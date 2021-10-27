Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Sweepstakes
Brows
tattoo eyebrow pencil and ATOMUS stainless steel eyebrow triangle ruler
featured
tattoo eyebrow pencil and ATOMUS stainless steel eyebrow triangle ruler
$21.99
walmart
Aveda invati(TM) Brow Thickening Serum, Size 0.17 Oz at Nordstrom
featured
Aveda invati(TM) Brow Thickening Serum, Size 0.17 Oz at Nordstrom
$75.00
nordstrom
Arches & Halos Natural Hold Brow Gel Clear - 3.0ml
featured
Arches & Halos Natural Hold Brow Gel Clear - 3.0ml
$9.99
target
Arches & Halos Natural Hold Brow Gel in Clear, 0.106 Ounce
Arches & Halos Natural Hold Brow Gel in Clear, 0.106 Ounce
$9.99
amazon
Antonym Cosmetics Certified Natural Eyebrow Pencil, Dark Brown
Antonym Cosmetics Certified Natural Eyebrow Pencil, Dark Brown
$14.99
($25.00
save 40%)
walmartusa
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo Chocolate
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo Chocolate
$22.99
overstock
Arches & Halos Luxury Brow Building Pomade - Eyebrow Gel Cream Tint - Fill, Sculpt and Define Brows - Vegan and Cruelty Free Makeup - Warm Brown,I0110733
Arches & Halos Luxury Brow Building Pomade - Eyebrow Gel Cream Tint - Fill, Sculpt and Define Brows - Vegan and Cruelty Free Makeup - Warm Brown,I0110733
$9.99
amazon
Arches & Halos Ladies Micro Defining Brow Pencil 0.003 oz Charcoal Makeup 818881020877
Arches & Halos Ladies Micro Defining Brow Pencil 0.003 oz Charcoal Makeup 818881020877
$12.99
($13.00
save 0%)
jomashop
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil in Strawburn at Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil in Strawburn at Nordstrom
$23.00
nordstrom
Almay Long Lasting Brow Color, Dark Blonde, 0.9 Fluid Ounce
Almay Long Lasting Brow Color, Dark Blonde, 0.9 Fluid Ounce
$6.00
($11.99
save 50%)
amazon
Almay Long Lasting Brow Color, Brown
Almay Long Lasting Brow Color, Brown
$13.91
($31.79
save 56%)
walmartusa
ANGGREK Eyebrow Ruler, Positioning Ruler, Precise Girls Beauty Shop Make Up For Home
ANGGREK Eyebrow Ruler, Positioning Ruler, Precise Girls Beauty Shop Make Up For Home
$9.25
walmart
Ardell Brow Confidential Brow Duo Taupe Womens Ardell Brows Makeup
Ardell Brow Confidential Brow Duo Taupe Womens Ardell Brows Makeup
$12.99
($14.00
save 7%)
beautyplussalon
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Pen, One Size , Multiple Colors
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Pen, One Size , Multiple Colors
$22.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Ardell Brow Building Fiber Gel Dark Brown Womens Ardell Brows Makeup
Ardell Brow Building Fiber Gel Dark Brown Womens Ardell Brows Makeup
$9.99
($11.00
save 9%)
beautyplussalon
Arches & Halos Get Set Go Brow Gel - 0.11 fl oz
Arches & Halos Get Set Go Brow Gel - 0.11 fl oz
$9.99
walgreens
Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel - 0.28 fl oz - Ulta Beauty
Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel - 0.28 fl oz - Ulta Beauty
$22.00
target
Annabelle Eyebrow Pencil, Blond, 0.04 oz
Annabelle Eyebrow Pencil, Blond, 0.04 oz
$6.95
amazon
Arches & Halos Ladies Microfiber Tinted Brow Mousse 0.106 oz Mocha Blonde Makeup 818881021034
Arches & Halos Ladies Microfiber Tinted Brow Mousse 0.106 oz Mocha Blonde Makeup 818881021034
$12.99
jomashop
NUDESTIX Eyebrow Stylus Pencil and Gel (Various Shades) - Dirty Blonde
NUDESTIX Eyebrow Stylus Pencil and Gel (Various Shades) - Dirty Blonde
$26.00
skinstoreus
NYX Professional Makeup Dip, Shape, Go! Longwear Brow Pomade, Chocolate
NYX Professional Makeup Dip, Shape, Go! Longwear Brow Pomade, Chocolate
$10.19
($11.00
save 7%)
walmartusa
Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Pomade Long Lasting, Buildable, Eyebrow Makeup, Black Brown, 0.106 oz
Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Pomade Long Lasting, Buildable, Eyebrow Makeup, Black Brown, 0.106 oz
$7.98
($9.39
save 15%)
walmartusa
MAC Cosmetics MAC Veluxe Brow Liner in Deep Dark Brunette at Nordstrom
MAC Cosmetics MAC Veluxe Brow Liner in Deep Dark Brunette at Nordstrom
$23.00
nordstrom
Maybelline New York Brow Fast Sculpt, Shapes Eyebrows, Eyebrow Mascara Makeup, Medium Brown - 0.09 oz | CVS
Maybelline New York Brow Fast Sculpt, Shapes Eyebrows, Eyebrow Mascara Makeup, Medium Brown - 0.09 oz | CVS
$7.99
cvs
Maybelline New York Brow Extensions Fiber Pomade Crayon Eyebrow Makeup, 262 Black Brown,1 Count (Pack of 1)
Maybelline New York Brow Extensions Fiber Pomade Crayon Eyebrow Makeup, 262 Black Brown,1 Count (Pack of 1)
$4.99
($7.99
save 38%)
amazon
Maybelline Brow Fast Sculpt, Shapes Eyebrows, Eyebrow Mascara Makeup, Warm Brown, 0.09 Fl. Oz.
Maybelline Brow Fast Sculpt, Shapes Eyebrows, Eyebrow Mascara Makeup, Warm Brown, 0.09 Fl. Oz.
$6.98
amazon
Milani Stay Put Brow Sculpting Mechanical Pencil, Dark Brown - 0.01 oz | CVS
Milani Stay Put Brow Sculpting Mechanical Pencil, Dark Brown - 0.01 oz | CVS
$8.79
cvs
MILANI Stay Put Brow Shaping Gel, Medium Brown
MILANI Stay Put Brow Shaping Gel, Medium Brown
$8.76
walmartusa
Milani Precision Brow Pencil, Medium Brown - 0.002 oz | CVS
Milani Precision Brow Pencil, Medium Brown - 0.002 oz | CVS
$8.99
cvs
NYX Professional Makeup Tame & Frame Tinted Brow Pomade, Black - 0.18 oz | CVS
NYX Professional Makeup Tame & Frame Tinted Brow Pomade, Black - 0.18 oz | CVS
$8.29
cvs
Makeup Revolution Brow Soap Styler - 0.18oz
Makeup Revolution Brow Soap Styler - 0.18oz
$8.00
target
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil, Ultra-Fine Mechanical Pencil, Draws Tiny Brow Hairs and Fills in Sparse Areas and Gaps, Brunette, 0.003 Ounce (1 Count)
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil, Ultra-Fine Mechanical Pencil, Draws Tiny Brow Hairs and Fills in Sparse Areas and Gaps, Brunette, 0.003 Ounce (1 Count)
$4.99
($7.99
save 38%)
amazon
Huda Beauty #BOMBBROWS Full 'n Fluffy Fiber Gel in Caramel Blonde - 3 - Shop Now
Huda Beauty #BOMBBROWS Full 'n Fluffy Fiber Gel in Caramel Blonde - 3 - Shop Now
$19.00
hudabeauty
J.Cat Beauty Dual-Blade Pencil Sharpener
J.Cat Beauty Dual-Blade Pencil Sharpener
$2.49
ulta
Hard Candy Marilyn Brow Pencil, Deep
Hard Candy Marilyn Brow Pencil, Deep
$7.40
walmartusa
IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil, One Size , Multiple Colors
IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil, One Size , Multiple Colors
$25.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Maybelline New York Brow Fast Sculpt, Shapes Eyebrows, Eyebrow Mascara Makeup, Black Brown - 0.09 oz | CVS
Maybelline New York Brow Fast Sculpt, Shapes Eyebrows, Eyebrow Mascara Makeup, Black Brown - 0.09 oz | CVS
$7.99
cvs
Milani Precision Brow Pencil, Ebony
Milani Precision Brow Pencil, Ebony
$7.97
walmartusa
Milani Stay Put Brow Color, Brunette - 0.09 oz | CVS
Milani Stay Put Brow Color, Brunette - 0.09 oz | CVS
$10.99
cvs
No7 Beautiful Eyebrow Sculpting Pencil - 0.01 oz
No7 Beautiful Eyebrow Sculpting Pencil - 0.01 oz
$9.99
walgreens
NYX Professional Makeup Sculpt and Highlight Brow Contour, Soft Brown/Rose - 0.025 oz | CVS
NYX Professional Makeup Sculpt and Highlight Brow Contour, Soft Brown/Rose - 0.025 oz | CVS
$10.99
cvs
Nad's Eyebrow Wax Strips - Facial Hair Removal for Women - Eyebrow Wax Kit with 6 Eyebrow Waxing Strips + 6 Calming Oil Wipes + 2g Skin Protection Powder, 1 Count
Nad's Eyebrow Wax Strips - Facial Hair Removal for Women - Eyebrow Wax Kit with 6 Eyebrow Waxing Strips + 6 Calming Oil Wipes + 2g Skin Protection Powder, 1 Count
$8.99
amazon
NYX Professional Makeup Eyebrow Gel, Blonde - 0.34 oz | CVS
NYX Professional Makeup Eyebrow Gel, Blonde - 0.34 oz | CVS
$8.29
cvs
NUVALASH All Natural Brow Pomade - Chocolate at Nordstrom Rack
NUVALASH All Natural Brow Pomade - Chocolate at Nordstrom Rack
$14.97
nordstromrack
Palladio Herbal Clear Brow Gel | Black | Sally Beauty
Palladio Herbal Clear Brow Gel | Black | Sally Beauty
$8.09
sallybeautyaffiliateprogram
Revlon Colorstay Eyebrow Pencil Creator with Powder & Spoolie Brush to Fill, Define, Sculpt, Shape & Diffuse Perfect Brows, Dark Brown (610) 0.23 oz
Revlon Colorstay Eyebrow Pencil Creator with Powder & Spoolie Brush to Fill, Define, Sculpt, Shape & Diffuse Perfect Brows, Dark Brown (610) 0.23 oz
$9.74
($12.99
save 25%)
amazon
Mamonde Natural Auto Pencil Eyebrow Brush Makeup 02 Brown, 0.3 g
Mamonde Natural Auto Pencil Eyebrow Brush Makeup 02 Brown, 0.3 g
$7.00
amazon
Eyebrow Microblading Kit - Combofix 149pcs Eyebrow Microblading Tattoo Kit Eyebrow Manual Pen with Blades Eyebrow Ruler Practice Skin Ink Ring Cups for Eyebrow Tattoo Kit Makeup Microblading Supplies
Eyebrow Microblading Kit - Combofix 149pcs Eyebrow Microblading Tattoo Kit Eyebrow Manual Pen with Blades Eyebrow Ruler Practice Skin Ink Ring Cups for Eyebrow Tattoo Kit Makeup Microblading Supplies
$44.30
walmart
(2 Pack) COVERGIRL Eyebrow & Eyemakers Pencil, Soft Blonde
(2 Pack) COVERGIRL Eyebrow & Eyemakers Pencil, Soft Blonde
$10.93
walmartusa
Ardell Brow Defining Powder, 0.08-Ounce (Pack of 3)
Ardell Brow Defining Powder, 0.08-Ounce (Pack of 3)
$12.57
amazon
COVERGIRL COVERGIRL easy breezy brow micro fine fill define eyebrow pencil, soft brown, pack of 2, 0.024 Ounce
COVERGIRL COVERGIRL easy breezy brow micro fine fill define eyebrow pencil, soft brown, pack of 2, 0.024 Ounce
$17.65
amazon
Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel Brave Brow Gel
Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel Brave Brow Gel
$22.00
qvc
Benefit Cosmetics 05 - Deep Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape and Fill Mini
Benefit Cosmetics 05 - Deep Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape and Fill Mini
$14.00
belk
Benefit Cosmetics Brow Contour Pro Brown-Black/Light Pencil with Brush
Benefit Cosmetics Brow Contour Pro Brown-Black/Light Pencil with Brush
$19.15
($43.60
save 56%)
hsn
Eyebrow Pencil
Eyebrow Pencil
$17.00
verishop
Benefit Cosmetics Women Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape & Fill - -
Benefit Cosmetics Women Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape & Fill - -
$24.00
belk
COL-LAB Lift & Glow Brow Highlighting Pencil | 0.05 oz. | Sally Beauty
COL-LAB Lift & Glow Brow Highlighting Pencil | 0.05 oz. | Sally Beauty
$9.89
sallybeautyaffiliateprogram
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer, Mini
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer, Mini
$14.00
bloomingdale's
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix Brow Gel in Beauty: NA.
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix Brow Gel in Beauty: NA.
$23.00
revolve
