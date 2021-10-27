Skip to content
Slow Cookers
Aroma 5 Qt. Cool Touch Digital Rice Food Steamer & Slow Cooker in Gray, Size 10.83 H x 11.22 W x 10.83 D in | Wayfair ARC-150SB
featured
Aroma 5 Qt. Cool Touch Digital Rice Food Steamer & Slow Cooker in Gray, Size 10.83 H x 11.22 W x 10.83 D in | Wayfair ARC-150SB
$50.35
wayfair
6-Quart Cook & Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker, Red - SCCPVL600-R
featured
6-Quart Cook & Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker, Red - SCCPVL600-R
$51.84
newegg
Hamilton Beach Advanced Temp Tracker Slow Cooker, One Size , Silver
featured
Hamilton Beach Advanced Temp Tracker Slow Cooker, One Size , Silver
$69.99
($94.00
save 26%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Hamilton Beach 6 Qt. Slow Cooker in Black, Size 16.0 H x 15.5 W x 9.84 D in | Wayfair 33561
Hamilton Beach 6 Qt. Slow Cooker in Black, Size 16.0 H x 15.5 W x 9.84 D in | Wayfair 33561
$49.99
wayfair
KALORIK 6.5 Qt. Stainless Steel Slow Cooker, Silver
KALORIK 6.5 Qt. Stainless Steel Slow Cooker, Silver
$39.99
homedepot
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs & Genuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass Lid, 9 in. (23 cm), 6 Quart, Clear
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs & Genuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass Lid, 9 in. (23 cm), 6 Quart, Clear
$148.33
amazon
crock-pot sccpccm350-bl manual slow cooker, navy blue
crock-pot sccpccm350-bl manual slow cooker, navy blue
$78.77
newegg
Ovente Slow Cooker Crockpot 3.5 Liter with Removable Ceramic Pot 3 Cooking Setting and Heat-Tempered Glass Lid, SLO35 Series
Ovente Slow Cooker Crockpot 3.5 Liter with Removable Ceramic Pot 3 Cooking Setting and Heat-Tempered Glass Lid, SLO35 Series
$37.99
overstock
Ovente Stainless Steel Triple Slow Cooker Buffet Server - Silver
Ovente Stainless Steel Triple Slow Cooker Buffet Server - Silver
$118.00
macy's
Elite Cuisine MST-250XW 1.5Qt. Mini Slow Cooker, White
Elite Cuisine MST-250XW 1.5Qt. Mini Slow Cooker, White
$23.99
newegg
Naruto: Shippuden Mini 2-Quart Slow Cooker Just Funky GameStop
Naruto: Shippuden Mini 2-Quart Slow Cooker Just Funky GameStop
$29.99
gamestop
Round Triple 1.5 Qt Slow Cooker Server in Copper with 3 Ceramic Pots
Round Triple 1.5 Qt Slow Cooker Server in Copper with 3 Ceramic Pots
$81.69
($85.99
save 5%)
overstock
Nesco Analog Stainless Steel Slow Cooker in Red, Size 6 Qt | Wayfair SC-6-22
Nesco Analog Stainless Steel Slow Cooker in Red, Size 6 Qt | Wayfair SC-6-22
$34.99
wayfair
Elite Gourmet MST-5240 Casserole Crock Slow Cooker, Locking Lid Adjustable Temperature Keep Warm Oven & Dishwasher-Safe Casserole Pan, 3.5Qt Capacity, Red
Elite Gourmet MST-5240 Casserole Crock Slow Cooker, Locking Lid Adjustable Temperature Keep Warm Oven & Dishwasher-Safe Casserole Pan, 3.5Qt Capacity, Red
$43.99
amazon
Elite Gourmet MST-900D Digital Programmable Slow Cooker, Oval Adjustable Temp, Entrees, Sauces, Stews & Dips, Dishwasher Safe Glass Lid & Crock (8.5 Quart, Stainless Steel)
Elite Gourmet MST-900D Digital Programmable Slow Cooker, Oval Adjustable Temp, Entrees, Sauces, Stews & Dips, Dishwasher Safe Glass Lid & Crock (8.5 Quart, Stainless Steel)
$49.99
($57.99
save 14%)
amazon
HomeCraft Triple 1.5 qt. Stainless Steel Slow Cooker Buffet, Silver
HomeCraft Triple 1.5 qt. Stainless Steel Slow Cooker Buffet, Silver
$79.99
homedepot
Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, and more, Stainless Steel/Black
Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, and more, Stainless Steel/Black
$134.99
amazon
MegaChef Triple 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker and Buffet Server, One Size , Orange
MegaChef Triple 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker and Buffet Server, One Size , Orange
$79.99
($95.00
save 16%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Picadilly Printables Cooking Good Cooking with Slow Cooker - Distressed Look - White Text Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Picadilly Printables Cooking Good Cooking with Slow Cooker - Distressed Look - White Text Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Crock-Pot SCRD02A 16-Ounce Little Dipper Slow Cooker, Chrome
Crock-Pot SCRD02A 16-Ounce Little Dipper Slow Cooker, Chrome
$21.85
amazon
Crock-Pot SCCPVL610-S-A 6-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker with Digital Timer, Stainless Steel
Crock-Pot SCCPVL610-S-A 6-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker with Digital Timer, Stainless Steel
$54.99
($59.99
save 8%)
amazon
Crockpot 7-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker
Crockpot 7-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker
$76.63
wayfairnorthamerica
Crock Pot 8 Qt. Slow Cooker
Crock Pot 8 Qt. Slow Cooker
$81.26
wayfairnorthamerica
Chefman Locking Lid Slow Cooker Removable Stoneware for Easy Cleaning, 6 Quart Capacity, Stainless Steel
Chefman Locking Lid Slow Cooker Removable Stoneware for Easy Cleaning, 6 Quart Capacity, Stainless Steel
$39.09
amazon
Cuisinart 6-Quart Stainless Steel Oval Slow Cooker | MSC-600
Cuisinart 6-Quart Stainless Steel Oval Slow Cooker | MSC-600
$159.95
lowes
Crock-pot 2137020 MyTime Technology, 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, Stainless Steel
Crock-pot 2137020 MyTime Technology, 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, Stainless Steel
$59.87
($69.99
save 14%)
amazon
Crock-Pot SCCPMD5-CP Hook Up Oval Connectable Entertaining Slow Cooker System, 5-Quart, Metallic Copper
Crock-Pot SCCPMD5-CP Hook Up Oval Connectable Entertaining Slow Cooker System, 5-Quart, Metallic Copper
$62.76
amazon
Btwd 3.5 Quart Diamond Pattern Slow Cooker in Copper
Btwd 3.5 Quart Diamond Pattern Slow Cooker in Copper
$34.62
($39.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Brentwood Appliances 3.5 Qt. Diamond Slow Cooker in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 8.25 W x 11.7 D in | Wayfair BTWSC136C
Brentwood Appliances 3.5 Qt. Diamond Slow Cooker in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 8.25 W x 11.7 D in | Wayfair BTWSC136C
$34.62
wayfair
Brentwood Appliances 8-Quart Slow Cooker in White, Size 10.5 H x 16.5 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair SC-165W
Brentwood Appliances 8-Quart Slow Cooker in White, Size 10.5 H x 16.5 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair SC-165W
$47.42
wayfair
Cuisinart Cuisinart 3.5-Quart Stainless Steel Oval Slow Cooker | PSC-350
Cuisinart Cuisinart 3.5-Quart Stainless Steel Oval Slow Cooker | PSC-350
$59.95
lowes
Crockpot 2-Quart Slow Cooker In Stainless Steel
Crockpot 2-Quart Slow Cooker In Stainless Steel
$12.74
($14.99
save 15%)
buybuybaby
DeLonghi CKS1660D Livenza Programmable 6 qt. Slow Cooker w/ Stovetop-Safe Pot in Gray, Size 11.61 H x 17.72 W x 9.45 D in | Wayfair
DeLonghi CKS1660D Livenza Programmable 6 qt. Slow Cooker w/ Stovetop-Safe Pot in Gray, Size 11.61 H x 17.72 W x 9.45 D in | Wayfair
$139.95
wayfair
DeLonghi De'Longhi CKM1641D Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker Programmable SlowCooker, Bake, Brown, Saute, Rice, Steamer & Warmer, Easy to Use & Clean
DeLonghi De'Longhi CKM1641D Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker Programmable SlowCooker, Bake, Brown, Saute, Rice, Steamer & Warmer, Easy to Use & Clean
$199.99
wayfair
Disney Pixar™ White Toy Story Slow Cooker Set
Disney Pixar™ White Toy Story Slow Cooker Set
$53.60
($67.00
save 20%)
belk
De'Longhi Livenza Programmable Slow Cooker with Stovetop-Safe Pot
De'Longhi Livenza Programmable Slow Cooker with Stovetop-Safe Pot
$139.95
amazon
Continental Electric CP43729 Slow Cooker, 2 Quart, Silver
Continental Electric CP43729 Slow Cooker, 2 Quart, Silver
$39.99
amazon
Brentwood Appliances Silver 8-Quart Stainless Steel Slow Cooker
Brentwood Appliances Silver 8-Quart Stainless Steel Slow Cooker
$101.60
($127.00
save 20%)
belk
Aroma Professional ARC-1230R Cool Touch Glass Lid, Food Steamer, Slow Cooker, Multicooker with 11 Preset Functions, Steam Tray, Measuring Cup, Rice Spatula, 20 Cooked, Red
Aroma Professional ARC-1230R Cool Touch Glass Lid, Food Steamer, Slow Cooker, Multicooker with 11 Preset Functions, Steam Tray, Measuring Cup, Rice Spatula, 20 Cooked, Red
$59.99
amazon
COMFEE' Rice Cooker, 6-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi Cooker, Slow Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and Warmer, 2 QT, 8 Cups Cooked, Brown Rice, Quinoa and Oatmeal, 6 One-Touch Programs
COMFEE' Rice Cooker, 6-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi Cooker, Slow Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and Warmer, 2 QT, 8 Cups Cooked, Brown Rice, Quinoa and Oatmeal, 6 One-Touch Programs
$39.99
amazon
Elite Gourmet MST-250XS Electric Slow Cooker Ceramic Pot, with Adjustable Temp, Entrees, Sauces, Soups, Roasts, Stews & Dips, Dishwasher Safe (1.5 Quart, Stainless Steel)
Elite Gourmet MST-250XS Electric Slow Cooker Ceramic Pot, with Adjustable Temp, Entrees, Sauces, Soups, Roasts, Stews & Dips, Dishwasher Safe (1.5 Quart, Stainless Steel)
$16.99
amazon
Elite Gourmet MST-5240SS Crock Slow Cooker, Locking Lid Adjustable Temperature Keep Warm Oven & Dishwasher-Safe Casserole Pan, 3.5Qt Capacity, Stainless Steel
Elite Gourmet MST-5240SS Crock Slow Cooker, Locking Lid Adjustable Temperature Keep Warm Oven & Dishwasher-Safe Casserole Pan, 3.5Qt Capacity, Stainless Steel
$43.99
amazon
Hamilton Beach 6 Qt. Programmable Silver Slow Cooker with Temperature Controls
Hamilton Beach 6 Qt. Programmable Silver Slow Cooker with Temperature Controls
$44.99
homedepot
Frigidaire Stainless Steel Triple Slow Cooker
Frigidaire Stainless Steel Triple Slow Cooker
$29.98
sam'sclub
Hamilton Beach Stay or Go Portable 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker With FlexCook Dual Digital Timer for 2 Heat Settings, Lid Lock (33861)
Hamilton Beach Stay or Go Portable 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker With FlexCook Dual Digital Timer for 2 Heat Settings, Lid Lock (33861)
$64.99
amazon
Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Set 'n Forget Programmable 6-quart Slow Cooker - Stainless Steel
Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Set 'n Forget Programmable 6-quart Slow Cooker - Stainless Steel
$69.99
overstock
HOTLOGIC 1.5-Quart Red Rectangle Slow Cooker | 16801174-RD
HOTLOGIC 1.5-Quart Red Rectangle Slow Cooker | 16801174-RD
$49.95
lowes
Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker, Large Capacity, Serves 7+, 6 Quarts, Silver, 33665
Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker, Large Capacity, Serves 7+, 6 Quarts, Silver, 33665
$19.96
($59.95
save 67%)
walmartusa
Hamilton Beach Programmable 7-Qt. Slow Cooker
Hamilton Beach Programmable 7-Qt. Slow Cooker
$54.99
($68.99
save 20%)
macys
Hamilton Beach 9-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker for Sear, Saute, Steam, Rice 6qt Nonstick Crock, Digital Electric, Stainless Steel (33065)
Hamilton Beach 9-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker for Sear, Saute, Steam, Rice 6qt Nonstick Crock, Digital Electric, Stainless Steel (33065)
$99.99
amazon
HOTLOGIC 3-Quart Red Rectangle Slow Cooker | 16801048-RD
HOTLOGIC 3-Quart Red Rectangle Slow Cooker | 16801048-RD
$59.99
lowes
Hamilton Beach Programmable Stay or Go Slow Cooker, Clip-Tight Sealed Lid, 7 Quarts, Silver, Model 33576N
Hamilton Beach Programmable Stay or Go Slow Cooker, Clip-Tight Sealed Lid, 7 Quarts, Silver, Model 33576N
$34.96
walmartusa
Bear 600W Electric Boiler Automatic Hot Pot Slow Cooker Steamer Kitchen Tool 1.2L+1L -
Bear 600W Electric Boiler Automatic Hot Pot Slow Cooker Steamer Kitchen Tool 1.2L+1L -
$78.36
newegg
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer 6 in 1, Best Fries Ever, Dehydrator, 6 Qt, 1500W & Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer 6 in 1, Best Fries Ever, Dehydrator, 6 Qt, 1500W & Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs
$254.98
amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Saute, Yogurt Maker, 6 Quart, 14 One-Touch Programs & Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, Turn your Instant Pot into an Air Fryer, 6 Qt, 1500W
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Saute, Yogurt Maker, 6 Quart, 14 One-Touch Programs & Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, Turn your Instant Pot into an Air Fryer, 6 Qt, 1500W
$138.95
($179.98
save 23%)
amazon
Hamilton Beach 33660 Programmable Slow Cooker, Silver, 6 quart
Hamilton Beach 33660 Programmable Slow Cooker, Silver, 6 quart
$44.99
newegg
Hamilton Beach 8-qt. Oval Slow Cooker, One Size , Red
Hamilton Beach 8-qt. Oval Slow Cooker, One Size , Red
$59.99
($72.00
save 17%)
jcpenney
Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker, 10 One-Touch Programs, 6 Qt, Silver (AURA 6Qt)
Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker, 10 One-Touch Programs, 6 Qt, Silver (AURA 6Qt)
$129.95
amazon
Hamilton Beach Programmable 4-Qt. Slow Cooker
Hamilton Beach Programmable 4-Qt. Slow Cooker
$44.99
($56.99
save 21%)
macys
Swan Retro Style 3.7 Qt. Slow Cooker In Black
Swan Retro Style 3.7 Qt. Slow Cooker In Black
$39.99
bedbath&beyond
