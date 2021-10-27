Mixers & Attachments

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Appliances
Mixers Attachments
Mixers & Attachments
Share
Mixers & Attachments
Hand
Attachments
Stand
ANMINY 180W 7-Speed Detachable Stand Mixer in Black/White/Yellow, Size 11.6 H x 10.6 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair 06OSK0038AWT
featured
ANMINY 180W 7-Speed Detachable Stand Mixer in Black/White/Yellow, Size 11.6 H x 10.6 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair 06OSK0038AWT
$29.06
wayfair
PM-20/H Mixer Dough Hook for 20 Qt Planetary Mixer in
featured
PM-20/H Mixer Dough Hook for 20 Qt Planetary Mixer in
$109.99
appliancesconnection
ANGELES HOME 6 Speed 7.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
featured
ANGELES HOME 6 Speed 7.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$139.44
wayfairnorthamerica
Artisan 4.8 L Tilt Head Stand Mixer 5KSM125
Artisan 4.8 L Tilt Head Stand Mixer 5KSM125
$379.99
shopkitchenaid
JIEOSYSQING INC 4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod E-Gg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring Cupbubbler in Black, Size 15.7 H x 2.6 W x 2.6 D in | Wayfair
JIEOSYSQING INC 4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod E-Gg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring Cupbubbler in Black, Size 15.7 H x 2.6 W x 2.6 D in | Wayfair
$41.83
wayfair
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer Shredder Attachment
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer Shredder Attachment
$49.99
($59.99
save 17%)
hsn
Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer with Pulse, Black
Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer with Pulse, Black
$29.99
($34.99
save 14%)
kohl's
KitchenAid® Cone/Screen for Stand Mixer Fruit and Vegetable Strainer (FVSP)
KitchenAid® Cone/Screen for Stand Mixer Fruit and Vegetable Strainer (FVSP)
$19.99
shopkitchenaid
Hamilton Beach 4 Qt. Stand Mixer In Black
Hamilton Beach 4 Qt. Stand Mixer In Black
$99.99
buybuybaby
KitchenAid® Food Grinder + Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment Bundle
KitchenAid® Food Grinder + Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment Bundle
$99.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment in White, Size 6.8 H x 8.7 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair KSMFGA
KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment in White, Size 6.8 H x 8.7 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair KSMFGA
$49.99
wayfair
KitchenAid 5 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 6.0 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM512BM
KitchenAid 5 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 6.0 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM512BM
$49.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Kunpeng Kitchen Electric Mixer, Stand Mixer, 5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 15.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WY210618150051003
Kunpeng Kitchen Electric Mixer, Stand Mixer, 5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 15.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WY210618150051003
$97.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Kitchen Aid 6-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Stand Mixer Plastic in White, Size 8.0 H x 12.8 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair KSMPEXTA
KitchenAid Kitchen Aid 6-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Stand Mixer Plastic in White, Size 8.0 H x 12.8 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair KSMPEXTA
$199.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XCE
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XCE
$529.99
wayfair
KSM6521XCA Professional 6500 Design Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in Candy Apple
KSM6521XCA Professional 6500 Design Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in Candy Apple
$629.99
appliancesconnection
Kitchen Aid Kitchenaid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment in Red, Size 3.0 H x 10.8 W in | Wayfair 62483667
Kitchen Aid Kitchenaid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment in Red, Size 3.0 H x 10.8 W in | Wayfair 62483667
$156.36
wayfair
KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$279.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid 5-qt Stand Mixer Glass Bowl
KitchenAid 5-qt Stand Mixer Glass Bowl
$79.99
qvc
Mixer Attachment Pack 3
Mixer Attachment Pack 3
$104.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid® Thick Noodle Cutter Attachment
KitchenAid® Thick Noodle Cutter Attachment
$49.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer in White, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XWH
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer in White, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XWH
$529.99
wayfair
KitchenAid 5-Piece Deluxe Pasta Set Attachments in Red, Size 2.25 H x 3.8 W x 9.7 D in | Wayfair KSMPDX
KitchenAid 5-Piece Deluxe Pasta Set Attachments in Red, Size 2.25 H x 3.8 W x 9.7 D in | Wayfair KSMPDX
$299.99
wayfair
Ice Cream Maker Attachment for 6.9 L Stand Mixer
Ice Cream Maker Attachment for 6.9 L Stand Mixer
$99.99
shopkitchenaid
Advertisement
KitchenAid Specialty Electrics Gray - Gray 11-Piece Food Grinder Attachment Set
KitchenAid Specialty Electrics Gray - Gray 11-Piece Food Grinder Attachment Set
$89.99
($99.99
save 10%)
zulily
Kitchenaid KHM512OB 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Onyx Empire Red in Black, Size 6.4 H x 3.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair
Kitchenaid KHM512OB 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Onyx Empire Red in Black, Size 6.4 H x 3.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair
$54.99
wayfair
KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$199.99
($499.99
save 60%)
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid Spiralizer Thin Blade Set Attachment, Size 6.0 H x 2.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KSMAPC1AP
KitchenAid Spiralizer Thin Blade Set Attachment, Size 6.0 H x 2.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KSMAPC1AP
$29.99
wayfair
380W 4.5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer
380W 4.5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer
$111.08
wayfairnorthamerica
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 6 Speed 6.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 6 Speed 6.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$118.99
wayfairnorthamerica
10 Speed 4 Qt. Stand Mixer
10 Speed 4 Qt. Stand Mixer
$111.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment with Peel, Core & Slice, KSM1APC
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment with Peel, Core & Slice, KSM1APC
$89.99
newegg
KitchenAid Variable-Speed Cordless Hand Mixer - Matte Black
KitchenAid Variable-Speed Cordless Hand Mixer - Matte Black
$99.99
target
KitchenAid® 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts 7-Speed Hand Mixer
KitchenAid® 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts 7-Speed Hand Mixer
$74.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid KSMPRA Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment Set, Pack of 1, Silver
KitchenAid KSMPRA Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment Set, Pack of 1, Silver
$179.99
amazon
Advertisement
KitchenAid 9 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 6.5 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM926WH
KitchenAid 9 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 6.5 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM926WH
$99.99
wayfair
KitchenAid® Stomper for Stand Mixer Food Grinder Attachment (FGA)
KitchenAid® Stomper for Stand Mixer Food Grinder Attachment (FGA)
$4.99
shopkitchenaid
Electric Food Stand Mixer 6Speed 5QT 1000W Tilt-Head Stainless Steel Bowl Silver - U.S. regulations
Electric Food Stand Mixer 6Speed 5QT 1000W Tilt-Head Stainless Steel Bowl Silver - U.S. regulations
$234.52
newegg
Kenmore 5 Speed Hand Mixer Retractable
Kenmore 5 Speed Hand Mixer Retractable
$49.99
target
KitchenAid® Ultra Power™ 3 Speed Hand Mixer - KHM312ER
KitchenAid® Ultra Power™ 3 Speed Hand Mixer - KHM312ER
$44.99
walmartusa
Kenmore Elite Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer Burgundy in Red | KKEOVSMR
Kenmore Elite Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer Burgundy in Red | KKEOVSMR
$449.99
lowes
KitchenAid 9 Speed Hand Mixer in Red, Size 6.5 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM926ER
KitchenAid 9 Speed Hand Mixer in Red, Size 6.5 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM926ER
$99.99
wayfair
(US/EU Plug) 300W Electric Egg Beater Handheld Mixer Whisk Cake Baking Kitchen Tool With Full-size Powerful Beater & Dough Hook - EU Plug
(US/EU Plug) 300W Electric Egg Beater Handheld Mixer Whisk Cake Baking Kitchen Tool With Full-size Powerful Beater & Dough Hook - EU Plug
$31.82
newegg
GZMR 6.3 Quart Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer 6 Speed 660W Stainless Steel in Red | HYCC-24664RE-LC
GZMR 6.3 Quart Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer 6 Speed 660W Stainless Steel in Red | HYCC-24664RE-LC
$273.60
lowes
Felix 30000 Speed Stand Mixer in Black, Size 37.0 H x 35.2 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair 2H1014I01WSZ210121345BK
Felix 30000 Speed Stand Mixer in Black, Size 37.0 H x 35.2 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair 2H1014I01WSZ210121345BK
$122.99
wayfair
Everly Quinn Bartender Kit With Bar Tools Set Decor And Cocktail Set For Drink Mixer, Bar Set Cocktail Shaker Set With Stand (ROSE GOLD 14+1 PIECE)
Everly Quinn Bartender Kit With Bar Tools Set Decor And Cocktail Set For Drink Mixer, Bar Set Cocktail Shaker Set With Stand (ROSE GOLD 14+1 PIECE)
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
220V 7 Speed Electric Stand Mixer Hand Countertop Kitchen Homemade Cakes Muffins white - White (white)
220V 7 Speed Electric Stand Mixer Hand Countertop Kitchen Homemade Cakes Muffins white - White (white)
$50.67
newegg
Advertisement
Dash Everyday Stand Mixer, Blue
Dash Everyday Stand Mixer, Blue
$49.99
kohl's
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer In Dove Gray Dove Grey
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer In Dove Gray Dove Grey
$249.99
buybuybaby
Cuisinart 7 Speed Hand Mixer
Cuisinart 7 Speed Hand Mixer
$59.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway 8-Speed 4.8 Qt Stand Mixer in Gray, Size 12.5 H x 13.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair EP24940US-SL
Costway 8-Speed 4.8 Qt Stand Mixer in Gray, Size 12.5 H x 13.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair EP24940US-SL
$89.99
wayfair
Costway 7 Quart 800W 6-Speed Electric Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer-Black
Costway 7 Quart 800W 6-Speed Electric Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer-Black
$189.95
costway
Brentwood(R) Appliances 5-Speed and Turbo Electric Stand Mixer with Bowl, White
Brentwood(R) Appliances 5-Speed and Turbo Electric Stand Mixer with Bowl, White
$45.99
($199.99
save 77%)
ashleyhomestore
Black + Decker 5 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 5.984 H x 3.228 W x 7.677 D in | Wayfair MX1500W
Black + Decker 5 Speed Hand Mixer in White, Size 5.984 H x 3.228 W x 7.677 D in | Wayfair MX1500W
$20.13
wayfair
Brentwood SM-1162W 250 Watt 5 Speed 3.5 Quart Kitchen Baking Stand Mixer in White, Size 11.0 H x 8.25 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Brentwood SM-1162W 250 Watt 5 Speed 3.5 Quart Kitchen Baking Stand Mixer in White, Size 11.0 H x 8.25 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$46.38
wayfair
Black + Decker 6 Speed Hand Mixer
Black + Decker 6 Speed Hand Mixer
$22.23
wayfairnorthamerica
Brentwood 5-Speed Hand Mixer (White)
Brentwood 5-Speed Hand Mixer (White)
$44.02
overstock
CHUNBIEGSR INC 4.5L 380W 8-Speeds Electric Stand Mixer in Black, Size 14.57 H x 13.19 W x 7.09 D in | Wayfair THZ1850400
CHUNBIEGSR INC 4.5L 380W 8-Speeds Electric Stand Mixer in Black, Size 14.57 H x 13.19 W x 7.09 D in | Wayfair THZ1850400
$134.99
wayfair
Brentwood SM-1153 5-Speed + Turbo Stand Mixer, Black
Brentwood SM-1153 5-Speed + Turbo Stand Mixer, Black
$39.98
($235.99
save 83%)
walmartusa
Load More
Mixers & Attachments
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.