Pressure Cookers

featured

Prisma 4&6 Qts Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

$249.99
overstock
featured

Nuwave 5.68 Liter Duet Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Combo

$176.72
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Instant Pot Official Cooking and Baking Set, Fits 6QT/8QT Electric Pressure Cooker and Duo Crisp Air Fryer Lid Combo, 5-Piece, Multicolored

$25.44
amazon

Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel/Black & Ceramic Inner Cooking Pot - 6 Quart

$154.94
amazon

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs & Genuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass Lid, 9 in. (23 cm), 6 Quart, Clear

$148.33
amazon

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid, Multicolor

$279.99
($349.99 save 20%)
kohl's

MOOSOO 6Qt Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Pot 13-in-1 Instant Electric Pressure Cooker, 13 One-Touch Preset Program

$58.99
walmartusa

PN Pressure Cooker | (20 Cups)

$200.00
amazon

Megachef Electric Stainless Steel Brushed Digital Pressure Cooker with Lid, 6 Quart, Chrome and Black

$70.56
amazon

Ecohouzng Electric 6 Quart Pressure Cooker

$139.49
overstock

Epic International Multi Use Electric Pressure Cooker in Black/Gray, Size 15.5 H x 12.8 W x 12.8 D in | Wayfair 848052005297

$99.99
wayfair

Homevision Technology Ecohouzng 6.3-Quarts Electric Pressure Cooker in Gray, Size 12.4 H x 12.4 W x 12.4 D in | Wayfair ECP5013

$194.61
wayfair
Advertisement

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

$129.95
($149.95 save 13%)
macys

Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 8-Qt. - Silver

$99.95
macy's

Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, and more, Stainless Steel/Black

$134.99
amazon

Kalorik 6 Quart Stainless Steel 10-in-1 Multi Use Pressure Cooker

$84.90
wayfairnorthamerica

Instant Pot 3qt Duo Plus Electric Pressure Cooker, One Size , Stainless Steel

$99.99
($130.00 save 23%)
jcpenney

Presto Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker - 01341

$77.67
wayfairnorthamerica

PDAE Inc. 6 Qt. 9-in-1 Multi-Function Pressure Cooker in Red, Size 15.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 31111-Red

$68.99
wayfair

Cuckoo Electronics Cmc-Qsn501S 5 Qt. 8-In-1 Superior Multi Pressure Cooker In Black/brown

$199.99
buybuybaby

Cuisinart Cpc-600 Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel - Stainless Steel

$119.99
($149.99 save 20%)
macy's

Cuckoo 8-in-1 Multi Pressure Cooker 5-Qt., Superior - Black/brown

$229.99
($287.99 save 20%)
macy's

Elite Platinum EPC-608W Maxi-Matic 6 Quart Electric Programmable Digisital Pressure Cooker, White (Stainless Steel)

$74.00
walmartusa

Pressure Cooker Pot Induction Soup Cooking 18CM - Silver

$46.82
newegg
Advertisement

Gowise USA 8.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker

$137.78
wayfairnorthamerica

Hamilton Beach 34502 6 Qt Pressure Cooker with Unique Steam Release Button True Slow Cook Technology, Rice, Sauté, Egg and More, 10 Preset Programs, Stainless Steel

$99.99
amazon

Instant Pot 8 qt. Stainless Steel Duo Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver

$99.99
homedepot

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer 6 in 1, Best Fries Ever, Dehydrator, 6 Qt, 1500W & Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs

$254.98
amazon

Electric Pressure Cooker 4 Qt Slow Cook Programmable 18 Kinds of Cooking Option with Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Sous Vide, Rice Cooker, Egg Cooker, Hot.

$109.99
newegg

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Saute, Yogurt Maker, 6 Quart, 14 One-Touch Programs & Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, Turn your Instant Pot into an Air Fryer, 6 Qt, 1500W

$138.95
($179.98 save 23%)
amazon

GoWISE USA Electric Pressure Cooker in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 16.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair GW22702

$100.72
wayfair

Kalorik 6-qt. Digital Pressure Cooker, Grey, 6 QT

$89.99
kohl's

Zavor Ezlock 7.4 Qt. Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

$109.99
buybuybaby

Presto 6 Qt. Black Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker with Built-In Timer, Black & Stainless

$89.90
homedepot

Open Box - Rosewill RHPC-19001 6 Qt Electric Pressure Cooker 10-in-1 Multicooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt, Cake, Eggs, Saute/Searing, Food.

$84.99
($109.99 save 23%)
newegg

Zavor Duo Pressure Cooker/Canner 10QT, Grey, 10 QT

$159.99
($199.99 save 20%)
kohl's
Advertisement

WARM HOME Mini 7-In-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 6L Stainless Steel,One-Touch Programs | Wayfair Xhuang3Mk1061

$88.99
wayfair

Z-joyee Electric Pressure Cooker, Size 12.2 H x 17.4 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair FFF-GC-GP80PLUS

$179.13
wayfair

Zavor Duo Pressure Cooker, Grey, 6.3QT

$125.99
($179.99 save 30%)
kohl's

12-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Non-stick Pot - 15" x 12.5" x 11.5" (L x W x H)

$152.82
overstock

Zavor Duo 5 Piece Pressure Cooker Set in Gray, Size 14.6 H x 11.2 W x 17.2 D in | Wayfair ZCWDU05

$189.95
wayfair

YBM Home Korkmaz Turbo Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 14.0 W in | Wayfair A156

$89.00
wayfair

Zavor LUX 6 Qt. Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker with Stainless Steel Cooking Pot, Silver

$129.95
homedepot

Granitestone Multi Pot & Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart Capacity with Nonstick Mineral Coating

$116.49
overstock

Hamilton Beach 6-qt. Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, Black, 6 QT

$119.99
($129.99 save 8%)
kohl's

GoWISE USA Electric Pressure Cooker w/ Stainless Steel Insert Pot in Gray, Size 13.0 H x 12.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair GW22712

$74.85
wayfair

GoWISE USA Electric Pressure Cooker

$64.73
wayfairnorthamerica

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo, 8 Quart, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, 14 One-Touch Programs

$240.95
amazon
Advertisement

Elite 6 Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker

$91.64
wayfairnorthamerica

Cuckoo 8-in-1 Multi Pressure Cooker 5-Qt., Standard - Black

$169.99
($212.99 save 20%)
macy's

Cuisinart 6 Qt. Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker, Black and Stainless

$119.95
homedepot

Cuckoo CRP-P1009SW 10 Cup Electric Heating Pressure Cooker & Warmer – 12 Built-in Programs, Glutinous (White), Mixed, Brown, GABA Rice, [1.8 liters]

$262.33
($280.00 save 6%)
amazon

Classic Cuisine 6-quart Multi-Cooker 4-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$120.85
qvc

EUROTO 6.5 Qt. 28-in-1 Air Fryer Pressure Cooker Stainless Steel Pot

$144.49
overstock

Geek Chef 8 Qt 12-in-i Multiuse Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker

$143.63
newegg

BergHOFF Pressure Cooker 6.3-qt., One Size , Multiple Colors

$259.99
($350.00 save 26%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Bene Casa 4 Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker

$119.98
wayfairnorthamerica

BergHOFF International 6.3 Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker

$182.71
wayfairnorthamerica

Costway 1000 Watt 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker

$61.95
costway

Cuisinart 6 Qt. Electric Stainless Steel High-Pressure Pressure Cooker, Silver

$149.99
homedepot
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com