Lip Balm & Treatment

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Lip
Balm Treatment
Lip Balm & Treatment
Share
Lip Balm & Treatment
ChapStick Total Hydration (Midnight Magenta Tint, 0.24 Ounce) Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Contains Omega 3 6 9
featured
ChapStick Total Hydration (Midnight Magenta Tint, 0.24 Ounce) Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Contains Omega 3 6 9
$4.43
($6.99
save 37%)
amazon
Chapstick Total Hydration .12 Oz. Ez-Twist Tube Moisture + Tint Tinted Moisturizer In Merlot
featured
Chapstick Total Hydration .12 Oz. Ez-Twist Tube Moisture + Tint Tinted Moisturizer In Merlot
$4.99
buybuybaby
Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Passionfruit and Chamomile, 100% Natural Origin, 0.25 Ounces
featured
Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Passionfruit and Chamomile, 100% Natural Origin, 0.25 Ounces
$8.99
amazon
0.16 oz. Luscious Lips + Eyes Botanical Balm
0.16 oz. Luscious Lips + Eyes Botanical Balm
$30.00
neimanmarcus
Chapstick Sun Defense 0.15 Oz. SPF 25 Lip Balm
Chapstick Sun Defense 0.15 Oz. SPF 25 Lip Balm
$1.99
buybuybaby
ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint Lip Balm
ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint Lip Balm
$4.99
ulta
Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment at Nordstrom
Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment at Nordstrom
$17.50
nordstrom
Cannuka Cbd Hydrating Lip Balm
Cannuka Cbd Hydrating Lip Balm
$9.00
macy's
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Marvel Super Hero Captain America Lip Balm Keychain
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Marvel Super Hero Captain America Lip Balm Keychain
$5.49
buybuybaby
Lip Smacker 0.26 Oz. Disney Emoji Lip Balm In Belle #lastrosepetal
Lip Smacker 0.26 Oz. Disney Emoji Lip Balm In Belle #lastrosepetal
$5.49
bedbath&beyond
Bitchstix Green Tea Aloe Lip Balm
Bitchstix Green Tea Aloe Lip Balm
$10.00
southmoonunder
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Eucalyptus Soothing
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Eucalyptus Soothing
$4.49
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
BLK/OPL Lip and Cheek Balm, Birthday Suit
BLK/OPL Lip and Cheek Balm, Birthday Suit
$7.94
($8.00
save 1%)
walmartusa
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm Original Beeswax - 0.15 oz
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm Original Beeswax - 0.15 oz
$3.99
walgreens
Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick with SPF 15, Fresh Cherry - 0.15 oz
Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick with SPF 15, Fresh Cherry - 0.15 oz
$1.29
walgreens
Lipslicks Smoochies Double Dare 565 Lip Balm -- 2 per case., Quality you can trust from CoverGirl .,Bulk Value Pack of 2.,Great Value! By COVERGIRL
Lipslicks Smoochies Double Dare 565 Lip Balm -- 2 per case., Quality you can trust from CoverGirl .,Bulk Value Pack of 2.,Great Value! By COVERGIRL
$25.47
walmart
Burt's Bees Unisex Dragonfruit Lemon Moisturizing Lip Balm 0.15 oz Skin Care 792850910492
Burt's Bees Unisex Dragonfruit Lemon Moisturizing Lip Balm 0.15 oz Skin Care 792850910492
$8.00
jomashop
Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick with SPF 15, Cupcake Batter flavor - 0.15 oz
Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick with SPF 15, Cupcake Batter flavor - 0.15 oz
$1.99
walgreens
By Terry Jewel Fantasy Baume De Rose Bauble Lip Balm 2.3g
By Terry Jewel Fantasy Baume De Rose Bauble Lip Balm 2.3g
$18.62
dermstore
Bobbi Brown Travel Size Extra Lip Tint Sheer Tinted Lip Balm Set USD $25 Value at Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Travel Size Extra Lip Tint Sheer Tinted Lip Balm Set USD $25 Value at Nordstrom
$20.00
nordstrom
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Moisturizing Trio - Advanced Therapy, Sugar Rose, Sugar Mint, What it is: A trio of nourishing balms to refresh, tint, and care for your lips. By Brand Fresh
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Moisturizing Trio - Advanced Therapy, Sugar Rose, Sugar Mint, What it is: A trio of nourishing balms to refresh, tint, and care for your lips. By Brand Fresh
$61.76
walmart
Blossom Color Changing Crystal Lip Balm Purple Flower - 0.7oz
Blossom Color Changing Crystal Lip Balm Purple Flower - 0.7oz
$4.99
target
Blistex Complete Moisture Lip Moisturizer 0.15 oz Balm
Blistex Complete Moisture Lip Moisturizer 0.15 oz Balm
$2.25
swansonhealth
Burt's Bees Lip Balm, with Pink Grapefruit, 0.15 oz []
Burt's Bees Lip Balm, with Pink Grapefruit, 0.15 oz []
$10.27
walmartusa
Advertisement
Burberry Lip Balm Soft Peach 0.3 OZ (Tester)
Burberry Lip Balm Soft Peach 0.3 OZ (Tester)
$78.99
overstock
ChapStick Total Hydration Soothing Oasis Moisturizing Lip Balm Tube, 0.12 Oz
ChapStick Total Hydration Soothing Oasis Moisturizing Lip Balm Tube, 0.12 Oz
$2.94
($3.59
save 18%)
walmartusa
Bitchstix Eucalyptus Lip Balm
Bitchstix Eucalyptus Lip Balm
$10.00
southmoonunder
Burt's Bees Freshly Picked Moisturizing Lip Balms
Burt's Bees Freshly Picked Moisturizing Lip Balms
$10.99
ulta
Buxom Cosmetics 2-Pc. The Royal Lip Treatment Lip Scrub & Dolly Fever Lip Balm Set - N/a
Buxom Cosmetics 2-Pc. The Royal Lip Treatment Lip Scrub & Dolly Fever Lip Balm Set - N/a
$25.00
macy's
Burt's Bees Vanilla Bean Lip Balm - 0.15 OZ
Burt's Bees Vanilla Bean Lip Balm - 0.15 OZ
$3.59
walgreens
Besufy Empty Lip Cream Tubes,10 Pcs 8ml Empty Lip Cream Balm Tubes Transparent Cosmetic Containers Holders
Besufy Empty Lip Cream Tubes,10 Pcs 8ml Empty Lip Cream Balm Tubes Transparent Cosmetic Containers Holders
$9.16
walmart
Dionis Matte Tint Goat Milk Lip Balm, Cocoa Lips, 0.15 oz
Dionis Matte Tint Goat Milk Lip Balm, Cocoa Lips, 0.15 oz
$6.80
($8.00
save 15%)
macys
DOACT 1.2ml Lip Balm Cute Bottle Empty Cosmetic Container Tube Travel Tool,Lip Balm Cute Bottle(45Pcs)
DOACT 1.2ml Lip Balm Cute Bottle Empty Cosmetic Container Tube Travel Tool,Lip Balm Cute Bottle(45Pcs)
$9.95
walmart
Dionis Vanilla Bean Goat Milk Lip Balm
Dionis Vanilla Bean Goat Milk Lip Balm
$5.00
ulta
ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub, Vitamin-Enriched Lip Oil, 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm Lip Gift Set
ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub, Vitamin-Enriched Lip Oil, 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm Lip Gift Set
$8.01
($8.99
save 11%)
amazon
Clinique 60 Seconds to Stand Out 3-pc Set: All About Shadow Quad, High Impact Mascara in Black and Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry.
Clinique 60 Seconds to Stand Out 3-pc Set: All About Shadow Quad, High Impact Mascara in Black and Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry.
$15.98
walmart
Advertisement
Mocha Cocoa Butter Lip Balm
Mocha Cocoa Butter Lip Balm
$4.69
vitaminshoppe
Bloomeffects Tulip Tint Lip & Cheek Balm 0.5 oz.
Bloomeffects Tulip Tint Lip & Cheek Balm 0.5 oz.
$29.00
bloomingdale's
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Lip Balm SPF 15 Duo
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Lip Balm SPF 15 Duo
$16.00
qvc
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Marvel Super Hero Spiderman Lip Balm Keychain
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Marvel Super Hero Spiderman Lip Balm Keychain
$5.49
buybuybaby
(Quantity: 100 Pieces) Beauticom 3G/3ML Round Clear Jars with White Lids for Lotion, Creams, Toners, Lip Balms, Makeup Samples - BPA Free
(Quantity: 100 Pieces) Beauticom 3G/3ML Round Clear Jars with White Lids for Lotion, Creams, Toners, Lip Balms, Makeup Samples - BPA Free
$21.75
walmart
Burt's Bees Unisex Tinted Lip Balm 0.15 oz Hibiscus Skin Care 792850894624
Burt's Bees Unisex Tinted Lip Balm 0.15 oz Hibiscus Skin Care 792850894624
$9.99
jomashop
Clinique / Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm 14 - Curvy Candy .1 oz
Clinique / Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm 14 - Curvy Candy .1 oz
$11.99
($19.00
save 37%)
jomashop
ChapStick 100% Natural Lip Butter Green Tea Mint - 0.15 oz
ChapStick 100% Natural Lip Butter Green Tea Mint - 0.15 oz
$1.89
walgreens
Lip Smacker 0.26 Oz. Fanta Strawberry Cup Lip Balm
Lip Smacker 0.26 Oz. Fanta Strawberry Cup Lip Balm
$4.29
bedbath&beyond
Organic Mint Lip Balm
Organic Mint Lip Balm
$7.00
verishop
Alaffia EveryDay Coconut Vegan Lip Balm, Purely Coconut - 0.15 oz
Alaffia EveryDay Coconut Vegan Lip Balm, Purely Coconut - 0.15 oz
$2.99
walgreens
Burberry Lip Balm Coral Glow 0.3 OZ (Tester)
Burberry Lip Balm Coral Glow 0.3 OZ (Tester)
$78.99
overstock
Advertisement
Balems Lips Care Serum Lip Essence Balm Lips Moisturizing Plumping Cream for Reduce Fine Lines , Making Sexy Doodle Lips and Repair Necrotic Skin
Balems Lips Care Serum Lip Essence Balm Lips Moisturizing Plumping Cream for Reduce Fine Lines , Making Sexy Doodle Lips and Repair Necrotic Skin
$7.09
walmart
Dark Chocolate + Mint Lip Balm
Dark Chocolate + Mint Lip Balm
$3.49
vitaminshoppe
Blistex Orange Mango Blast Lip Balm Orange Mango Blast - 0.15 oz
Blistex Orange Mango Blast Lip Balm Orange Mango Blast - 0.15 oz
$1.39
walgreens
Simple Serenity Lip Balm Tins By ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
Simple Serenity Lip Balm Tins By ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Avon Moisture Therapy Intensive Healing & Repair Lip Balm Holiday Edition
Avon Moisture Therapy Intensive Healing & Repair Lip Balm Holiday Edition
$8.97
walmart
Badger Organic Cocoa Butter Lip Balm - Vanilla Bean 0.25 oz Balm
Badger Organic Cocoa Butter Lip Balm - Vanilla Bean 0.25 oz Balm
$4.25
swansonhealth
Abreva (Single 2g Tube) Cold Sore Healing Cream + Chapstick Moisturizer (1 Stick) Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm Lip Care Package
Abreva (Single 2g Tube) Cold Sore Healing Cream + Chapstick Moisturizer (1 Stick) Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm Lip Care Package
$20.19
amazon
Mint + White Tea Lip Balm (Spf 25)
Mint + White Tea Lip Balm (Spf 25)
$10.00
verishop
Almay Age Essentials Lip Treatment with Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 0.24 oz
Almay Age Essentials Lip Treatment with Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 0.24 oz
$8.58
($14.99
save 43%)
walmartusa
37YIMU 10Pcs Aluminum Jar Containers Pot Tin Empty Wax Lip Balm Cosmetic containers
37YIMU 10Pcs Aluminum Jar Containers Pot Tin Empty Wax Lip Balm Cosmetic containers
$10.28
walmart
Carmex Classic Medicated 0.25 Oz. Lip Balm Jar
Carmex Classic Medicated 0.25 Oz. Lip Balm Jar
$1.49
buybuybaby
Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm - Camellia - 0.3oz
Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm - Camellia - 0.3oz
$11.99
target
Load More
Lip Balm & Treatment
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.