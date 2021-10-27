Espresso Machines

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Food Kitchen
Appliances
Coffee Tea
Espresso Machines
Espresso Machines
Share
Espresso Machines
Bene Casa 6 cup electric espresso maker, 3-cup, 6-cup capacity, automatic shut-off espresso maker, - 6 Cup
featured
Bene Casa 6 cup electric espresso maker, 3-cup, 6-cup capacity, automatic shut-off espresso maker, - 6 Cup
$49.94
overstock
Ossidiana Espresso / Coffee Maker
featured
Ossidiana Espresso / Coffee Maker
$84.00
wayfairnorthamerica
ANGELSHORN Super Automatic Espresso Machine, 6 Speed Adjustable Grinder System, Specially Designed & Manufactured For Espresso, Americano in Black
featured
ANGELSHORN Super Automatic Espresso Machine, 6 Speed Adjustable Grinder System, Specially Designed & Manufactured For Espresso, Americano in Black
$1,119.99
wayfair
Moka Espresso Coffee Maker
Moka Espresso Coffee Maker
$46.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Fully Automatic Coffee And Espresso Machines, 8 Varieties Beverage Options,with Milk Tank, Black.
Fully Automatic Coffee And Espresso Machines, 8 Varieties Beverage Options,with Milk Tank, Black.
$1,289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Bvmc-Ecmp1000 Espresso Maker Stainless Steel
Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Bvmc-Ecmp1000 Espresso Maker Stainless Steel
$199.99
buybuybaby
Norpro 5586 5-Cup Espresso Maker
Norpro 5586 5-Cup Espresso Maker
$33.35
amazon
Holstein Housewares 6 Cup Coffee/Espresso Maker in Brown | Wayfair H-08080
Holstein Housewares 6 Cup Coffee/Espresso Maker in Brown | Wayfair H-08080
$17.99
wayfair
JJB6424HL 24" RISE Built-In Fully Automatic Espresso/Coffee System with LED Lighting and Water Reservoir in Stainless
JJB6424HL 24" RISE Built-In Fully Automatic Espresso/Coffee System with LED Lighting and Water Reservoir in Stainless
$2,999.00
appliancesconnection
Holstein Housewares 6 Cup Coffee/Espresso Maker in Red | Wayfair H-08081
Holstein Housewares 6 Cup Coffee/Espresso Maker in Red | Wayfair H-08081
$17.99
wayfair
Home Basics Espresso Maker in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair WYF74661
Home Basics Espresso Maker in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair WYF74661
$20.99
wayfair
Nespresso By De'longhi Essenza Mini Espresso Maker In Black
Nespresso By De'longhi Essenza Mini Espresso Maker In Black
$169.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee & Espresso Maker by De'Longhi in Red, Size 12.8 H x 5.6 W x 16.2 D in | Wayfair ENV150R
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee & Espresso Maker by De'Longhi in Red, Size 12.8 H x 5.6 W x 16.2 D in | Wayfair ENV150R
$149.00
($199.95
save 25%)
wayfair
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle by De'Longhi with BEST SELLING COFFEES INCLUDED
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle by De'Longhi with BEST SELLING COFFEES INCLUDED
$182.00
amazon
Nespresso Lattissima Pro Original Espresso Machine by De'Longhi in Brown, Size 13.0 H x 10.8 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair EN750MB
Nespresso Lattissima Pro Original Espresso Machine by De'Longhi in Brown, Size 13.0 H x 10.8 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair EN750MB
$649.00
wayfair
Kento Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Kento Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
$979.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker, Moka Pot for Classic Italian and Cuban Café Brewing, Cafetera, Six Cup, Black
Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker, Moka Pot for Classic Italian and Cuban Café Brewing, Cafetera, Six Cup, Black
$14.99
amazon
Oukaning Automatic Espresso Machine in White, Size 5.9 H x 13.8 W x 13.8 D in | Wayfair 10893
Oukaning Automatic Espresso Machine in White, Size 5.9 H x 13.8 W x 13.8 D in | Wayfair 10893
$81.90
wayfair
Nespresso Pixie Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi with Aeroccino, Aluminum
Nespresso Pixie Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi with Aeroccino, Aluminum
$247.99
($279.00
save 11%)
amazon
KitchenAid Pro Line Manual Espresso Maker with Dual Independent Boilers
KitchenAid Pro Line Manual Espresso Maker with Dual Independent Boilers
$999.99
saksfifthavenue
La Pavoni Bar T Series 3 Group Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
La Pavoni Bar T Series 3 Group Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
$8,104.41
wayfairnorthamerica
illy X1 iperEspresso Anniversary 1935 Machine - Stainless Steel
illy X1 iperEspresso Anniversary 1935 Machine - Stainless Steel
$699.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Healthtex Italmax 6-Cup Stainless Steel Espresso Maker
Healthtex Italmax 6-Cup Stainless Steel Espresso Maker
$24.99
buybuybaby
Koolatron Barsetto Automatic Espresso Machine
Koolatron Barsetto Automatic Espresso Machine
$129.93
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Espresso and Coffee maker Bundle - Black
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Espresso and Coffee maker Bundle - Black
$239.99
target
Primula 8936 Aluminum Stovetop Espresso Coffee Makers, 6 Cup
Primula 8936 Aluminum Stovetop Espresso Coffee Makers, 6 Cup
$21.07
overstock
SDPP USA GAU-18202 4 Cup Espresso/Cappuccino Maker in Black, Size 10.43 H x 10.24 W x 10.63 D in | Wayfair B07L85NN3T
SDPP USA GAU-18202 4 Cup Espresso/Cappuccino Maker in Black, Size 10.43 H x 10.24 W x 10.63 D in | Wayfair B07L85NN3T
$162.99
wayfair
Pensofal CafeSi Espresso Maker in Black/Brown, Size 8.5 H x 4.0 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair 07PEN8409
Pensofal CafeSi Espresso Maker in Black/Brown, Size 8.5 H x 4.0 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair 07PEN8409
$23.99
wayfair
Primula Stove Top Aluminum 6-Cup Espresso Maker
Primula Stove Top Aluminum 6-Cup Espresso Maker
$20.92
wayfairnorthamerica
EZ-Espresso Capsule Maker For Nespresso Originalline (20 Capsules)
EZ-Espresso Capsule Maker For Nespresso Originalline (20 Capsules)
$15.26
wayfairnorthamerica
Premium Cappuccino Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine in Black/Brown, Size 13.07 H x 12.6 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair PEM351
Premium Cappuccino Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine in Black/Brown, Size 13.07 H x 12.6 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair PEM351
$63.00
wayfair
QINGSHU Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ Milk Tank in Black/Brown/Green, Size 14.57 H x 18.7 W x 9.68 D in | Wayfair ORW42934828#QSNA
QINGSHU Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ Milk Tank in Black/Brown/Green, Size 14.57 H x 18.7 W x 9.68 D in | Wayfair ORW42934828#QSNA
$1,149.99
wayfair
Compact Espresso And Cappuccino Machine - Black/Stainless
Compact Espresso And Cappuccino Machine - Black/Stainless
$99.99
verishop
Capresso Pump Espresso/Cappuccino Machine EC300 – Stainless Steel/Black 123.05
Capresso Pump Espresso/Cappuccino Machine EC300 – Stainless Steel/Black 123.05
$149.99
target
Bialetti - Moka Express Alpina: Iconic Stovetop Espresso Maker, Moka Pot 3 Cups (4.3 Oz - 130 Ml), Aluminium, Silver
Bialetti - Moka Express Alpina: Iconic Stovetop Espresso Maker, Moka Pot 3 Cups (4.3 Oz - 130 Ml), Aluminium, Silver
$32.50
amazon
BonJour Chevron French Press Coffee/Espresso Maker
BonJour Chevron French Press Coffee/Espresso Maker
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Breville BES880BSS Barista Touch Espresso Machine, Brushed Stainless Steel
Breville BES880BSS Barista Touch Espresso Machine, Brushed Stainless Steel
$999.95
amazon
Coffee Lover Mug Cup Robusta Arabica Beverage Gift Barista Coffee Maker Café Espresso Cappuccino Decaf Beans Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Coffee Lover Mug Cup Robusta Arabica Beverage Gift Barista Coffee Maker Café Espresso Cappuccino Decaf Beans Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$18.99
amazon
Breville the Barista Touch Espresso Maker
Breville the Barista Touch Espresso Maker
$999.95
overstock
Cuisinart EM-1000 espresso Machine, Silver
Cuisinart EM-1000 espresso Machine, Silver
$999.99
amazon
De'Longhi EC9335R La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder, Dual Heating System, Advanced Latte System & Hot Water Spout for Americano Coff
De'Longhi EC9335R La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder, Dual Heating System, Advanced Latte System & Hot Water Spout for Americano Coff
$849.95
wayfairnorthamerica
EM-15 Espresso Defined Espresso Maker in
EM-15 Espresso Defined Espresso Maker in
$199.95
appliancesconnection
DeLonghi Magnifica XS Compact Fully Automatic Black and Silver Espresso Machine and Cappuccino Maker, Silver/Black
DeLonghi Magnifica XS Compact Fully Automatic Black and Silver Espresso Machine and Cappuccino Maker, Silver/Black
$999.95
homedepot
Stilosa Espresso Machine by Delonghi - EC260BK
Stilosa Espresso Machine by Delonghi - EC260BK
$99.99
target
ELEOPTION Automatic Espresso Machine
ELEOPTION Automatic Espresso Machine
$106.99
wayfairnorthamerica
De'Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder, Dual Heating System, Advanced Latte System & Hot Water Spout for Americano Coffee or Tea, Black, EC9335BK
De'Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder, Dual Heating System, Advanced Latte System & Hot Water Spout for Americano Coffee or Tea, Black, EC9335BK
$648.96
($711.67
save 9%)
amazon
Breville Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker in Red
Breville Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker in Red
$146.99
($159.95
save 8%)
walmartusa
Nespresso BNV420IBL VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville, Ink Black
Nespresso BNV420IBL VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville, Ink Black
$142.49
($149.95
save 5%)
amazon
Advertisement
espresso machine for nespresso compatible capsule, single serve coffee maker programmable buttons for espresso and lungo, premium italian 19 bar.
espresso machine for nespresso compatible capsule, single serve coffee maker programmable buttons for espresso and lungo, premium italian 19 bar.
$125.42
newegg
Nespresso BNV550GRY Vertuo Next Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by Breville, Light Grey
Nespresso BNV550GRY Vertuo Next Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by Breville, Light Grey
$204.99
amazon
De'Longhi 15 bar Pump Espresso Maker, EC702, Metal & DeLonghi Double Walled Thermo Espresso Glasses, Set of 2, Regular, Clear
De'Longhi 15 bar Pump Espresso Maker, EC702, Metal & DeLonghi Double Walled Thermo Espresso Glasses, Set of 2, Regular, Clear
$260.76
($323.90
save 19%)
amazon
De'Longhi EC9355M La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine
De'Longhi EC9355M La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine
$792.96
($849.95
save 7%)
amazon
De'Longhi Electric Moka Espresso Maker
De'Longhi Electric Moka Espresso Maker
$74.95
saksfifthavenue
Brentwood 800 Watt Cappuccino Brewer & Espresso Maker W/Frothing Wand, Black in Black/Brown, Size 12.5 H x 6.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GA-135BK
Brentwood 800 Watt Cappuccino Brewer & Espresso Maker W/Frothing Wand, Black in Black/Brown, Size 12.5 H x 6.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair GA-135BK
$59.99
wayfair
RE501A3W12 Espresso Appartamento Coffee Machine In
RE501A3W12 Espresso Appartamento Coffee Machine In
$1,690.00
appliancesconnection
Terra Kaffe Tk-01 White Espresso Machine
Terra Kaffe Tk-01 White Espresso Machine
$825.00
cb2
DeLonghi De'Longhi ECP3220R 15 Bar Espresso Machine w/ W/ Advanced Cappuccino System in Red, Size 11.87 H x 9.62 W x 7.25 D in | Wayfair
DeLonghi De'Longhi ECP3220R 15 Bar Espresso Machine w/ W/ Advanced Cappuccino System in Red, Size 11.87 H x 9.62 W x 7.25 D in | Wayfair
$149.95
($194.95
save 23%)
wayfair
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, Graphite Metal
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, Graphite Metal
$191.99
($199.95
save 4%)
walmartusa
De'Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine - Stainless Steel - Chrome
De'Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine - Stainless Steel - Chrome
$849.99
($1,062.99
save -84899%)
macy's
38100.0010 iMIX-5S+ Iced Cappuccino Plus Iced Cappuccino Cold Beverage System With 5 Hoppers 7 Gallons Hot Water Tank Five 8lbs. Hopper Easily
38100.0010 iMIX-5S+ Iced Cappuccino Plus Iced Cappuccino Cold Beverage System With 5 Hoppers 7 Gallons Hot Water Tank Five 8lbs. Hopper Easily
$2,185.00
appliancesconnection
Load More
Espresso Machines
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.