Tea Kettles & Makers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Appliances
Coffee Tea
Kettles Makers
Tea Kettles & Makers
Share
Tea Kettles & Makers
Stovetop Pour-Over Coffee And Tea Kettle - Gooseneck Teapot With Precision Pour Spout, Built-In Thermometer, 1 Liter
featured
Stovetop Pour-Over Coffee And Tea Kettle - Gooseneck Teapot With Precision Pour Spout, Built-In Thermometer, 1 Liter
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
36700.0100 TB3Q-LP 3 Gal (11.4L) Low Profile Iced Tea Brewer With Quickbrew SplashGard in Stainless
featured
36700.0100 TB3Q-LP 3 Gal (11.4L) Low Profile Iced Tea Brewer With Quickbrew SplashGard in Stainless
$706.00
appliancesconnection
Aroma 1.2 qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle Stainless Steel in Pink, Size 9.13 H x 6.0 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair AWK-3000P
featured
Aroma 1.2 qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle Stainless Steel in Pink, Size 9.13 H x 6.0 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair AWK-3000P
$63.77
wayfair
Alessi Michael Graves 2.11 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Black, Size 8.86 H x 8.86 W x 8.45 D in | Wayfair
Alessi Michael Graves 2.11 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Black, Size 8.86 H x 8.86 W x 8.45 D in | Wayfair
$220.00
wayfair
Tea Kettles, Teapots For Stove Top Food Grade Stainless Steel Whistling Teapot With Anti-Hot Silicone Handle 2.64 Quart
Tea Kettles, Teapots For Stove Top Food Grade Stainless Steel Whistling Teapot With Anti-Hot Silicone Handle 2.64 Quart
$98.01
wayfairnorthamerica
All-Clad E86199 Stainless Steel Tea Kettle, 2-Quart, Silver & Ladle, 1-Pack, Stainless Steel
All-Clad E86199 Stainless Steel Tea Kettle, 2-Quart, Silver & Ladle, 1-Pack, Stainless Steel
$123.95
($173.99
save 29%)
amazon
ABS Tea Kettle For Stove Top,2.64 Quart Food Grade Stainless Steel Whistling Teapot w/ Anti-Hot Silicone Handle in Blue/Gray | Wayfair ABS36e8bb4
ABS Tea Kettle For Stove Top,2.64 Quart Food Grade Stainless Steel Whistling Teapot w/ Anti-Hot Silicone Handle in Blue/Gray | Wayfair ABS36e8bb4
$109.99
wayfair
Tea Kettle With Thermometer For Stove Top Gooseneck Kettle, Small Pour Over Coffee Kettle, Goose Neck Tea Pot Stovetop Teapot, Hot Water Heater For Ca
Tea Kettle With Thermometer For Stove Top Gooseneck Kettle, Small Pour Over Coffee Kettle, Goose Neck Tea Pot Stovetop Teapot, Hot Water Heater For Ca
$69.72
wayfairnorthamerica
ARC 3.2 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.25 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair AFH-AM0003
ARC 3.2 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.25 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair AFH-AM0003
$30.95
wayfair
Arc 3.4 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Pink, Size 9.84 H x 9.05 W x 9.05 D in | Wayfair AFH-AM0034
Arc 3.4 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Pink, Size 9.84 H x 9.05 W x 9.05 D in | Wayfair AFH-AM0034
$39.99
wayfair
Tea Kettle Stovetop Teapot Stainless Steel Whistling Teakettle With 2.5 Liter/2.64 Quart
Tea Kettle Stovetop Teapot Stainless Steel Whistling Teakettle With 2.5 Liter/2.64 Quart
$66.62
wayfairnorthamerica
Aroma 1.27 qt. Electric Tea Kettle Glass/Plastic in Black, Size 7.5 H x 6.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair AWK-151B
Aroma 1.27 qt. Electric Tea Kettle Glass/Plastic in Black, Size 7.5 H x 6.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair AWK-151B
$30.79
wayfair
Advertisement
Aroma 1.8 qt. Glass Electric Tea Kettle
Aroma 1.8 qt. Glass Electric Tea Kettle
$48.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Whistling Tea Kettle For Stove Top,2.7 Quart Teapot For Stovetop, Stainless Steel Whistle Stove Kettle With Anti-Hot Wood Pattern Handle,Induction Coo
Whistling Tea Kettle For Stove Top,2.7 Quart Teapot For Stovetop, Stainless Steel Whistle Stove Kettle With Anti-Hot Wood Pattern Handle,Induction Coo
$72.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Tea Kettle Stovetop Teapot Stainless Steel Whistling Teakettle With 2.5 Liter/2.64
Tea Kettle Stovetop Teapot Stainless Steel Whistling Teakettle With 2.5 Liter/2.64
$76.09
wayfairnorthamerica
Amazon Basics Cool-Touch Stainless Steel Kettle with Temperature Control, 1.5L, Grey
Amazon Basics Cool-Touch Stainless Steel Kettle with Temperature Control, 1.5L, Grey
$36.99
amazon
Tea Kettle For Stove Top Premium Gooseneck Kettle, Small Pour Over Coffee Kettle, Goose Neck Tea Pot Stovetop Teapot, Drip Hot Water Heater For Campin
Tea Kettle For Stove Top Premium Gooseneck Kettle, Small Pour Over Coffee Kettle, Goose Neck Tea Pot Stovetop Teapot, Drip Hot Water Heater For Campin
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ABS Whistling Tea Kettle 2.5 Liter Stainless Steel Whistle Tea Pot w/ Cool Grip Ergonomic Handle For All Stovetop Tea Gas Electric Induction in Green
ABS Whistling Tea Kettle 2.5 Liter Stainless Steel Whistle Tea Pot w/ Cool Grip Ergonomic Handle For All Stovetop Tea Gas Electric Induction in Green
$77.45
wayfair
ARC 3.2 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle
ARC 3.2 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle
$26.98
wayfairnorthamerica
floral blooming tea pot
floral blooming tea pot
$75.00
amazon
ABS Stainless Steel Tea Kettle w/ Wood Grain Anti Heat Handle, Stainless Steel Cover Wood Grain Nylon Cover Top Tea Pot, 3.2L in Green | Wayfair
ABS Stainless Steel Tea Kettle w/ Wood Grain Anti Heat Handle, Stainless Steel Cover Wood Grain Nylon Cover Top Tea Pot, 3.2L in Green | Wayfair
$91.70
wayfair
Brentwood Iced Tea and Coffee Maker and 64 Ounce Pitcher, Black
Brentwood Iced Tea and Coffee Maker and 64 Ounce Pitcher, Black
$60.99
($184.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Mr. Coffee Steamline 2 Qt. Tea Kettle, Gray
Mr. Coffee Steamline 2 Qt. Tea Kettle, Gray
$17.58
homedepot
MegaChef 1.7Lt. Glass and Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle - Clear
MegaChef 1.7Lt. Glass and Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle - Clear
$32.00
macy's
Advertisement
Nesco GWK-02 1.8-Qt. Electric Glass Water Kettle
Nesco GWK-02 1.8-Qt. Electric Glass Water Kettle
$45.19
($59.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
NutriChef Black 6-Cup Cordless Electric Kettle Stainless Steel | PKWK10BK
NutriChef Black 6-Cup Cordless Electric Kettle Stainless Steel | PKWK10BK
$31.99
lowes
OUSMIN Electric Kettle 1.8L Stainless Steel Double Wall Tea Kettle 100% BPA-Free Cool Touch Water Boiler auto shut off, Black (140733)
OUSMIN Electric Kettle 1.8L Stainless Steel Double Wall Tea Kettle 100% BPA-Free Cool Touch Water Boiler auto shut off, Black (140733)
$32.99
amazon
MegaChef 1.7 L Cordless Electric Stainless Steel Tea Kettle
MegaChef 1.7 L Cordless Electric Stainless Steel Tea Kettle
$37.99
qvc
MegaChef 2.8 Liter Round Stovetop Whistling Kettle in Brushed - Silver-Tone
MegaChef 2.8 Liter Round Stovetop Whistling Kettle in Brushed - Silver-Tone
$34.00
macy's
Krups Black 6-Cup Cordless Electric Kettle | BW260850
Krups Black 6-Cup Cordless Electric Kettle | BW260850
$37.35
lowes
Oberon Duracopper Tea Kettle
Oberon Duracopper Tea Kettle
$79.99
($99.99
save 20%)
kirkland'shome
Kate Spade New York All In Good Taste 2.5 Qt. Tea Kettle In Nolita Lilac
Kate Spade New York All In Good Taste 2.5 Qt. Tea Kettle In Nolita Lilac
$59.99
bedbath&beyond
Old Dutch International 2 qt. Stainless Steel Stovetop Kettle
Old Dutch International 2 qt. Stainless Steel Stovetop Kettle
$57.04
wayfairnorthamerica
NutriChef 1.58 qt. Plastic Electric Tea Kettle Plastic in Black, Size 7.25 H x 7.25 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair PYRPKWK10BK
NutriChef 1.58 qt. Plastic Electric Tea Kettle Plastic in Black, Size 7.25 H x 7.25 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair PYRPKWK10BK
$40.40
wayfair
OUKANING 0.63 qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle
OUKANING 0.63 qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle
$55.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Melitta 1.25 Qt. Goose Neck Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle
Melitta 1.25 Qt. Goose Neck Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
J&V Textiles 2.5 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle
J&V Textiles 2.5 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle
$17.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Courtly Check Two-Quart Tea Kettle
Courtly Check Two-Quart Tea Kettle
$135.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Primula Avalon Stainless Steel Whistling Kettle, 2.5 Quarts, Matte Red
Primula Avalon Stainless Steel Whistling Kettle, 2.5 Quarts, Matte Red
$29.32
($34.99
save 16%)
walmartusa
New England Cutlery 1.7 qt. Electric Tea Kettle Aluminum/Glass/Plastic in Black/Gray, Size 9.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair ET1710
New England Cutlery 1.7 qt. Electric Tea Kettle Aluminum/Glass/Plastic in Black/Gray, Size 9.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair ET1710
$29.99
wayfair
Ovente Electric Glass Kettle 1.7 Liter Prontofill Technology & 4 Variable Temperature Setting with Stainless Steel Base, Bonus of Portable Reusable Pour Teapot Infuser Perfect for Tea, Silver KG733S
Ovente Electric Glass Kettle 1.7 Liter Prontofill Technology & 4 Variable Temperature Setting with Stainless Steel Base, Bonus of Portable Reusable Pour Teapot Infuser Perfect for Tea, Silver KG733S
$64.99
($69.99
save 7%)
walmartusa
Ovente Cleo Collection 1.7L Electric Hot WaterKettle
Ovente Cleo Collection 1.7L Electric Hot WaterKettle
$59.99
qvc
15 Piece European Ceramic Tea Sets,Bone China Coffee Set With Metal Holder,Colorful Rose Painting Pumpkin Coffee Tea Pot
15 Piece European Ceramic Tea Sets,Bone China Coffee Set With Metal Holder,Colorful Rose Painting Pumpkin Coffee Tea Pot
$205.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mr. Coffee Twining 2.1 Quart Pumpkin Shaped Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, Metallic Red
Mr. Coffee Twining 2.1 Quart Pumpkin Shaped Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, Metallic Red
$14.69
amazon
MacKenzie-Childs Royal Check 3-Quart Tea Kettle
MacKenzie-Childs Royal Check 3-Quart Tea Kettle
$168.00
bloomingdale's
MegaChef 1.8-Liter Glass & Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle, Multicolor
MegaChef 1.8-Liter Glass & Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle, Multicolor
$34.99
kohl's
Kitchenaid Pro Line 1.5 Liter Electric Kettle In Red
Kitchenaid Pro Line 1.5 Liter Electric Kettle In Red
$179.99
($199.99
save 10%)
buybuybaby
Stainless Steel Gooseneck Tea Pot w/ Vented Hinged Lid, 48 Fluid Ounces (6 -7 Cups) by Pride Of India
Stainless Steel Gooseneck Tea Pot w/ Vented Hinged Lid, 48 Fluid Ounces (6 -7 Cups) by Pride Of India
$11.43
($16.00
save 29%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Nostalgia CIT3PLSBK 3-Quart Iced Tea and Coffee Brewing System with Plastic Pitcher, Black
Nostalgia CIT3PLSBK 3-Quart Iced Tea and Coffee Brewing System with Plastic Pitcher, Black
$49.99
walmartusa
Mr. Coffee Coffield Silver 7-Cup Cordless Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel | 849115204M
Mr. Coffee Coffield Silver 7-Cup Cordless Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel | 849115204M
$20.00
lowes
Marianne M Monotone Black and White Tea Pot and Cup Pattern Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Marianne M Monotone Black and White Tea Pot and Cup Pattern Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Mr. Coffee Harpwell 1.8 Quart Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 7.75 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair 950115258M
Mr. Coffee Harpwell 1.8 Quart Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 7.75 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair 950115258M
$29.99
wayfair
Mr. Coffee 1.8 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.5 H x 7.25 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 950115204M
Mr. Coffee 1.8 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.5 H x 7.25 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 950115204M
$21.16
wayfair
Oster 2097736 Electric Kettle Metropolitan Collection with Rose Gold Accents
Oster 2097736 Electric Kettle Metropolitan Collection with Rose Gold Accents
$48.99
($52.99
save 8%)
amazon
Ovente Portable Electric Glass Kettle 1.5 Liter with Blue LED Light and Stainless Steel Base, Fast Heating Countertop Tea Maker Hot Water Boiler with Auto Shut-Off & Boil Dry Protection, Black KG83B
Ovente Portable Electric Glass Kettle 1.5 Liter with Blue LED Light and Stainless Steel Base, Fast Heating Countertop Tea Maker Hot Water Boiler with Auto Shut-Off & Boil Dry Protection, Black KG83B
$21.99
($29.99
save 27%)
walmartusa
Old Dutch DuraCopper Ganymeade Tea Kettle, 2.75 Qt. /2.6 L.
Old Dutch DuraCopper Ganymeade Tea Kettle, 2.75 Qt. /2.6 L.
$59.59
amazon
Ovente Electric Glass Kettle 1.7 Liter with ProntoFill Technology & Blue LED Light, Stainless Steel Portable Countertop Tea Maker Hot Water Boiler.
Ovente Electric Glass Kettle 1.7 Liter with ProntoFill Technology & Blue LED Light, Stainless Steel Portable Countertop Tea Maker Hot Water Boiler.
$36.99
newegg
Ovente 1.5 qt. Electric Tea Kettle Glass/Plastic in Orange, Size 9.3 H x 6.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KG83O
Ovente 1.5 qt. Electric Tea Kettle Glass/Plastic in Orange, Size 9.3 H x 6.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KG83O
$30.99
wayfair
Old Mountain Tea Kettles - 2-Qt. Cast Iron Tea Kettle
Old Mountain Tea Kettles - 2-Qt. Cast Iron Tea Kettle
$29.99
($100.00
save 70%)
zulily
Mr. Coffee 1.8 quart Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, Silver
Mr. Coffee 1.8 quart Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, Silver
$29.99
homedepot
Load More
Tea Kettles & Makers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.