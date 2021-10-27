Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Lip
Lips
Share
Lips
Balm Treatment
Gloss
Stain
Liquid Lipstick
Liner
Lipstick
Atelier of Dreams Diorific Lipstick in 074 Rose D Hiver at Nordstrom
featured
Atelier of Dreams Diorific Lipstick in 074 Rose D Hiver at Nordstrom
$40.00
nordstrom
Careline Lipstick Color Code (P34 Sheer Purple)
featured
Careline Lipstick Color Code (P34 Sheer Purple)
$19.30
amazon
Clinique Pop Matte Lipstick 14 Cute Pop 0.13 OZ ZTPH14
featured
Clinique Pop Matte Lipstick 14 Cute Pop 0.13 OZ ZTPH14
$68.49
overstock
Christian Louboutin Beauty - Silky Satin Lip Colour - Torerra
Christian Louboutin Beauty - Silky Satin Lip Colour - Torerra
$90.00
net a porterlimited
ChapStick Total Hydration (Midnight Magenta Tint, 0.24 Ounce) Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Contains Omega 3 6 9
ChapStick Total Hydration (Midnight Magenta Tint, 0.24 Ounce) Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Contains Omega 3 6 9
$4.43
($6.99
save 37%)
amazon
COVERGIRL, Outlast AllDay Lip Color with Moisturizing Topcoat New Neutrals Shade Collection 120 Dusty Blush, 1 Count
COVERGIRL, Outlast AllDay Lip Color with Moisturizing Topcoat New Neutrals Shade Collection 120 Dusty Blush, 1 Count
$7.64
($10.99
save 30%)
amazon
Buxom Cosmetics Full Force Plumping Lipstick
Buxom Cosmetics Full Force Plumping Lipstick
$17.00
($20.00
save 15%)
macys
CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ - Radiant Lip Gloss - Warm Crystal 2
CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ - Radiant Lip Gloss - Warm Crystal 2
$38.00
net a porterlimited
Chapstick Total Hydration .12 Oz. Ez-Twist Tube Moisture + Tint Tinted Moisturizer In Merlot
Chapstick Total Hydration .12 Oz. Ez-Twist Tube Moisture + Tint Tinted Moisturizer In Merlot
$4.99
buybuybaby
Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Passionfruit and Chamomile, 100% Natural Origin, 0.25 Ounces
Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Passionfruit and Chamomile, 100% Natural Origin, 0.25 Ounces
$8.99
amazon
Loubilaque Lip Lacquer
Loubilaque Lip Lacquer
$85.00
neimanmarcus
5/10Pcs Reusable 3D Mask Bracket, Silicone Face Mask Inner Support Frame, Lipstick Protection Stand, Enhance Breathing Space For Nose And Mouth
5/10Pcs Reusable 3D Mask Bracket, Silicone Face Mask Inner Support Frame, Lipstick Protection Stand, Enhance Breathing Space For Nose And Mouth
$6.49
walmart
Advertisement
0.16 oz. Luscious Lips + Eyes Botanical Balm
0.16 oz. Luscious Lips + Eyes Botanical Balm
$30.00
neimanmarcus
Chapstick Sun Defense 0.15 Oz. SPF 25 Lip Balm
Chapstick Sun Defense 0.15 Oz. SPF 25 Lip Balm
$1.99
buybuybaby
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Gloss, Harvest Time - 1 Tube
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Gloss, Harvest Time - 1 Tube
$9.23
($9.41
save 2%)
walmartusa
ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint Lip Balm
ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint Lip Balm
$4.99
ulta
Christian Louboutin LoubiDazzle Glitter Fluid Lip Color
Christian Louboutin LoubiDazzle Glitter Fluid Lip Color
$85.00
saksfifthavenue
Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment at Nordstrom
Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment at Nordstrom
$17.50
nordstrom
Clinique Pop Glaze Lipstick Melon Drop Pop 0.13 OZ ZLPR02
Clinique Pop Glaze Lipstick Melon Drop Pop 0.13 OZ ZLPR02
$66.49
overstock
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Demi-Matte Lipstick, 445 Just Saying, 0.12 oz
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Demi-Matte Lipstick, 445 Just Saying, 0.12 oz
$4.74
($5.92
save 20%)
walmartusa
Clinique Dramatically Different Lipstick Shaping Lip Color in A Different Grape at Nordstrom
Clinique Dramatically Different Lipstick Shaping Lip Color in A Different Grape at Nordstrom
$20.00
nordstrom
Dior I0093255 Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick - 639 Riviera Star, 0.11 Ounce
Dior I0093255 Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick - 639 Riviera Star, 0.11 Ounce
$35.00
amazon
COVERGIRL Colorlicious Lipstick 275 Coffee Crave .12oz
COVERGIRL Colorlicious Lipstick 275 Coffee Crave .12oz
$5.99
target
Burberry Burberry Kisses Hydrating Lip Colour - # No. 49 Light Crimson 3.3g/0.11oz
Burberry Burberry Kisses Hydrating Lip Colour - # No. 49 Light Crimson 3.3g/0.11oz
$36.09
newegg
Advertisement
Buxom / Va-va Plump Shiny Liquid Lipstick(gimme A Hint) 0.11 oz (3.5 ml)
Buxom / Va-va Plump Shiny Liquid Lipstick(gimme A Hint) 0.11 oz (3.5 ml)
$13.99
($20.00
save 30%)
jomashop
Endless Summer Color Wave Natural Lipstick
Endless Summer Color Wave Natural Lipstick
$18.00
verishop
COVERGIRL Colorlicious Gloss Craving Cranberries 720, .12 oz (packaging may vary)
COVERGIRL Colorlicious Gloss Craving Cranberries 720, .12 oz (packaging may vary)
$5.99
amazon
Christian Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick 267 Twinkle
Christian Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick 267 Twinkle
$31.49
overstock
Cannuka Cbd Hydrating Lip Balm
Cannuka Cbd Hydrating Lip Balm
$9.00
macy's
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Marvel Super Hero Captain America Lip Balm Keychain
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Marvel Super Hero Captain America Lip Balm Keychain
$5.49
buybuybaby
Lip Smacker 0.26 Oz. Disney Emoji Lip Balm In Belle #lastrosepetal
Lip Smacker 0.26 Oz. Disney Emoji Lip Balm In Belle #lastrosepetal
$5.49
bedbath&beyond
COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Lip Color with Topcoat - Universal Nude 960 - 0.07 fl oz
COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Lip Color with Topcoat - Universal Nude 960 - 0.07 fl oz
$7.69
target
COL-LAB Line & Define Lip Contouring Pencil Bang Bang | Red | .42 oz | Sally Beauty
COL-LAB Line & Define Lip Contouring Pencil Bang Bang | Red | .42 oz | Sally Beauty
$9.89
sallybeautyaffiliateprogram
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Lippy Pal Swirl Lip Gloss- Panda In Cuddly Cream Puff
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Lippy Pal Swirl Lip Gloss- Panda In Cuddly Cream Puff
$4.29
bedbath&beyond
BR- All in one Makeup Set - Eyeshadows, Blush, Lip gloss and Mascara
BR- All in one Makeup Set - Eyeshadows, Blush, Lip gloss and Mascara
$19.83
walmart
Bitchstix Green Tea Aloe Lip Balm
Bitchstix Green Tea Aloe Lip Balm
$10.00
southmoonunder
Advertisement
Bourjois - Rouge Edition Velvet Lipstick - # 12 Beau Brun(7.7ml/0.26oz)
Bourjois - Rouge Edition Velvet Lipstick - # 12 Beau Brun(7.7ml/0.26oz)
$19.12
newegg
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Eucalyptus Soothing
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Eucalyptus Soothing
$4.49
bedbath&beyond
BLK/OPL Lip and Cheek Balm, Birthday Suit
BLK/OPL Lip and Cheek Balm, Birthday Suit
$7.94
($8.00
save 1%)
walmartusa
CHARLOTTE TILBURY - Superstar Lips Lipstick - Walk Of No Shame
CHARLOTTE TILBURY - Superstar Lips Lipstick - Walk Of No Shame
$35.00
net a porterlimited
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lipstick Metallic, Flushed 505, 0.123 Ounce
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lipstick Metallic, Flushed 505, 0.123 Ounce
$7.19
amazon
Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel Lasting Liquid Lipstick
Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel Lasting Liquid Lipstick
$21.00
qvc
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm Original Beeswax - 0.15 oz
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm Original Beeswax - 0.15 oz
$3.99
walgreens
Covergirl Outlast UltiMatte One Step Liquid Lip Color, Prosecco Pop, 0.11 oz
Covergirl Outlast UltiMatte One Step Liquid Lip Color, Prosecco Pop, 0.11 oz
$7.94
walmartusa
CHARLOTTE TILBURY - Charlotte's Jewel Lips Gloss - Walk Of No Shame
CHARLOTTE TILBURY - Charlotte's Jewel Lips Gloss - Walk Of No Shame
$23.00
net a porterlimited
Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick with SPF 15, Fresh Cherry - 0.15 oz
Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick with SPF 15, Fresh Cherry - 0.15 oz
$1.29
walgreens
Charlotte Tilbury - Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm - Crystal Happikiss
Charlotte Tilbury - Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm - Crystal Happikiss
$35.00
net a porterlimited
CAILYN Pure Lust Lipstick Pencil, Plum
CAILYN Pure Lust Lipstick Pencil, Plum
$12.44
amazon
Advertisement
Covergirl Exhibitionist Cream Lipstick, One Size , Pink
Covergirl Exhibitionist Cream Lipstick, One Size , Pink
$7.99
jcpenneyaffiliate
Cargo Essential Lip Color, Bermuda
Cargo Essential Lip Color, Bermuda
$22.00
amazon
CAILYN Pure Ease Matte Lip Cleanser
CAILYN Pure Ease Matte Lip Cleanser
$12.00
amazon
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick, One Size , Pink
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick, One Size , Pink
$38.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Lipslicks Smoochies Double Dare 565 Lip Balm -- 2 per case., Quality you can trust from CoverGirl .,Bulk Value Pack of 2.,Great Value! By COVERGIRL
Lipslicks Smoochies Double Dare 565 Lip Balm -- 2 per case., Quality you can trust from CoverGirl .,Bulk Value Pack of 2.,Great Value! By COVERGIRL
$25.47
walmart
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Ultra-Matte Lipstick, Risky Business, 0.09 oz
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Ultra-Matte Lipstick, Risky Business, 0.09 oz
$7.86
($7.94
save 1%)
walmartusa
Gen Nude Radiant Lipstick - XoX by bareMinerals for Women - 0.12 oz Lipstick
Gen Nude Radiant Lipstick - XoX by bareMinerals for Women - 0.12 oz Lipstick
$12.99
($20.00
save 35%)
jomashop
Contour Edition Lip Liner - # 02 Coton Candy by Bourjois for Women - 0.04 oz Lip Liner
Contour Edition Lip Liner - # 02 Coton Candy by Bourjois for Women - 0.04 oz Lip Liner
$12.79
newegg
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lipstick in Regal /Mid Tone Yellow Red at Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lipstick in Regal /Mid Tone Yellow Red at Nordstrom
$29.00
nordstrom
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN BEAUTY - Sheer Voile Lip Colour - Très Béa
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN BEAUTY - Sheer Voile Lip Colour - Très Béa
$90.00
net a porterlimited
Burt's Bees Unisex Dragonfruit Lemon Moisturizing Lip Balm 0.15 oz Skin Care 792850910492
Burt's Bees Unisex Dragonfruit Lemon Moisturizing Lip Balm 0.15 oz Skin Care 792850910492
$8.00
jomashop
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish - Brittany (nude pink w/ shimmer)
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish - Brittany (nude pink w/ shimmer)
$21.00
ulta
Load More
Lips
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.