Lip Stain

AP Products 21516018 Short Lip Mill

$26.65
amazon
Julep Lipstick Overtime - Overtime Late Shift Lip Stain

$8.99
($14.00 save 36%)
zulily
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Lip Stain, High Pigment, I Rule, 0.23 oz.

$8.98
($11.99 save 25%)
walmartusa

Max Factor Lasting LipFinity Lip Colour, Long Lasting Lipstick Lipstain, 335 Just in Love

$17.59
overstock

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brilliant Signature Shiny Lip Stain High Impact GlossyShiny Finish with a Lightweight Feel, Be Cheerful, 0.21 Fl Oz

$9.84
amazon

L'Oreal Paris Brilliant Signature Shiny Lip Stain Lipstick, Be Independant, 0.21 fl. oz.

$9.97
walmartusa

Lagona Lipstick, Sunny Coral 11, 0.14 Ounce

$18.00
amazon

L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Lip Stain, High Pigment, I Captivate, 0.23 oz.

$5.99
($11.99 save 50%)
walmartusa

Taupe Matte Liquid Lip Stain

$30.00
neimanmarcus

Max Factor Lasting LipFinity Lip Colour, Long Lasting Lipstick Lipstain, 395 So Exquisite

$17.59
overstock

Green Matte Liquid Lip Stain

$30.00
neimanmarcus

Elaluz Lip & Cheek Stain in Beauty: NA.

$18.00
revolve
FLOWER Beauty Bitten Lip Stain - Saucy (Red)

$9.99
ulta

L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Lip Stain, High Pigment, Armored, 0.23 oz.

$8.98
($11.99 save 25%)
walmartusa

MAC Women's Versicolour Varnish Cream Lip Stain 2-Piece Set

$24.99
($35.50 save 30%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th

MAC Cosmetics MAC Versicolor Vanish Cream Lip Stain in No Interruptions at Nordstrom

$23.00
nordstrom

Palladio Women's Lipstick - Pink & Berry Lip Stain Duo

$11.99
($14.00 save 14%)
zulily

Palladio Lip Stain- Rose LIS07 Womens Palladio Lips Makeup

$7.99
($10.00 save 20%)
beautyplussalon

Careline Lipstick Color Code (P34 Sheer Purple)

$19.30
amazon

Crown Matte Lipstain Dusty Rose LLS3 Womens Crown Lips Makeup

$9.34
($11.00 save 15%)
beautyplussalon

Clark's Botanicals Ultra Rich Lip Tint, First Kiss, Moisturizing, 0.35 Ounce

$17.90
amazon

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek - Organic Multi-Tasking Cream Makeup Provides Natural Skin Tint as Blush, Lip & Cheek Stain, Lipstick - Demure (0.17 Ounce)

$24.57
($36.00 save 32%)
amazon

jane iredale Beyond Matte Lip Fixation Lip Stain, Size .09 Oz in Obsession at Nordstrom

$32.00
nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent Glossy Stain Lip Color in 49 Fuchsia Filtre at Nordstrom

$38.00
nordstrom
Stila / Shine Fever Lip Vinyl Liquid Lipstick Gear Up 0.18 oz (5.5 ml)

$21.99
($24.00 save 8%)
jomashop

WATER STAIN GLOW LIP STAIN

$38.00
yvessaintlaurentbeauty lorealusa

Glossy Stain Lip Color

$37.00
neimanmarcus

Glossy Stain Lip Color

$38.00
bluemercury

adidas QT Racer 2.0 Running Shoe, Black/Power Pink/Signal Pink, 10.5 US Unisex Little Kid

$35.03
($55.00 save 36%)
amazon

Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain

$38.00
bloomingdale's

Buxom Serial Kisser Plumping Lip Stain - Pucker Up Dolly, 3.0 ml / 0.10 fl oz

$22.00
buxomcosmetics

Lip Tattoo Stain for Long Lasting Wear in Pinkish Red Seoul Tower M02

$18.75
walmart

L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Lip Stain, High Pigment, I Savor, 0.23 oz.

$8.98
($11.99 save 25%)
walmartusa

L'oreal Paris Rouge Signature Parisian Sunset Collection Matte Lip Stain In I Radiate (436)

$9.99
buybuybaby

L'oréal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight Lip Stain In I Stand

$9.99
bedbath&beyond

L'Oreal Paris Brilliant Signature Shiny Lip Stain Lipstick with Precision Applicator - Be Outstanding - 0.23 fl oz

$9.99
target
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Lip Stain, High Pigment, I Rule Lipstick - 0.23 oz | CVS

$12.99
cvs

Palladio Lip Stain Pinky | 0.15 oz. | Sally Beauty

$7.99
sallybeautyaffiliateprogram

Palladio Lip Stain Nude | 0.15 oz. | Sally Beauty

$7.99
sallybeautyaffiliateprogram

Palladio Lip Stain- Mocha LIS05 Womens Palladio Lips Makeup

$7.99
($10.00 save 20%)
beautyplussalon

TONYMOLY Liptone Get It Tint, 05 Oh My Rose

$10.00
amazon

L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Lip Stain, High Pigment - 0.23 fl oz

$11.99
walgreens

Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip & Cheek Stain Forever Peach

$22.75
($26.49 save 14%)
overstock

L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Lip Stain 3 Piece Set (I Don't + I Rule + I Am Worth It)

$34.74
amazon

L'Oreal Paris Brilliant Signature Shiny Lip Stain Lipstick, Be Successful, 0.21 fl. oz.

$9.97
walmartusa

Palladio Lip Stain Hydrating and Waterproof Formula Matte Color Look Longlasting All Day Wear Lip Color Smudge Proof Natural Finish Precise Chisel Tip Marker, Rose, 0.1 Ounce (LIS07)

$6.99
amazon

L'oreal Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Lip Stain In I Don't (422)

$9.99
bedbath&beyond

L'Oreal Paris Brilliant Signature Shiny Lip Stain Lipstick, Be Courageous, 0.21 fl. oz.

$9.97
walmartusa
Lipstick Lip Stains Pattern 1-Ply Reusable Face Mask Covering, Unisex

$9.99
walmart

Mgaxyff 2 Colors Face Trainer Facial Smile Maker Trainer Forming Mouth Exerciser for Lip Tattoo, Facial Exerciser,Face Trainer

$5.92
walmart

L'oréal Paris Brilliant 0.21 Oz. Signature Shiny Lip Stain In Be Fiery

$10.99
bedbath&beyond

LAFGUR Makeup Lamp Eyebrow Lip Tattoo Beauty Salon Desktop Led Lights with Clip, USB Circle Cosmetic Lamp Light

$14.35
walmart

JaneIredale Beyond Matte Lip Fixation Lip Stain Infatuation

$26.99
overstock

L'oréal Paris 1 Oz. Rouge Signature Lip Stain In I Lead

$9.99
buybuybaby

L'oréal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight Lip Stain In I Rebel

$9.99
buybuybaby

Aktudy 3D Permanent Makeup Eyebrow Lips Tattoo Practice Skin Microblading Training

$8.09
walmart

Clarins Women's Water Lip Stain 3-Piece Set

$24.99
($45.00 save 44%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th

Dior Rouge Lip Stain 751 Rock 'N' Metal

$35.54
($39.49 save 10%)
overstock

Crown Matte Lipstain Sangria LLS5 Womens Crown Lips Makeup

$9.34
($11.00 save 15%)
beautyplussalon

URBAN DECAY Wired Vice Liquid Lip Stain in Gravity at Nordstrom Rack

$10.97
nordstromrack
