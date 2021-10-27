Liquid Lipstick

featured

Loubilaque Lip Lacquer

$85.00
neimanmarcus
featured

Buxom / Va-va Plump Shiny Liquid Lipstick(gimme A Hint) 0.11 oz (3.5 ml)

$13.99
($20.00 save 30%)
jomashop
featured

Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel Lasting Liquid Lipstick

$21.00
qvc

Covergirl Outlast UltiMatte One Step Liquid Lip Color, Prosecco Pop, 0.11 oz

$7.94
walmartusa

Bareminerals / Gen Nude Matte Extra Lipstick Liquid 0.13 oz (3.9 ml)

$9.99
($18.00 save 44%)
jomashop

BURBERRY BEAUTY - Kisses Lip Lacquer - Nude No.03

$37.00
net a porterlimited

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Liquid Lipstick, Niagara Nude - 0.21 oz | CVS

$9.99
cvs

Lip Smacker 5-Count Crayola Liquid Lip Party Pack

$9.99
buybuybaby

Cargo Swimmable Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick, Portofino

$18.00
amazon

Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet Lipstick Fawn 0.20 OZ 1R175857 (Tester)

$97.49
overstock

Bareminerals / Statement Matte Shameless Lipstick Liquid 0.13 oz (4 ml)

$9.99
($21.00 save 52%)
jomashop

COL-LAB Matte Addiction Liquid Lip Color Come Over | Purple | 0.21 oz. | Sally Beauty

$10.99
sallybeautyaffiliateprogram
Advertisement

BareMinerals Women COSMETIC Gen Nude Patent Lip Lacquer - Hype 0.12 oz

$26.16
newegg

Dior Addict Lip Lacquer

$38.00
bloomingdale's

Cuccio Colour Nail Polish - Professional Nail Lacquer - Formulated With Triple Pigmentation Technology - Rich Coverage In One Coat And True Coverage In Two Coats - Bite Your Lip - 0.43 Oz

$8.95
amazon

Buxom Wildly Whipped Lightweight Liquid Lipstick Moonlighter

$72.99
overstock

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Liquid Lipstick, Rushing Rose - 0.21 oz | CVS

$9.99
cvs

Lip Magnet Liquid Lipstick: Lip Vibes Collection

$38.00
giorgioarmanibeauty lorealusa

Covergirl Outlast UltiMatte One Step Liquid Lip Color, Hey Bud, 0.11 oz

$7.94
walmartusa

Bare Minerals Women's Gen Nude Patent Lip Lacquer - Put Tulips Together

$4.97
($20.00 save 75%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th

4TIFY Bold Bright Liquid Matte Lipstick, Call Me Never, 2.5g

$5.73
amazon

Bobbi Brown / Luxe Liquid Lip High Shine (Tahiti Pink) .2 oz

$31.99
($38.00 save 16%)
jomashop

COVERGIRL COVERGIRL melting pout matte liquid lipstick, aristocratic and red wedding, 0.11oz, pack of 2, 0.11 Ounce

$16.71
amazon

Buxom Va-Va Plump Shiny Liquid Lipstick, Push Up Pink

$20.00
amazon
Advertisement

Christian Louboutin Metalinudes Loubilaque Lip Lacquer in Goldissima at Nordstrom

$85.00
nordstrom

CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ - Radiant Liquid Rouge Matte - Cream Crush 101

$50.00
net a porterlimited

Ciate London Liquid Velvet Matte Lip Slick, One Size , Red

$19.00
jcpenneyaffiliate

Elliot Alia Daisy Matte Velvet Liquid Lipstick, Medium Cool Toned Blush Pink, 0.22 Ounce

$31.20
amazon

Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid Lip Color - 404 Orchid Flare by for Women - 0.23

$23.80
($31.04 save 23%)
walmartusa

Elliot Alia Absent Matte Velvet Liquid Lipstick, Smokey Rose With Mauve Undertone, 0.22 Ounce

$31.20
amazon

Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Transfer Proof Lipstick in 943 Forever Shock at Nordstrom

$38.00
nordstrom

Girlactik Lipstick dusty - Dusty Rose Demure Matte Liquid Lipstick

$11.99
($23.00 save 48%)
zulily

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream, Lightweight Liquid Lipstick - Amsterdam (Pure Red) 0.27 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

$6.50
amazon

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Dreamer, 0.17 Ounce

$6.64
($7.99 save 17%)
amazon

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink City Edition Liquid Lipstick, Founder - 0.17 oz | CVS

$9.49
cvs

Nars I0089917 0 18 Oz Photogloss Lip Lacquer - Off Limits By Nars For Women

$28.15
overstock
Advertisement

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Mover, 0.17 Ounce

$7.98
amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Powder Puff Lippie, Liquid Lipstick, Powdery Soft Matte Finish, Teenage Dream

$7.65
($8.50 save 10%)
walmartusa

NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick, Club Hopper - 0.13 oz | CVS

$7.79
cvs

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick In Loyalist

$7.99
bedbath&beyond

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream, Lightweight Liquid Lipstick - Sao Paulo (Bubblegum Pink)

$5.00
($6.50 save 23%)
amazon

Natasha Moor Molten Matte Liquid Lipstick

$19.55
($23.00 save 15%)
macys

OFRA Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick Honolulu

$19.97
overstock

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream, Lightweight Liquid Lipstick - Monte Carlo (Deep Cranberry Red), 0.27 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

$5.74
($6.50 save 12%)
amazon

Nars / Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer (Red District) 0.17 oz (5.5 ml)

$15.99
($26.00 save 39%)
jomashop

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Metallic Lip Cream, Liquid Lipstick - Madrid (Cranberry Red)

$7.00
amazon

Maybelline SuperStay 24, 2-Step Liquid Lipstick, Merlot Armour

$8.93
amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie XXL Smooth Matte Liquid Lipstick, 16hr Longwear, Staying Juicy, 0.13 fl. oz.

$8.97
walmartusa
Advertisement

Nyx Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick In Cabaret Show

$6.99
bedbath&beyond

NYX Professional Makeup Glitter Goals Liquid Lipstick, Crystal Crush - 0.1 oz | CVS

$9.79
cvs

Palladio Lip Lacquer- Oasis Red Womens Palladio Lips Makeup

$8.99
($10.00 save 10%)
beautyplussalon

NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick, Vintage - 0.13 oz | CVS

$7.79
cvs

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor, Velvety Matte Liquid Lipstick, 0.16 oz - 600 Devotion

$6.33
($7.43 save 15%)
walmartusa

Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Liquid Lipstick, 022 Black Cherry, 0.17 fl. Oz

$7.97
($10.99 save 27%)
walmartusa

Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Liquid Lipstick, Longwear Rich Lip Colors, Formulated with Black Currant Seed Oil, 008 Mauvey, Darling, 0.17 fl. oz.

$9.99
($10.99 save 9%)
amazon

Revlon Ultra HD Metallic Matte Liquid Lipcolor, Liquid Lipstick, 100% Wax-Free, HD Glitz

$6.33
($12.32 save 49%)
walmartusa

Revlon Ultra Hd Matte Lip Mousse Liquid Lipstick In Red Hot (815)

$7.99
buybuybaby

Nyx Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick In French Maid

$6.99
buybuybaby

Nyx Professional Makeup Liquid Suede .13 Fl. Oz. Cream Lipstick In Sway

$6.99
bedbath&beyond

I Will Succeed - Blushing Nude Matte Liquid Lipstick

$18.00
verishop
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com