Highlighter

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Cheeks
Highlighter
Highlighter
Share
Highlighter
Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Highlighter
featured
Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Highlighter
$25.00
bloomingdale's
bareMinerals Endless Glow Highlighter-Fierce , 10 g / 0.35 oz
featured
bareMinerals Endless Glow Highlighter-Fierce , 10 g / 0.35 oz
$24.65
walmart
Anastasia Beverly Hills Sundipped Glow Kit in Beauty: Multi.
featured
Anastasia Beverly Hills Sundipped Glow Kit in Beauty: Multi.
$40.00
revolve
bobbi brown highlighting powder #pink glow new !!
bobbi brown highlighting powder #pink glow new !!
$76.95
walmart
Benefit Cosmetics Eye Beam Gel Highlighter For Eyes & Face
Benefit Cosmetics Eye Beam Gel Highlighter For Eyes & Face
$24.00
ulta
Sun Dipped Glow Kit by Anastasia Beverly Hills for Women - 4 x 0.26 oz Bronzed, Tourmaline, Moonstone, Summer
Sun Dipped Glow Kit by Anastasia Beverly Hills for Women - 4 x 0.26 oz Bronzed, Tourmaline, Moonstone, Summer
$34.99
($40.00
save 13%)
jomashop
Au Naturale The All-Glowing Creme Highlighter
Au Naturale The All-Glowing Creme Highlighter
$35.00
ulta
Almay Make Them Jelly Hi-Lite, 24K Dreams , 0.58 fl. oz., highlighter makeup
Almay Make Them Jelly Hi-Lite, 24K Dreams , 0.58 fl. oz., highlighter makeup
$4.90
amazon
Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter, One Size , Multiple Colors
Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter, One Size , Multiple Colors
$34.00
jcpenney
Almay Instant Glow Highlighting Duo - 0.23 oz
Almay Instant Glow Highlighting Duo - 0.23 oz
$12.99
walgreens
Maybelline New York Facestudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter, Molten Gold - 0.24 oz | CVS
Maybelline New York Facestudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter, Molten Gold - 0.24 oz | CVS
$9.99
cvs
(2 Count) Maybelline Master Chrome Jelly Highlighter Face Makeup, Metallic Bronze + Metallic Rose
(2 Count) Maybelline Master Chrome Jelly Highlighter Face Makeup, Metallic Bronze + Metallic Rose
$12.70
walmartusa
Advertisement
Illuminator - Cosmic Dancer by ILIA Beauty for Women - 0.15 oz Illuminator
Illuminator - Cosmic Dancer by ILIA Beauty for Women - 0.15 oz Illuminator
$30.12
($40.54
save 26%)
walmartusa
ILIA Illuminator - Cosmic Dancer - 0.15oz | 4.5 g
ILIA Illuminator - Cosmic Dancer - 0.15oz | 4.5 g
$34.00
iliabeauty
Highlighter Makeup Compact
Highlighter Makeup Compact
$56.00
neimanmarcus
Illuminator - Stella By Starlight by ILIA Beauty for Women - 0.15 oz Illuminator
Illuminator - Stella By Starlight by ILIA Beauty for Women - 0.15 oz Illuminator
$29.99
($34.00
save 12%)
jomashop
Huda Beauty Golden Sands - 3D Highlighter Palette
Huda Beauty Golden Sands - 3D Highlighter Palette
$36.98
walmart
Lancome Dual Finish Highlighter - Radiant Rose Gold
Lancome Dual Finish Highlighter - Radiant Rose Gold
$41.00
macy's
Illuminator - Summertime by ILIA Beauty for Women - 0.15 oz Illuminator
Illuminator - Summertime by ILIA Beauty for Women - 0.15 oz Illuminator
$29.99
($34.00
save 12%)
jomashop
Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Liquid Illuminator
Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Liquid Illuminator
$32.00
bloomingdale's
I Heart Revolution Pineapple Fruity Highlighter
I Heart Revolution Pineapple Fruity Highlighter
$3.50
($7.00
save 50%)
ulta
Nyx Highlighter Chestnut/Sand 0.17 OZ SHFD05 - 1.2 x 1.2 x 5.25
Nyx Highlighter Chestnut/Sand 0.17 OZ SHFD05 - 1.2 x 1.2 x 5.25
$52.49
overstock
Physicians Formula® Powder Palette® Mineral Glow Pearls in Bronze Pearl
Physicians Formula® Powder Palette® Mineral Glow Pearls in Bronze Pearl
$12.49
buybuybaby
Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Glow-Getters Kit in Beauty: NA.
Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Glow-Getters Kit in Beauty: NA.
$68.00
revolve
Advertisement
Nyx Professional Makeup Born To Glow! Liquid Illuminator Mini, 0.43-oz.
Nyx Professional Makeup Born To Glow! Liquid Illuminator Mini, 0.43-oz.
$2.98
($3.50
save 15%)
macys
Physicians Formula Organic Wear Dewy Highlighter, Dew Frost, 0.3 Ounce
Physicians Formula Organic Wear Dewy Highlighter, Dew Frost, 0.3 Ounce
$5.99
amazon
Maybelline Master Chrome Jelly Highlighter Face Makeup, Metallic Bronze, 0.32 fl oz
Maybelline Master Chrome Jelly Highlighter Face Makeup, Metallic Bronze, 0.32 fl oz
$7.94
($9.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
Revlon Skinlights Prismatic Powder Highlighter, Lightweight, Super-Smooth Buildable Shimmer, Daybreak Glimmer (201), 0.28 Oz
Revlon Skinlights Prismatic Powder Highlighter, Lightweight, Super-Smooth Buildable Shimmer, Daybreak Glimmer (201), 0.28 Oz
$8.41
($11.99
save 30%)
amazon
Laura Mercier Mood Lights Face Illuminator Trio / New
Laura Mercier Mood Lights Face Illuminator Trio / New
$33.00
walmart
J.Cat Beauty Aura Glow Liquid Highlighter
J.Cat Beauty Aura Glow Liquid Highlighter
$8.99
ulta
MAC Hyper Real Glow Duo - Step Bright Up / Alche-ME (golden bronze / taupe gold)
MAC Hyper Real Glow Duo - Step Bright Up / Alche-ME (golden bronze / taupe gold)
$38.00
ulta
L'oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glow Nude Highlighter Palette In Sun-Kissed
L'oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glow Nude Highlighter Palette In Sun-Kissed
$11.99
buybuybaby
Laura Mercier Magic Hour Face Illuminator Palette Limited Edition
Laura Mercier Magic Hour Face Illuminator Palette Limited Edition
$82.50
walmart
MAC Cosmetics Real Glow Flash & Awe HighlighterPalette
MAC Cosmetics Real Glow Flash & Awe HighlighterPalette
$30.00
qvc
Laura Mercier Face Illuminator Powder - Indiscretion
Laura Mercier Face Illuminator Powder - Indiscretion
$45.00
macy's
Lancome Highlighter 04 Lumieres De Bronze 0.08 OZ - 3 x 3 x 3
Lancome Highlighter 04 Lumieres De Bronze 0.08 OZ - 3 x 3 x 3
$62.49
overstock
Advertisement
Laura Mercier - Stardust Radiant Glow Palette(3x3g/0.1oz)
Laura Mercier - Stardust Radiant Glow Palette(3x3g/0.1oz)
$67.62
newegg
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glow Nude highlighter palette, Sunkissed, 0.26 oz
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glow Nude highlighter palette, Sunkissed, 0.26 oz
$8.00
($15.43
save 48%)
walmartusa
Palladio I'm Glowing Highlighting Palette | 4.5g | Sally Beauty
Palladio I'm Glowing Highlighting Palette | 4.5g | Sally Beauty
$17.59
sallybeautyaffiliateprogram
Milani Baked Highlighter In Dolce Perla 110
Milani Baked Highlighter In Dolce Perla 110
$10.99
buybuybaby
Physicians Formula Nude Wear Touch of Glow Palette, Light, Case of 72
Physicians Formula Nude Wear Touch of Glow Palette, Light, Case of 72
$357.38
walmart
Natasha Denona Super Glow Highlighter #3 Bronze
Natasha Denona Super Glow Highlighter #3 Bronze
$38.00
sephora
Laura Geller New York Highlights & Illuminators French - French Poodle & French Almond Baked Highlighter
Laura Geller New York Highlights & Illuminators French - French Poodle & French Almond Baked Highlighter
$39.99
($45.00
save 11%)
zulily
Laura Mercier Face Illuminator Powder - Seduction
Laura Mercier Face Illuminator Powder - Seduction
$45.00
macy's
Laura Geller Hi-Def Glow Illuminator Duo, Heart of Gold
Laura Geller Hi-Def Glow Illuminator Duo, Heart of Gold
$20.21
walmart
MAC Cosmetics MAC Step Bright Up Extra Dimension Skinfinish Powder Highlighter Palette USD $54 Value at Nordstrom
MAC Cosmetics MAC Step Bright Up Extra Dimension Skinfinish Powder Highlighter Palette USD $54 Value at Nordstrom
$39.50
nordstrom
MAC 03 Radiant Rose Prep + Prime Highlighter
MAC 03 Radiant Rose Prep + Prime Highlighter
$27.00
belk
LUMINESS Love Airbrush Illuminator, 0.50 oz
LUMINESS Love Airbrush Illuminator, 0.50 oz
$24.99
($30.00
save 17%)
amazon
Advertisement
Jouer Cosmetics Powder Highlighter - Rose Gold (55 g.)
Jouer Cosmetics Powder Highlighter - Rose Gold (55 g.)
$17.50
($25.00
save 30%)
dermstore
Nars Siam Highlighter Stick 0.26 oz (7.5 ml)
Nars Siam Highlighter Stick 0.26 oz (7.5 ml)
$19.99
($39.00
save 49%)
jomashop
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Illuminator Highlighter Stick In Rosegold
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Illuminator Highlighter Stick In Rosegold
$14.99
bedbath&beyond
NOTO Hydra Highlighter Stick by NOTO at Free People, Highlighter Stick, One Size
NOTO Hydra Highlighter Stick by NOTO at Free People, Highlighter Stick, One Size
$19.50
freepeople
NOTO Botanics Hydra Highlighter in All.
NOTO Botanics Hydra Highlighter in All.
$28.00
revolve
Lorac TANtalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer, 5-oz.
Lorac TANtalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer, 5-oz.
$27.20
($32.00
save 15%)
macys
Nailtopia - 2 Bottles, 3 Looks Plant-Based Chip Free Nail Lacquer Kit - Non Toxic, Bio-Sourced, Long-Lasting, Strengthening Polish - Good Night Blue (Red With Blue Undertones And Blue Shimmer) - 2 Pc
Nailtopia - 2 Bottles, 3 Looks Plant-Based Chip Free Nail Lacquer Kit - Non Toxic, Bio-Sourced, Long-Lasting, Strengthening Polish - Good Night Blue (Red With Blue Undertones And Blue Shimmer) - 2 Pc
$10.00
amazon
Natasha Denona I Need A Nude Glow Highlighter, One Size , Multiple Colors
Natasha Denona I Need A Nude Glow Highlighter, One Size , Multiple Colors
$42.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Illamasqua Beyond Liquid Highlighter 0.5 fl. oz. - Epic
Illamasqua Beyond Liquid Highlighter 0.5 fl. oz. - Epic
$31.00
dermstore
Jane Iredale Double Dazzle Eye Highlighter Pencil with Sharpener
Jane Iredale Double Dazzle Eye Highlighter Pencil with Sharpener
$15.99
overstock
L'oréal True Match Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder In Moonlight
L'oréal True Match Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder In Moonlight
$11.99
bedbath&beyond
Juicy Couture Bling Queen Liquid Highlighter Makeup
Juicy Couture Bling Queen Liquid Highlighter Makeup
$28.00
amazon
Load More
Highlighter
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.