Mixer Attachments

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Appliances
Mixers Attachments
Attachments
Mixer Attachments
Share
Mixer Attachments
PM-20/H Mixer Dough Hook for 20 Qt Planetary Mixer in
featured
PM-20/H Mixer Dough Hook for 20 Qt Planetary Mixer in
$109.99
appliancesconnection
JIEOSYSQING INC 4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod E-Gg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring Cupbubbler in Black, Size 15.7 H x 2.6 W x 2.6 D in | Wayfair
featured
JIEOSYSQING INC 4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod E-Gg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring Cupbubbler in Black, Size 15.7 H x 2.6 W x 2.6 D in | Wayfair
$41.83
wayfair
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer Shredder Attachment
featured
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer Shredder Attachment
$49.99
($59.99
save 17%)
hsn
KitchenAid® Cone/Screen for Stand Mixer Fruit and Vegetable Strainer (FVSP)
KitchenAid® Cone/Screen for Stand Mixer Fruit and Vegetable Strainer (FVSP)
$19.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid® Food Grinder + Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment Bundle
KitchenAid® Food Grinder + Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment Bundle
$99.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment in White, Size 6.8 H x 8.7 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair KSMFGA
KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment in White, Size 6.8 H x 8.7 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair KSMFGA
$49.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Kitchen Aid 6-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Stand Mixer Plastic in White, Size 8.0 H x 12.8 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair KSMPEXTA
KitchenAid Kitchen Aid 6-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Stand Mixer Plastic in White, Size 8.0 H x 12.8 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair KSMPEXTA
$199.99
wayfair
Kitchen Aid Kitchenaid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment in Red, Size 3.0 H x 10.8 W in | Wayfair 62483667
Kitchen Aid Kitchenaid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment in Red, Size 3.0 H x 10.8 W in | Wayfair 62483667
$156.36
wayfair
Mixer Attachment Pack 3
Mixer Attachment Pack 3
$104.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid® Thick Noodle Cutter Attachment
KitchenAid® Thick Noodle Cutter Attachment
$49.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid 5-Piece Deluxe Pasta Set Attachments in Red, Size 2.25 H x 3.8 W x 9.7 D in | Wayfair KSMPDX
KitchenAid 5-Piece Deluxe Pasta Set Attachments in Red, Size 2.25 H x 3.8 W x 9.7 D in | Wayfair KSMPDX
$299.99
wayfair
Ice Cream Maker Attachment for 6.9 L Stand Mixer
Ice Cream Maker Attachment for 6.9 L Stand Mixer
$99.99
shopkitchenaid
Advertisement
KitchenAid Specialty Electrics Gray - Gray 11-Piece Food Grinder Attachment Set
KitchenAid Specialty Electrics Gray - Gray 11-Piece Food Grinder Attachment Set
$89.99
($99.99
save 10%)
zulily
KitchenAid Spiralizer Thin Blade Set Attachment, Size 6.0 H x 2.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KSMAPC1AP
KitchenAid Spiralizer Thin Blade Set Attachment, Size 6.0 H x 2.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KSMAPC1AP
$29.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment with Peel, Core & Slice, KSM1APC
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment with Peel, Core & Slice, KSM1APC
$89.99
newegg
KitchenAid KSMPRA Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment Set, Pack of 1, Silver
KitchenAid KSMPRA Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment Set, Pack of 1, Silver
$179.99
amazon
KitchenAid® Stomper for Stand Mixer Food Grinder Attachment (FGA)
KitchenAid® Stomper for Stand Mixer Food Grinder Attachment (FGA)
$4.99
shopkitchenaid
(US/EU Plug) 300W Electric Egg Beater Handheld Mixer Whisk Cake Baking Kitchen Tool With Full-size Powerful Beater & Dough Hook - EU Plug
(US/EU Plug) 300W Electric Egg Beater Handheld Mixer Whisk Cake Baking Kitchen Tool With Full-size Powerful Beater & Dough Hook - EU Plug
$31.82
newegg
7 Speed Mixer Automatic Ice Cream Maker Electric Household Food Mixer 110V-220 V -
7 Speed Mixer Automatic Ice Cream Maker Electric Household Food Mixer 110V-220 V -
$33.66
newegg
KitchenAid KSM3316XHT Artisan Mini Stand Mixers, 3.5 quart, Hot Sauce & KSMMGA Metal Food Grinder Attachment, 2.5 lb, Silver
KitchenAid KSM3316XHT Artisan Mini Stand Mixers, 3.5 quart, Hot Sauce & KSMMGA Metal Food Grinder Attachment, 2.5 lb, Silver
$439.98
amazon
Kitchen Aid 6-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Stand Mixer
Kitchen Aid 6-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Stand Mixer
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kitchen Aid Pasta Maker Attachment
Kitchen Aid Pasta Maker Attachment
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KitchenAid® Chrome Whisk Attachment
KitchenAid® Chrome Whisk Attachment
$14.99
($19.99
save 25%)
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid® C Dough Hook for Tilt Head Stand Mixers
KitchenAid® C Dough Hook for Tilt Head Stand Mixers
$14.99
shopkitchenaid
Advertisement
White Long Handle Ceramic Spoons For Tea Coffee Ice Cream Cutlery Mixer
White Long Handle Ceramic Spoons For Tea Coffee Ice Cream Cutlery Mixer
$46.38
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway 6.3Qt Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer 6 Speed 660W w/Dough Hook,
Costway 6.3Qt Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer 6 Speed 660W w/Dough Hook,
$117.29
($143.99
save 19%)
overstock
Costway 7.5 QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer 6 Speed 660W with Dough Hook Beater -White
Costway 7.5 QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer 6 Speed 660W with Dough Hook Beater -White
$119.95
costway
Ankola 4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod Egg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring & Cup Bubbler in Gray, Size 25.0 H x 23.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair
Ankola 4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod Egg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring & Cup Bubbler in Gray, Size 25.0 H x 23.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair
$55.99
wayfair
DALELEE Food Meat Grinder, Kitchen Food Meat Grinder Sausage Stuffer Attachment For Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer, Size 3.3 H x 5.9 W in | Wayfair
DALELEE Food Meat Grinder, Kitchen Food Meat Grinder Sausage Stuffer Attachment For Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer, Size 3.3 H x 5.9 W in | Wayfair
$29.00
wayfair
Dash Stand Mixer, 3 qt Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl, Aqua & DMTO100GBAQ04 Mini Toaster Oven Cooker for Bread, Bagels, Cookies, Pizza, Paninis & More with Baking Tray, Rack, Auto Shut Off Feature, Aqua
Dash Stand Mixer, 3 qt Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl, Aqua & DMTO100GBAQ04 Mini Toaster Oven Cooker for Bread, Bagels, Cookies, Pizza, Paninis & More with Baking Tray, Rack, Auto Shut Off Feature, Aqua
$74.98
amazon
Hamilton Beach ChefPrep 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper, Black & Classic Hand and Stand Mixer, 4 Quarts, 6 Speeds with QuickBurst, 290 Watts, Bowl Rest, Black and Stainless
Hamilton Beach ChefPrep 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper, Black & Classic Hand and Stand Mixer, 4 Quarts, 6 Speeds with QuickBurst, 290 Watts, Bowl Rest, Black and Stainless
$109.98
amazon
3L 300W Electric Chopper Food Processor Meat Grinder Fruit Vegetable Mixer - 2L
3L 300W Electric Chopper Food Processor Meat Grinder Fruit Vegetable Mixer - 2L
$25.29
newegg
KitchenAid® Food Grinder Attachment - KSMFGA
KitchenAid® Food Grinder Attachment - KSMFGA
$59.99
walmartusa
KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment Ksmsca - Stainless Steel
KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment Ksmsca - Stainless Steel
$99.95
macy's
Stainless steel food mixer vegetable and fruit baby food vegetable and fruit jam grinder pressure potato device
Stainless steel food mixer vegetable and fruit baby food vegetable and fruit jam grinder pressure potato device
$33.89
walmart
FP2200 6 Quart Combination Bowl Cutter Mixer and Continuous Feed Food Processor with Dicing in Clear
FP2200 6 Quart Combination Bowl Cutter Mixer and Continuous Feed Food Processor with Dicing in Clear
$2,322.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Salad Spinner And Chopper: Large 6.3-Qt Lettuce Greens Vegetable Washer Dryer, 0.95-Qt Chopper Mixer, Compact Storage, Easy Push Operation For Quick V
Salad Spinner And Chopper: Large 6.3-Qt Lettuce Greens Vegetable Washer Dryer, 0.95-Qt Chopper Mixer, Compact Storage, Easy Push Operation For Quick V
$66.70
wayfairnorthamerica
Food Chopper: Large 6.8-Cup, Quick & Powerful Manual Hand Held Chopper / Mixer To Chop Fruits, Vegetables, Herbs, Onions For Salsa, Salad, Pesto, Humm
Food Chopper: Large 6.8-Cup, Quick & Powerful Manual Hand Held Chopper / Mixer To Chop Fruits, Vegetables, Herbs, Onions For Salsa, Salad, Pesto, Humm
$64.18
wayfairnorthamerica
SMEG Pasta Maker Attachment for Stand Mixer Metal in Gray, Size 11.0 H x 7.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair SMSC01
SMEG Pasta Maker Attachment for Stand Mixer Metal in Gray, Size 11.0 H x 7.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair SMSC01
$104.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel Wire Whip Mixer Attachment For Kitchenaid K45ww 9704329 Flour Cake Balloon Whisk Egg Cream Stirrer
Stainless Steel Wire Whip Mixer Attachment For Kitchenaid K45ww 9704329 Flour Cake Balloon Whisk Egg Cream Stirrer
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
WAYLOWAY Italian Ravioli Machine Steel Spaghetti Accessory For Kitchen, Used For Kitchen Auxiliary Rack Mixer, 100% Brand New,Easy To Use in Gray
WAYLOWAY Italian Ravioli Machine Steel Spaghetti Accessory For Kitchen, Used For Kitchen Auxiliary Rack Mixer, 100% Brand New,Easy To Use in Gray
$52.99
wayfair
Smeg Pasta Roller Set Tagliolini/Fettuccine forStand Mixer
Smeg Pasta Roller Set Tagliolini/Fettuccine forStand Mixer
$284.99
qvc
ytang1 4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod Egg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring & Cup Bubbler in Gray, Size 25.0 H x 23.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair
ytang1 4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod Egg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring & Cup Bubbler in Gray, Size 25.0 H x 23.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair
$67.99
wayfair
BPA-Free G5500 9-Speed Mixer System 3HP 45000RPM 2200W 3L Mixer Juicer Grinder Snow Cone Machine 100% GERMAN Motor Technology Food Heavy Duty.
BPA-Free G5500 9-Speed Mixer System 3HP 45000RPM 2200W 3L Mixer Juicer Grinder Snow Cone Machine 100% GERMAN Motor Technology Food Heavy Duty.
$146.33
newegg
Tilt-Head Flat Beater Silicone Mixer Paddle Home Kitchen Mixing Attachment Replacement for Kitchenaid 4.5-5QT
Tilt-Head Flat Beater Silicone Mixer Paddle Home Kitchen Mixing Attachment Replacement for Kitchenaid 4.5-5QT
$16.67
walmartusa
(US/EU Plug) 300W Electric Egg Beater Handheld Mixer Whisk Cake Baking Kitchen Tool With Full-size Powerful Beater & Dough Hook - US Plug
(US/EU Plug) 300W Electric Egg Beater Handheld Mixer Whisk Cake Baking Kitchen Tool With Full-size Powerful Beater & Dough Hook - US Plug
$33.21
newegg
Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer, 7 Speeds w/ Whisk, Dough Hook, Flat Beater Attachments, 4 Quart, Silver in Gray, Size 15.0 H x 10.5 W x 15.0 D in 63392
Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer, 7 Speeds w/ Whisk, Dough Hook, Flat Beater Attachments, 4 Quart, Silver in Gray, Size 15.0 H x 10.5 W x 15.0 D in 63392
$119.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment in Black/Gray, Size 3.0 H x 10.8 W x 7.9 D in | Wayfair KSMSCA
KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment in Black/Gray, Size 3.0 H x 10.8 W x 7.9 D in | Wayfair KSMSCA
$89.99
wayfair
Advertisement
JGZ Meat Grinder Attachment Fits For Kitchenaid Stand Mixer Food Grinder Meat Mincer w/ 4 Grind Plates 2 Grind Blades 2 Sausage Filler Tubes Wayfair
JGZ Meat Grinder Attachment Fits For Kitchenaid Stand Mixer Food Grinder Meat Mincer w/ 4 Grind Plates 2 Grind Blades 2 Sausage Filler Tubes Wayfair
$73.84
wayfair
KitchenAid Stainless Steel Spiralizer Attachment - KSM1APC
KitchenAid Stainless Steel Spiralizer Attachment - KSM1APC
$129.99
belk
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer Attachment - KSMVSA Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 10.2 H x 12.3 W x 4.8 D in | Wayfair
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer Attachment - KSMVSA Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 10.2 H x 12.3 W x 4.8 D in | Wayfair
$59.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel Food Mixer Vegetable and Fruit Baby Food Vegetable and Fruit Jam Grinder Pressure Potato Device
Stainless Steel Food Mixer Vegetable and Fruit Baby Food Vegetable and Fruit Jam Grinder Pressure Potato Device
$35.99
walmart
KitchenAid Residential Stainless Steel Pasta Roller Attachment | KSMPRA
KitchenAid Residential Stainless Steel Pasta Roller Attachment | KSMPRA
$199.99
lowes
KitchenAid® Dough Hook for 7 Qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid® Dough Hook for 7 Qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer
$19.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid KSMPRA Pasta Roller and Cutter Set Stand Mixer Accessory - 3 Piece
KitchenAid KSMPRA Pasta Roller and Cutter Set Stand Mixer Accessory - 3 Piece
$215.49
overstock
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Electric Pasta Maker
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Electric Pasta Maker
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KitchenAid All-Metal Grain Mill Attachment
KitchenAid All-Metal Grain Mill Attachment
$149.99
saksfifthavenue
KitchenAid® Housing/Body for Stand Mixer Food Grinder Attachment (FGA)
KitchenAid® Housing/Body for Stand Mixer Food Grinder Attachment (FGA)
$24.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid Residential Plastic Slicer/Shredder Attachment in White | KSMVSA
KitchenAid Residential Plastic Slicer/Shredder Attachment in White | KSMVSA
$59.99
lowes
300W 2L Household Electric Stainless Steel One-Button Meat Grinder /Mixer(Two Files)
300W 2L Household Electric Stainless Steel One-Button Meat Grinder /Mixer(Two Files)
$36.09
($38.49
save 6%)
overstock
Load More
Mixer Attachments
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.