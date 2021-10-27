Rice Cookers & Food Steamers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Appliances
Cookers
Rice Cookers Food Steamers
Rice Cookers & Food Steamers
Share
Rice Cookers & Food Steamers
Chefman Electric Egg Cooker Boiler, Rapid Egg-Maker & Poacher, Food & Vegetable Steamer, Quickly Makes 6 Eggs, Hard, Medium or Soft Boiled, Poaching/Omelet Tray Included, Ready Signal, BPA-Free, Grey
featured
Chefman Electric Egg Cooker Boiler, Rapid Egg-Maker & Poacher, Food & Vegetable Steamer, Quickly Makes 6 Eggs, Hard, Medium or Soft Boiled, Poaching/Omelet Tray Included, Ready Signal, BPA-Free, Grey
$21.10
($24.99
save 16%)
amazon
Cuisinart CRC-800P1 8-Cup Rice Cooker, Silver
featured
Cuisinart CRC-800P1 8-Cup Rice Cooker, Silver
$89.95
amazon
Cuisinart 4-Cup Stainless Steel Rice Cooker CRC-400
featured
Cuisinart 4-Cup Stainless Steel Rice Cooker CRC-400
$87.99
newegg
Brentwood TS-20 10 Cup Rice Cooker - Stainless Steel & Black
Brentwood TS-20 10 Cup Rice Cooker - Stainless Steel & Black
$42.49
overstock
COMFEE' Rice Cooker, 6-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi Cooker, Slow Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and Warmer, 2 QT, 8 Cups Cooked, Brown Rice, Quinoa and Oatmeal, 6 One-Touch Programs
COMFEE' Rice Cooker, 6-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi Cooker, Slow Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and Warmer, 2 QT, 8 Cups Cooked, Brown Rice, Quinoa and Oatmeal, 6 One-Touch Programs
$39.99
amazon
Aroma Professional ARC-1126SBL 12-Cup Smart Carb Rice Cooker, 6 uncooked/12-cooked, Stainless Steel
Aroma Professional ARC-1126SBL 12-Cup Smart Carb Rice Cooker, 6 uncooked/12-cooked, Stainless Steel
$49.99
($59.99
save 17%)
amazon
BLCT61101G Double Stack Gas Boilerless Combination-Oven/Steamer with Touchscreen Control Multiple modes Self cleaning system. Capacity: 13 North
BLCT61101G Double Stack Gas Boilerless Combination-Oven/Steamer with Touchscreen Control Multiple modes Self cleaning system. Capacity: 13 North
$43,637.00
appliancesconnection
Dash DRCM200GBAQ04 Mini Rice Cooker Steamer, Aqua & Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity Electric Egg Cooker for Hard Boiled Eggs, Poached Eggs, Scrambled Eggs, or Omelets - Aqua
Dash DRCM200GBAQ04 Mini Rice Cooker Steamer, Aqua & Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity Electric Egg Cooker for Hard Boiled Eggs, Poached Eggs, Scrambled Eggs, or Omelets - Aqua
$44.98
amazon
Cuckoo 10-Cup Multifunctional Micom Rice Cooker - White/silver
Cuckoo 10-Cup Multifunctional Micom Rice Cooker - White/silver
$119.99
($149.99
save 20%)
macy's
DeLonghi De'Longhi CKM1641D Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker Programmable SlowCooker, Bake, Brown, Saute, Rice, Steamer & Warmer, Easy to Use & Clean
DeLonghi De'Longhi CKM1641D Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker Programmable SlowCooker, Bake, Brown, Saute, Rice, Steamer & Warmer, Easy to Use & Clean
$199.99
wayfair
Aroma 8 Cup Cool Touch Rice Cooker
Aroma 8 Cup Cool Touch Rice Cooker
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BLACK+DECKER RC503 Mini 3-Cup Cooked/1.5-Cup Uncooked Rice Cooker, White
BLACK+DECKER RC503 Mini 3-Cup Cooked/1.5-Cup Uncooked Rice Cooker, White
$21.99
($31.99
save 31%)
newegg
Advertisement
Cuisinart FRC-1000 10 Cup Rice Cooker, Grain Cooker, Multicooker, White
Cuisinart FRC-1000 10 Cup Rice Cooker, Grain Cooker, Multicooker, White
$134.99
amazon
Dash 2-Cup Mini Rice Cooker, Red
Dash 2-Cup Mini Rice Cooker, Red
$19.99
($29.99
save 33%)
kohl's
Aroma Arc-743-1NGB 6-Cup Pot Style Rice Cooker - Black
Aroma Arc-743-1NGB 6-Cup Pot Style Rice Cooker - Black
$24.99
($31.99
save 22%)
macy's
BLCT10E Single Electric Mini Size Boilerless Combination-Oven and Steamer with Touchscreen Control Multiple modes Stainless Steel Exterior and
BLCT10E Single Electric Mini Size Boilerless Combination-Oven and Steamer with Touchscreen Control Multiple modes Stainless Steel Exterior and
$11,453.75
appliancesconnection
Aroma 14-Cup Residential Rice Cooker Stainless Steel in White | ARC-757SG
Aroma 14-Cup Residential Rice Cooker Stainless Steel in White | ARC-757SG
$39.41
lowes
BLCT610E Double Electric Mini Size Boilerless Combination-Oven and Steamer with Touchscreen Control Multiple modes up to 500 recipes Stainless
BLCT610E Double Electric Mini Size Boilerless Combination-Oven and Steamer with Touchscreen Control Multiple modes up to 500 recipes Stainless
$22,987.25
appliancesconnection
Aroma 6-Cup Pot-Style Rice Cooker & Food Steamer, White
Aroma 6-Cup Pot-Style Rice Cooker & Food Steamer, White
$25.62
qvc
Aroma Housewares ARC-5000SB Digital Rice, Food Steamer, Slow, Grain Cooker, Stainless Exterior/Nonstick Pot, 10-cup uncooked/20-cup cooked/4QT, Silver, Black
Aroma Housewares ARC-5000SB Digital Rice, Food Steamer, Slow, Grain Cooker, Stainless Exterior/Nonstick Pot, 10-cup uncooked/20-cup cooked/4QT, Silver, Black
$44.99
($49.99
save 10%)
amazon
Cuisinart 8-Cup Rice Cooker, Multicolor
Cuisinart 8-Cup Rice Cooker, Multicolor
$144.99
kohl's
BLCT6E Single Electric Mini Size Boilerless Combination-Oven and Steamer with Touchscreen Control Multiple modes Stainless Steel Exterior and
BLCT6E Single Electric Mini Size Boilerless Combination-Oven and Steamer with Touchscreen Control Multiple modes Stainless Steel Exterior and
$9,770.75
appliancesconnection
Elite Gourmet 6-Cup Nonstick Rice Cooker with Steam Tray, White, 6 CUP
Elite Gourmet 6-Cup Nonstick Rice Cooker with Steam Tray, White, 6 CUP
$24.99
($34.99
save 29%)
kohl's
Elite ERC-2020 20-Cup Rice Cooker with Stainless Steel Pot
Elite ERC-2020 20-Cup Rice Cooker with Stainless Steel Pot
$34.99
($39.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
PowerXL 7-Quart Air Fryer Steamer
PowerXL 7-Quart Air Fryer Steamer
$139.98
sam'sclub
Oyama CFS-F10B 5 Cup Rice Cooker, Stainless Black
Oyama CFS-F10B 5 Cup Rice Cooker, Stainless Black
$47.88
($69.95
save 32%)
amazon
Oyama Rice Cooker, Warmer & Steamer, Size 9.2 H x 9.2 W x 9.2 D in | Wayfair CFS-F10B
Oyama Rice Cooker, Warmer & Steamer, Size 9.2 H x 9.2 W x 9.2 D in | Wayfair CFS-F10B
$61.31
wayfair
Presto Kitchen Kettle Multi-Cooker / Steamer, Black
Presto Kitchen Kettle Multi-Cooker / Steamer, Black
$42.99
kohl's
Rival RCS200 10-cup uncooked resulting in 20-Cup Cooked Stainless-Steel Rice Cooker
Rival RCS200 10-cup uncooked resulting in 20-Cup Cooked Stainless-Steel Rice Cooker
$39.65
amazon
Tiger Corporation Tiger JKT-D10U 5.5-Cup (Uncooked) IH Rice Cooker, black & stainless steel
Tiger Corporation Tiger JKT-D10U 5.5-Cup (Uncooked) IH Rice Cooker, black & stainless steel
$309.90
amazon
Tiger 10-Cup Multi-Functional Rice Cooker In Stainless Steel White
Tiger 10-Cup Multi-Functional Rice Cooker In Stainless Steel White
$149.99
buybuybaby
Toastess TRC-325 Elegance 18-Cup (Cooked) Stainless-Steel Jar-Style Rice Cooker
Toastess TRC-325 Elegance 18-Cup (Cooked) Stainless-Steel Jar-Style Rice Cooker
$40.95
amazon
Tayama Rc-8 Rice Cooker with Steam Tray 8 Cup - White
Tayama Rc-8 Rice Cooker with Steam Tray 8 Cup - White
$31.99
($46.00
save 30%)
macy's
Sunpentown SC-1812P 20-Cup (Cooked Rice) Cooker
Sunpentown SC-1812P 20-Cup (Cooked Rice) Cooker
$45.99
($58.99
save 22%)
newegg
JNP1000 RICE COOKER 5.5CUP WARMER
JNP1000 RICE COOKER 5.5CUP WARMER
$139.99
($160.99
save 13%)
newegg
SPT 20-Cup Residential Rice Cooker in White | SC-1812P
SPT 20-Cup Residential Rice Cooker in White | SC-1812P
$51.36
lowes
Advertisement
SALAV Travel Handheld Steamer with Dual Voltage, Capsule Series (Assorted Colors)
SALAV Travel Handheld Steamer with Dual Voltage, Capsule Series (Assorted Colors)
$27.98
sam'sclub
Tatung 10 Cup Multifunction Indirect Heat Rice Cooker Steamer & Warmer, Size 11.7 H x 12.3 W x 12.3 D in | Wayfair TAC-10G(SF)
Tatung 10 Cup Multifunction Indirect Heat Rice Cooker Steamer & Warmer, Size 11.7 H x 12.3 W x 12.3 D in | Wayfair TAC-10G(SF)
$95.93
wayfair
JNP1800 Rice Cooker 10 Cup Electronic
JNP1800 Rice Cooker 10 Cup Electronic
$156.99
($191.99
save 18%)
newegg
TIGER JBV-A10U 5.5-Cup (Uncooked) Micom Rice Cooker with Food Steamer Basket, White
TIGER JBV-A10U 5.5-Cup (Uncooked) Micom Rice Cooker with Food Steamer Basket, White
$74.99
($99.00
save 24%)
amazon
Tayama 10-Cup Rice Cooker, Size 11.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair TRSC-10
Tayama 10-Cup Rice Cooker, Size 11.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair TRSC-10
$43.99
wayfair
Tiger 5.5 Cup Multi-Functional Rice Cooker In White
Tiger 5.5 Cup Multi-Functional Rice Cooker In White
$89.99
bedbath&beyond
Zojirushi 3 Cup Induction Rice Cooker
Zojirushi 3 Cup Induction Rice Cooker
$279.99
qvc
Wolfgang Puck BERFS010W 1400-Watt 3-Tier Rapid Food Steamer White
Wolfgang Puck BERFS010W 1400-Watt 3-Tier Rapid Food Steamer White
$74.94
newegg
Zojirushi Induction Heating System Rice Cooker and Warmer (10-Cup)
Zojirushi Induction Heating System Rice Cooker and Warmer (10-Cup)
$359.99
overstock
Zojirushi NeuroFuzzy 5.5-Cup Rice Cooker
Zojirushi NeuroFuzzy 5.5-Cup Rice Cooker
$233.99
saksfifthavenue
Tayama 1.5 Cup Portable Mini Rice Cooker, White (TMRC-03R)
Tayama 1.5 Cup Portable Mini Rice Cooker, White (TMRC-03R)
$29.99
amazon
Sunpentown SC-1201S 12 Cups (Cooked Rice) Cooker with Stainless Body
Sunpentown SC-1201S 12 Cups (Cooked Rice) Cooker with Stainless Body
$45.99
($84.99
save 46%)
newegg
Advertisement
Aroma 8-Cup Programmable Rice & Grain Cooker, Steamer
Aroma 8-Cup Programmable Rice & Grain Cooker, Steamer
$29.92
($29.93
save 0%)
walmartusa
Be Classic Automatic Rice Cooker
Be Classic Automatic Rice Cooker
$42.87
($83.99
save 49%)
walmartusa
Aroma 5 Qt. Cool Touch Digital Rice Food Steamer & Slow Cooker in Gray, Size 10.83 H x 11.22 W x 10.83 D in | Wayfair ARC-150SB
Aroma 5 Qt. Cool Touch Digital Rice Food Steamer & Slow Cooker in Gray, Size 10.83 H x 11.22 W x 10.83 D in | Wayfair ARC-150SB
$50.35
wayfair
Aroma Housewares 14-Cup (Cooked) (7-Cup UNCOOKED) Pot Style Rice Cooker and Food Steamer (ARC-747-1NGR) , Red
Aroma Housewares 14-Cup (Cooked) (7-Cup UNCOOKED) Pot Style Rice Cooker and Food Steamer (ARC-747-1NGR) , Red
$29.05
($31.89
save 9%)
amazon
Aroma Housewares NutriWare 14-Cup (Cooked) Digital Rice Cooker and Food Steamer, White
Aroma Housewares NutriWare 14-Cup (Cooked) Digital Rice Cooker and Food Steamer, White
$56.47
($79.99
save 29%)
amazon
Aroma 8 Cup Rice Cooker - Stainless Steel ARC-904SB
Aroma 8 Cup Rice Cooker - Stainless Steel ARC-904SB
$24.99
target
Aroma Arc-753SG Simply Stainless 6 Cup Cooked Rice Cooker
Aroma Arc-753SG Simply Stainless 6 Cup Cooked Rice Cooker
$39.99
($49.99
save 20%)
macy's
Aroma Housewares ARC-363-1NGB 3 Uncooked/6 Cups Cooked Rice Cooker, Steamer, Multicooker, 2-6 cups, Silver
Aroma Housewares ARC-363-1NGB 3 Uncooked/6 Cups Cooked Rice Cooker, Steamer, Multicooker, 2-6 cups, Silver
$19.99
($29.99
save 33%)
amazon
Amazon Basics Multi-Functional Rice Cooker - 5.5-Cup Uncooked (11-Cup Cooked), Silver
Amazon Basics Multi-Functional Rice Cooker - 5.5-Cup Uncooked (11-Cup Cooked), Silver
$62.99
amazon
Kalorik 3-Tier Food Steamer, One Size , White
Kalorik 3-Tier Food Steamer, One Size , White
$32.99
($80.00
save 59%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Good Treasures Rice Cooker, Size 10.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair DHTS700S
Good Treasures Rice Cooker, Size 10.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair DHTS700S
$63.78
wayfair
Instant Pot Official Small Mesh Steamer Basket
Instant Pot Official Small Mesh Steamer Basket
$16.99
($18.99
save 11%)
walmartusa
Load More
Rice Cookers & Food Steamers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.