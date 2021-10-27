Setting Spray & Powder

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Setting Spray Powder
Setting Spray & Powder
Share
Setting Spray & Powder
Colorescience Sunforgettable® Setting Mist
featured
Colorescience Sunforgettable® Setting Mist
$36.39
dermstore
Dior Backstage Airflash Radiance Mist Primer & Setting Spray in 001 Radiance at Nordstrom
featured
Dior Backstage Airflash Radiance Mist Primer & Setting Spray in 001 Radiance at Nordstrom
$50.00
nordstrom
Benefit Cosmetics Mini Dandelion Brightening Finishing Powder in Beauty: NA.
featured
Benefit Cosmetics Mini Dandelion Brightening Finishing Powder in Beauty: NA.
$17.00
revolve
Black Radiance True Complexion™ Loose Setting Powder, Banana
Black Radiance True Complexion™ Loose Setting Powder, Banana
$6.66
($8.49
save 22%)
walmartusa
Balmes Makeup Setting Spray Matt Moisturizing Oil-control Long Lasting Makeup Fix Foundation Spray
Balmes Makeup Setting Spray Matt Moisturizing Oil-control Long Lasting Makeup Fix Foundation Spray
$8.71
walmart
Benefit Cosmetics Mini The Porefessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray
Benefit Cosmetics Mini The Porefessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray
$15.00
saksfifthavenue
By Terry - Hyaluronic Tinted Hydra Care Setting Powder - # 300 Medium Fair(10g/0.35oz)
By Terry - Hyaluronic Tinted Hydra Care Setting Powder - # 300 Medium Fair(10g/0.35oz)
$72.13
newegg
Cutelove Useful Rose Moisturizing Pearlescent Spray Rose Water Priming and Setting Mist Highlighter Makeup
Cutelove Useful Rose Moisturizing Pearlescent Spray Rose Water Priming and Setting Mist Highlighter Makeup
$11.48
walmart
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray (4 fl. oz.)
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray (4 fl. oz.)
$31.00
dermstore
Black Radiance True Complexion Loose Setting Powder - 1.0 ea
Black Radiance True Complexion Loose Setting Powder - 1.0 ea
$7.39
walgreens
bareMinerals Mineral Veil Setting Powder
bareMinerals Mineral Veil Setting Powder
$27.00
macys
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Super Setter Makeup Setting Spray
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Super Setter Makeup Setting Spray
$32.00
macy's
Advertisement
Bobbi Brown Women Primer Plus Hydrating 3-In-1 Setting Spray - -
Bobbi Brown Women Primer Plus Hydrating 3-In-1 Setting Spray - -
$35.00
belk
COOLA Organic Makeup Setting Spray with SPF 30, Hydrating Makeup Protection & Sunscreen made with Cucumber & Aloe Vera, Dermatologist Tested, Alcohol Free, 1.5 Fl Oz
COOLA Organic Makeup Setting Spray with SPF 30, Hydrating Makeup Protection & Sunscreen made with Cucumber & Aloe Vera, Dermatologist Tested, Alcohol Free, 1.5 Fl Oz
$36.00
amazon
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Setting Spray at Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Setting Spray at Nordstrom
$26.00
nordstrom
Light Shifter Finishing Veil Powder - 2 Star Child by Becca for Women - 0.25 oz Powder
Light Shifter Finishing Veil Powder - 2 Star Child by Becca for Women - 0.25 oz Powder
$31.99
($34.00
save 6%)
jomashop
Barry M Cosmetics Makeup Setting Spray Finish, Matte, 1 Count, 50ml
Barry M Cosmetics Makeup Setting Spray Finish, Matte, 1 Count, 50ml
$7.99
amazon
bareMinerals Mineral Veil Setting Powder Broad Spectrum Spf 25
bareMinerals Mineral Veil Setting Powder Broad Spectrum Spf 25
$27.00
macys
Benefit Cosmetics Joy To The Pores 2-Piece Primer & Setting Spray Set
Benefit Cosmetics Joy To The Pores 2-Piece Primer & Setting Spray Set
$15.00
saksfifthavenue
Makeup Setting Spray Matt Bottle Moisturizing Oil-control Long Lasting Makeup Fix Foundation Spray
Makeup Setting Spray Matt Bottle Moisturizing Oil-control Long Lasting Makeup Fix Foundation Spray
$7.89
walmart
COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Matte Finishing Powder Medium to Deep 39 oz (11 g) (Packaging may vary)
COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Matte Finishing Powder Medium to Deep 39 oz (11 g) (Packaging may vary)
$17.03
newegg
Dermablend Loose Setting Powder
Dermablend Loose Setting Powder
$10.00
amazon
Dermablend Lock & Last Water-Resistant Setting Spray, 3.4-oz.
Dermablend Lock & Last Water-Resistant Setting Spray, 3.4-oz.
$26.00
macy's
Promotion Clearance 50ML Makeup Setting Spray Matte Finish Bottle Setting Spray Oil-control Natural Long Lasting Make Up Fix Foundation Spray
Promotion Clearance 50ML Makeup Setting Spray Matte Finish Bottle Setting Spray Oil-control Natural Long Lasting Make Up Fix Foundation Spray
$7.57
walmart
Advertisement
ELEMIS Superfood Kefir Tea Mist; Priming, Toning, and Setting Facial Spray, 3.3 Fl Oz
ELEMIS Superfood Kefir Tea Mist; Priming, Toning, and Setting Facial Spray, 3.3 Fl Oz
$16.50
($33.00
save 50%)
amazon
DevaCurl Moisture Seal Hydrating Finishing Spray, One Size , Multiple Colors
DevaCurl Moisture Seal Hydrating Finishing Spray, One Size , Multiple Colors
$24.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Flower Beauty Light Illusion Perfecting Powder - Pressed Powder Face Makeup, Buildable Medium Coverage with Blurring Pigments, Includes Mirror & Sponge (Mocha)
Flower Beauty Light Illusion Perfecting Powder - Pressed Powder Face Makeup, Buildable Medium Coverage with Blurring Pigments, Includes Mirror & Sponge (Mocha)
$9.99
($14.00
save 29%)
amazon
FLOWER Beauty Miracle Glow Satin Finishing Powder
FLOWER Beauty Miracle Glow Satin Finishing Powder
$13.99
walmartusa
Milani Make It Dewy Hydrate + Illuminate + Set Setting Spray, 2.03 oz | CVS
Milani Make It Dewy Hydrate + Illuminate + Set Setting Spray, 2.03 oz | CVS
$10.99
cvs
Paul Mitchell Soft Style Soft Spray Finishing Spray - 8.5 OZ
Paul Mitchell Soft Style Soft Spray Finishing Spray - 8.5 OZ
$12.00
walgreens
NYX Professional Makeup High Definition Finishing Powder, Translucent
NYX Professional Makeup High Definition Finishing Powder, Translucent
$8.25
($9.97
save 17%)
walmartusa
Mineral Fusion Setting Powder, Hypoallergenic, Paraben Free, 0.32 Ounce (Packaging May Vary)
Mineral Fusion Setting Powder, Hypoallergenic, Paraben Free, 0.32 Ounce (Packaging May Vary)
$19.25
($32.99
save 42%)
amazon
NARS Light Reflecting Setting Powder
NARS Light Reflecting Setting Powder
$37.00
saksfifthavenue
Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder - Crystal (Translucent) - 10G/0 35Oz
Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder - Crystal (Translucent) - 10G/0 35Oz
$77.00
overstock
NYX Professional Makeup #NoFilter Finishing Powder, Light Beige - 0.33 oz | CVS
NYX Professional Makeup #NoFilter Finishing Powder, Light Beige - 0.33 oz | CVS
$12.99
cvs
Peyan Makeup Setting Spray Moisturizing Oil-control Long Lasting Makeup Foundation Spray
Peyan Makeup Setting Spray Moisturizing Oil-control Long Lasting Makeup Foundation Spray
$6.50
walmart
Advertisement
2 Pack - Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Makeup Setting Spray, Long-Lasting, Formulated with Peptides Weightless Face Setting Mist 3.4 oz
2 Pack - Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Makeup Setting Spray, Long-Lasting, Formulated with Peptides Weightless Face Setting Mist 3.4 oz
$27.13
walmart
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Makeup Setting Spray with Hyaluronic Acid, Longwear Makeup Setting Facial Mist for Glowing, Dewy, Smooth & Supple Skin, 3.4 fl. oz
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Makeup Setting Spray with Hyaluronic Acid, Longwear Makeup Setting Facial Mist for Glowing, Dewy, Smooth & Supple Skin, 3.4 fl. oz
$12.99
amazon
Osmosis Color Finishing Powder - Translucent
Osmosis Color Finishing Powder - Translucent
$38.00
skinstoreus
Oribe Thick Dry Finishing Spray Hairspray 7 oz
Oribe Thick Dry Finishing Spray Hairspray 7 oz
$36.94
newegg
Physicians Formula 3.4 Oz. #instaready Setting Spray
Physicians Formula 3.4 Oz. #instaready Setting Spray
$11.49
buybuybaby
Get Even Finishing Powder
Get Even Finishing Powder
$26.00
verishop
Revlon ColorStay Finishing Powder
Revlon ColorStay Finishing Powder
$11.49
ulta
Royal Care Cosmetics MINERAL FINISHING POWDER Medium Dark Beige #6
Royal Care Cosmetics MINERAL FINISHING POWDER Medium Dark Beige #6
$11.20
amazon
NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Mini Size
NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Mini Size
$3.50
ulta
Physicians Formula 0.35 Oz. Natural Defense Setting The Tone Finishing Powder In Fair
Physicians Formula 0.35 Oz. Natural Defense Setting The Tone Finishing Powder In Fair
$12.99
buybuybaby
SKINN Perfect Skin Finishing Powder
SKINN Perfect Skin Finishing Powder
$36.03
($60.05
save 40%)
hsn
Supergoop!® Defense Refresh (Re)setting Mist SPF 40 1 oz.
Supergoop!® Defense Refresh (Re)setting Mist SPF 40 1 oz.
$14.00
dermstore
Advertisement
Stila One Step Correct Brightening Finishing Powder in Beauty: NA.
Stila One Step Correct Brightening Finishing Powder in Beauty: NA.
$36.00
revolve
($14 Value) Suave Up the Volume with Amino Acids Complex Holiday Gift Set (Shampoo, Conditioner with Bonus Finishing Spray) 3 Ct
($14 Value) Suave Up the Volume with Amino Acids Complex Holiday Gift Set (Shampoo, Conditioner with Bonus Finishing Spray) 3 Ct
$9.78
($9.88
save 1%)
walmartusa
50ML Makeup Setting Spray Matte Finish Bottle Setting Spray Oil-control Natural Long Lasting Make Up Fix Foundation Spray
50ML Makeup Setting Spray Matte Finish Bottle Setting Spray Oil-control Natural Long Lasting Make Up Fix Foundation Spray
$8.70
walmart
Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray - Hangover Spray
Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray - Hangover Spray
$34.00
macy's
ULTA Travel Size Wannabe Free Matte Setting Spray
ULTA Travel Size Wannabe Free Matte Setting Spray
$6.00
ulta
Skindinavia Makeup Setting Spray Matte Oil-control, 4 Fl Oz (Pack of 2)
Skindinavia Makeup Setting Spray Matte Oil-control, 4 Fl Oz (Pack of 2)
$45.08
amazon
Rimmel brow this way sculpting kit with eyebrow wax & setting powder, dark brown, pack of 2, 0.05 Ounce
Rimmel brow this way sculpting kit with eyebrow wax & setting powder, dark brown, pack of 2, 0.05 Ounce
$7.49
($8.38
save 11%)
amazon
Translucent Loose Setting Powder by Pur Minerals for Women - 0.3 oz Powder
Translucent Loose Setting Powder by Pur Minerals for Women - 0.3 oz Powder
$29.99
($30.00
save 0%)
jomashop
SEPHORA COLLECTION Makeup Setting Spray, One Size
SEPHORA COLLECTION Makeup Setting Spray, One Size
$12.00
jcpenney
PROKTH Pudaier Makeup Setting Spray 30ml Moisturizing Matte Makeup Setting Spray Toner
PROKTH Pudaier Makeup Setting Spray 30ml Moisturizing Matte Makeup Setting Spray Toner
$10.44
walmart
Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder, Light Medium, 0.7 oz
Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder, Light Medium, 0.7 oz
$3.46
($5.17
save 33%)
walmartusa
Trish McEvoy Translucent Finishing Powder Refill at Nordstrom
Trish McEvoy Translucent Finishing Powder Refill at Nordstrom
$40.00
nordstrom
Load More
Setting Spray & Powder
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.