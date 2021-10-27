Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Eye
Eyeshadow
Eyeshadow
Share
Eyeshadow
Too Faced Teddy Bare Bare It All Eye Shadow Palette
featured
Too Faced Teddy Bare Bare It All Eye Shadow Palette
$45.00
qvc
Bobbi Brown Allspice Sparkle Eye Shadow
featured
Bobbi Brown Allspice Sparkle Eye Shadow
$36.00
belk
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Refill
featured
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Refill
$10.20
($12.00
save 15%)
macys
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Single Hot Chocolate
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Single Hot Chocolate
$16.59
overstock
Pressed Eyeshadow Refill
Pressed Eyeshadow Refill
$18.00
verishop
Almay Velvet Foil Cream Shadow, Ruby Glam - 0.36 oz | CVS
Almay Velvet Foil Cream Shadow, Ruby Glam - 0.36 oz | CVS
$8.49
cvs
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Single Ballet
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Single Ballet
$17.99
overstock
Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Foundation, One Size , Fawn
Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Foundation, One Size , Fawn
$25.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Pressed Eyeshadow
Pressed Eyeshadow
$26.00
verishop
Ajmal Shadow Ii Cologne By Ajmal Eau De Parfum Spray 2.5 oz Eau De Parfum Spray
Ajmal Shadow Ii Cologne By Ajmal Eau De Parfum Spray 2.5 oz Eau De Parfum Spray
$89.95
walmart
AUPERTO 572pcs Makeup Eyelid Double Sided Tape Big Eye Decoration Invisible Double Fold Eyelid Shadow Sticker
AUPERTO 572pcs Makeup Eyelid Double Sided Tape Big Eye Decoration Invisible Double Fold Eyelid Shadow Sticker
$10.99
walmart
A2Z Beauty Eyeshadow, All That Glitters, 4 Count
A2Z Beauty Eyeshadow, All That Glitters, 4 Count
$7.50
amazon
Advertisement
Laura Mercier Sateen Eye Colour in Sandstone at Nordstrom
Laura Mercier Sateen Eye Colour in Sandstone at Nordstrom
$25.00
nordstrom
Mineral Fusion Eye Shadow Singles, Raw, 0.06 Ounce
Mineral Fusion Eye Shadow Singles, Raw, 0.06 Ounce
$15.64
($16.99
save 8%)
amazon
Single Eyeshadow - Strada - 1.1g/0.04oz
Single Eyeshadow - Strada - 1.1g/0.04oz
$37.16
newegg
NARS - Single Eyeshadow - Ishta
NARS - Single Eyeshadow - Ishta
$19.00
net a porterlimited
MAC Orb (Satin) Eye Shadow
MAC Orb (Satin) Eye Shadow
$19.00
belk
MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Face Color Highlight, Sculpt & Blush Powder Refill in H-104-Eggshell at Nordstrom
MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Face Color Highlight, Sculpt & Blush Powder Refill in H-104-Eggshell at Nordstrom
$23.00
nordstrom
Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow, Night Sky - 0.08 oz | CVS
Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow, Night Sky - 0.08 oz | CVS
$4.19
cvs
Nude by Nature Women's Eyeshadow Storm - Storm Pressed Eyeshadow
Nude by Nature Women's Eyeshadow Storm - Storm Pressed Eyeshadow
$7.99
($17.00
save 53%)
zulily
Maybelline New York Color Tattoo 24 Hour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Makeup, V.I.P, 0.14 Ounce
Maybelline New York Color Tattoo 24 Hour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Makeup, V.I.P, 0.14 Ounce
$6.04
amazon
Nars Underworld Eye Shadow Powder 0.14 oz (4 ml)
Nars Underworld Eye Shadow Powder 0.14 oz (4 ml)
$14.99
($29.00
save 48%)
jomashop
Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow, The Glo Down - 0.08 oz | CVS
Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow, The Glo Down - 0.08 oz | CVS
$4.19
cvs
Nvey Eco Cosmetics Eye Shadow - Deep Rose (151)
Nvey Eco Cosmetics Eye Shadow - Deep Rose (151)
$19.50
walmart
Advertisement
NARS Hardwired Eyeshadow - Pointe Noire 1.1g/0.04oz
NARS Hardwired Eyeshadow - Pointe Noire 1.1g/0.04oz
$39.48
newegg
Nyx Professional Makeup Glitter Goals 0.12 Oz. Liquid Eyeshadow In Metropical
Nyx Professional Makeup Glitter Goals 0.12 Oz. Liquid Eyeshadow In Metropical
$7.99
buybuybaby
Milani Eye Shadow, Life Partner E/s Duo-110
Milani Eye Shadow, Life Partner E/s Duo-110
$4.97
walmartusa
HUDA BEAUTY Matte & Metal Melted Double Ended Liquid Eyeshadows Silk Bomber (purple matte), Bubblegum (duo-chrome fuchsia-toned glitter) 2 X 0.068 oz
HUDA BEAUTY Matte & Metal Melted Double Ended Liquid Eyeshadows Silk Bomber (purple matte), Bubblegum (duo-chrome fuchsia-toned glitter) 2 X 0.068 oz
$25.00
sephora
INIKA Pressed Mineral Eyeshadow Duo - Gold Oyster
INIKA Pressed Mineral Eyeshadow Duo - Gold Oyster
$29.00
skinstoreus
Jane Iredale - PurePressed Single Eye Shadow - Slate Brown(1.8g/0.06oz)
Jane Iredale - PurePressed Single Eye Shadow - Slate Brown(1.8g/0.06oz)
$39.42
newegg
KIKO MILANO Stardust Single Eyeshadow - Golden Hill in 01 Golden Hill at Nordstrom Rack
KIKO MILANO Stardust Single Eyeshadow - Golden Hill in 01 Golden Hill at Nordstrom Rack
$13.00
nordstromrack
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Mono Eyeshadow 0.12 OZ, Matte-Ison Avenue | CVS
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Mono Eyeshadow 0.12 OZ, Matte-Ison Avenue | CVS
$6.99
cvs
Hard Candy Top Ten Eyeshadow, 1303 Lap of Luxury, 0.4 oz
Hard Candy Top Ten Eyeshadow, 1303 Lap of Luxury, 0.4 oz
$5.97
walmartusa
L'Oreal Paris Brilliant Eyes Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow Makeup, Royal Onyx, 0.1 fl oz
L'Oreal Paris Brilliant Eyes Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow Makeup, Royal Onyx, 0.1 fl oz
$9.31
($11.99
save 22%)
walmartusa
L'Oreal Paris Brilliant Eyes Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow Makeup, Diamond Drop - 0.1 oz | CVS
L'Oreal Paris Brilliant Eyes Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow Makeup, Diamond Drop - 0.1 oz | CVS
$12.99
cvs
L'oréal Paris Infallible 0.12 Oz. Eye Shadow In Glistening Garnet
L'oréal Paris Infallible 0.12 Oz. Eye Shadow In Glistening Garnet
$6.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
NUDESTIX Magnetic Luminous Eye Color in Spirit.
NUDESTIX Magnetic Luminous Eye Color in Spirit.
$26.00
revolve
NARS Hardwired Single Eyeshadow, Goa - 1 Pack
NARS Hardwired Single Eyeshadow, Goa - 1 Pack
$21.99
overstock
Nars / Hardwired Powder Eyeshadow (Stud) 0.04 oz (1.1 ml)
Nars / Hardwired Powder Eyeshadow (Stud) 0.04 oz (1.1 ml)
$13.99
($22.00
save 36%)
jomashop
NYX Hot Singles Eyeshadow Moon Rock HS33 Womens NYX Eyes Makeup
NYX Hot Singles Eyeshadow Moon Rock HS33 Womens NYX Eyes Makeup
$5.50
beautyplussalon
NYX Professional Makeup Glitter Goals Liquid Eyeshadow, Metropical - 0.12 oz | CVS
NYX Professional Makeup Glitter Goals Liquid Eyeshadow, Metropical - 0.12 oz | CVS
$8.69
cvs
Nars Nunavut Eye Shadow Stick 0.05 oz (1.6 ml)
Nars Nunavut Eye Shadow Stick 0.05 oz (1.6 ml)
$16.99
($29.00
save 41%)
jomashop
Nars / Single Eyeshadow Domination 0.04 oz (1.1 ml)
Nars / Single Eyeshadow Domination 0.04 oz (1.1 ml)
$14.99
($19.00
save 21%)
jomashop
NYX Professional Makeup Hot Singles Eyeshadow
NYX Professional Makeup Hot Singles Eyeshadow
$4.50
ulta
Nars / Velvet Shadow Stick (Siros) 0.03 oz (1 ml)
Nars / Velvet Shadow Stick (Siros) 0.03 oz (1 ml)
$16.99
($29.00
save 41%)
jomashop
Maybelline Expert Wear Eyeshadow Quads, Charcoal Smokes, 0.17 oz
Maybelline Expert Wear Eyeshadow Quads, Charcoal Smokes, 0.17 oz
$4.97
($6.25
save 20%)
walmartusa
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Monos Eyeshadow, Quartz Fume, 0.12 oz.
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Monos Eyeshadow, Quartz Fume, 0.12 oz.
$4.43
($4.97
save 11%)
walmartusa
L.A. Girl Eye Lux Eyeshadow, Harmonize - 0.18 oz | CVS
L.A. Girl Eye Lux Eyeshadow, Harmonize - 0.18 oz | CVS
$5.29
cvs
Advertisement
Mavala Les Ombres Soyeuses Moisturizing Waterproof Silky Eye Shadow, Vert Emeraude, 0.3 Ounce
Mavala Les Ombres Soyeuses Moisturizing Waterproof Silky Eye Shadow, Vert Emeraude, 0.3 Ounce
$6.33
amazon
Cream Eye Shadow Refill
Cream Eye Shadow Refill
$24.00
neimanmarcus
Jouer Cosmetics CrÃ¨me Eyeshadow Crayon, One Size , Brown
Jouer Cosmetics CrÃ¨me Eyeshadow Crayon, One Size , Brown
$22.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shadow Quads, Silver Couture - 0.1 oz | CVS
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shadow Quads, Silver Couture - 0.1 oz | CVS
$10.99
cvs
L'oreal Hip Studio Secrets Professional Crystal Shadow Duos, Charming, 0.08-Ounce (Pack of 5)
L'oreal Hip Studio Secrets Professional Crystal Shadow Duos, Charming, 0.08-Ounce (Pack of 5)
$8.25
amazon
Jane Iredale Smoke Gets In Your Eyes Eye Shadow Kit (New Packaging) 9.6g/0.34oz
Jane Iredale Smoke Gets In Your Eyes Eye Shadow Kit (New Packaging) 9.6g/0.34oz
$62.03
newegg
Kjaer Weis Cream Eye Shadow Refill 0.07 fl. oz. - Golden
Kjaer Weis Cream Eye Shadow Refill 0.07 fl. oz. - Golden
$24.00
dermstore
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brilliant Eyes Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow, Longwearing Lasting Shimmer, Crease Resistant, Flake-proof, Precision Applicator, Quick Dry, Non-greasy, Paradise Star, 0.1 fluid_ounces
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brilliant Eyes Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow, Longwearing Lasting Shimmer, Crease Resistant, Flake-proof, Precision Applicator, Quick Dry, Non-greasy, Paradise Star, 0.1 fluid_ounces
$7.99
($9.99
save 20%)
amazon
L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24HR Eye Shadow, 998 Sultry Smoke - 0.12 oz | CVS
L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24HR Eye Shadow, 998 Sultry Smoke - 0.12 oz | CVS
$9.79
cvs
NARS Single Eyeshadow - Guayaquil 1.1g/0.04oz
NARS Single Eyeshadow - Guayaquil 1.1g/0.04oz
$29.33
newegg
RMS Beauty Eye Polish Cream Eyeshadow in Solar at Nordstrom
RMS Beauty Eye Polish Cream Eyeshadow in Solar at Nordstrom
$28.00
nordstrom
Pupa Milano Natural Side Compact Eyeshadow - Satin Effect - 95% Naturally-Derived Ingredients - Soft and Blendable - Intense Color - Maximum Comfort - 006 Golden Rose - 0.07 Oz
Pupa Milano Natural Side Compact Eyeshadow - Satin Effect - 95% Naturally-Derived Ingredients - Soft and Blendable - Intense Color - Maximum Comfort - 006 Golden Rose - 0.07 Oz
$7.11
amazon
Load More
Eyeshadow
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.