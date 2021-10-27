Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Food Kitchen
Appliances
Blenders
Blenders
Blenders
BLACK+DECKER Countertop Blender with 6-Cup Glass Jar, 10-Speed Settings, Red, BL1210RG
featured
BLACK+DECKER Countertop Blender with 6-Cup Glass Jar, 10-Speed Settings, Red, BL1210RG
$34.99
amazon
Better Chef 2-Speed Red 200-Watt Immersion Blender | 84975871M
featured
Better Chef 2-Speed Red 200-Watt Immersion Blender | 84975871M
$43.08
lowes
Beaba Plus Babycook Cooker and Blender - Cream
featured
Beaba Plus Babycook Cooker and Blender - Cream
$209.95
macy's
365usdeal Food Processor Blender in White, Size 17.0 H x 10.43 W x 14.76 D in | Wayfair PDFC-007
365usdeal Food Processor Blender in White, Size 17.0 H x 10.43 W x 14.76 D in | Wayfair PDFC-007
$111.54
wayfair
365usdeal Countertop Blender, Professional High-Speed Blender w/ 9 Speed Settings, 1800W Base in Red, Size 18.0 H x 8.66 W x 7.48 D in | Wayfair
365usdeal Countertop Blender, Professional High-Speed Blender w/ 9 Speed Settings, 1800W Base in Red, Size 18.0 H x 8.66 W x 7.48 D in | Wayfair
$174.71
wayfair
Amazon Basics Multi-Speed Immersion Hand Blender - White
Amazon Basics Multi-Speed Immersion Hand Blender - White
$29.99
amazon
Kitchen Juicer Countertop Blender
Kitchen Juicer Countertop Blender
$97.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alessi Plisse Hand Blender Set, Gray in Red, Size 13.4 H x 2.76 W x 2.76 D in | Wayfair MDL10SR/US
Alessi Plisse Hand Blender Set, Gray in Red, Size 13.4 H x 2.76 W x 2.76 D in | Wayfair MDL10SR/US
$175.00
wayfair
Ninja BL660 Professional 1100W Power Performance Blender w/ Single Serve Cups
Ninja BL660 Professional 1100W Power Performance Blender w/ Single Serve Cups
$142.69
newegg
Oster One Touch Blender with Blend-N-Go Cup
Oster One Touch Blender with Blend-N-Go Cup
$54.99
target
1500W Smoothie Maker High Power Blender With 10 Speeds
1500W Smoothie Maker High Power Blender With 10 Speeds
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
VCB-32 2 Speed Cutter Blender Food Processor with 3 Qt Bowl - 120v in
VCB-32 2 Speed Cutter Blender Food Processor with 3 Qt Bowl - 120v in
$1,528.99
appliancesconnection
Total Chef 6-Speed Countertop Blender with Glass Pitcher, 1.5 L /1.6 Quart, Black and Stainless Steel, 500 Watts, Auto-Clean, make smoothies, shakes, sauces, salsas, pesto, guacamole, baby
Total Chef 6-Speed Countertop Blender with Glass Pitcher, 1.5 L /1.6 Quart, Black and Stainless Steel, 500 Watts, Auto-Clean, make smoothies, shakes, sauces, salsas, pesto, guacamole, baby
$37.99
amazon
Square Metal Drive Pin Stud Replacement Part for Oster & Osterizer Blender new - Not Specified
Square Metal Drive Pin Stud Replacement Part for Oster & Osterizer Blender new - Not Specified
$9.83
newegg
Hamilton Beach Countertop Blender in Black/Gray, Size 13.6 H x 11.7 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 58149
Hamilton Beach Countertop Blender in Black/Gray, Size 13.6 H x 11.7 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 58149
$44.99
wayfair
400ml 4/6 Blades Rechargeable Portable Pro Blender Juicer Cup Mixer - 6 Blades-Green
400ml 4/6 Blades Rechargeable Portable Pro Blender Juicer Cup Mixer - 6 Blades-Green
$31.49
newegg
JOYGOGO Countertop Blender
JOYGOGO Countertop Blender
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ivation Blender Food Processor Combo
Ivation Blender Food Processor Combo
$112.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hamilton Beach 10-Speed Blender With 48 Oz. Plastic Jar Black
Hamilton Beach 10-Speed Blender With 48 Oz. Plastic Jar Black
$24.99
bedbath&beyond
Home Easy Rechargeable Portable Personal Blender
Home Easy Rechargeable Portable Personal Blender
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KitchenAid Hand Immersion Blender in White, Size 0.0 H x 0.0 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair KHBBV83WH
KitchenAid Hand Immersion Blender in White, Size 0.0 H x 0.0 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair KHBBV83WH
$149.99
wayfair
KitchenAid KSB1325WH K150 Blender, 48 oz, White
KitchenAid KSB1325WH K150 Blender, 48 oz, White
$129.99
amazon
KitchenAid KHBV53BM Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender, Black Matte, 8 in
KitchenAid KHBV53BM Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender, Black Matte, 8 in
$44.99
($54.99
save 18%)
amazon
Philips High Speed Power Blender with ProBlend Extreme Technology -HR3868/90
Philips High Speed Power Blender with ProBlend Extreme Technology -HR3868/90
$349.97
amazon
NutriBullet Immersion Blender Black, NBI50100
NutriBullet Immersion Blender Black, NBI50100
$40.99
overstock
Nostalgia CLRB3PCRR Classic Retro Blender
Nostalgia CLRB3PCRR Classic Retro Blender
$41.30
($69.99
save 41%)
walmartusa
OM6560R 3 HP Blender with 64 oz. Container 10 Variable Speeds Pulse and Noise Reduction Pad in
OM6560R 3 HP Blender with 64 oz. Container 10 Variable Speeds Pulse and Noise Reduction Pad in
$339.99
appliancesconnection
Ovente Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender - Black
Ovente Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender - Black
$44.99
($56.99
save 21%)
macy's
KALORIK 2-Speed Black Stainless Steel Immersion Blender, Stainless Steel/Black
KALORIK 2-Speed Black Stainless Steel Immersion Blender, Stainless Steel/Black
$29.87
homedepot
Kalorik 200 Watt Handheld Blender w/ Mixing Cup in White, Size 15.0 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair MS 39731 W
Kalorik 200 Watt Handheld Blender w/ Mixing Cup in White, Size 15.0 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair MS 39731 W
$25.80
wayfair
Magic Bullet 19-oz Black 250-Watt Pulse Control Blender | MBR-1101
Magic Bullet 19-oz Black 250-Watt Pulse Control Blender | MBR-1101
$52.86
lowes
Koblenz Kitchen Magic Collection 50 oz. 10-Speed and 2-Pulses White Glass Jar Blender
Koblenz Kitchen Magic Collection 50 oz. 10-Speed and 2-Pulses White Glass Jar Blender
$35.54
homedepot
Oster Countertop Blender in Red, Size 14.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 950116848M
Oster Countertop Blender in Red, Size 14.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 950116848M
$51.84
wayfair
Nutribullet Pro Plus Personal Blender in Gray, Size 13.0 H x 11.8 W x 12.1 D in | Wayfair N12-1001
Nutribullet Pro Plus Personal Blender in Gray, Size 13.0 H x 11.8 W x 12.1 D in | Wayfair N12-1001
$113.41
wayfair
Ovente 4 Piece Multi Purpose Hand Immersion Blender Set
Ovente 4 Piece Multi Purpose Hand Immersion Blender Set
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Oster - 12-Speed Precise 700 Blender with Chopper - Metallic Gray
Oster - 12-Speed Precise 700 Blender with Chopper - Metallic Gray
$63.35
newegg
Oster BLSTPB-WGN My Blend 250-Watt Blender, Green
Oster BLSTPB-WGN My Blend 250-Watt Blender, Green
$24.99
amazon
Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender 300 Watt 2 Mixing Speed with Stainless Steel Blades, Powerful Portable Easy Control Grip Stick Mixer Perfect for Smoothies, Puree Baby Food & Soup, White HS560W
Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender 300 Watt 2 Mixing Speed with Stainless Steel Blades, Powerful Portable Easy Control Grip Stick Mixer Perfect for Smoothies, Puree Baby Food & Soup, White HS560W
$21.99
walmartusa
Kitchenaid K400 Blender With Tamper In Blue Velvet
Kitchenaid K400 Blender With Tamper In Blue Velvet
$199.99
($279.99
save 29%)
bedbath&beyond
Oukaning 2L Auto Electric Blender Adjustable Speed Food Mixer Juicer in Black/Green, Size 18.5 H x 7.08 W x 8.27 D in | Wayfair 1016
Oukaning 2L Auto Electric Blender Adjustable Speed Food Mixer Juicer in Black/Green, Size 18.5 H x 7.08 W x 8.27 D in | Wayfair 1016
$88.00
wayfair
NutriBullet 1200W PRO+ One Size Blender, Grey N12-1001
NutriBullet 1200W PRO+ One Size Blender, Grey N12-1001
$99.99
($119.99
save 17%)
newegg
NutriChef Professional Home Kitchen Digital Countertop Power Pro Blender with Pulse Blend, One size, Assorted
NutriChef Professional Home Kitchen Digital Countertop Power Pro Blender with Pulse Blend, One size, Assorted
$62.00
amazon
Oster® Classic Series Blender With Reversing Blade Technology And Glass Jar, Brushed Nickel
Oster® Classic Series Blender With Reversing Blade Technology And Glass Jar, Brushed Nickel
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Omega BL330S 1-HP Blender, 48-Ounce Tritan Copolyester Container, Silver
Omega BL330S 1-HP Blender, 48-Ounce Tritan Copolyester Container, Silver
$88.37
amazon
Omega OM7560S 10-Speed Blender
Omega OM7560S 10-Speed Blender
$299.95
qvc
Stonehenge Gradations Basics Blender Ony, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Stonehenge Gradations Basics Blender Ony, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$10.62
($13.80
save 23%)
amazon
NutriBullet 1200 Watt Blender Combo with Single Serve Cups, Grey
NutriBullet 1200 Watt Blender Combo with Single Serve Cups, Grey
$139.99
($179.99
save 22%)
kohl's
Oster 6812-001 Core 16-Speed Blender with Glass Jar, Black
Oster 6812-001 Core 16-Speed Blender with Glass Jar, Black
$49.99
amazon
Premium Hand Immersion Blender
Premium Hand Immersion Blender
$18.57
wayfairnorthamerica
Lomana 2L Household Blender Smoothie Juice Shakes Mixer Juicer Food Fruit Mixer 2.2KW in Black, Size 19.69 H x 6.69 W x 8.27 D in | Wayfair M1420
Lomana 2L Household Blender Smoothie Juice Shakes Mixer Juicer Food Fruit Mixer 2.2KW in Black, Size 19.69 H x 6.69 W x 8.27 D in | Wayfair M1420
$102.38
wayfair
Love life Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender w/ 1000-Watt Base & Total Crushing Technology For Smoothies, Ice & Frozen Fruit, 9.5 In L X 7.5 In
Love life Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender w/ 1000-Watt Base & Total Crushing Technology For Smoothies, Ice & Frozen Fruit, 9.5 In L X 7.5 In
$227.73
wayfair
KitchenAid KSB4027VB K400 Countertop Blender, 56 Oz, Blue Velvet
KitchenAid KSB4027VB K400 Countertop Blender, 56 Oz, Blue Velvet
$269.99
amazon
Sokany 3-in-1 Electric Household Blender Baby Food Juice Maker Meat Grinder Egg Beater -
Sokany 3-in-1 Electric Household Blender Baby Food Juice Maker Meat Grinder Egg Beater -
$30.35
newegg
Homgeek 700w Ultimate Glass Blender Fruit And Vegetable Juicer Smoothie Blender 1500ml Large Capacity Glass Jug Bpa-free
Homgeek 700w Ultimate Glass Blender Fruit And Vegetable Juicer Smoothie Blender 1500ml Large Capacity Glass Jug Bpa-free
$47.55
wayfairnorthamerica
KitchenAid Ice Crushing Countertop Blender in Black, Size 14.8 H x 7.1 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair KSB1325BM
KitchenAid Ice Crushing Countertop Blender in Black, Size 14.8 H x 7.1 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair KSB1325BM
$99.99
wayfair
800W 220V Electric Handheld Blender Mixer Juice Meat Beef Egg Stirrer Cup Kit White -
800W 220V Electric Handheld Blender Mixer Juice Meat Beef Egg Stirrer Cup Kit White -
$54.05
newegg
Elite Platinum Nutri Hi - Q Smart Blender - Black
Elite Platinum Nutri Hi - Q Smart Blender - Black
$75.99
($109.00
save 30%)
macy's
Mini 35W Rechargeable Portable Fruit Juice Cup Blender USB 260ML Juicer Hand Mixer Food Processor-White/Pink/Blue - Blue
Mini 35W Rechargeable Portable Fruit Juice Cup Blender USB 260ML Juicer Hand Mixer Food Processor-White/Pink/Blue - Blue
$42.33
newegg
1000ML Juicer Blender Pitcher Spare Parts Cup Replacement For Magic Bullet New -
1000ML Juicer Blender Pitcher Spare Parts Cup Replacement For Magic Bullet New -
$22.61
newegg
Hamilton Beach PowerBlender Plus Blender w/ Programs in White, Size 14.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 53625
Hamilton Beach PowerBlender Plus Blender w/ Programs in White, Size 14.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 53625
$49.99
wayfair
