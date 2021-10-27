Personal Care

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
personal care
Personal Care
Share
Personal Care
oral
sun protection
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Reef Friendly Sunscreen Spray, Broad Spectrum SPF 50, 9.5oz
featured
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Reef Friendly Sunscreen Spray, Broad Spectrum SPF 50, 9.5oz
$14.07
walmart
ARMORAY Face Mask Neck Gaiter, Tube Mask, Face Bandana Mask, Sun Protection Cool Lightweight Windproof, Breathable, Perfect Fishing, Hiking, Running Cycling Ice Silk (Pine Green)
featured
ARMORAY Face Mask Neck Gaiter, Tube Mask, Face Bandana Mask, Sun Protection Cool Lightweight Windproof, Breathable, Perfect Fishing, Hiking, Running Cycling Ice Silk (Pine Green)
$6.99
walmart
Parissa 4 Oz.warm Wax Hair Remover Kit
featured
Parissa 4 Oz.warm Wax Hair Remover Kit
$11.99
buybuybaby
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+, 12 oz
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+, 12 oz
$9.97
($23.34
save 57%)
walmartusa
BIOLAGE Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo |Removes Impurities For Thicker, Fuller-Looking Hair | For Thin Hair | Paraben-Free | Vegan
BIOLAGE Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo |Removes Impurities For Thicker, Fuller-Looking Hair | For Thin Hair | Paraben-Free | Vegan
$23.00
amazon
ARM & HAMMER Peroxicare Toothpaste – Clean Mint- Fluoride Toothpaste
ARM & HAMMER Peroxicare Toothpaste – Clean Mint- Fluoride Toothpaste
$3.12
($3.48
save 10%)
walmartusa
Banana Boat Clear Ultramist 6 Fl. Oz. Dry Oil Sunscreen Spray With Argan Oil SPF 8
Banana Boat Clear Ultramist 6 Fl. Oz. Dry Oil Sunscreen Spray With Argan Oil SPF 8
$9.49
buybuybaby
Australian Gold Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 30 - 8 fl oz
Australian Gold Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 30 - 8 fl oz
$8.49
target
Bare Republic Sport Mineral Sunscreen & Sunblock Body Lotion with Zinc Oxide, Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Vanilla Coco, 5 Fl Oz
Bare Republic Sport Mineral Sunscreen & Sunblock Body Lotion with Zinc Oxide, Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Vanilla Coco, 5 Fl Oz
$7.49
($14.99
save 50%)
amazon
Spinbrush PRO WHITEN Battery Powered Toothbrush, Soft Bristles, 1 Count, Rose Gold or Silver Color May Vary
Spinbrush PRO WHITEN Battery Powered Toothbrush, Soft Bristles, 1 Count, Rose Gold or Silver Color May Vary
$5.00
($7.94
save 37%)
amazon
Aveeno Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen - SPF 50 - 3oz
Aveeno Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen - SPF 50 - 3oz
$9.49
target
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Spray, SPF 30, 6 oz | CVS
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Spray, SPF 30, 6 oz | CVS
$12.49
cvs
Advertisement
CVS Health Cross Angle MultiPro Toothbrushes, Medium, 2 ct
CVS Health Cross Angle MultiPro Toothbrushes, Medium, 2 ct
$5.99
cvs
Australian Gold Plant Based Lotion Sunscreen, Aloe & Coconut, SPF 50
Australian Gold Plant Based Lotion Sunscreen, Aloe & Coconut, SPF 50
$8.97
($11.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
ACT Anticavity Mouthwash, Dye Free Iced Berry - 18.0 oz
ACT Anticavity Mouthwash, Dye Free Iced Berry - 18.0 oz
$4.39
walgreens
Australian Gold Instant Bronzer Lotion Sunscreen SPF 30
Australian Gold Instant Bronzer Lotion Sunscreen SPF 30
$9.99
ulta
AquaSonic Vibe Series Electric Toothbrush
AquaSonic Vibe Series Electric Toothbrush
$50.00
urbanoutfitters us
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Clear Sunscreen Spray - SPF 30 - 9.5oz
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Clear Sunscreen Spray - SPF 30 - 9.5oz
$9.49
target
Active Wow White Charcoal Teeth Whitening Pen with Mint - 0.09 fl oz
Active Wow White Charcoal Teeth Whitening Pen with Mint - 0.09 fl oz
$13.99
target
Aquafresh Sensitive Toothpaste For Sensitivity And Cavity Protection Smooth Mint - 5.6 oz
Aquafresh Sensitive Toothpaste For Sensitivity And Cavity Protection Smooth Mint - 5.6 oz
$2.99
walgreens
aloe dent natural mouthwash aloe vera 250ml
aloe dent natural mouthwash aloe vera 250ml
$34.99
newegg
Aquafresh Maximum Strength Sensitive Toothpaste for Sensitivity and Cavity Protection, Smooth Mint, 5.6 Ounces
Aquafresh Maximum Strength Sensitive Toothpaste for Sensitivity and Cavity Protection, Smooth Mint, 5.6 Ounces
$2.77
($6.51
save 57%)
walmartusa
Aquaphor 2-Pack 0.35 Oz. Lip Protectant + Sunscreen SPF 30 Lip Balms
Aquaphor 2-Pack 0.35 Oz. Lip Protectant + Sunscreen SPF 30 Lip Balms
$7.99
bedbath&beyond
ACT Total Care Dry Mouth Mouthwash with Xylitol Soothing Mint - 18.0 fl oz
ACT Total Care Dry Mouth Mouthwash with Xylitol Soothing Mint - 18.0 fl oz
$5.99
walgreens
Advertisement
Arm & Hammer Essentials Whiten & Strengthen Fluoride Toothpaste, 100% Natural Baking Soda, Fresh Mint, 4.3 Oz (Pack of 4)
Arm & Hammer Essentials Whiten & Strengthen Fluoride Toothpaste, 100% Natural Baking Soda, Fresh Mint, 4.3 Oz (Pack of 4)
$20.26
amazon
Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Face Sunscreen SPF 50, 2 fl oz
Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Face Sunscreen SPF 50, 2 fl oz
$9.97
($12.25
save 19%)
walmartusa
Banana Boat Sport Ultra Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 Twin Pack - 6.0 oz x 2 pack
Banana Boat Sport Ultra Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 Twin Pack - 6.0 oz x 2 pack
$14.99
walgreens
AEONTEK Sonic Electronic Toothbrush
AEONTEK Sonic Electronic Toothbrush
$62.99
amazon
ATTITUDE Natural Sun Care, Hypoallergenic Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 30, Fragrance Free, Unscented 2.6 Ounce
ATTITUDE Natural Sun Care, Hypoallergenic Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 30, Fragrance Free, Unscented 2.6 Ounce
$19.58
($24.52
save 20%)
amazon
Active Wow White Charcoal Teeth Whitening Kit
Active Wow White Charcoal Teeth Whitening Kit
$34.99
target
5 Mode Sonic Toothbrush
5 Mode Sonic Toothbrush
$25.23
overstock
All Good Zinc Sunscreen Butter - SPF 50+ - 1oz
All Good Zinc Sunscreen Butter - SPF 50+ - 1oz
$10.99
target
Alba Botanica Hawaiian Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30, Aloe Vera, 1 Oz (Packaging May Vary)
Alba Botanica Hawaiian Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30, Aloe Vera, 1 Oz (Packaging May Vary)
$7.00
amazon
ACT Anticavity Mouthwash (18 Oz, Cinnamon), Zero Alcohol
ACT Anticavity Mouthwash (18 Oz, Cinnamon), Zero Alcohol
$3.56
($15.50
save 77%)
walmartusa
Babyganics Sunscreen Spray SPF 50, 8 oz | CVS
Babyganics Sunscreen Spray SPF 50, 8 oz | CVS
$17.49
cvs
Blue Slim Sapphire Gold Toothbrush Medium Apriori
Blue Slim Sapphire Gold Toothbrush Medium Apriori
$10.00
wolf&badgerus
Advertisement
Spinbrush PRO WHITEN Battery Powered Toothbrush, Medium Bristles, 1 Count, Rose Gold or Silver Color May Vary
Spinbrush PRO WHITEN Battery Powered Toothbrush, Medium Bristles, 1 Count, Rose Gold or Silver Color May Vary
$5.00
($11.41
save 56%)
amazon
Arm & Hammer Spinbrush Truly 2-Pack Radiant Clean & Fresh Battery Toothbrush Refills
Arm & Hammer Spinbrush Truly 2-Pack Radiant Clean & Fresh Battery Toothbrush Refills
$8.99
buybuybaby
Act Restoring Mouthwash Mint Burst - 33.8 fl oz
Act Restoring Mouthwash Mint Burst - 33.8 fl oz
$5.89
target
Arm & Hammer Essentials 4.3 Oz. Whiten & Strengthen Fluoride Toothpaste
Arm & Hammer Essentials 4.3 Oz. Whiten & Strengthen Fluoride Toothpaste
$4.29
bedbath&beyond
APIYOO Electric Toothbrush SUP Sonic Electric Toothbrush Women And Men Fully Automatic Rechargeable Toothbrush Red Black White
APIYOO Electric Toothbrush SUP Sonic Electric Toothbrush Women And Men Fully Automatic Rechargeable Toothbrush Red Black White
$62.99
newegg
ACT Total Care Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash Dry Mouth, Mint, 33.8 Ounce
ACT Total Care Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash Dry Mouth, Mint, 33.8 Ounce
$7.78
($9.19
save 15%)
amazon
ARC Oral Care Whitening Mouthwash Cool Mint - 16.06 fl oz
ARC Oral Care Whitening Mouthwash Cool Mint - 16.06 fl oz
$6.29
($6.99
save 10%)
target
ARC Oral Care Whitening Mouthwash - 16.06 fl oz
ARC Oral Care Whitening Mouthwash - 16.06 fl oz
$6.29
($6.99
save 10%)
target
ARC Smile Amplifier Teeth Whitening Kit with Hydrogen Peroxide - 7 Treatments
ARC Smile Amplifier Teeth Whitening Kit with Hydrogen Peroxide - 7 Treatments
$17.99
($19.99
save 10%)
target
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Face Sunscreen Lotion With SPF 60 - 2.0 fl oz
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Face Sunscreen Lotion With SPF 60 - 2.0 fl oz
$11.99
walgreens
Aveeno Positively Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick for Sensitive Skin, 100% Zinc Oxide, Sweat- & Water-Resistant Face and Body Sunscreen Stick, Fragrance-Free, Travel Size, 1.5 oz
Aveeno Positively Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick for Sensitive Skin, 100% Zinc Oxide, Sweat- & Water-Resistant Face and Body Sunscreen Stick, Fragrance-Free, Travel Size, 1.5 oz
$7.49
($13.29
save 44%)
amazon
Aveeno Positively Mineral 2 Oz. SPF 50 Sensitive Skin Sunscreen For Face
Aveeno Positively Mineral 2 Oz. SPF 50 Sensitive Skin Sunscreen For Face
$10.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
Colgate, 360 Advanced Sonic Battery Power Toothbrush Soft, Whitening, 1 Count
Colgate, 360 Advanced Sonic Battery Power Toothbrush Soft, Whitening, 1 Count
$9.00
amazon
Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Icy Fresh - 3.2 oz
Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Icy Fresh - 3.2 oz
$5.49
walgreens
Crest Pro-Health Advanced Sensitive & Enamel Shield Toothpaste, 5.1 oz
Crest Pro-Health Advanced Sensitive & Enamel Shield Toothpaste, 5.1 oz
$3.92
($5.99
save 35%)
amazon
CoSaMo - Love Your Color Non-Permanent Hair Color 783 Black - 3 oz. (Pack of 12) + LA Cross Blemish Remover 74851
CoSaMo - Love Your Color Non-Permanent Hair Color 783 Black - 3 oz. (Pack of 12) + LA Cross Blemish Remover 74851
$179.99
walmart
Colgate Total 5.1 Oz. Toothpaste
Colgate Total 5.1 Oz. Toothpaste
$4.49
bedbath&beyond
Coola Classic Organic Sunscreen Stick Spf 30 - Tropical Coconut, 0.6-oz.
Coola Classic Organic Sunscreen Stick Spf 30 - Tropical Coconut, 0.6-oz.
$20.00
macy's
Coppertone Sport 1.5 Oz. Sunscreen Stick With SPF 50
Coppertone Sport 1.5 Oz. Sunscreen Stick With SPF 50
$7.99
bedbath&beyond
Colgate Sensitive Maximum Strength Sensitive Whitening Toothpaste 6 oz
Colgate Sensitive Maximum Strength Sensitive Whitening Toothpaste 6 oz
$4.48
($7.49
save 40%)
amazon
Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 50, Twin Pack (5.5 oz. Each)
Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 50, Twin Pack (5.5 oz. Each)
$12.97
($33.22
save 61%)
walmartusa
Crest Pro-Health Advanced Gum Restore Toothpaste, Deep Clean 3.7 Oz (Pack of 3)
Crest Pro-Health Advanced Gum Restore Toothpaste, Deep Clean 3.7 Oz (Pack of 3)
$14.99
amazon
Crest 5.1 Oz. Pro-Health Advanced Toothpaste In Clean Mint
Crest 5.1 Oz. Pro-Health Advanced Toothpaste In Clean Mint
$4.49
buybuybaby
Coola Organic Classic Body Sunscreen Spray - SPF 30 - Tropical Coconut - 6.0oz
Coola Organic Classic Body Sunscreen Spray - SPF 30 - Tropical Coconut - 6.0oz
$22.99
target
Load More
Personal Care
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.