Microwaves

featured

Avanti Products 18" 0.7 cu.ft. Countertop Microwave in Black, Size 10.5 H x 18.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair MO7192TB

$82.15
wayfair
featured

BLACK+DECKER 2.2-cu ft 1200-Watt Countertop Microwave (Stainless Steel) | EM262AMY-PHB

$212.39
lowes
featured

Avanti 1.2 Cu. Ft. Black Countertop Microwave

$89.99
newegg

BLACK+DECKER 1.3 cu ft 1000 Watt Microwave Oven

$89.99
target

Mainstays 0.7 Cu ft capacity Countertop Microwave Oven, White

$49.88
walmartusa

Magic Chef MCD993R 0.9 Cubic-ft Countertop Microwave (Red)

$89.99
amazon

MCM1611B 22" Countertop Microwave Oven with 1.6 cu. ft. Capacity 1100 Cooking Watts Child Safely Lock and 10 Power Levels in

$139.99
appliancesconnection

Magic Chef - MCM1110B - Magic Chef MCM1110B Microwave Oven - Single - 8.23 gal Capacity - Microwave - 10 Power Levels -

$129.99
newegg

Oster 19" 0.9 cu ft. 900 Watt Countertop Microwave in Black, Size 11.1 H x 19.0 W x 14.1 D in | Wayfair OGCMT309BK-09

$75.94
wayfair

Nostalgia Electrics 9-cu. ft. Retro Series™ Microwave Oven, Red

$245.99
newegg

Magic Chef 21.8" 1.6 cu ft. 1100 - Watt Countertop Microwave in Gray/White, Size 12.8 H x 21.8 W x 18.9 D in | Wayfair MCM1611ST

$192.99
wayfair

Oster Compact-Size 0.9-Cu. Ft. 900W Countertop Microwave Oven with Push-Button Open, Black

$111.49
overstock
Advertisement

Oster 19" 0.9 cu ft. 900 - Watt Countertop Microwave

$75.88
wayfairnorthamerica

KitchenAid® 24" Countertop Microwave Oven with PrintShield™ Finish - 1200 Watt

$699.00
shopkitchenaid

Magic Chef 0.9-Cubic Foot Countertop Microwave

$116.04
qvc

Panasonic NN-SB458S Compact Microwave, 0.9 cft, Stainless Steel

$109.95
amazon

Nostalgia MCMO9FTSG Mid-Century Retro 0.9 Cu. Ft. 900-Watt Countertop Microwave Oven With LED Display, Seafoam Green

$91.91
walmartusa

TS130W 30" White Microwave Top

$158.40
appliancesconnection

Procter Silex 0.6 cu ft 700 Watt Microwave - Black - PSCMDI06BK-07

$49.99
target

Panasonic NN-SD78LS Microwave Oven, 1.6 cft, Stainless Steel

$269.95
amazon

Oster 17.6" 0.7 cu ft. 700 Watt Countertop Microwave in Gray, Size 9.6 H x 17.6 W x 12.75 D in | Wayfair OGCMV207S2-07

$63.01
wayfair

Magic Chef 0.7 Cubic Ft 700 Watt Microwave

$99.54
qvc

Magic Chef 20.5" 1.3 cu ft. 1000 - Watt Countertop Microwave

$147.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Recertified - LG LMC1575ST-RB 1.5 Cubic Foot NeoChef Countertop Microwave

$138.89
newegg
Advertisement

Emerson 0.9 Cu. Ft. 900W Compact Countertop Microwave Oven

$99.99
qvc

GE JES1095DMBB Microwave Oven | 0.9 Cubic Feet Capacity, 900 Watts | Kitchen Essentials for the Countertop or Dorm Room Cu Ft, Black

$114.00
amazon

GE 0.7 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave JES1072DMBB

$99.00
($129.00 save 23%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority

Galanz Express Wave 1.4 Cu.Ft Sensor Cooking Microwave Oven, Black Stainless Steel

$107.00
($129.99 save 18%)
walmartusa

DBMW0920BWW 20" Countertop Microwave with .9 cu. ft. Capacity 900 Watts Cooking Power 6 Auto Cook Options and Add 30 Second Button in

$114.99
appliancesconnection

CM0991K 22" Counter-Top Microwave Oven with 0.9 cu. ft. Capacity 10 Power Levels 6 Pre-Set Menus and Child Lock in

$118.99
appliancesconnection

Magic Chef 21" 1.3 Cu Ft Countertop Microwave, Size 12.4 H x 20.5 W x 16.8 D in | Wayfair MCM1310W

$147.99
wayfair

Nordic Ware 62404 Microwave 2 Sided Round Bacon And Meat Rack

$21.81
overstock

SMC1441CB 1.4 Cu Ft 1000w microwave w/ 12.75" turntable Sensor. Bezel-less

$149.00
appliancesconnection

Prep Solutions by Progressive Microwave Soup On-the-Go, Gray - PS-91GY Leak-Proof, Cool-Touch Handle, Spoon Inlcuded

$7.99
($9.99 save 20%)
amazon

Proctor Silex 0.7 Cu ft Black Digital Microwave Oven

$35.00
($49.98 save 30%)
walmartusa

SDPP Compact Retro Microwave Oven, 0.7Cu.Ft, 700-Watt Countertop Microwave Ovens W/5 Micro Power, Delayed Start Function, LED Display | Wayfair

$259.99
wayfair
Advertisement

RCA RMW953-BLACK RMW953 0.9-Cubic Feet Microwave Oven with Oversized Display, Black

$115.11
amazon

Oster 0.7-cu ft 700-Watt Countertop Microwave (Black, Stainless Steel) | 849115447M

$99.99
lowes

Procter Silex 0.6 cu ft 700 Watt Microwave - White - PS-P70B17AL-DIW

$49.99
target

Panasonic® 21.9" 1.6 cu ft. 1250 - Watt Countertop Microwave with Sensor Cooking

$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Sharp 1.5 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave SMC1585BW

$559.99
($649.99 save 14%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority

Black & Decker 0.9 Cu. Ft. Microwave Oven In Black

$94.99
bedbath&beyond

Danby 0.7 cu. ft Microwave with Stainless Steel front DBMW0721BBS

$96.99
overstock

AMW-60 Black 3-In-1 Microwave AirFryer Oven with Slick Touchpad Child Lock and Oven

$249.95
appliancesconnection

17" 0.7 cu.ft Countertop Microwave

$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Black & Decker 1.1 Cu. Ft. Microwave Oven In Stainless Steel/black

$119.99
buybuybaby

Black + Decker Pull Handle 19" 0.9 cu.ft. Countertop Microwave in Black/Gray, Size 11.5 H x 19.1 W x 15.9 D in | Wayfair EM925AJK-P1

$91.99
wayfair

Comfee' 17.3" 0.7 cu ft. 700 - Watt Countertop Microwave in White, Size 10.2 H x 17.3 W x 13.4 D in | Wayfair EM720CPL-PM

$78.14
wayfair
Advertisement

Cafe 1.5 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave CEB515P3NDS

$830.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority

BLACK+DECKER 0.9-cu ft 900-Watt Countertop Microwave (White) | EM925AFO-P1

$69.99
lowes

Avanti, AVAMT112K0W, MT112K0W 1.1 Cubic Foot Microwave Oven, White

$118.89
($129.99 save 9%)
walmartusa

Black+Decker EM720CPY-PM 0.7 Cu. Ft. Digital Microwave, Stainless Steel

$72.08
($84.99 save 15%)
amazon

MT16K3SS 22" ETL Listed Countertop Microwave with 1.6 cu. ft. Capacity Touch Pad Control Child Lock and Weight Defrost in Stainless

$169.00
appliancesconnection

Cafe Modern Glass 1.5 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave CEB515M2NS5

$848.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority

Black & Decker EM925ACP-P2 0.9 Cu. Ft. Microwave With Pull Handle, Black

$87.18
walmartusa

MT112K0W 22" Countertop Microwave with 1.1 cu. ft. Capacity 1000 Cooking Watts Touch Pad Controls and 6 Preprogrammed Cooking Modes in

$129.00
appliancesconnection

Galanz 21.8" 1.6 cu ft. External Convection Countertop Microwave w/ Sensor Cooking & Air Frying Capability in White | Wayfair GSWWA16S1SA10

$299.99
wayfair

Farberware 1.1 Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave Oven with 6 Cooking Programs, LED Lighting, 1000 Watts

$112.99
($129.99 save 13%)
amazon

Farberware Classic 16.93" 1.1 cu ft. 1000 - Watt Countertop Microwave in Black, Size 12.03 H x 16.93 W x 20.2 D in | Wayfair FMO11AHTBSB

$119.99
wayfair

PEB9159SJSS 22" Countertop Convection/Microwave Oven with 1.5 cu. ft. Capacity Sensor cooking controls Convection rack and Warming option in

$529.95
appliancesconnection
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com