Milk Frothers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
There’s plenty of entertainment here to be thankful for.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Appliances
Coffee Tea
Milk Frothers
Milk Frothers
Share
Milk Frothers
Stainless Steel Electric Milk Frother Three Layer Spring Wires Handheld Espresso Mixer Coffee Stirrer Without Battery for Home Cafe Kitchen (Silver)
featured
Stainless Steel Electric Milk Frother Three Layer Spring Wires Handheld Espresso Mixer Coffee Stirrer Without Battery for Home Cafe Kitchen (Silver)
$15.35
newegg
BonJour Monet Milk Frother Replacement Carafe
featured
BonJour Monet Milk Frother Replacement Carafe
$13.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Froth Select Hot Milk Frother
featured
Froth Select Hot Milk Frother
$99.99
verishop
Btwd 10 Ounce Cordless Electric Milk Frother and Warmer in Black
Btwd 10 Ounce Cordless Electric Milk Frother and Warmer in Black
$43.45
($69.99
save 38%)
walmartusa
Caso Design Fomini Crema Inox Electric Milk Frother
Caso Design Fomini Crema Inox Electric Milk Frother
$55.13
walmartusa
BonJour Primo Latte Rechargeable Hand-Held Beverage Whisk/Milk Frother, Black/Silver
BonJour Primo Latte Rechargeable Hand-Held Beverage Whisk/Milk Frother, Black/Silver
$34.99
walmartusa
400 / 800ML Manual Milk Frother Double Mesh Coffee Cappuccino Foamer Creamer Jug - 400cc
400 / 800ML Manual Milk Frother Double Mesh Coffee Cappuccino Foamer Creamer Jug - 400cc
$26.89
newegg
Fixturedisplays® Handheld Electric Milk Frother, Milk Foamer – Battery Operated Frother (Green Handheld) 16936
Fixturedisplays® Handheld Electric Milk Frother, Milk Foamer – Battery Operated Frother (Green Handheld) 16936
$12.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Handheld Electric Milk Frother Coffee Stirrer Eggbeater Latte Foamer Drink Mixer #Black - Black
Handheld Electric Milk Frother Coffee Stirrer Eggbeater Latte Foamer Drink Mixer #Black - Black
$23.13
newegg
Epare Milk Frother & Matcha Whisk, Battery Hand Mixer w/ Brush & Stand
Epare Milk Frother & Matcha Whisk, Battery Hand Mixer w/ Brush & Stand
$19.89
overstock
Ankola Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker Whisk Mixer For Coffee, Mini Foamer in Black, Size 7.5 H x 7.5 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair
Ankola Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker Whisk Mixer For Coffee, Mini Foamer in Black, Size 7.5 H x 7.5 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair
$22.99
wayfair
Egg Stirrer Electric Mini Egg Agitator Milk Frother Coffee Battery Operated Egg Mixer for Kitchen Office Coffee Stirring
Egg Stirrer Electric Mini Egg Agitator Milk Frother Coffee Battery Operated Egg Mixer for Kitchen Office Coffee Stirring
$9.33
walmart
Advertisement
Mr. Coffee Profroth Milk Frother in Black, Black/Gray
Mr. Coffee Profroth Milk Frother in Black, Black/Gray
$29.99
($89.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Automatic Mini Hand-Held Electric Stainless Steel Milk Frother Mixer Whisk
Automatic Mini Hand-Held Electric Stainless Steel Milk Frother Mixer Whisk
$15.30
wayfairnorthamerica
BonJour Automatic Manual Milk Frother
BonJour Automatic Manual Milk Frother
$17.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bonjour Café Latte Stainless Steel Milk Frother
Bonjour Café Latte Stainless Steel Milk Frother
$19.99
bedbath&beyond
Love life Automatic Milk Frother
Love life Automatic Milk Frother
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ovente 8.1 oz. White Stainless Steel Electric Milk Frother 3 in 1-Warming, Heating and Frothing, See-Through Lid Plus Whisks
Ovente 8.1 oz. White Stainless Steel Electric Milk Frother 3 in 1-Warming, Heating and Frothing, See-Through Lid Plus Whisks
$51.99
homedepot
NutriChef Handheld Milk Frother
NutriChef Handheld Milk Frother
$25.37
wayfairnorthamerica
Ovente Automatic Milk Frother Stainless Steel in White, Size 7.2 H x 4.0 W x 5.3 D in | Wayfair FR1208W
Ovente Automatic Milk Frother Stainless Steel in White, Size 7.2 H x 4.0 W x 5.3 D in | Wayfair FR1208W
$45.99
wayfair
PROKTH Egg Stirrer Electric Mini Egg Agitator Milk Frother Coffee Battery Operated Egg Mixer for Kitchen Office Coffee Stirring
PROKTH Egg Stirrer Electric Mini Egg Agitator Milk Frother Coffee Battery Operated Egg Mixer for Kitchen Office Coffee Stirring
$10.12
walmart
Skymore Milk Frother Handheld Powerful Battery Operated Foam Maker For Coffee/Milk/Eggs With Additional Double Spring Whisk Head & Triple Spring.
Skymore Milk Frother Handheld Powerful Battery Operated Foam Maker For Coffee/Milk/Eggs With Additional Double Spring Whisk Head & Triple Spring.
$21.94
newegg
Gefu by Unimet Fino Milk Frother
Gefu by Unimet Fino Milk Frother
$14.95
wayfairnorthamerica
600W Automatic Electronic Hot/Cold Milk Frother Electric Liquid Heater Milkshakes - Black Glassfiber - Black(stainless steel)
600W Automatic Electronic Hot/Cold Milk Frother Electric Liquid Heater Milkshakes - Black Glassfiber - Black(stainless steel)
$40.94
newegg
Advertisement
Milk Frother 400ML Stainless Steel Milk Frother Cappuccino Creamer Foam Coffee Making Tool - Average code
Milk Frother 400ML Stainless Steel Milk Frother Cappuccino Creamer Foam Coffee Making Tool - Average code
$24.31
newegg
Jieosyqing Original Mini Foamer Handheld Milk Frother
Jieosyqing Original Mini Foamer Handheld Milk Frother
$14.71
wayfairnorthamerica
Egg Stirrer Electric Mini Egg Agitator Milk Frother Coffee Battery Operated Egg Mixer for Kitchen Office Coffee Stirring
Egg Stirrer Electric Mini Egg Agitator Milk Frother Coffee Battery Operated Egg Mixer for Kitchen Office Coffee Stirring
$9.03
walmart
Gibson Mr. Coffee Profroth Handheld Milk Frother Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 9.4 H x 1.9 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 950100698M
Gibson Mr. Coffee Profroth Handheld Milk Frother Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 9.4 H x 1.9 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 950100698M
$14.29
wayfair
3 IN 1 Milk Frother Handheld Coffee Frother Electric Whisk USB Rechargeable Foam - White
3 IN 1 Milk Frother Handheld Coffee Frother Electric Whisk USB Rechargeable Foam - White
$29.75
newegg
Cool Control Milk Frother, 1.0 L
Cool Control Milk Frother, 1.0 L
$329.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Gibson Mr. Coffee Profroth Handheld Milk Frother
Gibson Mr. Coffee Profroth Handheld Milk Frother
$14.29
wayfairnorthamerica
HomeCraft 4-in-1 Electric Automatic Cold & Warm Milk Frother, Froth in 40 Seconds, Detachable Paddle, 360-Degree Cordless Design, LED Indicator Lights
HomeCraft 4-in-1 Electric Automatic Cold & Warm Milk Frother, Froth in 40 Seconds, Detachable Paddle, 360-Degree Cordless Design, LED Indicator Lights
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Euro Cuisine Handheld Milk Frother
Euro Cuisine Handheld Milk Frother
$10.24
wayfairnorthamerica
Kalorik White and Stainless Steel Milk Frother
Kalorik White and Stainless Steel Milk Frother
$59.00
($69.99
save 16%)
walmartusa
Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker
Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker
$16.16
wayfairnorthamerica
Capresso Automatic Milk Frother/Hot Chocolate Maker Froth Control – Black 207.01
Capresso Automatic Milk Frother/Hot Chocolate Maker Froth Control – Black 207.01
$79.99
target
Advertisement
Caso Design Creama Magic Milk Frother, Red (11664) | Quill
Caso Design Creama Magic Milk Frother, Red (11664) | Quill
$49.99
quill
Battery Operated Handheld Milk Frother
Battery Operated Handheld Milk Frother
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Handheld Milk Frother
Handheld Milk Frother
$15.65
wayfairnorthamerica
Zulay Kitchen Boss High Powered Handheld Milk Frother
Zulay Kitchen Boss High Powered Handheld Milk Frother
$22.64
wayfairnorthamerica
Rechargeable Electric Milk Frother Handheld 2 Whisk Foam Maker Coffee Egg Beater
Rechargeable Electric Milk Frother Handheld 2 Whisk Foam Maker Coffee Egg Beater
$18.99
newegg
Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker Whisk Mixer For Coffee, Mini Foamer
Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker Whisk Mixer For Coffee, Mini Foamer
$14.27
wayfairnorthamerica
Zulay Kitchen High Powered Handheld Milk Frother
Zulay Kitchen High Powered Handheld Milk Frother
$21.79
wayfairnorthamerica
aerolatte Milk Foamer with Counter Stand, The Original Steam-Free Frother, 8.5-Inch, Black
aerolatte Milk Foamer with Counter Stand, The Original Steam-Free Frother, 8.5-Inch, Black
$19.27
($20.61
save 7%)
amazon
Love life Automatic Milk Frother
Love life Automatic Milk Frother
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cool Control Milk Frother, 0.6 L
Cool Control Milk Frother, 0.6 L
$259.00
neimanmarcus
Bear 220V 125W Electric Egg Beater Milk Frother Whisk Mixer Kitchen Handle Machine -
Bear 220V 125W Electric Egg Beater Milk Frother Whisk Mixer Kitchen Handle Machine -
$40.14
newegg
Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother, 13.5 Ounce, Black
Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother, 13.5 Ounce, Black
$29.92
walmartusa
Advertisement
Bodum Schiuma Battery Operated Milk Frother
Bodum Schiuma Battery Operated Milk Frother
$15.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Capresso Froth Max Automatic Milk Frother In Silver/black
Capresso Froth Max Automatic Milk Frother In Silver/black
$59.99
bedbath&beyond
Automatic Milk Frother
Automatic Milk Frother
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Capresso Automatic Milk Frother for Cappuccino, Latte, Hot Chocolate Froth MAX – 208.04"
Capresso Automatic Milk Frother for Cappuccino, Latte, Hot Chocolate Froth MAX – 208.04"
$59.99
target
Caso Design Crema Magic Automatic Milk Frother
Caso Design Crema Magic Automatic Milk Frother
$49.95
wayfairnorthamerica
BonJour Barista Milk Frother
BonJour Barista Milk Frother
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bodum BISTRO Electric Milk Frother - Barista Black
Bodum BISTRO Electric Milk Frother - Barista Black
$69.99
bodum us
USB Electric Milk Frother Drink Foamer Mixer Stirrer Coffee Cappuccino Creamer Whisk Handheld Eggbeater Bubble - Silver
USB Electric Milk Frother Drink Foamer Mixer Stirrer Coffee Cappuccino Creamer Whisk Handheld Eggbeater Bubble - Silver
$28.25
newegg
Fitnate Electric Handheld Milk Frother Stainless Steel Whisk
Fitnate Electric Handheld Milk Frother Stainless Steel Whisk
$24.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Euro Cuisine Handheld Milk Frother Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair FTG40
Euro Cuisine Handheld Milk Frother Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair FTG40
$14.71
wayfair
USB Electric Milk Frother Drink Foamer Mixer Stirrer Coffee Cappuccino Creamer Whisk Handheld Eggbeater Bubble - White
USB Electric Milk Frother Drink Foamer Mixer Stirrer Coffee Cappuccino Creamer Whisk Handheld Eggbeater Bubble - White
$28.25
newegg
BonJour Primo Latte Rechargeable Hand-Held Beverage Whisk/Milk Frother, Black/Silver, Small -
BonJour Primo Latte Rechargeable Hand-Held Beverage Whisk/Milk Frother, Black/Silver, Small -
$34.99
amazon
Load More
Milk Frothers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.