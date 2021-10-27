Skip to content
Hand Mixers
Cuisinart 7 Speed Hand Mixer
featured
Cuisinart 7 Speed Hand Mixer
$59.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Black + Decker 5 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 5.984 H x 3.228 W x 7.677 D in | Wayfair MX1500W
featured
Black + Decker 5 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 5.984 H x 3.228 W x 7.677 D in | Wayfair MX1500W
$20.13
wayfair
Black + Decker 6 Speed Hand Mixer
featured
Black + Decker 6 Speed Hand Mixer
$22.23
wayfairnorthamerica
Brentwood 5-Speed Hand Mixer (White)
Brentwood 5-Speed Hand Mixer (White)
$44.02
overstock
Brentwood Appliances Black Lightweight 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer (Black)
Brentwood Appliances Black Lightweight 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer (Black)
$23.20
($29.00
save 20%)
belk
Cuisinart Hm-90BCS Power Advantage Plus 9 Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case
Cuisinart Hm-90BCS Power Advantage Plus 9 Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case
$79.99
($99.99
save 20%)
macys
Disney Black 5 Speed Hand Mixer
Disney Black 5 Speed Hand Mixer
$10.50
($29.99
save 65%)
belk
BLACK+DECKER Helix Performance Premium 5-Speed Mixer Teal Hand Mixer, Blue
BLACK+DECKER Helix Performance Premium 5-Speed Mixer Teal Hand Mixer, Blue
$26.01
homedepot
BonJour Hand Mixer
BonJour Hand Mixer
$21.10
wayfairnorthamerica
Black + Decker Helix Hand Mixer- Refresh, Wineberry 5 Speed in Blue, Size 11.5 H x 7.9 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair MX610T
Black + Decker Helix Hand Mixer- Refresh, Wineberry 5 Speed in Blue, Size 11.5 H x 7.9 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair MX610T
$38.99
wayfair
Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer, One Size , Black
Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer, One Size , Black
$39.99
($90.00
save 56%)
jcpenney
BLACK+DECKER Helix Performance Premium 5-Speed Mixer Lime Green Hand Mixer
BLACK+DECKER Helix Performance Premium 5-Speed Mixer Lime Green Hand Mixer
$27.97
homedepot
Brentwood Appliances 5 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 6.7 H x 8.8 W x 22.8 D in | Wayfair KITBTWMIXING
Brentwood Appliances 5 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 6.7 H x 8.8 W x 22.8 D in | Wayfair KITBTWMIXING
$27.22
wayfair
Brentwood HM-48W 5-speed Hand Mixer (white) | Quill
Brentwood HM-48W 5-speed Hand Mixer (white) | Quill
$17.59
quill
Betty Crocker Hand Mixer with Mini Stand | Michaels®
Betty Crocker Hand Mixer with Mini Stand | Michaels®
$24.99
michaelsstores
Dualit Professional Hand Mixer
Dualit Professional Hand Mixer
$109.99
($137.99
save 20%)
macy's
2 Stainless Steel Mini Ball Whisk, Whisk Hand Mixer Mixer For Sauce And Cream Cooking Mixer
2 Stainless Steel Mini Ball Whisk, Whisk Hand Mixer Mixer For Sauce And Cream Cooking Mixer
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ovente 5-Speed Electric Ultra Mixing Hand Mixer
Ovente 5-Speed Electric Ultra Mixing Hand Mixer
$19.99
qvc
Spectrum MX600L B and D Adv Helix Hand Mixer Green
Spectrum MX600L B and D Adv Helix Hand Mixer Green
$34.99
($38.99
save 10%)
newegg
Toastmaster TM-201HM 5-Speed Hand Mixer, Black
Toastmaster TM-201HM 5-Speed Hand Mixer, Black
$17.48
($19.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Food Chopper: Large 6.8-Cup, Quick & Powerful Manual Hand Held Chopper / Mixer To Chop Fruits, Vegetables, Herbs, Onions For Salsa, Salad, Pesto, Humm
Food Chopper: Large 6.8-Cup, Quick & Powerful Manual Hand Held Chopper / Mixer To Chop Fruits, Vegetables, Herbs, Onions For Salsa, Salad, Pesto, Humm
$64.18
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour 5 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 8.2 H x 4.2 W x 5.95 D in | Wayfair CE-MX101
Prep & Savour 5 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 8.2 H x 4.2 W x 5.95 D in | Wayfair CE-MX101
$18.79
wayfair
Toastmaster Hand Mixer, Black
Toastmaster Hand Mixer, Black
$9.99
($24.99
save 60%)
kohl's
Brentwood Red 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer | Michaels®
Brentwood Red 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer | Michaels®
$13.99
michaelsstores
Hamilton Beach 6 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 9.6 H x 5.8 W x 9.4 D in | Wayfair 62692
Hamilton Beach 6 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 9.6 H x 5.8 W x 9.4 D in | Wayfair 62692
$21.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Onyx Black Hand Mixer
KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Onyx Black Hand Mixer
$79.99
($99.99
save 20%)
homedepot
KitchenAid Variable-Speed Cordless Hand Mixer - Matte Black
KitchenAid Variable-Speed Cordless Hand Mixer - Matte Black
$99.99
target
KitchenAid 9 Speed Hand Mixer in Red, Size 6.5 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM926ER
KitchenAid 9 Speed Hand Mixer in Red, Size 6.5 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM926ER
$99.99
wayfair
KitchenAid 5 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 6.0 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM512BM
KitchenAid 5 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 6.0 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM512BM
$49.99
wayfair
KitchenAid® Ultra Power™ 3 Speed Hand Mixer - KHM312ER
KitchenAid® Ultra Power™ 3 Speed Hand Mixer - KHM312ER
$44.99
walmartusa
Living Solutions Hand Mixer - 1.0 ea
Living Solutions Hand Mixer - 1.0 ea
$17.49
walgreens
Kitchenaid KHM512OB 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Onyx Empire Red in Black, Size 6.4 H x 3.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair
Kitchenaid KHM512OB 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Onyx Empire Red in Black, Size 6.4 H x 3.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair
$54.99
wayfair
KitchenAid® 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts 7-Speed Hand Mixer
KitchenAid® 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts 7-Speed Hand Mixer
$74.99
shopkitchenaid
Hamilton Beach 62653 Professional Hand Mixer 5 Speed Red
Hamilton Beach 62653 Professional Hand Mixer 5 Speed Red
$49.99
newegg
Hamilton Beach SoftScrape 6-Speed Stainless Steel Hand Mixer with Snap-On Case, Silver
Hamilton Beach SoftScrape 6-Speed Stainless Steel Hand Mixer with Snap-On Case, Silver
$29.99
homedepot
KITCHENAID Cordless Hand Mixer in Matte Black at Nordstrom Rack
KITCHENAID Cordless Hand Mixer in Matte Black at Nordstrom Rack
$99.97
nordstromrack
Hamilton Beach 6 Speed Hand Mixer
Hamilton Beach 6 Speed Hand Mixer
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KitchenAid 9 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 6.5 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM926WH
KitchenAid 9 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 6.5 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM926WH
$99.99
wayfair
Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer with Pulse, Black
Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer with Pulse, Black
$29.99
($34.99
save 14%)
kohl's
Kenmore 5 Speed Hand Mixer Retractable
Kenmore 5 Speed Hand Mixer Retractable
$49.99
target
Dominion 3 Speed Hand Mixer
Dominion 3 Speed Hand Mixer
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dualit 88520 Chrome Hand Mixer Silver
Dualit 88520 Chrome Hand Mixer Silver
$109.99
bedbath&beyond
Chef Bigfoot Sasquatch in Kitchen Cooking, Baking Hand Mixer Premium T-Shirt
Chef Bigfoot Sasquatch in Kitchen Cooking, Baking Hand Mixer Premium T-Shirt
$19.95
amazon
Minted for West Elm Mixer Ottoman, Hand Drawn Stripes, Oatmeal
Minted for West Elm Mixer Ottoman, Hand Drawn Stripes, Oatmeal
$599.00
westelm
Dash SmartStore 3-Speed Hand Mixer - Aqua
Dash SmartStore 3-Speed Hand Mixer - Aqua
$19.99
target
Brentwood Appliances 5 Speed Hand Mixer in Blue, Size 7.0 H x 3.25 W x 10.25 D in | Wayfair BTWHM48BL
Brentwood Appliances 5 Speed Hand Mixer in Blue, Size 7.0 H x 3.25 W x 10.25 D in | Wayfair BTWHM48BL
$19.06
wayfair
Dominion 3 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 1.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair D6002W
Dominion 3 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 1.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair D6002W
$27.99
wayfair
Dash Smartstore Hand Mixer In Grey
Dash Smartstore Hand Mixer In Grey
$19.99
buybuybaby
Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Snap-On Case, White
Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Snap-On Case, White
$19.99
($27.75
save 28%)
walmartusa
Hamilton Beach 62633R Ensemble Hand Mixer with Snap-On Case, 6 Speeds
Hamilton Beach 62633R Ensemble Hand Mixer with Snap-On Case, 6 Speeds
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CHOICE FINE INC 6 Speed Hand Mixer in Gray, Size 15.7 H x 5.1 W x 5.1 D in | Wayfair LYZ201208842
CHOICE FINE INC 6 Speed Hand Mixer in Gray, Size 15.7 H x 5.1 W x 5.1 D in | Wayfair LYZ201208842
$52.29
wayfair
Tasty by Cuisinart HM200TRD Hand Mixer, 12.16"(L) x 2.16"(W) x 15.31"(H), Red
Tasty by Cuisinart HM200TRD Hand Mixer, 12.16"(L) x 2.16"(W) x 15.31"(H), Red
$43.69
amazon
Holstein Housewares 6 Speed Hand Mixer, Size 11.6 H x 3.7 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair HH-09101015SS
Holstein Housewares 6 Speed Hand Mixer, Size 11.6 H x 3.7 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair HH-09101015SS
$27.00
wayfair
Hamilton Beach 62641 6 Speed Hand Mixer with QuickBurst Black
Hamilton Beach 62641 6 Speed Hand Mixer with QuickBurst Black
$28.99
($32.99
save 12%)
newegg
Hamilton Beach Professional 5 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 5.75 H in | Wayfair 62651
Hamilton Beach Professional 5 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 5.75 H in | Wayfair 62651
$36.93
wayfair
Better Chef 5 Speed Electric Hand Mixer in Red
Better Chef 5 Speed Electric Hand Mixer in Red
$34.19
overstock
Brentwood Appliances 2-Speed Black Hand Mixer with Comfort Handle
Brentwood Appliances 2-Speed Black Hand Mixer with Comfort Handle
$16.04
homedepot
Brentwood Appliances 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer
Brentwood Appliances 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer
$17.99
qvc
Cuisinart 7 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 5.91 H x 3.56 W x 8.07 D in | Wayfair HM-70
Cuisinart 7 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 5.91 H x 3.56 W x 8.07 D in | Wayfair HM-70
$59.95
wayfair
Hamilton Beach 6 Speed Hand Mixer | Model# 62641
Hamilton Beach 6 Speed Hand Mixer | Model# 62641
$29.00
walmartusa
Hand Mixers
