speed Stand Mixer in Black, Size 47.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair xhuangI01WSZ201218161BK
Lidexin Tilt-Head 6 Speed Stand Mixer in Black, Size 47.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair xhuangI01WSZ201218161BK
$176.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5qt Stand Mixer - White
KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5qt Stand Mixer - White
$299.99
target
Advertisement
KitchenAid® Artisan® Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with White Mermaid Lace Bowl
KitchenAid® Artisan® Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with White Mermaid Lace Bowl
$479.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer KSM150PS
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer KSM150PS
$429.95
macys
Sencor STM3625VT 4.2-Quart Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, Violet
Sencor STM3625VT 4.2-Quart Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, Violet
$99.99
($129.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
650ML Double Head Silver Stainless Steel Milk Shaker Mixer Stand Mixer
650ML Double Head Silver Stainless Steel Milk Shaker Mixer Stand Mixer
$85.99
wayfairnorthamerica
PRADO 380W 5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer in Black, Size 14.11 H x 14.8 W x 7.93 D in | Wayfair dzhang3sdaw1
PRADO 380W 5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer in Black, Size 14.11 H x 14.8 W x 7.93 D in | Wayfair dzhang3sdaw1
$112.85
wayfair
DASH Mixers 6 Speed 2.5 Qt. Stand Mixer in Black, Size 10.5 H x 11.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair DCSM250BK
DASH Mixers 6 Speed 2.5 Qt. Stand Mixer in Black, Size 10.5 H x 11.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair DCSM250BK
$49.99
wayfair
Dash Everyday Stand Mixer, Blue
Dash Everyday Stand Mixer, Blue
$49.99
kohl's
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer In Dove Gray Dove Grey
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer In Dove Gray Dove Grey
$249.99
buybuybaby
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer, One Size , Orange
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer, One Size , Orange
$249.99
($329.00
save 24%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Costway 8-Speed 4.8 Qt Stand Mixer in Gray, Size 12.5 H x 13.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair EP24940US-SL
Costway 8-Speed 4.8 Qt Stand Mixer in Gray, Size 12.5 H x 13.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair EP24940US-SL
$89.99
wayfair
Costway 800W 7 qt. . 6-Speed Black Stainless Steel Stand Mixer with with Tilt-Head
Costway 800W 7 qt. . 6-Speed Black Stainless Steel Stand Mixer with with Tilt-Head
$221.37
homedepot
Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer, Size 14.17 H x 7.87 W x 14.13 D in | Wayfair SM-50CRM
Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer, Size 14.17 H x 7.87 W x 14.13 D in | Wayfair SM-50CRM
$249.95
($365.00
save 32%)
wayfair
Advertisement
DASH Mixers 6 Speed 2.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
DASH Mixers 6 Speed 2.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway Professional Stand Mixer, 7.5QT 660W Tilt-Head Food Mixer,
Costway Professional Stand Mixer, 7.5QT 660W Tilt-Head Food Mixer,
$119.99
($149.99
save 20%)
overstock
Brentwood SM-1162W 250 Watt 5 Speed 3.5 Quart Kitchen Baking Stand Mixer in White, Size 11.0 H x 8.25 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Brentwood SM-1162W 250 Watt 5 Speed 3.5 Quart Kitchen Baking Stand Mixer in White, Size 11.0 H x 8.25 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$46.38
wayfair
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5qt Stand Mixer - Dove Gray - SM-50GR
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5qt Stand Mixer - Dove Gray - SM-50GR
$249.99
target
CURTIS 3 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
CURTIS 3 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$76.28
wayfairnorthamerica
Collins Home Inc Stand Mixer, 6.5L 660W 6-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer, Kitchen Electric Mixer in Gray, Size 15.0 H x 7.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
Collins Home Inc Stand Mixer, 6.5L 660W 6-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer, Kitchen Electric Mixer in Gray, Size 15.0 H x 7.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
$136.02
wayfair
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer (Periwinkle Blue)
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer (Periwinkle Blue)
$249.95
overstock
Dash DCSM250 Everyday Stand Mixer - Pink
Dash DCSM250 Everyday Stand Mixer - Pink
$39.99
($62.99
save 37%)
macy's
Costway 7 Quart 800W 6-Speed Electric Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer-Black
Costway 7 Quart 800W 6-Speed Electric Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer-Black
$189.95
costway
City Elves 6 Speed 4.3 Qt. Stand Mixer in Red, Size 12.1 H x 13.2 W x 9.4 D in | Wayfair 31804926A
City Elves 6 Speed 4.3 Qt. Stand Mixer in Red, Size 12.1 H x 13.2 W x 9.4 D in | Wayfair 31804926A
$250.29
wayfair
Betty Crocker Hand Mixer with Mini Stand | Michaels®
Betty Crocker Hand Mixer with Mini Stand | Michaels®
$24.99
michaelsstores
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5qt Stand Mixer - Periwinkle Blue - SM-50BL
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5qt Stand Mixer - Periwinkle Blue - SM-50BL
$249.99
target
Advertisement
CHUNBIEGSR INC 4.5L 380W 8-Speeds Electric Stand Mixer in Black, Size 14.57 H x 13.19 W x 7.09 D in | Wayfair THZ1850400
CHUNBIEGSR INC 4.5L 380W 8-Speeds Electric Stand Mixer in Black, Size 14.57 H x 13.19 W x 7.09 D in | Wayfair THZ1850400
$134.99
wayfair
Brentwood SM-1153 5-Speed + Turbo Stand Mixer, Black
Brentwood SM-1153 5-Speed + Turbo Stand Mixer, Black
$39.98
($235.99
save 83%)
walmartusa
Brentwood(R) Appliances 5-Speed and Turbo Electric Stand Mixer with Bowl, White
Brentwood(R) Appliances 5-Speed and Turbo Electric Stand Mixer with Bowl, White
$45.99
($199.99
save 77%)
ashleyhomestore
City Elves 6 Speed 7 Qt. Stand Mixer in Gray, Size 13.0 H x 15.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 43812657B
City Elves 6 Speed 7 Qt. Stand Mixer in Gray, Size 13.0 H x 15.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 43812657B
$296.42
wayfair
Brentwood Appliances 5-Speed and Turbo Stand Mixer - White
Brentwood Appliances 5-Speed and Turbo Stand Mixer - White
$59.99
($75.00
save 20%)
macy's
Geek Chef GSM45W Stainless Steel 4.8 Qt Bowl 12 Speed Baking Food Stand Mixer
Geek Chef GSM45W Stainless Steel 4.8 Qt Bowl 12 Speed Baking Food Stand Mixer
$74.99
newegg
5.5-6 Quart Flex Edge Beater for Kitchen Aid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer-Coated Metal F -
5.5-6 Quart Flex Edge Beater for Kitchen Aid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer-Coated Metal F -
$22.38
newegg
GoGoKai Stand Mixer, 4.5L 380W 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer, Kitchen Electric Mixer in Black, Size 14.57 H x 7.09 W x 13.2 D in | Wayfair
GoGoKai Stand Mixer, 4.5L 380W 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer, Kitchen Electric Mixer in Black, Size 14.57 H x 7.09 W x 13.2 D in | Wayfair
$96.99
wayfair
Hamilton Beach ChefPrep 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper, Black & Classic Hand and Stand Mixer, 4 Quarts, 6 Speeds with QuickBurst, 290 Watts, Bowl Rest, Black and Stainless
Hamilton Beach ChefPrep 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper, Black & Classic Hand and Stand Mixer, 4 Quarts, 6 Speeds with QuickBurst, 290 Watts, Bowl Rest, Black and Stainless
$109.98
amazon
KSM150PSIC Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in
KSM150PSIC Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in
$429.99
appliancesconnection
InHome Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 7.8 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair JS14d
InHome Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 7.8 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair JS14d
$132.99
wayfair
Gymax 5 Speed 3 Qt. Stand Mixer in Black/Gray, Size 13.0 H x 12.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair GYM03820
Gymax 5 Speed 3 Qt. Stand Mixer in Black/Gray, Size 13.0 H x 12.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair GYM03820
$59.83
wayfair
Load More
Stand Mixers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.